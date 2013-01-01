« previous next »
Chasing the Title

lfc_col

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,181
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3160
Quote from: actwithoutwords on Today at 01:25:28 AM
Struggling to compute this, lads.

aren't we all  ;D  ??? :P
Logged
We Won It Six Times

Poetry in motion tra la la la la

JonnyCigarettes®

  • Airfix salesman (rumoured to be training a secret wankfest monkey arsegravy army)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,024
  • Pretty fly for a white guy
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3161
I'm not unclenching until mathematics tell me to.
Logged
Johnny Sack: 200 grand for insulting my wife. What's next, Carmine, he gets to fuck her for a million?

Carmine: He wants to fuck her?

Johnny Sack: I'm making a point.

Roady

  • Streety's long lost brother. AKA the Shit Buhunt.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,170
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3162
Quote from: PHIL. on Today at 12:59:52 AM
Implied probability update:

Liverpool - 93.5%
City - 6%
Leicester - 0.5%


That is great. But ita bollocks
Logged
Giant sponges. That is the answer for flooding.

MolbyLovesGravlax

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,380
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3163
Quote from: JonnyCigarettes® on Today at 01:43:08 AM
I'm not unclenching until mathematics tell me to.

But what if by bringing Nat Phillips back someone doesn't file form 147B and we get a 30 point deduction?
I say when we have the trophy in hand maybe it will be time...
Logged
"This is Anfield, this is what they do." Thomas Tuchel

@dgljones

@dgljones

OkieRedman

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 61
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3164
Bluemoon wants Pep gone. Wins two titles in a row with 198 points, can not keep up with this Red Machine he helped create the next season and they want him gone.

Their supporters are embarrassing. The Veruca Salt of Football.
Logged

Spion Night, Holy Night

  • are hungry men.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,630
  • Fuck The Tories.
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3165
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:33:52 AM
I'm not getting ahead of myself but the tears in other fans post's can be felt through twitter is a sight to be hold.  ;D :D Honestly I feel that the only people who will be happy for us to win is Liverpool supporters.

Anyone and everyone who says they genuinely love the game of football should be behind a Liverpool title win over an Abu Dhabi win.

Personally, I think there is a ridiculously long way to go yet. This Liverpool team and the entire setup at the club these days are simply breathtaking, but I'm not getting ahead of myself either. I've seen us lift loads of league titles and I've seen us blow a few too. I'm keeping my powder dry for some time yet.

Despite my personal feelings, it's clear we are witnessing something very special.
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

PHIL.

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 230
  • Unbearable
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3166
Quote from: Roady on Today at 01:43:55 AM
That is great. But ita bollocks

It's not bollocks. You clearly don't understand how odds work but that's fine.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:56:18 AM by PHIL. »
Logged

Spion Night, Holy Night

  • are hungry men.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,630
  • Fuck The Tories.
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3167
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 01:49:43 AM
Bluemoon wants Pep gone. Wins two titles in a row with 198 points, can not keep up with this Red Machine he helped create the next season and they want him gone.

Their supporters are embarrassing. The Veruca Salt of Football.

This is what our club is capable of and it's why everyone is so terrified of us.

Imagine it. You have the supposed best manager in the world. He gets you 198 points in two seasons, wins you two titles ... yet they want him out.

Thing is though, the only guy they could get in to beat this Liverpool side is the current Liverpool manager.  :wave

Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

rodderzzz

  • Plonkah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,812
  • That's Bullshit Miss!
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #3168
Quote from: Roady on Today at 01:43:55 AM
That is great. But ita bollocks

It's actually not
Logged
