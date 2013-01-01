« previous next »
Author Topic: Chasing the Title

-Willo-

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3600 on: Today at 02:11:27 PM
Quote from: Little Robbie Red Breast on Today at 09:41:23 AM
do we want City through against madrid to keep them occupied? (didn't work last season but they had easy ties in domestic cups)

or out and humiliated but full focus on prem perhaps?

Out so Pep fucks off
mikeb58

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3601 on: Today at 02:20:58 PM
The great thing this season over last season is the relaxing nature and enjoyment level in this title race. Last season I was a nervous wreck when it was nip and tuck week in week out. If (when!) City won, it was normally followed by us playing an absolute must win game.

If we played first and won, usually City normally followed it almost immediately with a win of their own, it was absolutely draining and to lose out by a point in the end was heartbreaking after our monumental effort.

This season with our lead it's brilliant, after our win yesterday, City's result didn't bother me. Obviously I would love to see City drop points to boost our Title chances even further , but in reality City can do what they like from now to end of the Season, it's totally in our hands not to fuck this up.

As we chalk off each game with a win, any sort of win (I'm not arsed how lucky or below par we are) it's a step towards the Title. I am in dreamland, we are a possible 17 points ahead of City, we are World Champions, and have every chance of winning the CL again.

It's glorious watching us win, knowing as each game passes, City are chasing a losing battle, and every victory is a shallow one when it comes to winning the League.

As I said, so many different things to enjoy this season without the stress levels of last season. If those stress levels return in regard to our Title chase, then it's our own fault, but personally I don't think they will!




Passmaster Molby

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3602 on: Today at 02:24:36 PM

Remaining games:

Home
1.   Chelsea - Draw
2.   Sheffield United - Win                       
3.   Manchester United - Draw                           
4.   Bournemouth - Win                 
5.   Burnley - Win             
6.   Crystal Palace - Draw                 
7.   West Ham United - Win                         
8.   Aston Villa - Win                       
9.   Southampton - Win

Away
1.   Manchester City - Lose             
2.   Arsenal - Draw   
3.   Wolverhampton Wanderers - Lose   
4.   Brighton - Win             
5.   Newcastle United - Win           
6.   Tottenham Hotspur - Draw             
7.   Everton - Draw         
8.   West Ham United - Win           
9.   Watford - Draw                         
10.   Norwich City - Win

Even in the above scenario where we start dropping points here and there, we would still end up on 92 points, meaning City would have to drop only 3 points at most to win the title (Leicester could drop 4 points) which would mean they win the title on goal difference. I just can't see any of those 3 scenarios happening, which is why the platform we have built will give us our 19th title his season.
JJ Red

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3603 on: Today at 02:29:14 PM
I think when Manchester City get Laporte back it will make a big difference to them. Laporte gives them surety at the back but also allows them finally to put Fernandinho back in midfield.

I think they will improve drastically in the second half of the season and it might give them the impetus they need for a crack at the CL.
SteveLFC

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3604 on: Today at 02:38:20 PM
Quote from: JJ Red on Today at 02:29:14 PM
I think when Manchester City get Laporte back it will make a big difference to them. Laporte gives them surety at the back but also allows them finally to put Fernandinho back in midfield.

I think they will improve drastically in the second half of the season and it might give them the impetus they need for a crack at the CL.

