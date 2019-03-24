« previous next »
Chasing the Title

Re: Chasing the Title
Yesterday at 11:04:23 PM
we are making history.. this team needs to win a lot trophies.
Re: Chasing the Title
Yesterday at 11:05:24 PM
Quote from: Richie69 on Yesterday at 10:10:05 PM
State of play:

   18 games to play
   58 points so far   
   Manchester City have a maximum of 95 points, Liverpool need 38 points to win at 2.11 points per game
   Leicester City have a maximum of 96 points, Liverpool need 39 points to win at 2.17 points per game
   Liverpool can drop 15 points from the remaining 54 available and win the title
   To break the all-time record (100 points) Liverpool need 43 points to win at 2.39 points per game


Wow that is a lot of points to drop and still win the title...................going to pretend i've not seen that and still not believe until it's mathematically impossible to catch us 
Re: Chasing the Title
Yesterday at 11:06:02 PM
Quote from: Office Party Drunken Barney Fistfight on Yesterday at 12:17:50 PM
Nothing Man City have done since 2008 deserves any respect whatsoever. That's like saying we should respect Lance Armstrong or Ben Johnson because they pushed other competitors to be better.

This
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Re: Chasing the Title
Yesterday at 11:06:07 PM
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Yesterday at 10:58:46 PM
Stop. I can only get so hard.

Ignore this one, keep feeding the little blue pill to the thread.
Quote from: kaz1983 on March 24, 2019, 06:18:32 PM
A dead animal is a dead animal. And a piece of meat is a piece of meat.

Re: Chasing the Title
Yesterday at 11:08:21 PM
Quote from: SP on Yesterday at 11:03:57 PM
Rather wipe their record total than spite them.

Like I said it's a sadistic part. The vast majority of me wants us to take  great steaming dump on their 100 points total.
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Re: Chasing the Title
Yesterday at 11:08:24 PM
Re: Chasing the Title
Yesterday at 11:08:29 PM
Quote from: royhendohohohoho! on Yesterday at 10:13:36 PM
Chris Wilder fantastic post match.

Speaking about forget technique - this Liverpool sides humility and work ethic are what sets them aside and I love the way they go about their work.

His interview was great. Bags of respect. ;D
"The socialism I believe in is everybody working for the same goal and everybody having a share in the rewards. That's how I see football, that's how I see life."

Re: Chasing the Title
Yesterday at 11:09:09 PM
Quote from: T₂Ohcumallyefacefull on Yesterday at 10:49:41 PM
I keep laying down markers in my head...if were still this far ahead after x, y, z then Ill convince myself were going to do it

The big run for me was Leicester, Manchester United , Villa, Spurs then City...  If we were still 8 clear (or whatever) after that tough run, then I was convinced wed do it...


And we went even further clear...

And yet... I couldnt quite get myself to be totally convinced.
.

Now?


Spurs, Manchester United, Wolves, West Ham and then Southampton....

If we are still this far clear after that five?  Then Im not sure how anyone catches us....

Things can change quickly I guess, but win the game in hand and keep ever thing else steady..., and its looking good.... its looking really good.


Haha my head exactly

Im Currently just thinking:

Just dont drop Too many points too soon and let the wheels are coming off rhetoric to start In the press which they are gagging to begin
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg

Re: Chasing the Title
Yesterday at 11:11:36 PM
Lets field a fairly strong team and pump Everton.   Best part of a week to rest until Spurs and we won at a stroll tonight.
We are Loyal Supporters

Re: Chasing the Title
Yesterday at 11:11:37 PM
We have more points than Arsenal and Tottenham combined with a game in hand

Chelsea in 4th are closer to the relegation zone than the top 

One game at a time is good enough for me
Re: Chasing the Title
Yesterday at 11:14:29 PM
Quote from: 7777 on Yesterday at 11:11:37 PM
We have more points than Arsenal and Tottenham combined with a game in hand

Chelsea in 4th are closer to the relegation zone than the top 

One game at a time is good enough for me

Pick any side up to and including Man Utd, add Everton's points and they're still behind us.
Re: Chasing the Title
Yesterday at 11:15:48 PM
Quote from: kingmonkey007 on Yesterday at 11:05:24 PM
Wow that is a lot of points to drop and still win the title...................going to pretend i've not seen that and still not believe until it's mathematically impossible to catch us 
Yeah its realistically two more than that too - Leicester will drop off and we're ahead on goal difference.
Re: Chasing the Title
Yesterday at 11:20:47 PM
If there was a team 13 points up, game in hand, and ahead on goal difference Id want us focusing on cups as long as top 4 was secure. I think thats going to happen soon with City/Leicester.
Quote from: hinesy
He hadn't played as if he was on fire, more the slight breeze cutting across New Brighton on a summer's day than El Nino, the force of nature.

