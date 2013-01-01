The great thing this season over last season is the relaxing nature and enjoyment level in this title race. Last season I was a nervous wreck when it was nip and tuck week in week out. If (when!) City won, it was normally followed by us playing an absolute must win game.



If we played first and won, usually City normally followed it almost immediately with a win of their own, it was absolutely draining and to lose out by a point in the end was heartbreaking after our monumental effort.



This season with our lead it's brilliant, after our win yesterday, City's result didn't bother me. Obviously I would love to see City drop points to boost our Title chances even further , but in reality City can do what they like from now to end of the Season, it's totally in our hands not to fuck this up.



As we chalk off each game with a win, any sort of win (I'm not arsed how lucky or below par we are) it's a step towards the Title. I am in dreamland, we are a possible 17 points ahead of City, we are World Champions, and have every chance of winning the CL again.



It's glorious watching us win, knowing as each game passes, City are chasing a losing battle, and every victory is a shallow one when it comes to winning the League.



As I said, so many different things to enjoy this season without the stress levels of last season. If those stress levels return in regard to our Title chase, then it's our own fault, but personally I don't think they will!









