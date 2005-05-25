« previous next »
Author Topic: Chasing the Title  (Read 261438 times)

Offline JackWard33

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3760 on: Yesterday at 04:33:12 PM »
City will probably have a better second half of the season because theyve been significantly unlucky not to record more points in the first half - so unless their level drops they should record more points
Offline SerbianScouser

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3761 on: Yesterday at 04:39:21 PM »
Sterling and Aguero on the bench plus the kid Garcia is still playing at the back.

With Carlo if nothing else Everton will have an adequate game plan. Hopefully they nick a draw somehow.
Offline Mister men

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3762 on: Yesterday at 04:40:34 PM »
I'm not worried about either of the City's. We are the best team in the world and are going to have the league won with 5 games to spare. People need to chill and stop being so negative, Jurgen's got this  :wave
Offline Mister men

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3763 on: Yesterday at 04:41:59 PM »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 04:39:21 PM
Sterling and Aguero on the bench plus the kid Garcia is still playing at the back.

With Carlo if nothing else Everton will have an adequate game plan. Hopefully they nick a draw somehow.

Wouldn't put it past the Everton players to down tools for one game as per usual against City the last few years. They don't want to be helping us in any way possible
Offline RedorRed

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3764 on: Yesterday at 04:45:15 PM »
Quote from: Mister men on Yesterday at 04:40:34 PM
I'm not worried about either of the City's. We are the best team in the world and are going to have the league won with 5 games to spare. People need to chill and stop being so negative, Jurgen's got this  :wave
Its not being negative.... its being realistic.....were half way through the season!!! Anything can still happen.... if there is anything we know about us its we never do it the easy way!!
Offline mikeb58

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3765 on: Yesterday at 04:45:23 PM »
Quote from: Mister men on Yesterday at 04:41:59 PM
Wouldn't put it past the Everton players to down tools for one game as per usual against City the last few years. They don't want to be helping us in any way possible

Some fans yes, players and new manager no way. Even the most bitter fans will realise losing today to their mates mightn't be that disruptive to our Title challenge in the long run.
Offline an tha

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3766 on: Yesterday at 04:49:01 PM »
Quote from: Mister men on Yesterday at 04:41:59 PM
Wouldn't put it past the Everton players to down tools for one game as per usual against City the last few years. They don't want to be helping us in any way possible

Would be more about saving themselves for Sunday i reckon.

It really was a twat of a draw on many levels.
Offline keyop

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3767 on: Yesterday at 04:54:56 PM »
Quote from: Little Robbie Red Breast on December 30, 2019, 09:41:23 AM
do we want City through against madrid to keep them occupied?
Madrid to humiliate City
Then we knock Madrid out
We win the league on the day we reach 96 points
We win the CL
We go unbeaten
We beat City's points record
Guardiola leaves

Am I being greedy?  ;D

Edit: plus a record points gap to 2nd place, and winning the league with the most games to spare. We've waited 30 years so we may as well make up for lost time...
Offline royhendohohohoho!

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3768 on: Yesterday at 04:59:21 PM »
No Kane or Ndombele for Spurs then when we roll up to theirs?
Offline Samie

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3769 on: Yesterday at 05:00:24 PM »
Roy that means Maureen is going to reinforce the Double Decker he already planned to use against us.
Offline an tha

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3770 on: Yesterday at 05:01:55 PM »
Quote from: royhendohohohoho! on Yesterday at 04:59:21 PM
No Kane or Ndombele for Spurs then when we roll up to theirs?

Not sure a rested Son up front for them is better proposition for us than Horsegob though.

Be interesting to see what Shitcoat does.
Offline Lofty Ambitions

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3771 on: Yesterday at 05:03:33 PM »
Fivethirtyeight with a 96% chance for us to win the League. City also down to third as a favourite to with the Champions League.

https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/soccer-predictions
Offline Red Berry

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3772 on: Yesterday at 05:15:56 PM »
Quote from: Lofty Ambitions on Yesterday at 05:03:33 PM
Fivethirtyeight with a 96% chance for us to win the League. City also down to third as a favourite to with the Champions League.

https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/soccer-predictions

About time.  Their odds in the CL have been ridiculous for far too long.
Offline spider-neil

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3773 on: Yesterday at 05:17:28 PM »
Quote from: Mister men on Yesterday at 04:41:59 PM
Wouldn't put it past the Everton players to down tools for one game as per usual against City the last few years. They don't want to be helping us in any way possible

No chance, they need points.
Offline deFacto

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3774 on: Yesterday at 06:02:37 PM »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 04:33:12 PM
City will probably have a better second half of the season because theyve been significantly unlucky not to record more points in the first half - so unless their level drops they should record more points
Depends on how they handle the fixtures around Real and the Mancs
Offline Jizzer's Chrimbo just got Messier

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3775 on: Yesterday at 06:04:37 PM »
Quote from: deFacto on Yesterday at 06:02:37 PM
Depends on how they handle the fixtures around Real and the Mancs

They're half an hour in to the game against Everton, and aren't exactly putting them to the sword.
Offline Mighty_Red

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3776 on: Yesterday at 06:43:32 PM »
Quote from: Jizzer's Chrimbo just got Messier on Yesterday at 01:39:07 PM
In the league they haven't managed a run of more than 3 wins in a row so far this season.

