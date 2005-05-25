« previous next »
Re: Chasing the Title
It's interesting and also very amusing at the moment watching oppo fans deal with this.

The ones who claim we are "very fortunate" not to have long term injuries to key players are the same ones saying the league is weak because there's no proper challenger to us. Yet if we were behind City by 14pts because of similar serious injuries the same "City are just too good, in a league of their own" comments would still be being peddled out.  You can't win.
Quote from: mattD on Today at 05:01:33 PM
At this moment in time, they are by far the best Liverpool team in my lifetime (I was born late 1990).

Question to those who experienced the glory years, do they beat the best from that era?
Born in 68, answer is yes.
Quote from: mattD on Today at 05:01:33 PM
At this moment in time, they are by far the best Liverpool team in my lifetime (I was born late 1990).

Question to those who experienced the glory years, do they beat the best from that era?

I saw the glory years between 76 and 90 and (presuming we take this title) apart from the obvious length of that era, what this team has done in the last 2 years is as good as if not better than anything I witnessed back then. Certainly consistency wise.

Let's put it this way ... I've not enjoyed us this much since the golden days of leagues and European cups between 77 and 84. In fact, I've enjoyed it more.
Now this night be due to age and appreciating things more (as well as a starvation of success) but it feels like being a kid/teenager again but with a better understanding of it this time round.
I am nearly 50 and for me no, not as good as our great teams of the past yet.

Simply because those teams were serial winners - winning titles year after year, back to back leagues and european cups - a hat trick of leagues....also won domestic cups at same time. Greatness is measured in trophies.

This team has the potential to stand alongside great teams from our history, but until they have the trophies to prove it then for me the answer is no.
Quote from: mattD on Today at 05:01:33 PM
At this moment in time, they are by far the best Liverpool team in my lifetime (I was born late 1990).

Question to those who experienced the glory years, do they beat the best from that era?
The 87/88 team may give them a decent game but the mixture of tenacity and fluidity in this team would be too much.

The 70's teams were the best in the land for what they did, ball possession often slow-paced but with a killer instinct. All of our past teams would want the ball, they'd hate being pressed and dispossessed like Jurgen's crop would. They'd all hate being turned round and having to chase back Trent and Andy.
We didn't always have the best in each position, this team has and there's too much quality not to overcome any of the past legends imo.

Fitness and pitch quality would also be a major, major factor.

If I'm honest, I hate comparisons like this but it is an interesting discussion.

Yorky? Alan? Gulley?
Quote from: Christmist Time_Mistletoe & Wine on Yesterday at 10:42:35 PM
Long way to go, so its still just one game at a time. Nothings really changed.
City have dropped points, Leicester have dropped points. We've extended our lead over both. We've reduced the PPG needed to win the league, and City and Leicester's has increased. We've increased our momentum and belief whilst City and Leicester have faltered. We've shown the rest of the league that even the second-placed team can't touch us. City have shown the rest of the league yet again that they crumble if you have a go at them.

But apart from that, nothing's really changed  ;)
Quote from: mattD on Today at 05:01:33 PM
At this moment in time, they are by far the best Liverpool team in my lifetime (I was born late 1990).

Question to those who experienced the glory years, do they beat the best from that era?

I don't know but think that's a question to wait until we hopefully win the PL this season and number 7 with an FA Cup for good measures.
City's maximum is now 95.  That means we could repeat our form of last season from here on in and win the title.  City would have to go undefeated for the next 19 games.

So we could, in theory, lose at the emptyhad and it still wouldn't make a difference?
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 05:57:31 PM
City's maximum is now 95.  That means we could repeat our form of last season from here on in and win the title.  City would have to go undefeated for the next 19 games.

So we could, in theory, lose at the emptyhad and it still wouldn't make a difference?

I believe we can lose 8 games from here and still win the league
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 05:12:12 PM
I saw the glory years between 76 and 90 and (presuming we take this title) apart from the obvious length of that era, what this team has done in the last 2 years is as good as if not better than anything I witnessed back then. Certainly consistency wise.

Let's put it this way ... I've not enjoyed us this much since the golden days of leagues and European cups between 77 and 84. In fact, I've enjoyed it more.
Now this night be due to age and appreciating things more (as well as a starvation of success) but it feels like being a kid/teenager again but with a better understanding of it this time round.
Just saying: that older Liverpool team would not have lost a CL final though. Yes, they lost the Heysel final in 1985, but that was under exceptional circumstances.
I'd like to see a ref tell Souness he's ruled out a Liverpool goal because VAR said an armpit was offisde...
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 05:57:31 PM
City's maximum is now 95.  That means we could repeat our form of last season from here on in and win the title.  City would have to go undefeated for the next 19 games.

So we could, in theory, lose at the emptyhad and it still wouldn't make a difference?

W13 D6 L1, with the L at the Etihad (or anywhere) and we're champions.
Its won. Get ye bunting out, from ye vdu to ye printer, to ye gaming chair. Rejoice, football is coming home.
Quote from: mattD on Today at 05:01:33 PM
At this moment in time, they are by far the best Liverpool team in my lifetime (I was born late 1990).

