Author Topic: Chasing the Title

Fromola

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3640 on: Yesterday at 07:41:35 PM
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 07:10:17 PM
Sorry, slightly off topic (but it does concern our Title chase!) but why are we playing on Thursday this week, is there an obvious reason I have overlooked? I'll miss playing us on New Years Day, traditional fixture day in the past!

Stupid tradition. The players are shattered from the Christmas period and the fans are hungover from new years eve. Glad we're playing Thursday.
Good King Wencesloolahs

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3641 on: Yesterday at 07:48:54 PM
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 07:18:50 PM
Cheers, I agree it's better we get the extra days rest, but I was under the impression there was always a full Prem fixture list on New Years Day, seems odd to play a League fixture at 8pm on Thursday for no apparent reason.
TV scheduling
Passmaster Molby

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3642 on: Yesterday at 08:00:27 PM
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 06:11:28 PM
Wow, you think we'll drop 20 points in 19 games.

 :o

I don't think we will, but that set of results was used to illustrate that even if we had a shocker and did lose 20 points in 19 games, we would still be in such a strong position that City and Leicester have to be damn near faultless to catch us.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3643 on: Yesterday at 08:20:12 PM
So looking at the fixtures, City have to play 2nd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 8th and 10th all away from home in the second half of the season. It would take a lot to win all of those.

In contrast, we only have to play 3rd, 6th, 7th and 10th.
farawayred

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3644 on: Yesterday at 08:43:02 PM
I think that January will not be as good to us as the first half of the season. It's not because our fixtures are more difficult than City's; we would normally have the squad to overcome that. But I think that we usually start the season strongly, play everyone out of the park, and injuries pile up right around January. I don't know if that's a coincidence or by design. City seem slightly on a different "schedule" (for the lack of a better word) and tend to start slower but ramp up their performances in the second half. For me, January would be a "damage limitation" month and it's unfortunate that we ended up with tougher fixture list. But we kick back into gear by March, so we should be fine for the rest of the season.

Coincidentally or not, we have one ever-present CB and three others that rotate in one spot. That's very unbalanced. As much as I love each and every one of them, and each one is making the position his own while playing, each of Matip, Lovren and Gomez succumbs to an injury at some time. We need to develop one of the youngsters quickly. I think that was our Achilles heel last season, when home draws with those out lost us the title IMHO, and the injury problem is happening again in January, though this time around we are far better off points-wise. This issue needs addressing.
Peabee

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3645 on: Yesterday at 08:57:58 PM
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 08:43:02 PM
I think that January will not be as good to us as the first half of the season. It's not because our fixtures are more difficult than City's; we would normally have the squad to overcome that. But I think that we usually start the season strongly, play everyone out of the park, and injuries pile up right around January. I don't know if that's a coincidence or by design. City seem slightly on a different "schedule" (for the lack of a better word) and tend to start slower but ramp up their performances in the second half. For me, January would be a "damage limitation" month and it's unfortunate that we ended up with tougher fixture list. But we kick back into gear by March, so we should be fine for the rest of the season.

Coincidentally or not, we have one ever-present CB and three others that rotate in one spot. That's very unbalanced. As much as I love each and every one of them, and each one is making the position his own while playing, each of Matip, Lovren and Gomez succumbs to an injury at some time. We need to develop one of the youngsters quickly. I think that was our Achilles heel last season, when home draws with those out lost us the title IMHO, and the injury problem is happening again in January, though this time around we are far better off points-wise. This issue needs addressing.

Do you have stats to back up this claim?

City gained 55 points in the first half then 46 in the second half of the 2017/18 season, then 44-54 last season.

We were 35-40 in 17/18, then 51-46 last season (the second half of the season included our only loss)

So both City and us have had two different consecutive seasons. Also, we won our last 9 games of last season.
thaddeus

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3646 on: Yesterday at 09:41:20 PM
League table as of the 86th minute of our eventual 2-1 win at Villa (2nd November - at the time we were losing 1-0 and Walker had just put Man City ahead in their game)

Us: P11 | Pts 28 | GD +14
MC: P11 | Pts 25 | GD +24


League table after 19 games (29th December - after we beat Wolves and excluding Man City's win against Sheff Utd later the same day)

Us: P19 | Pts 55 | GD +33
MC: P19 | Pts 38 | GD +29


Our form speaks for itself but Man City only taking 13 points and a +5 goal difference from 8 games is crazy.
Banquo's Ghost

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3647 on: Yesterday at 10:34:31 PM
Quote from: emitime on Yesterday at 09:02:02 AM
Head-to-head is the third tie breaker they use, goal difference is still #1, then goals scored.

Thanks for clarifying - I misread the announcement it seems.  :-[
deadsetred

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3648 on: Yesterday at 10:51:46 PM
Quote from: Zoomers on Yesterday at 10:59:26 AM
And hopefully they turn on Pep and get him fucked off.

And good chance they would if Bluemoon is anything to go off. Seriously, the level of entitlement on that board is astounding (I just go on to get 'the scoop' on their players for fantasy football purposes).

