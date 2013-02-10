At this moment in time, they are by far the best Liverpool team in my lifetime (I was born late 1990).



Question to those who experienced the glory years, do they beat the best from that era?



The 87/88 team may give them a decent game but the mixture of tenacity and fluidity in this team would be too much.The 70's teams were the best in the land for what they did, ball possession often slow-paced but with a killer instinct. All of our past teams would want the ball, they'd hate being pressed and dispossessed like Jurgen's crop would. They'd all hate being turned round and having to chase back Trent and Andy.We didn't always have the best in each position, this team has and there's too much quality not to overcome any of the past legends imo.Fitness and pitch quality would also be a major, major factor.If I'm honest, I hate comparisons like this but it is an interesting discussion.Yorky? Alan? Gulley?