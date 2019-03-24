State of play: 18 games to play 58 points so far Manchester City have a maximum of 95 points, Liverpool need 38 points to win at 2.11 points per game Leicester City have a maximum of 96 points, Liverpool need 39 points to win at 2.17 points per game Liverpool can drop 15 points from the remaining 54 available and win the title To break the all-time record (100 points) Liverpool need 43 points to win at 2.39 points per game
Nothing Man City have done since 2008 deserves any respect whatsoever. That's like saying we should respect Lance Armstrong or Ben Johnson because they pushed other competitors to be better.
Stop. I can only get so hard.
A dead animal is a dead animal. And a piece of meat is a piece of meat.
Rather wipe their record total than spite them.
Everton?
Chris Wilder fantastic post match. Speaking about forget technique - this Liverpool sides humility and work ethic are what sets them aside and I love the way they go about their work.
I keep laying down markers in my head...if were still this far ahead after x, y, z then Ill convince myself were going to do itThe big run for me was Leicester, Manchester United , Villa, Spurs then City... If we were still 8 clear (or whatever) after that tough run, then I was convinced wed do it...And we went even further clear...And yet... I couldnt quite get myself to be totally convinced..Now?Spurs, Manchester United, Wolves, West Ham and then Southampton....If we are still this far clear after that five? Then Im not sure how anyone catches us....Things can change quickly I guess, but win the game in hand and keep ever thing else steady..., and its looking good.... its looking really good.
We have more points than Arsenal and Tottenham combined with a game in handChelsea in 4th are closer to the relegation zone than the top One game at a time is good enough for me
Wow that is a lot of points to drop and still win the title...................going to pretend i've not seen that and still not believe until it's mathematically impossible to catch us
He hadn't played as if he was on fire, more the slight breeze cutting across New Brighton on a summer's day than El Nino, the force of nature.
Page created in 5.075 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.33]