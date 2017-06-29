« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 96 97 98 99 100 [101]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chasing the Title  (Read 276035 times)

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,012
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4000 on: Today at 10:49:26 AM »
As someone born around a month after we last won the title, I just never imagined that it could be like this. I always presumed we would win it "Agueroooooo" style on the last day of the season, which is why I thought 13/14 would be our year and particularly last season when Brighton took the lead. Those were the circumstances that I thought it would happen in. Doing it by winning every match and having it wrapped up with god knows how many games left just doesn't seem right or how modern day Liverpool go about things. But I guess that is what is different about our current squad and manager. The Champions League final was the same; minimal fuss, went about our business and brought the trophy home.

Yet for whatever reason I still cannot convince myself that we are going to make it easy. I keep looking at the fixtures and each time I do, I write off another game that we won't be winning for whatever reason my mind can conjure up. Man United, Tottenham, Arsenal, Chelsea and Man City are all top teams so we won't win those, Wolves away is an incredibly difficult fixture, West Ham have a new manager, Brighton play really good football. Honestly, if you went off my predictions between now and the end of the season, we will be struggling to qualify for the Champions League. But in reality, I had also written off the Leicester, Wolves and Sheffield United games which all turned out to be relatively easy wins.

Watching the match last night made me think - imagine if you were a City player or fan. You had just played Sheffield United and were very fortunate to win. You will have been impressed with how they played and would have convinced yourself that they could take points of us. They could be the start of Liverpool imploding. Then, you settle in to watch 90 minutes of Liverpool completely, utterly dominating. If they hadn't given up before last night, you can be sure they would have by the end of the match.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:51:19 AM by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,487
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4001 on: Today at 10:52:37 AM »
Its over.....when the red ribbons go on the damn thing and gets handed over. No way am I counting chickens yet after 30 years of waiting as I can wait 3 or 4 more months before I go into the local and buy the best pint I have had in my adult life. Even better than the one after our comeback in 2005. That game alone shows you something, dont celebrate when there is still a lot of football to be played as no matter how poor you think City may be playing they can still go and win every game to the end of the season. They are the best English team I have seen outside of Liverpool and like us back in the early 80s when we were having a dire season (was it 81 or 82) we woke up and ran out winners. Stay focus, dont give an inch, dont assume any game is won ...just do what we are doing and we can celebrate 30 years of frustration when it is in the bag. Like any fecking virgin we could still blow our load with the premature excitement in here. ;)
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Online robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,113
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4002 on: Today at 11:30:01 AM »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 10:15:01 AM
Anfield.

You'd rather rub rivals noses in it than have 50,000 reds witness it in their own ground?

30 years of waiting, and there's no way I'd want to win it anywhere else.

This.

So many reds have waited their whole lives to see us win it, they need to see it won at Anfield if possible.
Logged

Offline BassTunedToRed

  • This X-Axis goes up to 11.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 663
    • Bass Tuned To Red
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4003 on: Today at 11:36:50 AM »
Quote from: stevied on Today at 10:45:17 AM
Win it at home against Crystal Fucking palace in front of Hodgson then walk into Etihad and make them c*nts give us a guard of honour , perfect

That's my ideal scenario too. Cap a decade since the Hodge by sealing the title. Beautiful.
Logged

Offline MJD-L4

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 23
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4004 on: Today at 11:49:55 AM »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 10:17:22 AM
Winning it after 30 years at Goodison with guard of honor would be sweet plus winning the derby of course. What a day that would be, kinell.

I'm hoping we can clinch it at Anfield. If it is to be an away game though I'm hoping for the Emptyhad. Growing up in South Wales I never really had the same hatred for Everton as a lot of local LFC fans & wasn't alive back when they were actually decent. My hatred has always been reserved for Manchester United, whoever Mourinho is in charge of and, recently, Man City.

There's no scenario that would give me more pleasure than sealing it against Abu Dhabi in front of the half full stadium of cry-arsing, entitled, tin foil hat wearing, human rights abuse ignoring, dickhead 17 year old fans.

Hopefully a 1-0 win with a dodgy VAR decision going our way. The fume would be fucking glorious!
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,406
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4005 on: Today at 12:17:45 PM »
I'm going on the side of caution. But the excitement is building for sure. The dwindling number of games is what has me excited as the Cities are running out of games to catch up. It was like us in the last season where we missed the CL - not enough games to make up the point difference (and other teams to overhaul too).
Logged

Offline royhendohohohoho!

