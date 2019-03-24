« previous next »
PIPA23

Re: Chasing the Title
Today at 11:04:23 PM
we are making history.. this team needs to win a lot trophies.
kingmonkey007

Re: Chasing the Title
Today at 11:05:24 PM
Quote from: Richie69 on Today at 10:10:05 PM
State of play:

   18 games to play
   58 points so far   
   Manchester City have a maximum of 95 points, Liverpool need 38 points to win at 2.11 points per game
   Leicester City have a maximum of 96 points, Liverpool need 39 points to win at 2.17 points per game
   Liverpool can drop 15 points from the remaining 54 available and win the title
   To break the all-time record (100 points) Liverpool need 43 points to win at 2.39 points per game


Wow that is a lot of points to drop and still win the title...................going to pretend i've not seen that and still not believe until it's mathematically impossible to catch us 
Ratboy3G

Re: Chasing the Title
Today at 11:06:02 PM
Quote from: Office Party Drunken Barney Fistfight on Today at 12:17:50 PM
Nothing Man City have done since 2008 deserves any respect whatsoever. That's like saying we should respect Lance Armstrong or Ben Johnson because they pushed other competitors to be better.

This
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Crimsmas_Tanked up

Re: Chasing the Title
Today at 11:06:07 PM
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 10:58:46 PM
Stop. I can only get so hard.

Ignore this one, keep feeding the little blue pill to the thread.
Red Berry

Re: Chasing the Title
Today at 11:08:21 PM
Quote from: SP on Today at 11:03:57 PM
Rather wipe their record total than spite them.

Like I said it's a sadistic part. The vast majority of me wants us to take  great steaming dump on their 100 points total.
Mizerooskie

Re: Chasing the Title
Today at 11:08:24 PM
God's Left Peg

Re: Chasing the Title
Today at 11:08:29 PM
Quote from: royhendohohohoho! on Today at 10:13:36 PM
Chris Wilder fantastic post match.

Speaking about forget technique - this Liverpool sides humility and work ethic are what sets them aside and I love the way they go about their work.

His interview was great. Bags of respect. ;D
beat the xmas shopping rushy, maaaan!

Re: Chasing the Title
Today at 11:09:09 PM
Quote from: T₂Ohcumallyefacefull on Today at 10:49:41 PM
I keep laying down markers in my head...if were still this far ahead after x, y, z then Ill convince myself were going to do it

The big run for me was Leicester, Manchester United , Villa, Spurs then City...  If we were still 8 clear (or whatever) after that tough run, then I was convinced wed do it...


And we went even further clear...

And yet... I couldnt quite get myself to be totally convinced.
Now?


Spurs, Manchester United, Wolves, West Ham and then Southampton....

If we are still this far clear after that five?  Then Im not sure how anyone catches us....

Things can change quickly I guess, but win the game in hand and keep ever thing else steady..., and its looking good.... its looking really good.


Haha my head exactly

Im Currently just thinking:

Just dont drop Too many points too soon and let the wheels are coming off rhetoric to start In the press which they are gagging to begin
andy07

Re: Chasing the Title
Today at 11:11:36 PM
Lets field a fairly strong team and pump Everton.   Best part of a week to rest until Spurs and we won at a stroll tonight.
7777

Re: Chasing the Title
Today at 11:11:37 PM
We have more points than Arsenal and Tottenham combined with a game in hand

Chelsea in 4th are closer to the relegation zone than the top 

One game at a time is good enough for me
Office Party Drunken Barney Fistfight

Re: Chasing the Title
Today at 11:14:29 PM
Quote from: 7777 on Today at 11:11:37 PM
We have more points than Arsenal and Tottenham combined with a game in hand

Chelsea in 4th are closer to the relegation zone than the top 

One game at a time is good enough for me

Pick any side up to and including Man Utd, add Everton's points and they're still behind us.
Richie69

Re: Chasing the Title
Today at 11:15:48 PM
Quote from: kingmonkey007 on Today at 11:05:24 PM
Wow that is a lot of points to drop and still win the title...................going to pretend i've not seen that and still not believe until it's mathematically impossible to catch us 
Yeah its realistically two more than that too - Leicester will drop off and we're ahead on goal difference.
DanA

Re: Chasing the Title
Today at 11:20:47 PM
If there was a team 13 points up, game in hand, and ahead on goal difference Id want us focusing on cups as long as top 4 was secure. I think thats going to happen soon with City/Leicester.