E.g. Bernardo has one bad game, half the fanbase is calling for his head ("just doesn't have the final ball anymore, think we can do better) - don't even get me started on Mahrez, apparently the worst thing to happen to their football club since the absence of financial doping. Even the way some on their speak about D Silva, who admittedly is past it, but some can't wait to shove him out the door.

I'd rather wait another 20 years to win the league than to support that club and win silverware the way they have. Putrid.
newterp

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3649 on: Yesterday at 11:14:26 PM
Quote from: deadsetred on Yesterday at 10:51:46 PM
And good chance they would if Bluemoon is anything to go off. Seriously, the level of entitlement on that board is astounding (I just go on to get 'the scoop' on their players for fantasy football purposes).

E.g. Bernardo has one bad game, half the fanbase is calling for his head ("just doesn't have the final ball anymore, think we can do better) - don't even get me started on Mahrez, apparently the worst thing to happen to their football club since the absence of financial doping. Even the way some on their speak about D Silva, who admittedly is past it, but some can't wait to shove him out the door.

I'd rather wait another 20 years to win the league than to support that club and win silverware the way they have. Putrid.

but this isn't surprising as 90% of their support didn't exist 10 years ago. the new supporters don't have any affection for players and to be fair their mercenary players are really truly mercenaries - they are only their for the paycheck and don't have any affection for the supporters either. so they are happy to say that player x or y should be fucked off after a couple of bad performance so that the newest shiniest and most expensive player can be bought.
rebel23

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3650 on: Yesterday at 11:20:50 PM
They're an entitled bunch. They think because  they have spent a billion on players they should win the league. They dont care about the CL at all, its all about the league for them which makes our position all the more crushing.
newterp

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3651 on: Yesterday at 11:25:54 PM
Quote from: rebel23 on Yesterday at 11:20:50 PM
They're an entitled bunch. They think because  they have spent a billion on players they should win the league. They dont care about the CL at all, its all about the league for them which makes our position all the more crushing.

Oh that's not true at all - they don't care about the CL right now because they haven't won it and continually fall short. Their ownership and manager care about the CL enormously. Like of utmost value to them.
rebel23

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3652 on: Yesterday at 11:50:37 PM
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:25:54 PM
Oh that's not true at all - they don't care about the CL right now because they haven't won it and continually fall short. Their ownership and manager care about the CL enormously. Like of utmost value to them.


its important to the owners but the fanbase don't care. Their record in the CL over the last 10 years under this ownership is atrocious. Madrid will knock them out im certain of it,
SANTA CLAUS YER CNUT! WHERE'S ME FCUKIN' BIKE?!?!

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3653 on: Yesterday at 11:52:09 PM
Quote from: rebel23 on Yesterday at 11:50:37 PM

its important to the owners but the fanbase don't care. Their record in the CL over the last 10 years under this ownership is atrocious. Madrid will knock them out im certain of it,

Yes, rebel23


Rock lacka...


rebel23

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3654 on: Yesterday at 11:55:12 PM
It's funny how the owners of City and PSG think they could rock up and win CL's after spending something like 2 billion in transfers. Yet they could have bought us for £300m. A club with a tradition in that competition.  It's frankly baffling.
drmick

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3655 on: Today at 12:19:23 AM
Quote from: rebel23 on Yesterday at 11:55:12 PM
It's funny how the owners of City and PSG think they could rock up and win CL's after spending something like 2 billion in transfers. Yet they could have bought us for £300m. A club with a tradition in that competition.  It's frankly baffling.

The asking price from Hicks was something like £650m.

£300m was an epic swindle haha!
rebel23

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3656 on: Today at 12:27:40 AM
Quote from: drmick on Today at 12:19:23 AM
The asking price from Hicks was something like £650m.

£300m was an epic swindle haha!

John Henry certainly knew what he was doing.  He deserves a lot of credit. We're now worth billions.
Dougle

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3657 on: Today at 12:30:05 AM
Quote from: rebel23 on Yesterday at 11:50:37 PM
its important to the owners but the fanbase don't care. Their record in the CL over the last 10 years under this ownership is atrocious. Madrid will knock them out im certain of it,

The thing is what the supporters "want" doesn't matter to the owners nor even the majority of players. They need a certain number to show up just to cover themselves for tv purposes (Big Club etc etc). This is a big vision, political sports washing "money is no object" project. Manchester City or Chester or Macclesfield it would make to difference whatsoever to Abu Dhabi. They happened to choose City and they have a plan which has nothing whatsoever to do with "what supporters want" other than, it requires City to have status asap and to get that they have to win in Europe (which you would think supporters want). The club doesn't belong to the folk of Maine Rd anymore.
a treeless whopper

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3658 on: Today at 12:31:37 AM
Quote from: OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS on Yesterday at 06:23:24 PM
Leicester felt hard done by but we tatted them.

That said, Wolves probably will be tougher, they seem to match up to us well and always give us a game but it’s nothing we can’t handle.

