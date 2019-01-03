« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 74 75 76 77 78 [79]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chasing the Title  (Read 219934 times)

Online gjr1

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,676
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3120 on: Yesterday at 11:37:27 PM »
Has Virgil missed a single premier league game since he got here?

Every time I look at the table I get more blown away from what Im seeing. Im looking at the table a lot lately :D

Crazy stuff
Logged
We have to be like Rocky

Offline Jezzman

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 954
  • Above us only sky
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3121 on: Yesterday at 11:38:41 PM »
Pretty nice run of fixtures coming up now the next month:

⚽️ Wolves beat City tonight
⚽️ We play Wolves next
⚽️ City play Sheffield Utd next
⚽️ We play Sheffield Utd after City
⚽️ Man City then play Everton
⚽️ Then we play Everton in the FA Cup
⚽️ City then play Man Utd
⚽️ We then play Man Utd at Anfield

City get to knacker all the teams we play next. I absolutely love that.....

Look at it mathematically and it's not my strong side, here is a try and I hope I don't make any mistakes but correct me if I am wrong please.

Man City can now reach 96 points if they win the rest of their games. Leicester City can reach 95. It is not possible for both teams as they play each other on the 23rd February, so mathematically only one of the two teams could end up on 96/95.

We all know however, that the way these two teams are playing, this will never happen but it is mathematically possible.

A more likely scenario, which is more my gut feel, is that they continue playing like they have been the first half of the season, which means that we can take the points they have now x2 and assume they might play better in the second half of the season and see one of the teams end up around mid 80's in points.

To sum up, mathematically, we need 45 points in our remaining 20 games and we will end up on 97 points and be crowned Champions. 14 wins and 3 draws will do that or 15 wins in our last 20 games. If we can do this, it doesn't matter what the hell other teams around us does.

If we go by my gut feel instead, I think 40 points in the last 20 games will more than do the job.
Very hard not to be overly positive right now. One game at a time and all that, but even looking at this mathematically, there is just no way in hell I believe we can throw this away. No way......
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,956
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3122 on: Yesterday at 11:41:58 PM »
Quote from: Desert Red Fox on Yesterday at 10:56:04 PM
If we win (or, at least, don't lose) against Wolves and Sheffield Utd we will have remained unbeaten for an entire calendar year, from January 3rd 2019 (our loss against ADFC) to January 2nd 2020 (our game vs Sheffield)

Has that been done before?
Logged

Offline Jon2lfc

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,149
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3123 on: Yesterday at 11:42:22 PM »
To people who are getting scared/worried/anxious/nervous etc. at some of the fixtures we have coming up (e.g. derbies, parked buses, 'bogey teams' etc.) and are therefore worried that we'll slip up and be pipped to the title..

Hmm, yep, we
(1) could slip up, in theory.
And (2) the chasing teams could go on amazing, unheard-of win-less streaks to the title over us..in theory

But the likelihood of both (1) and (2) happening is not reasonable.


We're gonna win the league!

Enjoy the season. It's been a long time coming.
Support & Believe.
Logged
Dalglish - Barnes - Beardsley - McManaman - Fowler - Owen - Gerrard - Torres - Suarez - Salah - Mane - Firmino

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,288
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3124 on: Yesterday at 11:42:29 PM »
Quote from: gjr1 on Yesterday at 11:37:27 PM
Has Virgil missed a single premier league game since he got here?

Every time I look at the table I get more blown away from what Im seeing. Im looking at the table a lot lately :D

Crazy stuff

Yeah he missed the game against Man City right after he signed.
Logged

Online wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,283
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3125 on: Yesterday at 11:44:47 PM »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 11:41:58 PM
Has that been done before?

Surely Arsenal? They did 49 over a season and a bit.

Edit, nope. Giddiness still keeping me dumb.
Logged

Online J_Kopite

  • Is he or isn't she? Cougar toy.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,074
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3126 on: Yesterday at 11:46:15 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:54:44 PM
Just played You'll Never Walk Alone by Gerry at full blast. A moment of amateurism perhaps. Everyone swaying in the fucking room and giving it the full 1970s Kopite rendition.

