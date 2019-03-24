Nothing Man City have done deserves our liking. But their 17-18 season provides us with a target, and an idea of what is possible. We haven't passed their 17-18 par yet, and it's clear that season is what Klopp is setting as our target to aim for. It's why our heads didn't drop after last season. We did well last season, but Man City showed it's possible to do even better, so let's do better this season, and so on.



exactly, very well said.are city financial dopers? yes, and so are Chelsea and PSG and to an extent Madrid and Barca (seriously all those bank loan write offs are insanely shady) but it's objectively false to say the 17-18 LFC side was better than the 17-18 city side. we weren't better back then but the 19-20 LFC side looks on their way to, at least, matching them if not surpassing them.staying on topic, i have to say this type of challenge we're doing is the best kind, obvious i know, but instead of shitting bricks every weekend hoping for rivals to drop points those fools have to bask in this club's greatness week in, week out. so refreshing compared to 08-09 and 13-14