Re: Chasing the Title
Yesterday at 11:30:05 PM
Quote from: DanA on Yesterday at 11:20:47 PM
If there was a team 13 points up, game in hand, and ahead on goal difference Id want us focusing on cups as long as top 4 was secure. I think thats going to happen soon with City/Leicester.

A good way of thinking about it.

If that team were City, I would be feeling pretty glum.

We have just equalled their best ever start and we are European and World champions so City fans should be feeling pretty bloody glum right now.
Re: Chasing the Title
Yesterday at 11:30:48 PM
Quote from: DanA on Yesterday at 11:20:47 PM
If there was a team 13 points up, game in hand, and ahead on goal difference Id want us focusing on cups as long as top 4 was secure. I think thats going to happen soon with City/Leicester.

The idea of City focusing on cups make no sense to me to be honest. They have like 5 first teams with 50m pound players, in theory they could be in 10 cups concurrently and in the league whilst not really giving a toss.
Re: Chasing the Title
Yesterday at 11:56:49 PM
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 12:59:25 PM
Nothing Man City have done deserves our liking. But their 17-18 season provides us with a target, and an idea of what is possible. We haven't passed their 17-18 par yet, and it's clear that season is what Klopp is setting as our target to aim for. It's why our heads didn't drop after last season. We did well last season, but Man City showed it's possible to do even better, so let's do better this season, and so on.

exactly, very well said.

are city financial dopers? yes, and so are Chelsea and PSG and to an extent Madrid and Barca (seriously all those bank loan write offs are insanely shady) but it's objectively false to say the 17-18 LFC side was better than the 17-18 city side. we weren't better back then but the 19-20 LFC side looks on their way to, at least, matching them if not surpassing them.

staying on topic, i have to say this type of challenge we're doing is the best kind, obvious i know, but instead of shitting bricks every weekend hoping for rivals to drop points those fools have to bask in this club's greatness week in, week out. so refreshing compared to 08-09 and 13-14
« Last Edit: Today at 12:01:15 AM by lovestospooge »
Re: Chasing the Title
Yesterday at 11:59:31 PM
I reckon 2 points a game wins us the league now .....


Thats doable... surely?
Bernard blows goats

With courage, nothing is impossible.

"My right arm hurts - I don't know why or who hit me."

Re: Chasing the Title
Today at 12:00:21 AM
Quote from: T₂Ohcumallyefacefull on Yesterday at 11:59:31 PM
I reckon 2 points a game wins us the league now .....


Thats doable... surely?

Thats easy for this side.
Re: Chasing the Title
Today at 12:14:01 AM
Anyone that doesn't think we're going to win the league is off their heads
Re: Chasing the Title
Today at 12:27:00 AM
Our nest 3 fixtures are tasty. You know Maureen wants to fuck up our run and the mancs are always up for it, then there's Wolves.  :D
Re: Chasing the Title
Today at 12:29:36 AM
Quote from: Jizzer's Chrimbo just got Messier on Yesterday at 10:51:43 PM
Bookies have us at 1/25 to win it now.

Actually, gives me a semi
11 September 1999 - Slater Street. 2 beers, a packet of crisps and a truncheon please.

Re: Chasing the Title
Today at 12:32:02 AM
Quote from: T₂Ohcumallyefacefull on Yesterday at 11:59:31 PM
I reckon 2 points a game wins us the league now .....


Thats doable... surely?

13 more wins.
Re: Chasing the Title
Today at 01:11:55 AM
Quote from: 7777 on Yesterday at 11:11:37 PM
We have more points than Arsenal and Tottenham combined with a game in hand

Chelsea in 4th are closer to the relegation zone than the top 

One game at a time is good enough for me
There's 12 points between 5th and 19th, there's 13 points between 1st and 2nd, and the team in 1st has a game in hand.
Re: Chasing the Title
Today at 01:16:02 AM
I just dont see how this team loses at the moment. If someone bloodies our nose, we just start swinging haymakers.
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 PM
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Re: Chasing the Title
Today at 01:21:26 AM
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 01:16:02 AM
I just dont see how this team loses at the moment. If someone bloodies our nose, we just start swinging haymakers.

As we all know, it can happen. And probably will happen. The bounce of the ball doesn't go your way, bad refereeing, etc. Personally don't care about going unbeaten or surmounting 100pts.i just want us to win it. It looks like we might do that at a canter but it feels like there's only a point in it to me.
If Everton were playing down the bottom of my garden, I'd draw the curtains. - Bill Shankly 1913 - 1981

Re: Chasing the Title
Today at 01:23:36 AM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 12:00:21 AM
Thats easy for this side.