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 248,431
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4006 on: Today at 12:22:57 PM »
Were starting to sound like believers, would you say?
Logged

Offline Richie69

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 303
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4007 on: Today at 12:52:26 PM »
Quote from: BassTunedToRed on Today at 11:36:50 AM
That's my ideal scenario too. Cap a decade since the Hodge by sealing the title. Beautiful.
I would take the opportunity to remind everyone of the state of Hodgson's Liverpool - https://www.theguardian.com/football/2010/oct/18/roy-hodgson-david-moyes-merseyside-derby

Dark days.
Logged

Offline Byrnee

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,514
  • Liverpool are Magic, Everton are Tragic
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4008 on: Today at 01:12:57 PM »
Quote from: Richie69 on Today at 12:52:26 PM
I would take the opportunity to remind everyone of the state of Hodgson's Liverpool - https://www.theguardian.com/football/2010/oct/18/roy-hodgson-david-moyes-merseyside-derby

Dark days.

What times. Listen to Moyes the smug twat harping on about football isn't just about money. Well the Blues have certainly proved that haven't they? Half a billion later, they, and he, are still absolute shite. Meanwhile, we're World Champions.

Logged
'Liverpool was made for me and I was made for Liverpool.'
Bill Shankly

*    *   *   *   *   *   *   *    *    *   *   *    *   *   *   *   *    *
01 06 22 23 47 64 66 73 76 77 79 80 82 83 84 86 88 90

*   *    *    *   *   *   
77 78 81 84 05 19


At The End Of The Storm I

Online PHIL.

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 250
  • Unbearable
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4009 on: Today at 01:31:25 PM »
Quote from: royhendohohohoho! on Today at 12:22:57 PM
Were starting to sound like believers, would you say?

It seems there are more of us every day but there are plenty of non-believers in here, sadly.
Logged

Online Office Party Drunken Barney Fistfight

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,582
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4010 on: Today at 02:00:11 PM »
Quote from: robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes on Today at 10:01:14 AM
You'll probably cry. I'm lucky in that I've seen 9 titles, but in 2019 I got to share a European Cup win with my kids 8 and 11 at the time and this year I get to celebrate a League win with them. We were in Orlando at the time of the CL Final in a bar full of reds and I admit I got emotional as my kids jumped all over me.

I had tears in my eyes when I heard Brighton were 1-0 up back in May  ;D
Logged

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,765
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4011 on: Today at 02:01:51 PM »
At this point it basically comes down to whether you trust this team enough to go out and get the remaining 39 points ( maximum ) needed to win the title. I put my full faith in them to get the job done because they have not given me one ounce of doubt to suggest they can't finish the job.
Logged

Online robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,113
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4012 on: Today at 02:12:32 PM »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 02:01:51 PM
At this point it basically comes down to whether you trust this team enough to go out and get the remaining 39 points ( maximum ) needed to win the title. I put my full faith in them to get the job done because they have not given me one ounce of doubt to suggest they can't finish the job.

Lost one league game since August 2018, 18 home wins on the bounce, 37 unbeaten, etc etc etc. Anyone who does not trust this team needs to go and take up knitting or some or such bollocks.
Logged

Offline Mr_Shane

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,333
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4013 on: Today at 02:58:25 PM »
I feel the next two games are actually big tests. The premier record for the best start ever to the season is set to fall within the next few games and I bet that Jose and Ole will want to be the ones to stop us getting it. As if those two did not already have incentive to get their teams to raise their games.
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,302
  • Believer
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4014 on: Today at 03:02:24 PM »
Quote from: Mr_Shane on Today at 02:58:25 PM
I feel the next two games are actually big tests. The premier record for the best start ever to the season is set to fall within the next few games and I bet that Jose and Ole will want to be the ones to stop us getting it. As if those two did not already have incentive to get their teams to raise their games.

