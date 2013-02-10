« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 79 80 81 82 83 [84]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chasing the Title  (Read 229566 times)

Offline Red_Rich

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,854
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3320 on: Today at 05:07:07 PM »
It's interesting and also very amusing at the moment watching oppo fans deal with this.

The ones who claim we are "very fortunate" not to have long term injuries to key players are the same ones saying the league is weak because there's no proper challenger to us. Yet if we were behind City by 14pts because of similar serious injuries the same "City are just too good, in a league of their own" comments would still be being peddled out.  You can't win.
Logged

Offline tray fenny

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,004
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3321 on: Today at 05:07:59 PM »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 05:01:33 PM
At this moment in time, they are by far the best Liverpool team in my lifetime (I was born late 1990).

Question to those who experienced the glory years, do they beat the best from that era?
Born in 68, answer is yes.
Logged
'Germany are a very difficult team to play, they had 11 internationals out there today.' - Steve Lomas

Offline Red_Rich

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,854
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3322 on: Today at 05:12:12 PM »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 05:01:33 PM
At this moment in time, they are by far the best Liverpool team in my lifetime (I was born late 1990).

Question to those who experienced the glory years, do they beat the best from that era?

I saw the glory years between 76 and 90 and (presuming we take this title) apart from the obvious length of that era, what this team has done in the last 2 years is as good as if not better than anything I witnessed back then. Certainly consistency wise.

Let's put it this way ... I've not enjoyed us this much since the golden days of leagues and European cups between 77 and 84. In fact, I've enjoyed it more.
Now this night be due to age and appreciating things more (as well as a starvation of success) but it feels like being a kid/teenager again but with a better understanding of it this time round.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:17:42 PM by Red_Rich »
Logged

Offline an tha

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 346
  • Talking about The Reds an tha....
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3323 on: Today at 05:26:39 PM »
I am nearly 50 and for me no, not as good as our great teams of the past yet.

Simply because those teams were serial winners - winning titles year after year, back to back leagues and european cups - a hat trick of leagues....also won domestic cups at same time. Greatness is measured in trophies.

This team has the potential to stand alongside great teams from our history, but until they have the trophies to prove it then for me the answer is no.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:32:12 PM by an tha »
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,667
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3324 on: Today at 05:31:36 PM »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 05:01:33 PM
At this moment in time, they are by far the best Liverpool team in my lifetime (I was born late 1990).

Question to those who experienced the glory years, do they beat the best from that era?
The 87/88 team may give them a decent game but the mixture of tenacity and fluidity in this team would be too much.

The 70's teams were the best in the land for what they did, ball possession often slow-paced but with a killer instinct. All of our past teams would want the ball, they'd hate being pressed and dispossessed like Jurgen's crop would. They'd all hate being turned round and having to chase back Trent and Andy.
We didn't always have the best in each position, this team has and there's too much quality not to overcome any of the past legends imo.

Fitness and pitch quality would also be a major, major factor.

If I'm honest, I hate comparisons like this but it is an interesting discussion.

Yorky? Alan? Gulley?
Logged
laughing under sunny meadows

Online keyop

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,920
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3325 on: Today at 05:43:41 PM »
Quote from: Christmist Time_Mistletoe & Wine on Yesterday at 10:42:35 PM
Long way to go, so its still just one game at a time. Nothings really changed.
City have dropped points, Leicester have dropped points. We've extended our lead over both. We've reduced the PPG needed to win the league, and City and Leicester's has increased. We've increased our momentum and belief whilst City and Leicester have faltered. We've shown the rest of the league that even the second-placed team can't touch us. City have shown the rest of the league yet again that they crumble if you have a go at them.

But apart from that, nothing's really changed  ;)
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. He's creepy and he's kooky, mysterious and spooky, he's altogether ooky, he's Adam's fa-mi-ly
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,650
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3326 on: Today at 05:47:58 PM »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 05:01:33 PM
At this moment in time, they are by far the best Liverpool team in my lifetime (I was born late 1990).

Question to those who experienced the glory years, do they beat the best from that era?

I don't know but think that's a question to wait until we hopefully win the PL this season and number 7 with an FA Cup for good measures.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:51:25 PM by Fordy »
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,384
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3327 on: Today at 05:57:31 PM »
City's maximum is now 95.  That means we could repeat our form of last season from here on in and win the title.  City would have to go undefeated for the next 19 games.

So we could, in theory, lose at the emptyhad and it still wouldn't make a difference?
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Office Party Drunken Barney Fistfight

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,501
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3328 on: Today at 06:01:01 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 05:57:31 PM
City's maximum is now 95.  That means we could repeat our form of last season from here on in and win the title.  City would have to go undefeated for the next 19 games.

So we could, in theory, lose at the emptyhad and it still wouldn't make a difference?

I believe we can lose 8 games from here and still win the league
Logged

Offline Vinay

  • West Coast privileges revoked due to jinxing activity
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,151
  • Ceux qui écrivent clairement ont des lecteurs.....
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3329 on: Today at 06:04:48 PM »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 05:12:12 PM
I saw the glory years between 76 and 90 and (presuming we take this title) apart from the obvious length of that era, what this team has done in the last 2 years is as good as if not better than anything I witnessed back then. Certainly consistency wise.

Let's put it this way ... I've not enjoyed us this much since the golden days of leagues and European cups between 77 and 84. In fact, I've enjoyed it more.
Now this night be due to age and appreciating things more (as well as a starvation of success) but it feels like being a kid/teenager again but with a better understanding of it this time round.
Just saying: that older Liverpool team would not have lost a CL final though. Yes, they lost the Heysel final in 1985, but that was under exceptional circumstances.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,008
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3330 on: Today at 06:26:16 PM »
I'd like to see a ref tell Souness he's ruled out a Liverpool goal because VAR said an armpit was offisde...
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online BassTunedToRed

  • This X-Axis goes up to 11.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 657
    • Bass Tuned To Red
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3331 on: Today at 06:27:49 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 05:57:31 PM
City's maximum is now 95.  That means we could repeat our form of last season from here on in and win the title.  City would have to go undefeated for the next 19 games.

So we could, in theory, lose at the emptyhad and it still wouldn't make a difference?

W13 D6 L1, with the L at the Etihad (or anywhere) and we're champions.
Logged

Online SANTA CLAUS YER CNUT! WHERE'S ME FCUKIN' BIKE?!?!

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,988
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3332 on: Today at 06:28:45 PM »
Its won. Get ye bunting out, from ye vdu to ye printer, to ye gaming chair. Rejoice, football is coming home.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 PM
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online simesy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,192
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3333 on: Today at 06:30:44 PM »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 05:01:33 PM
At this moment in time, they are by far the best Liverpool team in my lifetime (I was born late 1990).

Question to those who experienced the glory years, do they beat the best from that era?
The 87-88 side will always be my personal favourite but yes klopps side is probably better although I think we need a title to cement it.
Logged
When you're in the penalty area & dont know what to do with the ball, stick it in the net & we'll discuss the options later"  Bob Paisley

Online willss

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,597
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3334 on: Today at 06:37:23 PM »
I was born in 1971 and the current team IMO would beat any previous team in our history over two legs.   Are they the greatest team ever, that is up to them to prove over a period of years.  Over the last 2 seasons they are looking pretty good.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 79 80 81 82 83 [84]   Go Up
« previous next »
 