We are so good right now we could probably get 2 points for a draw.  ;D
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Re: Chasing the Title
Today at 01:25:41 AM
It just occurred to me - if Leicester fade away in a few games and City win all of their games, we can become Champions on their ground on April 4 even with a draw! That would be fucking awesome!
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: Chasing the Title
Today at 01:32:18 AM
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:27:00 AM
Our nest 3 fixtures are tasty. You know Maureen wants to fuck up our run and the mancs are always up for it, then there's Wolves.  :D

That Spurs side hasnt the same snide as the Chelsea side in 13/14, Jose will be very lucky to get a top 4 finish out that Spurs team
Re: Chasing the Title
Today at 01:44:55 AM
Quote from: Richie69 on Yesterday at 10:10:05 PM
State of play:

   18 games to play
   58 points so far   
   Manchester City have a maximum of 95 points, Liverpool need 38 points to win at 2.11 points per game
   Leicester City have a maximum of 96 points, Liverpool need 39 points to win at 2.17 points per game
   Liverpool can drop 15 points from the remaining 54 available and win the title
   To break the all-time record (100 points) Liverpool need 43 points to win at 2.39 points per game

AND that's assuming the two City's win ALL of their remaining games (very unlikely)

We could conceivably drop 20 points from 54 and still win the league.
Re: Chasing the Title
Today at 01:51:47 AM
Btw has anyone checked to see if Gary Neville is alright these days? 😂😂😂
Re: Chasing the Title
Today at 01:55:41 AM
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 01:51:47 AM
Btw has anyone checked to see if Gary Neville is alright these days? 😂😂😂
:lmao
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family.

Re: Chasing the Title
Today at 03:19:57 AM
It's weird but I'm finding it hard to accept. I was telling myself that if we made it to the half way point with 55 points then we'd win it, but we got there and now we're on 58 points and I still can't fully commit. From this position it's going to be extraordinarily difficult to lose the league, I know, but I'm just not quite 100% on board somehow.

I don't know when it'll happen in my heart. Maybe one more win. Maybe two. Maybe more. Maybe I just need to see City lose one more time. I know our lead is almost insurmountable already but I just can't make myself believe yet.
Re: Chasing the Title
Today at 03:24:08 AM
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 01:44:55 AM
AND that's assuming the two City's win ALL of their remaining games (very unlikely)

which can't happen because they'll have to play each other on february :D
Re: Chasing the Title
Today at 03:29:40 AM
Quote from: scalatore on Today at 03:19:57 AM
It's weird but I'm finding it hard to accept. I was telling myself that if we made it to the half way point with 55 points then we'd win it, but we got there and now we're on 58 points and I still can't fully commit. From this position it's going to be extraordinarily difficult to lose the league, I know, but I'm just not quite 100% on board somehow.

I don't know when it'll happen in my heart. Maybe one more win. Maybe two. Maybe more. Maybe I just need to see City lose one more time. I know our lead is almost insurmountable already but I just can't make myself believe yet.

It is because years of nearly challenges... 13/14 hartbreak...

But i fully trust our manager, our staff.. they created a winning machine, unbeliveable considering the competition...

One game at a time though... why? Because i just enjoy this team.. every time i cant wait for the next game... not many rival team fans feel this way :)
Re: Chasing the Title
Today at 03:32:17 AM
I was just looking through top 5 leagues, I didn't think there were that many teams in the history of game that got 100+ points in a 38 game season.

From what I can tell only these teams have managed it:

Barcelona (100 points)
Madrid (100 points)
City (100 points)
Juventus (102 points)

Bayern have never kept up a 100 point season pace even though they only play 34 games in a season. PSG have never managed it either. As things stand, we are on pace for 110+ points. Even if we get more than 102 points that will be the most successful league season of all time in top 5 leagues.
Re: Chasing the Title
Today at 03:40:11 AM
If  we keep winning our PL games up to the March international break, and Man City and Leicester drop 5 and 6 points respectively, we could win the league with 91 points by March  21st. You heard it here first: Liverpool wins the league in March.
Andy's one of us now. He belongs at Liverpool Football Club.

Re: Chasing the Title
Today at 03:49:41 AM
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 01:25:41 AM
It just occurred to me - if Leicester fade away in a few games and City win all of their games, we can become Champions on their ground on April 4 even with a draw! That would be fucking awesome!

Not quite. Assuming we both win all our remaining matches leading up to our H2H, drawing against City will put us 17 points clear with 18 points left to play. A win however... puts us 20 clear with 6 to play.

The more likely to occur is that both of us drop points before that (them more likely than us it seems). If we go into that game with at least a 16 point lead but no more than 21 points, we can win it at theirs.