The started the season with WDWW - but those 4 games are the longest run they've had without a loss.

15 wins in a row would be a hell of an improvement.
sorry, I meant 15 wins out of 18, not 15 in a row (I was referring to UnforgettableLuis' prediction of 7 dropped points).

Obviously that would still require a big improvement, but you have to expect and be prepared for it. Still won't be enough to stop us as long as we do our jobs normally.

Looks like they'll get 3pts today unless Everton do something extraordinary.
Offline MJD-L4

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3777 on: Yesterday at 06:50:25 PM »
Everton were always going to find a way to lose against City today. Spineless twats
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3778 on: Yesterday at 06:51:11 PM »
Quote from: LFC when it suits on Yesterday at 03:03:17 PM
City will win all their remaining league games except maybe the game against us. It still won't be be enough for them. For them to win the league, they have to be perfect while we have to lose 6 games or draw 9 games or a combination between the two to drop 18 points over the next 19 games

Again what makes you think they will win all their remaining league games except against us.
Offline Office Party Drunken Barney Fistfight

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3779 on: Yesterday at 06:54:08 PM »
Quote from: LFC when it suits on Yesterday at 03:03:17 PM
City will win all their remaining league games except maybe the game against us. It still won't be be enough for them. For them to win the league, they have to be perfect while we have to lose 6 games or draw 9 games or a combination between the two to drop 18 points over the next 19 games

Still drunk I see. Not a good idea to post while drinking. It just comes out as gibberish.
Offline LFC when it suits

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3780 on: Yesterday at 07:40:30 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 06:51:11 PM
Again what makes you think they will win all their remaining league games except against us.

I expect them to win all their games because I really don't give a fuck about them. The league title is ours. It's not about what they do. it's about what we do. The league is ours unless we have an unimaginable collapse. only bedwetters or Jürgen Klopp who has to, think otherwise.
Offline a treeless whopper

« Reply #3781 on: Yesterday at 07:44:58 PM »
Quote from: LFC when it suits on Yesterday at 07:40:30 PM
I expect them to win all their games because I really don't give a fuck about them. The league title is ours. It's not about what they do. it's about what we do. The league is ours unless we have an unimaginable collapse. only bedwetters or Jürgen Klopp who has to, think otherwise.

Fair enough thats a better rationale than Framolas.
Online plucking affattedgoose

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3782 on: Yesterday at 07:52:07 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 07:44:58 PM
Fair enough thats a better rationale than Framolas.

I expect them to win all their games because....I really dont give a fuck about them

I dont even want to find out what Fromola said because tragically this probably does make more sense :lmao
Offline LFC when it suits

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3783 on: Yesterday at 08:02:49 PM »
Quote from: plucking affattedgoose on Yesterday at 07:52:07 PM
I expect them to win all their games because....I really dont give a fuck about them

I dont even want to find out what Fromola said because tragically this probably does make more sense :lmao

We all thought they would drop points last year and they never did. This year we have a 14 point lead with a game in hand and better goal difference. I expect them to win all their games as opposed to the bedwetters focusing on them slipping up. Why the fuck would anyone care if some Liverpool fans think City will win all their games? They can will all their games and still finish 14 points behind us. City were never better than us. not this season, not the last and not even the one before when we smashed them 3 times.
Offline Anfield Kopite

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3784 on: Yesterday at 08:20:44 PM »
Quote from: LFC when it suits on Yesterday at 08:02:49 PM
We all thought they would drop points last year and they never did. This year we have a 14 point lead with a game in hand and better goal difference. I expect them to win all their games as opposed to the bedwetters focusing on them slipping up. Why the fuck would anyone care if some Liverpool fans think City will win all their games? They can will all their games and still finish 14 points behind us. City were never better than us. not this season, not the last and not even the one before when we smashed them 3 times.
Just to point out that the "and a better goal difference" bit is misleading. If they catch up with us
 points wise ( i don't expect them too) then its very likely they will have a better goal difference than us by then.
Offline Red Berry

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3785 on: Yesterday at 08:44:16 PM »
Quote from: Anfield Kopite on Yesterday at 08:20:44 PM
Just to point out that the "and a better goal difference" bit is misleading. If they catch up with us
 points wise ( i don't expect them too) then its very likely they will have a better goal difference than us by then.

They're only a goal or two behind us now when trailing by 11 points.  We'd have to bitch slap a few teams by 3 or more goals to put some realistic distance between the two teams when it comes to GD.