Give a f**k, City are nothing to us this season so stop banging on about them. Who cares?
mikeb58

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3605 on: Today at 02:53:37 PM
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 02:24:36 PM
Remaining games:

Home
1.   Chelsea - Draw
2.   Sheffield United - Win                       
3.   Manchester United - Draw                           
4.   Bournemouth - Win                 
5.   Burnley - Win             
6.   Crystal Palace - Draw                 
7.   West Ham United - Win                         
8.   Aston Villa - Win                       
9.   Southampton - Win

Away
1.   Manchester City - Lose             
2.   Arsenal - Draw   
3.   Wolverhampton Wanderers - Lose   
4.   Brighton - Win             
5.   Newcastle United - Win           
6.   Tottenham Hotspur - Draw             
7.   Everton - Draw         
8.   West Ham United - Win           
9.   Watford - Draw                         
10.   Norwich City - Win

Even in the above scenario where we start dropping points here and there, we would still end up on 92 points, meaning City would have to drop only 3 points at most to win the title (Leicester could drop 4 points) which would mean they win the title on goal difference. I just can't see any of those 3 scenarios happening, which is why the platform we have built will give us our 19th title his season.

Wow, when you look at it like that, even inc a potential loss to City it looks nailed on! It really should be in the bag. I'm loving every minute of the day of this at the moment!
RedorRed

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3606 on: Today at 03:00:09 PM
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 02:53:37 PM
Wow, when you look at it like that, even inc a potential loss to City it looks nailed on! It really should be in the bag. I'm loving every minute of the day of this at the moment!
Everyone said last season City would drop pointed before the end of the season..... and they didnt!!! Theyre capable of doing exactly what weve done in the first half of the season.... they could win every game between now and the end of the season.
Lets not start to get carried away.... were only half way through the season
Rush 82

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3607 on: Today at 03:01:26 PM
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 11:40:55 PM
It would be funny if Everton got something from City but that will not happen. They will find a way to lose somehow. Having said that they are not really good enough to stop them
Ancellotti won't roll over for Pep
Caligula?

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3608 on: Today at 03:07:34 PM
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 03:01:26 PM
Ancellotti won't roll over for Pep

He won't as it's still early days in his tenure and he hasn't yet been Evertonized. Next season if we need them to take points off our rivals, he'll have gotten the message and they'll promptly roll over for City or whoever it has to be. Having said that, whether or not that shower possess the ability to get even a draw against City even if Ancelotti gets his tactics spot on is questionable.
-Willo-

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3609 on: Today at 03:08:28 PM
Quote from: RedorRed on Today at 03:00:09 PM
Everyone said last season City would drop pointed before the end of the season..... and they didnt!!! Theyre capable of doing exactly what weve done in the first half of the season.... they could win every game between now and the end of the season.
Lets not start to get carried away.... were only half way through the season

They're not now. They look clueless going forward, and vulnerable at the back. The gap will only get bigger.
deFacto

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3610 on: Today at 03:13:39 PM
Quote from: RedorRed on Today at 03:00:09 PM
Everyone said last season City would drop pointed before the end of the season..... and they didnt!!! Theyre capable of doing exactly what weve done in the first half of the season.... they could win every game between now and the end of the season.
Lets not start to get carried away.... were only half way through the season

Last season they didn't have defensive problems, they had Kompany and Laporte. They didn't' have Rodri in midfield and Fernandinho as a CB, and they also had Sane who is crucial to helping them keep their width.

They also weren't 14 points behind [potentially 17], and we don't play them until April.

They also weren't coming off a season in which they were pushed until the last game of the season and had no room for error.

They also didn't have Real Madrid over two legs smack in the middle of a busy period of other games.

They are capable but it's very unlikely.
spider-neil

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3611 on: Today at 03:18:21 PM
Quote from: deFacto on Today at 03:13:39 PM
Last season they didn't have defensive problems, they had Kompany and Laporte. They didn't' have Rodri in midfield and Fernandinho as a CB, and they also had Sane who is crucial to helping them keep their width.

They also weren't 14 points behind [potentially 17], and we don't play them until April.

They also weren't coming off a season in which they were pushed until the last game of the season and had no room for error.

They also didn't have Real Madrid over two legs smack in the middle of a busy period of other games.

They are capable but it's very unlikely.


They were able to rest players due to piss poor opposition in every cup competition and when they faced tough opposition in Spurs they lost.
Now they face Manu in the League Cup and Real in CL. This may stretch their squad to its limits.
PHIL.