Plenty of time to get back to being professional tomorrow.

We've won it though. Haven 't we? With a team like this? A squad like this? A coach like this? A coaching staff like this? With a stadium like ours? With supporters like ours?

Enjoy 2020 fellow Reds. What a fucking ride. 
 

You in a gaff? Can I come?

;D
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on May 20, 2007, 11:15:28 AM
My mate asked me if i wanted a ticket "they are fake like" he says, stupid twat

Online J_Kopite

  • Is he or isn't she? Cougar toy.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,074
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3127 on: Yesterday at 11:49:22 PM »
Just seen the City score

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:51:19 PM by J_Kopite »
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on May 20, 2007, 11:15:28 AM
My mate asked me if i wanted a ticket "they are fake like" he says, stupid twat

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,916
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3128 on: Yesterday at 11:54:50 PM »
So is Citys inevitable run starting any time soon? Yeah, didnt think so.
Logged

Online G a r y

  • Sexist Pig. Wants to mate with Dan Bilzerian
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,318
  • Kop 306
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3129 on: Yesterday at 11:54:54 PM »
Start writing our name on the trophy
Logged

Online Office Party Drunken Barney Fistfight

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,482
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3130 on: Today at 12:00:44 AM »
Quote from: wige on Yesterday at 11:44:47 PM
Surely Arsenal? They did 49 over a season and a bit.

Edit, nope. Giddiness still keeping me dumb.

Arsenal went from 4th May 03 to 24 October 04 unbeaten
Logged

Online robgomm

  • He just can't get enough of Luis Suarez.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,005
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3131 on: Today at 12:05:51 AM »
Surely, please now.
Logged

Online keano7

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,678
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3132 on: Today at 12:09:23 AM »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 11:54:50 PM
So is Citys inevitable run starting any time soon? Yeah, didnt think so.
Until its mathematically impossible...
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,916
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3133 on: Today at 12:15:45 AM »
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 12:09:23 AM
Until its mathematically impossible...

And Im ok with that. But this City is not capable of hitting a near perfect run in this season. If we stay composed this is the yeat.
Logged

Online rodderzzz

  • Plonkah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,811
  • That's Bullshit Miss!
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3134 on: Today at 12:16:47 AM »
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 12:09:23 AM
Until its mathematically impossible...

The problem with the 'City will/can go on an incredible winning streak' is that it needs to coincide with a Liverpool collapse of epic proportions, which isnt happening
Logged

Online jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,011
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3135 on: Today at 12:17:47 AM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 09:20:34 AM
The difference is that hes the manager of Liverpool and he has to say that. And theres no way Jurgen actually thinks we will lose three games like that. Ive been cautious in the past but this Liverpool team is on another level.

Weve lost one league game in the last season and a half and that was against City. We have five players in the top ten in the Balon DOr rankings (and plenty more in the top 100.  Best goalkeeper, best full-backs, best centre-back, a midfield with real strength in depth, the best front three in football (plus Origi, Shaquiri and now Minamino) and a load of quality coming through the youth setup.

Oh, and the best manager in the world at the moment, backed up by the best back room team and specialists.

Did you watch us yesterday? That was an immaculate display from a team missing key players and our best forward in the last two seasons off form.

Jurgen knows you can lose any game but he also does everything possible to make sure that doesnt happen. If we were a one-man team or had been relying on luck then the scenario of losing those three games and completely falling apart might be worth considering.

Yesterday was a massive test. We didnt scrape a win - we totally dominated from the first minute. We score goals in every game and have the best defence in the league.

I'm clearly confident that we will win the league. I'm moving my holidays around so I can get to Europe in May and trying to roll in the CL final into that as well. I don't need convincing! I'm just trying not to get carried away as we have in the past to avoid any more pressure than the players are already under.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,905
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #3136 on: Today at 12:20:27 AM »
It is entirely conceivable that we could have it sewn up by the time we get to play Everton or Man City in March.

The thought of either of those giving us a guard of honour at Goodison or the Etihad....
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 74 75 76 77 78 [79]   Go Up
« previous next »
 