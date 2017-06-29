As someone born around a month after we last won the title, I just never imagined that it could be like this. I always presumed we would win it "Agueroooooo" style on the last day of the season, which is why I thought 13/14 would be our year and particularly last season when Brighton took the lead. Those were the circumstances that I thought it would happen in. Doing it by winning every match and having it wrapped up with god knows how many games left just doesn't seem right or how modern day Liverpool go about things. But I guess that is what is different about our current squad and manager. The Champions League final was the same; minimal fuss, went about our business and brought the trophy home.



Yet for whatever reason I still cannot convince myself that we are going to make it easy. I keep looking at the fixtures and each time I do, I write off another game that we won't be winning for whatever reason my mind can conjure up. Man United, Tottenham, Arsenal, Chelsea and Man City are all top teams so we won't win those, Wolves away is an incredibly difficult fixture, West Ham have a new manager, Brighton play really good football. Honestly, if you went off my predictions between now and the end of the season, we will be struggling to qualify for the Champions League. But in reality, I had also written off the Leicester, Wolves and Sheffield United games which all turned out to be relatively easy wins.



Watching the match last night made me think - imagine if you were a City player or fan. You had just played Sheffield United and were very fortunate to win. You will have been impressed with how they played and would have convinced yourself that they could take points of us. They could be the start of Liverpool imploding. Then, you settle in to watch 90 minutes of Liverpool completely, utterly dominating. If they hadn't given up before last night, you can be sure they would have by the end of the match.