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3612 on: Today at 03:20:27 PM
Quote from: RedorRed on Today at 03:00:09 PM
Everyone said last season City would drop pointed before the end of the season..... and they didnt!!! Theyre capable of doing exactly what weve done in the first half of the season.... they could win every game between now and the end of the season.
Lets not start to get carried away.... were only half way through the season

Even if they managed to do that (they won't), they'd also need us to drop a lot of points.

Not happening.
PhaseOfPlay

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3613 on: Today at 03:38:46 PM
City are effectively 6 games behind us. They need that much of a swing to ahead of us. A lot of planets will have align for them to win this seasons title.
a treeless whopper

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3614 on: Today at 03:43:48 PM
Quote from: RedorRed on Today at 03:00:09 PM
Everyone said last season City would drop pointed before the end of the season..... and they didnt!!! Theyre capable of doing exactly what weve done in the first half of the season.... they could win every game between now and the end of the season.
Lets not start to get carried away.... were only half way through the season

They wont win every game until the end of the season. For them to just get over their sloppiness in such a short space of time with the injuries they have would need a miracle.

Could our form drop a bit? Absolutely. But there is no way City are winning every game until the end of the season. They have lost 5 games already.
spider-neil

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3615 on: Today at 03:48:26 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 03:43:48 PM
They wont win every game until the end of the season.

Our attitude should be that they are going to win every game. Don't take your foot off the peddle. Don't play for draws (because you have a healthy points gap). Don't let up.
Mr_Shane

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3616 on: Today at 04:05:58 PM
We are essentially 5 wins and a game ahead of City. That means they need to match our results plus IF WE DROP points they need to WIN at least 5 times in the same round of fixtures. Thats the magnitude of the task.

and they are closer to Man Utd in 5th than us.
PHIL.

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3617 on: Today at 04:31:03 PM
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 03:48:26 PM
Our attitude should be that they are going to win every game. Don't take your foot off the peddle. Don't play for draws (because you have a healthy points gap). Don't let up.

The manager and players, sure.

Doesn't make any difference for supporters though.
Rush 82

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3618 on: Today at 04:35:03 PM
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 03:48:26 PM
Our attitude should be that they are going to win every game. Don't take your foot off the peddle. Don't play for draws (because you have a healthy points gap). Don't let up.
Yep.

Saw Kloppo on the telly  today - 'who care how many points you have December, there is still a long way to go '
Fromola

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3619 on: Today at 04:35:37 PM
Quote from: Mr_Shane on Today at 04:05:58 PM
We are essentially 5 wins and a game ahead of City. That means they need to match our results plus IF WE DROP points they need to WIN at least 5 times in the same round of fixtures. Thats the magnitude of the task.

and they are closer to Man Utd in 5th than us.

January is key because they have an easy month of games you'd expect them to win and we're up against Man United, Spurs, Wolves and a tricky Sheff United team as well as the easier game on paper of West Ham away with a new manager bounce.

Let's see how many we are ahead at the end of Jan.
Red Berry

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3620 on: Today at 05:04:11 PM
I reckon when they get players back they can probably string 8 wins together. Problem for them is what we've managed even with injuries.
Roady

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3621 on: Today at 05:07:08 PM
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:35:37 PM
January is key because they have an easy month of games you'd expect them to win and we're up against Man United, Spurs, Wolves and a tricky Sheff United team as well as the easier game on paper of West Ham away with a new manager bounce.

Let's see how many we are ahead at the end of Jan.
Exactly. One game at a time. Tick three points off and its closer. Simple as that.
Fordy

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3622 on: Today at 05:12:39 PM
Quote from: Roady on Today at 05:07:08 PM
Exactly. One game at a time. Tick three points off and its closer. Simple as that.

That's it. Just count down from 14 wins. Less if City or Leicester drop points.