I think people are giving Wolves too much credit. They are a good side and i like their manager but thats now 3 games in the league against them where we have scored 5 goals and conceded 0. Have they even had a really clear chance against us in those games?

If anything I think they are a tough side that suits us in that they lack that cutting edge in both ends of the field. Against Leicester we dominated the possession and that kept effective players like Maddison and Vardy at bay whereas against Wolves its like we didnt really bother because we knew we could handle their attack.
farawayred

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3659 on: Today at 12:36:50 AM
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 08:57:58 PM
Do you have stats to back up this claim?

City gained 55 points in the first half then 46 in the second half of the 2017/18 season, then 44-54 last season.

We were 35-40 in 17/18, then 51-46 last season (the second half of the season included our only loss)

So both City and us have had two different consecutive seasons. Also, we won our last 9 games of last season.
I don't have stats, and I don't know what would be a good stat. I wasn't talking starting strong in terms of points but tempo of play. So maybe the miles-per-game for the outfield players would be a good one? I don't know. It just seems that when we start playing the season, other teams would need 2-3 weeks to catch up with our dynamics.

I also fully realize that muscle injuries and impact injuries are two different animals, in general, and the speed of the game affects predominantly the muscle injuries. But there is also connection between the two in terms of a tired person is more likely to have less control in tackles.
rebel23

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3660 on: Today at 12:38:21 AM
Quote from: Dougle on Today at 12:30:05 AM
The thing is what the supporters "want" doesn't matter to the owners nor even the majority of players. They need a certain number to show up just to cover themselves for tv purposes (Big Club etc etc). This is a big vision, political sports washing "money is no object" project. Manchester City or Chester or Macclesfield it would make to difference whatsoever to Abu Dhabi. They happened to choose City and they have a plan which has nothing whatsoever to do with "what supporters want" other than, it requires City to have status asap and to get that they have to win in Europe (which you would think supporters want). The club doesn't belong to the folk of Maine Rd anymore.

One of the problems with their 'project' and money no object approach is that they have now pushed transfer fee's to stratospheric proportions so when they need to dip back into the market for replacements as players move on or retire i.e David Silva,  Fernandino, etc. i tot has become more difficult to find quality players and the prices are crazy. Don't forget they have FFP problems and are subjected to a current investigation which has been conveniently kicked into the end of the season.  Regardless its become more difficult to replace those players in the market.
Jizzer's Chrimbo just got Messier

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3661 on: Today at 12:58:08 AM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 12:31:37 AM
I think people are giving Wolves too much credit. They are a good side and i like their manager but thats now 3 games in the league against them where we have scored 5 goals and conceded 0. Have they even had a really clear chance against us in those games?

If anything I think they are a tough side that suits us in that they lack that cutting edge in both ends of the field. Against Leicester we dominated the possession and that kept effective players like Maddison and Vardy at bay whereas against Wolves its like we didnt really bother because we knew we could handle their attack.

Wolves did OK against us, but Sheffield United did better really. Of course, man utd did the best against us this season.



Compared to us though, none of those three are that good. Man utd have dropped 29 points, Wolves 30 points and Sheffield United 31 points. We've dropped 2.

Wolves have lost 4 games and drawn 9 (them and Arsenal have drawn the most games so far this season). They've only won 7.

Of course they could take points off us when we visit Brexit Town, but the likely result is a win to the World Champions. They managed two shots on goal against us, Alisson only having to make one relatively simple save. We were, and are, the far better side.
kasperoff

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3662 on: Today at 01:50:00 AM
If you go to bed after every game, worrying about this lead slipping, remembering how heart-breaking finishing 2nd with 97 points felt, how do you thing the players feel? They were in spitting distance last season and had it taken by an extraordinary effort by Man City. They know what it takes to win this league. You can see the hunger in this side.
SprouterAtFart

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3663 on: Today at 05:30:00 AM
Quote from: RedorRed on Yesterday at 03:00:09 PM
Everyone said last season City would drop pointed before the end of the season..... and they didnt!!! Theyre capable of doing exactly what weve done in the first half of the season.... they could win every game between now and the end of the season.
Lets not start to get carried away.... were only half way through the season

They're not winning 19 games in a row this season

Quote from: SprouterAtFart on December 28, 2019, 12:55:53 PM

01/01 - Everton (H)
04/01 - Port Vale (H) FA Cup
08/01 - Man Utd (A) League Cup
12/01 - Villa (A)
18/01 - Palace (H)
22/01 - Sheff Utd (A)
30/01 - Man Utd (H) League Cup
02/02 - Spus (A)
09/02  - West Ham (H)

And then it doesn't get any easier after the winter break

22/02 - Leicester (A)
26/02 - Real Madrid (A)
01/03 - Arsenal (H)
07/03 - Man Utd (A)
14/03 - Burnley (H)
18/03 - Real Madrid (H)
21/03 - Chelsea (A)
04/04 - Liverpool (H)

Plus they'd have to squeeze in potentially the League Cup Final and FA Cup 4th and 5th round fixtures...


