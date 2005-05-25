Its not being negative.... its being realistic.....were half way through the season!!! Anything can still happen.... if there is anything we know about us its we never do it the easy way!!



No team that wins anything of worth does it easily - it takes skill, training and application. The best thing that Klopp has done is put all that shit in the bin as far as the players and staff are concerened. He'd like the supporters to do it as well.We went through a couple of decades where we have had poor direction at the top and while we had a few good managers and some great players there was no consistency and no strength in depth.Despite all that Liverpool still won trophies and occasionally challenged for the league. Now we have exceptional ownership and managment, the best manager in the world, a team stocked with balon d'Or nominees, analytics and recruitment that is at rocket-science levels of sophistication.Of course anything can happen in one-off games when your squad has Igor Biscan and Djimi Traore in it and you're relying on a few key players like Gerrard, Alonso and Carragher. To lose it from here we're looking at catastrophic loss of form in a group that has one of the best first elevens in world football and real quality in reserve.Klopp's Liverpool aren't the old Liverpool of the 1990s and early 2000s. This is far closer to Paisley's Liverpool, or kenny's first Liverpool teams.