Question to those who experienced the glory years, do they beat the best from that era?
The 87-88 side will always be my personal favourite but yes klopps side is probably better although I think we need a title to cement it.
I was born in 1971 and the current team IMO would beat any previous team in our history over two legs.   Are they the greatest team ever, that is up to them to prove over a period of years.  Over the last 2 seasons they are looking pretty good.
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 05:12:12 PM
I saw the glory years between 76 and 90 and (presuming we take this title) apart from the obvious length of that era, what this team has done in the last 2 years is as good as if not better than anything I witnessed back then. Certainly consistency wise.

Let's put it this way ... I've not enjoyed us this much since the golden days of leagues and European cups between 77 and 84. In fact, I've enjoyed it more.
Now this night be due to age and appreciating things more (as well as a starvation of success) but it feels like being a kid/teenager again but with a better understanding of it this time round.
I was 6 in 77 after the European
cup win when I started supporting us so I suppose I was a glory hunter but Im definitely with you on the understanding of what we were achieving back then and I think as you get older and your knowledge grows you tend to think and understand a bit more and appreciate these times. Like you I'm enjoying this journey we're on even more.
If this was any other team this far ahead with a game in hand We would all say the title race is over. But because we are Liverpool FC fans and it has been 30 years of League title heart breaks, some can't bring themselves to say it just yet. I get that.
Quote from: Ocean Red on Today at 06:49:01 PM
If this was any other team this far ahead with a game in hand We would all say the title race is over. But Because we are Liverpool FC fans and it has been 30 years of League title heart breaks, some can't bring themselves to say it just yet. I get that.

It hasnt been 30 years of league title heart breaks, its been 3 or 4.
Quote from: plucking affattedgoose on Today at 06:51:08 PM
It hasnt been 30 years of league title heart breaks, its been 3 or 4.

Yes i know, what i meant, was that we have not won the league title in 30 years. The seasons we fell short in title races was in season's 1990/1991, 1996/1997, 2001/2002, 2008/2009, 2013/2014, 2018/2019.
Quote from: Ocean Red on Today at 06:49:01 PM
If this was any other team this far ahead with a game in hand We would all say the title race is over. But because we are Liverpool FC fans and it has been 30 years of League title heart breaks, some can't bring themselves to say it just yet. I get that.
But some of us can whisper it quietly, behind a muted manic grin.  ;)
Quote from: Bigly Red Richie on Today at 07:02:10 PM
But some of us can whisper it quietly, behind a muted manic grin.  ;)

Lol that is true mate.
All of us can shout out loud and proud at the moment though is this, we are Liverpool FC top of the league! We are the European! and World Champions!
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 05:12:12 PM
I saw the glory years between 76 and 90 and (presuming we take this title) apart from the obvious length of that era, what this team has done in the last 2 years is as good as if not better than anything I witnessed back then. Certainly consistency wise.

Let's put it this way ... I've not enjoyed us this much since the golden days of leagues and European cups between 77 and 84. In fact, I've enjoyed it more.
Now this night be due to age and appreciating things more (as well as a starvation of success) but it feels like being a kid/teenager again but with a better understanding of it this time round.

Right with you here, on pretty much everything.  This season has certainly been the most enjoyable season of footie for me that I can remember (born in 1975), and I'm lapping up every crumb of it.
I was born in 86 and I've never seen anything like this before. The trouble I have, is what I have seen before this means I'm petrified this is all going to end in tears again  ::) ;D
Quote from: an tha on Today at 05:26:39 PM
I am nearly 50 and for me no, not as good as our great teams of the past yet.

Simply because those teams were serial winners - winning titles year after year, back to back leagues and european cups - a hat trick of leagues....also won domestic cups at same time. Greatness is measured in trophies.

This team has the potential to stand alongside great teams from our history, but until they have the trophies to prove it then for me the answer is no.
You are correct. We need a title.
I'm of a similar age. I think we're currently witnessing the most complete Liverpool team of my lifetime. Klopp has assembled a fantastic team.
 I also think that the current team would have too much for the 87-88 team. It's' a different era of course, but you were still in the middle of the drinking & shocking diet culture, poor treatment of injuries etc (see Paul Walsh & his treatment by a machine that hadn't even been turned on! 😂) Today, nothing is left to chance. They are all athletes.
.... also I think Kenny had an 'issue' of playing 4 central defenders, or maybe that was a year or 2 later. 😂
But, Yes, you are correct. We DO  need to add the titles to be considered the best Liverpool team.
(Incidentally, I actually think we are the best team in the 'PL era.' 🤢 Sorry. The Utd treble team, held as the standard, won the league, by 1 point, with 79 points!!!
Can you imagine us just needing 27 points from our last 20 games to win the league?
Quote from: an tha on Today at 05:26:39 PM
I am nearly 50 and for me no, not as good as our great teams of the past yet.

Simply because those teams were serial winners - winning titles year after year, back to back leagues and european cups - a hat trick of leagues....also won domestic cups at same time. Greatness is measured in trophies.

This team has the potential to stand alongside great teams from our history, but until they have the trophies to prove it then for me the answer is no.
I'm 56 have seen a lot of great lfc teams my favourite to watch being Barnes, Beardsley team. But this team is ridiculous, the teams of the past never had to play against teams out spending them by a mile. Also the points and records broken make them as good as anything we've seen.