A game at a time.
Lotus Eater

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3623 on: Today at 05:45:10 PM
It is tempting not to get drawn into the discussion, but I think talking about winning the title when it's only January, is tempting fate.

I do no think our current league form of Won 18 Drawn 1 can be continued over the next, say 10 games.

They say you know what you're made of when you see how you react to a defeat or loss of form.
I have a feeling we might lose some form before end of Feb - maybe a loss or two, a draw or two.

Let's see how we react to that.
UntouchableLuis

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3624 on: Today at 05:52:40 PM
Wolves away is going to be one absolute slog of a game now they feel hard done by - was going to be tough as it was. Spurs A, United H and Wolves A. Give me 6 points assuming we win on Thursday and I'm happy. Anything over would be incredible even for this team.
jepovic

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3625 on: Today at 05:54:21 PM
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:35:37 PM
January is key because they have an easy month of games you'd expect them to win and we're up against Man United, Spurs, Wolves and a tricky Sheff United team as well as the easier game on paper of West Ham away with a new manager bounce.

Let's see how many we are ahead at the end of Jan.
And after January we should get Lovren, Ox and Fabinho back. Right now, we're stretching the squad thin and another 1-2 injuries could really hurt us, but when those three are back the squad depth is fine again.
Samie

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3626 on: Today at 05:56:50 PM
Quote from: Lotus Eater on Today at 05:45:10 PM
It is tempting not to get drawn into the discussion, but I think talking about winning the title when it's only January, is tempting fate.

I do no think our current league form of Won 18 Drawn 1 can be continued over the next, say 10 games.

They say you know what you're made of when you see how you react to a defeat or loss of form.
I have a feeling we might lose some form before end of Feb - maybe a loss or two, a draw or two.

Let's see how we react to that.



Tempting fate for who? None of us here on RAWK are playing the game. Had any of the players or coaching staff thought this then we'd be in big trouble.  :D
an tha

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3627 on: Today at 06:00:02 PM
Saying the league is over with half a season to go is IMHO not on.

I appreciate that in some cases it is just confidence in what the team have (brilliantly) done so far and how that compares with what our rivals have done, but for me we should know better than to call it done this far out.

We are of course in an unbelievable position, even with being hampered by being a game behind - but there is half a season to go still and that is a hell of a lot of football.

In a fantastic position which we absolutely deserve to be in? YES....absofuckinglutely.

Over? No....no, not yet - not in my book.

I am sure we'll be flat out to maintain our level and go on and win it and of course we are all waiting for that glorious moment if and when it happens and we finally get this monkey off our back and end all the years of hurt - but we have half a season of hard work to do still.
Office Party Drunken Barney Fistfight

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3628 on: Today at 06:02:13 PM
Quote from: RedorRed on Today at 03:00:09 PM
Everyone said last season City would drop pointed before the end of the season..... and they didnt!!! Theyre capable of doing exactly what weve done in the first half of the season.... they could win every game between now and the end of the season.
Lets not start to get carried away.... were only half way through the season

I'll bet you £100 to a charity of your choice that City will drop 5 points or more between now and the end of the season.
Red Berry

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3629 on: Today at 06:11:01 PM
Quote from: Lotus Eater on Today at 05:45:10 PM
It is tempting not to get drawn into the discussion, but I think talking about winning the title when it's only January, is tempting fate.

I do no think our current league form of Won 18 Drawn 1 can be continued over the next, say 10 games.

They say you know what you're made of when you see how you react to a defeat or loss of form.
I have a feeling we might lose some form before end of Feb - maybe a loss or two, a draw or two.

Let's see how we react to that.

I get what you're saying but we've effectively gone an entire year undefeated. What's another eight to ten games on top of that?

W7 D3 from the next 10 is perfectly achievable. My point being there are facts underpinning the belief being shown.

