State of play:



 18 games to play

 58 points so far

 Manchester City have a maximum of 95 points, Liverpool need 38 points to win at 2.11 points per game

 Leicester City have a maximum of 96 points, Liverpool need 39 points to win at 2.17 points per game

 Liverpool can drop 15 points from the remaining 54 available and win the title

 To break the all-time record (100 points) Liverpool need 43 points to win at 2.39 points per game





Wow that is a lot of points to drop and still win the title...................going to pretend i've not seen that and still not believe until it's mathematically impossible to catch us