It will be his entire focus. He will do anything he can to stop us and frankly, so he should. Doesn`t mean it will work though.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline Mr_Shane

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,333
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4015 on: Today at 03:04:53 PM »
No...  but Mourinho and Man Utd are game raising twats. Cannot beat Southampton, Villa, Norwich and Watford but raise their game against us.  >:(
Logged

Offline Boxing Day 'Top Trumps' Champion

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,876
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4016 on: Today at 03:09:01 PM »
Quote from: Mr_Shane on Today at 03:04:53 PM
No...  but Mourinho and Man Utd are game raising twats. Cannot beat Southampton and Newcastle, but raise their game against us.  >:(

Mourinho is a game raising twat but that Spurs side aren't so much. Particularly their defence. United on the other hand have been playing counter attacking football from their low block bunker all season and will make it more difficult.
Logged

Offline OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a twat. VERY well drilled at the back!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,330
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4017 on: Today at 03:09:11 PM »
Quote from: Office Party Drunken Barney Fistfight on Today at 02:00:11 PM
I had tears in my eyes when I heard Brighton were 1-0 up back in May  ;D

Same. Was very surreal. Id built myself up before that game to accept that City would win. When that need came through I thought they had scored too early so didnt really celebrate but I did get weirdly emotional. To have that wrenched away a minute later was like a lunch in the gut. I know City still had to score another but you knew they would.

Making sure we won and got to 97 was important and set the benchmark for this season I think, that we would just keep doing our thing.
Logged

Offline Zimagic

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,768
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4018 on: Today at 03:19:05 PM »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:17:45 PM
I'm going on the side of caution. But the excitement is building for sure. The dwindling number of games is what has me excited as the Cities are running out of games to catch up. It was like us in the last season where we missed the CL - not enough games to make up the point difference (and other teams to overhaul too).

What a freaky season this is that, with essentially half a season left to play, we can honestly say something as proposterous as that.
We are experiencing something that only one other club has ever seen.
Logged
Boney's high on China White, Shorty found a punk.
Don't you know there ain't no devil, that's just Screamin' Jay when he's drunk.
Well this stuff will probably kill you, let's do another line.
What you say you meet me down on heartattack and vine.

Offline JCB

  • Sponsors of Digger Barnes.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,959
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4019 on: Today at 03:49:42 PM »
Quote from: Mr_Shane on Today at 03:04:53 PM
No...  but Mourinho and Man Utd are game raising twats. Cannot beat Southampton, Villa, Norwich and Watford but raise their game against us.  >:(

No more different than us when the roles were reversed...how times have changed.
Logged

Online Brain Potter

  • Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 962
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4020 on: Today at 04:19:24 PM »
Watch Trump start World War 3 and the football season get cancelled with the title in sight.
Logged

Offline D0GFACE

  • "..... there'snoplacelikehome ..... there'snoplacelikehome ....."
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 532
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4021 on: Today at 04:27:07 PM »
I truly believe that this is happening. My Dad passed away in November and as you can guess I'm still a bit emotionally distressed,  but after that 2nd goal came, I had tears of joy. Sounds weird,  that's the moment I believed it was happening. Thanks Dad  :wave
Logged
"My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world. I wanted Liverpool to be untouchable. My idea was to build Liverpool up and up until eventually everyone would have to submit and give in."

Offline Samie

  • Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,423
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4022 on: Today at 04:28:43 PM »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 04:19:24 PM
Watch Trump start World War 3 and the football season get cancelled with the title in sight.

I've been seeing this bullshit all day on twitter. I figure it's just kids on their holiday's because no grown person would make light of war happening.
Logged

Offline TALBERT

  • Shite
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,355
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4023 on: Today at 04:33:30 PM »
Hopefully we can do what we did last year to these teams

Remaining games:

Home
1.            Chelsea                        2 v 0
2.            Manchester United         3 v 1                       
3.            Bournemouth                3 v 0     
4.            Burnley                         4 v 2
5.            Crystal Palace                4 v 3
6.            West Ham United           4 v 0                     
7.            Aston Villa                     Newly promoted but we managed to beat all 3 relegated sides at home   
8.            Southampton                 3 v 0

8 Home games

WINS 8
DRAWS 0
DEFEATS 0



Away
1.            Manchester City                  2 v 1                       
2.            Arsenal                              1 v 1
3.            Wolverhampton Wanderers  0 v 2             
4.            Brighton                             0 v 1
5.            Newcastle United                2 v 3   
6.            Tottenham Hotspur             1 v 2           
7.            Everton                             0 v 0             
8.            West Ham United               1 v 1           
9.            Watford                             0 v 3 
10.          Norwich City                       Newly promoted but we beat ALL 3 relegated teams away.