That said their defence remains shockingly bad, as evidenced today.
Online plucking affattedgoose

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3786 on: Yesterday at 08:46:41 PM »


*Goal difference conversation*

Offline lovestospooge

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3787 on: Yesterday at 08:48:05 PM »
Quote from: LFC when it suits on Yesterday at 08:02:49 PM
City were never better than us. not this season, not the last and not even the one before when we smashed them 3 times.

nah c'mon that's not right. that 100 point season from them deserves our full respect (regardless of Abu Dhabi blood money) because of how they set the performance standards that our team worked their asses off to rise to.
Offline koptommy93

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3788 on: Yesterday at 09:42:28 PM »
Would people have taken 7 points from this three game set if offered it ahead of time? Just curious.
Offline him_15

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3789 on: Yesterday at 10:06:05 PM »
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 04:54:56 PM
Madrid to humiliate City
Then we knock Madrid out
We win the league on the day we reach 96 points
We win the CL
We go unbeaten
We beat City's points record
Guardiola leaves

Am I being greedy?  ;D

Edit: plus a record points gap to 2nd place, and winning the league with the most games to spare. We've waited 30 years so we may as well make up for lost time...

Not greedy enough, me wining the FA cup as well.
Offline him_15

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3790 on: Yesterday at 10:33:25 PM »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 09:42:28 PM
Would people have taken 7 points from this three game set if offered it ahead of time? Just curious.
No, we are more likely to get all 9 points.
Offline Office Party Drunken Barney Fistfight

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3791 on: Yesterday at 10:46:16 PM »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 09:42:28 PM
Would people have taken 7 points from this three game set if offered it ahead of time? Just curious.

We've won something like 26 of the last 27 games. We've beat every team except United in that run. Why would we accept a draw against any side?
Offline Alan_X

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3792 on: Yesterday at 10:53:42 PM »
Quote from: RedorRed on Yesterday at 04:45:15 PM
Its not being negative.... its being realistic.....were half way through the season!!! Anything can still happen.... if there is anything we know about us its we never do it the easy way!!

No team that wins anything of worth does it easily - it takes skill, training and application. The best thing that Klopp has done is put all that shit in the bin as far as the players and staff are concerened. He'd like the supporters to do it as well.

We went through a couple of decades where we have had poor direction at the top and while we had a few good managers and some great players there was no consistency and no strength in depth.

Despite all that Liverpool still won trophies and occasionally challenged for the league. Now we have exceptional ownership and managment, the best manager in the world, a team stocked with balon d'Or nominees, analytics and recruitment that is at rocket-science levels of sophistication.

Of course anything can happen in one-off games when your squad has Igor Biscan and Djimi Traore in it and you're relying on a few key players like Gerrard, Alonso and Carragher. To lose it from here we're looking at catastrophic loss of form in a group that has one of the best first elevens in world football and real quality in reserve.

Klopp's Liverpool aren't the old Liverpool of the 1990s and early 2000s. This is far closer to Paisley's Liverpool, or kenny's first Liverpool teams.
Offline Sangria

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3793 on: Yesterday at 10:58:11 PM »
Quote from: lovestospooge on Yesterday at 08:48:05 PM
nah c'mon that's not right. that 100 point season from them deserves our full respect (regardless of Abu Dhabi blood money) because of how they set the performance standards that our team worked their asses off to rise to.

We've got 55 from our first 57 points possible. That Man City side got 58 from their first 60 points. We're still one win away from matching that side's opening run.
Online Desert Red Fox

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3794 on: Yesterday at 11:14:58 PM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 10:53:42 PM

Of course anything can happen in one-off games when your squad has Igor Biscan and Djimi Traore in it and you're relying on a few key players like Gerrard, Alonso and Carragher. To lose it from here we're looking at catastrophic loss of form in a group that has one of the best first elevens in world football and real quality in reserve.


I think the only way we can suffer such a loss of form would be due to having incredibly shit luck with injuries to key players at, roughly, the same time or consecutive weeks, because I don't think Klopp and the rest of the staff will allow complacency to creep in. They're gonna keep our squad fully motivated and fired up for whatever comes up next.
Offline Musk Candles, Grapes & Weed? Merry Xmas!

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3795 on: Today at 12:00:18 AM »
Which five teams are going to beat us that won't be able to beat Manchester City or Leicester City between now and the end of the season?
Offline farawayred

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3796 on: Today at 12:47:23 AM »
Funny... I just looked up the last 5 games - we have the best record (5-0-0), then City (4-0-1), then Sheffield, Watford and Southampton (3-1-1). Watford got more points than the rest of the season before. But Sheffield have done quite well themselves.
Offline Richie69

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3797 on: Today at 02:54:18 AM »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 09:42:28 PM
Would people have taken 7 points from this three game set if offered it ahead of time? Just curious.
I would take 4 points from the next two games, being pragmatic.
Online jckliew

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3798 on: Today at 03:18:57 AM »
Interesting.
People here are guessing when we are going to drop points!   :)

Which I think will be at Spuds. Moan knows our number with his double decker.  ;)
