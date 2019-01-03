Pretty nice run of fixtures coming up now the next month:



⚽️ Wolves beat City tonight

⚽️ We play Wolves next

⚽️ City play Sheffield Utd next

⚽️ We play Sheffield Utd after City

⚽️ Man City then play Everton

⚽️ Then we play Everton in the FA Cup

⚽️ City then play Man Utd

⚽️ We then play Man Utd at Anfield



City get to knacker all the teams we play next. I absolutely love that.....



Look at it mathematically and it's not my strong side, here is a try and I hope I don't make any mistakes but correct me if I am wrong please.



Man City can now reach 96 points if they win the rest of their games. Leicester City can reach 95. It is not possible for both teams as they play each other on the 23rd February, so mathematically only one of the two teams could end up on 96/95.



We all know however, that the way these two teams are playing, this will never happen but it is mathematically possible.



A more likely scenario, which is more my gut feel, is that they continue playing like they have been the first half of the season, which means that we can take the points they have now x2 and assume they might play better in the second half of the season and see one of the teams end up around mid 80's in points.



To sum up, mathematically, we need 45 points in our remaining 20 games and we will end up on 97 points and be crowned Champions. 14 wins and 3 draws will do that or 15 wins in our last 20 games. If we can do this, it doesn't matter what the hell other teams around us does.



If we go by my gut feel instead, I think 40 points in the last 20 games will more than do the job.

Very hard not to be overly positive right now. One game at a time and all that, but even looking at this mathematically, there is just no way in hell I believe we can throw this away. No way......

