Author Topic: Chasing the Title

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3200 on: Today at 06:12:25 AM
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 05:31:47 AM
I dont mean to be a wet blanket but I am not liking this thread anymore. We need to be focused until we get the next 15 wins wrapped up. We are very very close but we need to keep going. I know Klopp will keep the lads' emotions in check but we need to get over the line and then we can celebrate.
Agreed. Bunch of soft headed meffs in here slacking off before quitting time. They need to get their sh&* together.
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3201 on: Today at 06:30:35 AM
Quote from: SprouterAtFart on Today at 04:43:39 AM
I want to win it the game before. I want those c*nts to give us a guard of honour, and the City fans in the stadium going ballistic, all 73 of them
No way they'll be getting a full house that day mate.
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3202 on: Today at 06:30:40 AM
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 05:29:53 AM
I was emotionally drained last season and genuinely didn't think that I could actually 'enjoy' another season of such intensity, but when it's only us being intense (or only us on this level of intensity) it's actually rather pleasant. Let's just keep it this way - pretty please.

Yep, this is/was me too.

Wrote in another thread somewhere that I'd much rather we just surged ahead early doors and put some ridiculous daylight between us and the nearest contenders. Don't get me wrong, I love the drama of scrapping it to the last games, but I've just taken too much of an emotional beating with this in recent years, and now I just want us to dominate the fuck out of everybody and everything standing in our way. I just think with a title win under our belt, we'll probably be able to enjoy closely fought campaigns much more philosophically and "enjoyably" in the future, but we NEED that long absent title win to happen first in order to do away with the 30 odd years of angst that always seems to haunt us with every recent attempt.

Not only this, but I don't want us being "gifted" the title in some closely fought, last minute fixtures. I want it to be hard on the record that we just fucking surged ahead blitzkrieg style.... and took it....no ifs buts or maybe's.....

So yeah...still a way to go, but I'm liking the way this is unfolding thusfar!!

 ;D
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3203 on: Today at 06:34:36 AM
Quote from: Roady on Today at 01:43:55 AM
That is great. But ita bollocks

So you dont think were that likely to win the league ?
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3204 on: Today at 07:17:31 AM
Does Ederson miss a game?
Wolves are decent, but the goals city conceded!
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3205 on: Today at 07:22:22 AM
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 05:31:47 AM
I dont mean to be a wet blanket but I am not liking this thread anymore. We need to be focused until we get the next 15 wins wrapped up. We are very very close but we need to keep going. I know Klopp will keep the lads' emotions in check but we need to get over the line and then we can celebrate.

Disagree. Think its ridiculous how much our fan base is crying it in at the moment. If this was any other club wed be thinking they were absolute softarses for saying lets just wait and see what happens...

Therell be no hard luck story this time. Simple fact is that the only way we arent winning this title now is with a collapse of epic proportions, and if you think theres a chance of this team and Klopp falling apart to that level then quite frankly I dont know what team youve been watching for the last 18 months.


Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3206 on: Today at 07:23:11 AM
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:17:31 AM
Does Ederson miss a game?
Wolves are decent, but the goals city conceded!

Yep, he misses their next game.  It's only one game since it's considered a professional foul rather than violent conduct.
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3207 on: Today at 07:39:57 AM
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 04:02:16 AM
I'm going to destroy every piece of wood in my house, knocking on it for all of these posts. Ugh. Yes, I think we're probably going to win the title, but no way am I assuming it yet. The math just isn't there. I mean, if the stars align ludicrously against us, we could be out of 1st by the end of January. Thankfully, that looks impossible at this point...but the fat lady isn't even in the building for me.

Side note: one of my students, a kid from Saudi Arabia, came to school today wearing a City shirt (he knows I love LFC). When I asked him why he likes them, his straight-faced response: "I love underdogs."

Fail that c*nt.
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3208 on: Today at 07:45:39 AM
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 01:49:43 AM
Man City fans: The Veruca Salt of Football.

 ;D ;D ;D
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3209 on: Today at 07:56:48 AM
Quote from: BTGH on Today at 05:41:56 AM
our defence is generally solid but they are capable of moments of potential fxxk ups, loss of concentration every game.

Are they? Theres no such thing as an absolutely perfect defence because theres another team on the pitch and there are great individual performances.

But we arent leaking goals now and the occasional moments like Virgils back pass the other week arent symptomatic of regular fuck ups or loss of concentration.

Whats most impressive is that those moments rarely lead to a goal and they are just noted, forgotten and the team moves on.
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3210 on: Today at 07:58:03 AM
Quote from: Feorax on Today at 07:22:22 AM
Disagree. Think its ridiculous how much our fan base is crying it in at the moment. If this was any other club wed be thinking they were absolute softarses for saying lets just wait and see what happens...

Therell be no hard luck story this time. Simple fact is that the only way we arent winning this title now is with a collapse of epic proportions, and if you think theres a chance of this team and Klopp falling apart to that level then quite frankly I dont know what team youve been watching for the last 18 months.


[You may have an iPhone but you are still using the free version of Tapatalk and spamming us with that knowledge] Pro

It doesn't matter. We can enjoy all we want but that doesn't mean it's over in December. We have half a season to go through and we're battling in 3 competitions. There's plenty to see here. I know fans talking on a forum doesn't impact players, but there's plenty to stay calm and grounded for the team, staff and everyone involved and also for match going fans. Enjoy all we want, but we can enjoy in a calm manner and leave the sentiments and 'it's over' reactions to end of season would be my idea for the remainder of the season. We're better off enjoying each game as it comes and the brilliant football we play and the table will take care of itself.
