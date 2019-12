I think those of us who feel we will win it now are saying so because:



1 - We have the utmost confidence in the manager and players to be able to manage this situation and stay focused on the job in hand.



2 - Can see that neither Leicester or City are in any kind of form that will suggest they can win 15 on the spin to put pressure on us.



Of course the trophy isn't ours yet, but looking at the way we have played over the last year and how we have handled pressure, I am really confident we can at least get 90 points this season. I don't think City or Leicester have shown enough to suggest they can match that total this season. Jurgen and the team are not going to suddenly kick back and relax because some people on the internets think they have won the title already - they are far to professional to think like that.



Us fans can try to enjoy the next few months and prepare for a party, but rest assured the team and coaching staff wont until its mathematically impossible for anyone to catch us.