I am nearly 50 and for me no, not as good as our great teams of the past yet.



Simply because those teams were serial winners - winning titles year after year, back to back leagues and european cups - a hat trick of leagues....also won domestic cups at same time. Greatness is measured in trophies.



This team has the potential to stand alongside great teams from our history, but until they have the trophies to prove it then for me the answer is no.



You are correct. We need a title.I'm of a similar age. I think we're currently witnessing the most complete Liverpool team of my lifetime. Klopp has assembled a fantastic team.I also think that the current team would have too much for the 87-88 team. It's' a different era of course, but you were still in the middle of the drinking & shocking diet culture, poor treatment of injuries etc (see Paul Walsh & his treatment by a machine that hadn't even been turned on! 😂) Today, nothing is left to chance. They are all athletes..... also I think Kenny had an 'issue' of playing 4 central defenders, or maybe that was a year or 2 later. 😂But, Yes, you are correct. We DO need to add the titles to be considered the best Liverpool team.(Incidentally, I actually think we are the best team in the 'PL era.' 🤢 Sorry. The Utd treble team, held as the standard, won the league, by 1 point, with 79 points!!!Can you imagine us just needing 27 points from our last 20 games to win the league?