Sure, let's wait until we get to 28 wins, but then we can think about changing the thread title to "Closing in on the Title." ;D
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3630 on: Today at 06:11:28 PM
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 02:24:36 PM


Wow, you think we'll drop 20 points in 19 games.

 :o
rebel23

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3631 on: Today at 06:16:44 PM
All the talk of a record points total is wide of the mark.  I'm guessing when we get the title mathematically sewn up we will rest players if we're still in the CL or the FA cup and throw in youngsters ala the league cup so that's when the defeats MAY come.  It will taint the record somewhat but who gives a fuck.
OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3632 on: Today at 06:23:24 PM
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 05:52:40 PM
Wolves away is going to be one absolute slog of a game now they feel hard done by - was going to be tough as it was. Spurs A, United H and Wolves A. Give me 6 points assuming we win on Thursday and I'm happy. Anything over would be incredible even for this team.

Leicester felt hard done by but we tatted them.

That said, Wolves probably will be tougher, they seem to match up to us well and always give us a game but its nothing we cant handle.
exiledintheUSA

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3633 on: Today at 06:26:51 PM
Quote from: rebel23 on Today at 06:16:44 PM
All the talk of a record points total is wide of the mark.  I'm guessing when we get the title mathematically sewn up we will rest players if we're still in the CL or the FA cup and throw in youngsters ala the league cup so that's when the defeats MAY come.  It will taint the record somewhat but who gives a fuck.

Ask the players about that ;)
-Willo-

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3634 on: Today at 06:34:02 PM
Quote from: rebel23 on Today at 06:16:44 PM
All the talk of a record points total is wide of the mark.  I'm guessing when we get the title mathematically sewn up we will rest players if we're still in the CL or the FA cup and throw in youngsters ala the league cup so that's when the defeats MAY come.  It will taint the record somewhat but who gives a fuck.

I reckon these players would want to break every record possible, so they are remembered as the best team of all time. Invincibility/100 points will be a big deal.

You don't get many chances to do something as incredible as that, yet its in our hands halfway through. I'm sure they think about it.
Red Berry

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3635 on: Today at 06:44:35 PM
Quote from: OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS on Today at 06:23:24 PM
Leicester felt hard done by but we tatted them.

That said, Wolves probably will be tougher, they seem to match up to us well and always give us a game but its nothing we cant handle.

If you offered me a draw now... ;)

Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 06:34:02 PM
I reckon these players would want to break every record possible, so they are remembered as the best team of all time. Invincibility/100 points will be a big deal.

You don't get many chances to do something as incredible as that, yet its in our hands halfway through. I'm sure they think about it.

This is a team of winners.  They want to be the ultimate winners.  I'm sure they think about it too, but they want the title first.  Then I think they'll decide the next step.
mikeb58

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3636 on: Today at 07:10:17 PM
Sorry, slightly off topic (but it does concern our Title chase!) but why are we playing on Thursday this week, is there an obvious reason I have overlooked? I'll miss playing us on New Years Day, traditional fixture day in the past!
deFacto

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3637 on: Today at 07:14:44 PM
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 07:10:17 PM
Sorry, slightly off topic (but it does concern our Title chase!) but why are we playing on Thursday this week, is there an obvious reason I have overlooked? I'll miss playing us on New Years Day, traditional fixture day in the past!

There is no obvious reason, other than that's how the scheduling was done this year. And considering we've had the short end of the stick in recent  years [playing on the 29th and then on the 1st], I'm glad we're getting an extra days rest
mikeb58

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3638 on: Today at 07:18:50 PM
Quote from: deFacto on Today at 07:14:44 PM
There is no obvious reason, other than that's how the scheduling was done this year. And considering we've had the short end of the stick in recent  years [playing on the 29th and then on the 1st], I'm glad we're getting an extra days rest

Cheers, I agree it's better we get the extra days rest, but I was under the impression there was always a full Prem fixture list on New Years Day, seems odd to play a League fixture at 8pm on Thursday for no apparent reason.