10 Away games

Wins     6
Draws   3
Defeat   1

18 Games

14 wins
3 draws
1 defeat

45 points
Logged
Number 1 fan of Xabi Alonso Alberto Aquilani Raul Meireles. Barry is pure shite compared to Xabi Alberto Raul!!!!!
KIMI RAIKKONEN LEGEND WDC 2007
Quote from: macca888 on October 30, 2008, 01:33:47 AM
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,012
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4024 on: Today at 04:51:44 PM »
Quote from: TALBERT on Today at 04:33:30 PM


We can likely replicate 17/18 and win the League from here.

Home:

1.            Chelsea                        1 v 1
2.            Manchester United         0 v 0                       
3.            Bournemouth                3 v 0     
4.            Burnley                         1 v 1
5.            Crystal Palace                1 v 0
6.            West Ham United           4 v 1                     
7.            Aston Villa                     Beat the team they replaced
8.            Southampton                 3 v 0

8 Home games

Wins 5
Draws 3
Defeats 0

Away:
 
1.            Manchester City                  5 v 0                       
2.            Arsenal                              3 v 3
3.            Wolverhampton Wanderers  Beat the team they replaced
4.            Brighton                             1 v 5
5.            Newcastle United                1 v 1   
6.            Tottenham Hotspur             4 v 1           
7.            Everton                             0 v 1             
8.            West Ham United               1 v 4           
9.            Watford                             3 v 3 
10.          Norwich City                      Beat the team they replaced


10 Away games

Wins     5
Draws   3
Defeat   2

So 10-6-2 would put us on 94 points, so City would need to win every game.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Bolrick

  • :1,$s?olr?aldr?g
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,555
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4025 on: Today at 05:40:29 PM »
13 points ahead in january and guess what ? trump starts WW3.  ;D
Logged
Genius Billionaire Playboy Philanthropist

Online robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,113
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4026 on: Today at 05:46:53 PM »
Quote from: Boxing Day 'Top Trumps' Champion on Today at 03:09:01 PM
Mourinho is a game raising twat but that Spurs side aren't so much. Particularly their defence. United on the other hand have been playing counter attacking football from their low block bunker all season and will make it more difficult.

This the same Man Utd who have just been battered by Arsenal?

Last time the game raising twats came to Anfield

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BQ9VAv3aNk4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BQ9VAv3aNk4</a>
Logged

Offline TAA66

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 3
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4027 on: Today at 06:06:20 PM »
Been enjoying this forum for years, but my first ever post.  Understand people being cautious, but the title is done.  This is the best ever team Ive seen in my lifetime, and they will at least match what city and Leicester do points wise until the end of the season.  The only way it will become close, is if we have a huge injury crisis (have enough already!), and lose say VVD, Mane and Salah for an extended period together.  Even then we will win it.  COME ON YOU REDS!!!
Logged

Online liverbloke

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 39
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4028 on: Today at 06:27:33 PM »
Quote from: Bolrick on Today at 05:40:29 PM
13 points ahead in january and guess what ? trump starts WW3.  ;D

Yeh, heard he was a Manc c*nt - anything to stop us  ;D
Logged


Online Perham

  • Effes v2.0
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,204
  • All is well
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4029 on: Today at 06:33:40 PM »
Quote from: Bolrick on Today at 05:40:29 PM
13 points ahead in january and guess what ? trump starts WW3.  ;D
Pretty much the only thing that'll stop us winning it.   
Logged
Quote from: Sharado on February 15, 2019, 11:25:56 AM
if I came home to allison in bed with my wife I'd ask him to phone Virgil to see if he wanted to pop round too.

Online Raid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 962
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4030 on: Today at 06:46:50 PM »
Quote from: Office Party Drunken Barney Fistfight on Today at 02:00:11 PM
I had tears in my eyes when I heard Brighton were 1-0 up back in May  ;D

I started full on crying, think I was still blubbering a minute later when Abu Dhabi equalised  :'(
Logged

Online #RedDawn2020

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 7
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4031 on: Today at 07:00:31 PM »
Same here, I started crying the moment Brighton scored, but when Aguero basically immediately equalized I accepted it was not to be.

I am now prepared for the most anti-climactic title win imaginable: Winning the title (IF we do it this season) while not even actually playing.

E.g. City play before us but lose and cant catch us anymore, we start the next game as Champions. Or we draw a game, City play afterwards and draw/ lose as well and cant catch us. Cue the Twitter reactions of LFC players and fans.

But who cares, we can (and will probably after Man City spend another 100 million on fullbacks) have a more exciting title win next season, thank you very much.
Logged
Intensity is our identity.
Pages: 1 ... 96 97 98 99 100 [101]   Go Up
« previous next »
 