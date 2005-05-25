« previous next »
Author Topic: Chasing the Title  (Read 241126 times)

Re: Chasing the Title
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 08:08:09 PM
I'm old enough to remember the sides of the late 70s and 80s. We were a juggernaut plowing on. Years of history, success and respect allowing us to march on regardless of the occasional bad run of form even years when we didn't win the league. We were Liverpool.

This current team however are relentless. An absolute machine. We are not chasing the title we are reestablishing a dynasty. The silverware we collect this season is just the start of a new chapter in our history.

Now we are a red Jurgen-aut
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3521 on: Today at 10:27:55 PM »
Both VAR decisions spot on in our game today. Don't get what all the fuss is about.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3522 on: Today at 10:31:16 PM »
Quote from: Jizzer's Chrimbo just got Messier on Today at 10:01:45 PM
It's the same, isn't it? Pass for the goal was adjudged to be illegal.

I don't think so.

Quote from: Jizzer's Chrimbo just got Messier on Today at 10:01:45 PM
Villa game, ref blew between the shot and the ball crossing the line. VAR couldn't intervene.
Referee stopped the play. Therefore VAR cannot intervene.

Quote from: Jizzer's Chrimbo just got Messier on Today at 10:01:45 PM
Liverpool game, ref blew after the ball had crossed the line.
Referee didn't stop the play. VAR can intervene.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3523 on: Today at 10:34:52 PM »
The last 1 or 2 fixtures of the year are always very upsetting, and have been particularly upsetting in the last two years when we've been in such an incredible position to win the league. With our fitness and intensity, Klopp seems to get excellent results in December anyway, but the results are not everything... I can still be upset if the FA/Premier League fails to maintain a proper competition.

For today's game, it was clear to see that our players were extremely tired in the last 15 minutes. We could've easily let a goal in there and surrended two points. Fortunately, Wolves were also extremely tired having played two days ago and they were also too drunk to score. In the end we have a game that is basically abnormal. In previous seasons it's the same thing, players are not functioning at their normal level, the game turns into Russian roulette at times and where the ball ends up is not based on true quality, stratety or whatever it is that made us so good for the rest of the season.

This is when records can be spoilt and normality ruined just because the FA wants to make millions more in finances, because for the English organization this money is more important than the actual regard of players and a balanced competition. We've always seen weird things happening with so many games changing the landscape of a season. Many a good team's progress has been ruined by this schedule, and even if the results are good in December, the intense sacrifice will result in a stumble later, it's just a matter of how big that stumble will be cos no team can sprint all the way, especially with this schedule in December, and the way the League Cup and FA Cup fixtures are piled on in January.

Many will place their heads in the sand and say, ''no we don't have a problem here" but the fact is we had to intentionally drop out of the League Cup, a competition we are proudly having the best record at, so clearly, the schedules are not functioning properly... we've ended up in a situation where people just accept that this is the way it is and that teams don't feel like participating and drop out, and at some point early it could happen in the FA Cup too. Do all countries have this strange situation where they want to fall out of the domestic Cups ASAP?

Some might say the December schedule is interesting, cos it provides that stiff test and extra hurdle that is characteristic of this league. It's like saying, Jack and Jill are good boys and girls, but let's see if they will remain good if we make them work tirelessly and beat them up over Christmas and New Year, let's then see how they react going forward. Of course it is absurd. Of course the organizers don't plan this way. It's more likely they're counting the money and don't care what happens to Jack and Jill, if they're injured, their records spoilt, season ruined or chances of performing for England or Whoever at the top level is spoilt.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3524 on: Today at 11:06:17 PM »
Its not over but it is looking very good indeed. We have built up some margin for error in the second half of the season, as the first half season has been out of this world. You dont want to slacken off and assume anything though. January looks like a tough month.

As for the FA Cup, why not? Hopefully we win it. Everton will be a very tricky customer, as Ancelotti will have them well organized. Obviously they will be desperate to knock us out too. Still, I hope we win and go far in the competition. We have the squad to go for all prizes before us, and we should, and we will see what it brings.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3525 on: Today at 11:12:01 PM »
Quote from: Lfc18ynwa on Today at 10:08:32 PM
Now we are a red Jurgen-aut

WundaVAR.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3526 on: Today at 11:12:39 PM »
We are the halfway point of the season now. If we match city's record for the first half of the season which is won 12 drawn 2 lost 5 we get 93 points, bearing in mind that the maximum Leicester in second can get is 96 points. Leicester or City have to be near perfect from here onwards, while we just have to about equal city or Leicester's record for the first half of the season.  :-X


Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3527 on: Today at 11:18:47 PM »
Half way status: Played 19 Win 18 Draw 1 Loss 0.......55 points......Happy New Year!
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3528 on: Today at 11:21:13 PM »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 10:31:16 PM
I don't think so.
Referee stopped the play. Therefore VAR cannot intervene.
Referee didn't stop the play. VAR can intervene.

Think we're talking at cross purposes here, and are agreement!
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3529 on: Today at 11:26:19 PM »
This team is simply incredible, the winning mentality is simply unreal, what Jurgen klopp has done since taking over is simply unrivalled. Having been close to winning the Premier league before only to be disappointed, you don't have that fear with this squad of players and manager. To have 55 points half way through the season is unbelievable.
