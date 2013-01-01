I'm keeping myself awake wargaming worst case scenarios with us having less than perfect second half of season but we still manage to win the league;



Here's one; Let's say Manchester City have an absolutely fantastic second half of season - say win 18, draw 1 of their last 19 (No way are they winning all their games), that would have them finishing on 93 pts - and let's say we have a bad second half of the season (not going to happen!) - say win as little as 13, draw 3 and lose 4 of our remaining 20 games, that would have us finishing on 94 pts so we'd still be champions - given that i'd expect us to do a lot better than that worst case scenario and Manchester City to do worse than the almost perfect scenario I outlined I hope and expect the gap at the end to be 10-15 pts, whisper it but maybe even more.



I need to get some sleep..