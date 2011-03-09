« previous next »
Author Topic: Chasing the Title  (Read 207148 times)

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #2840 on: Today at 12:14:40 AM »
Liverpool now have 35 undefeated Premier League matches.
Only Chelsea (40) and Arsenal (49) have the best records than the Reds in Premier League history.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #2841 on: Today at 12:15:08 AM »
If we play the rest of the season at the generally accepted "Champions League pace" of 2 points per match, we'll finish at 92 points.  In that scenario, City could still only drop 6 points the rest of the way to win the title.

Simply incredible.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #2842 on: Today at 12:29:32 AM »
Magnificent tonight.

Absolutely magnificent.

But there are 20 games to play - talk of it being over is for my money very premature.....we are in a fantastic position, it is incredible to be in the position we are in, but nothing is done until it is done and thankfully I am sure that is how Klopp and the boys are seeing it.

Keep going, keep maintaining these fantastic standards and keep dreaming - but it still has to be earned over another 20 games...that is a lot of football, we are boss - we are in a great position, but to say it is over before December is even out is IMO wrong.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #2843 on: Today at 12:34:36 AM »
Quote from: MiserableP15 on Today at 12:00:34 AM
Weve lost one league game in two seasons, reached two Champions League finals, winning one, and are also now the World Champions.

This team is every bit as good as Guardiolas best Barcelona team and unlike last season, our lads balls deep know it.

Enjoy it. Its happening.

Come off it. We don't yet have the trophies to be put in the same league as that team.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #2844 on: Today at 12:41:33 AM »
   20 games to play
   52 points so far   
   Manchester City have a maximum of 98 points, Liverpool need 47 points (16 wins) to win at 2.35 points per game
   Leicester City have a maximum of 96 points, Liverpool need 45 points (15 wins) to win at 2.25 points per game
   Liverpool can drop 13 points from the remaining 60 available and win the title

Can probably drop Leicester from this now too.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #2845 on: Today at 12:46:52 AM »
Hmm 14-6-0 for the rest of the season?  ;)
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #2846 on: Today at 12:49:06 AM »
Quote from: Mizerooskie on Today at 12:15:08 AM
If we play the rest of the season at the generally accepted "Champions League pace" of 2 points per match, we'll finish at 92 points.  In that scenario, City could still only drop 6 points the rest of the way to win the title.

Simply incredible.

Who cares about City

Get some stones. Support us.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #2847 on: Today at 12:56:09 AM »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 10:45:51 PM
I really think we can get more points than last season, but why do we 'need' more points than last season. City are worse than last season, their ppg points to less than 90 and the max they can get is 98.


I was just having a look on Blue Moon; smashing their 100pts record would break their tiny, inbred, idiotic minds. The irony that LFC fell so hard and for so long only to top the records in the process of getting back on our perch. Irrespective of what happens from here, they'd be back to looking back to us for standards.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #2848 on: Today at 12:56:33 AM »
Magic team we have... magic. So much fitter than everyone else. OK so we have no CB on the bench but we're another level.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #2849 on: Today at 01:56:03 AM »
Quote from: Red_Rich on November  9, 2019, 08:53:48 PM
Going to be 12-15 points ahead of City by Christmas.

I wasn't too wide of the mark.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #2850 on: Today at 02:02:51 AM »
2011-12, we had 52 points after 38 games
2019-20, we have 52 points after 18 games

Just a stunning contrast of how the decade began and is ending for us
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #2851 on: Today at 02:34:51 AM »
https://www.espn.in/football/blog-the-match/story/4021513/liverpools-rout-of-leicester-makes-it-just-a-matter-of-time-until-they-clinch-first-premier-league-title

Liverpool are 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League, and their supporters still refuse to sing that their team are "gonna win the league" this season. There have been too many near misses at Anfield since the club were most recently crowned champions of England in 1990 for the fans to tempt fate by going too early with that particular chant, but Jurgen Klopp's players made it 17 wins out of 18 in the league this term with Thursday's 4-0 victory against closest challengers Leicester City.

It would seem that the only people who don't yet believe that the Premier League trophy is on its way to Liverpool are the very supporters who are so desperate to witness it.

Their Boxing Day win at second-place Leicester showed it's no longer a case of if Liverpool win the Premier League this season, but when. It's also become slightly irrelevant as to when they will win it, too. The only real questions that remain unanswered are about how big Liverpool's winning margin will be and how many records they will smash along the way.

Remember the rush to declare Pep Guardiola's Manchester City as the best team of the Premier League era two years ago, when they became the first side to break the 100-point barrier in the top flight? On current form, Liverpool are on course to make 100 points look like little more than a stopping-off point toward a much greater final total. By doing so, they will put Guardiola's team firmly in the shade.

City might have gone one further last season by winning a domestic treble, even pipping Klopp's side to the title by one point in the process, but Liverpool ended that campaign as Champions League winners. The gap between the two was already wafer thin, but this season, Liverpool have planted their foot so firmly on the pedal that they have left City, and everyone else, in their slipstream.

It took seven minutes for the Reds to finish off Leicester in the second half, but they were dominant from start to finish at King Power Stadium. A flurry of early chances culminated in a pinpoint cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold to Roberto Firmino for an easy headed finish, and while it remained 1-0 until midway through the second half, the result rarely felt threatened.

In the 71st minute, the rout began: Caglar Soyuncu inexplicably handled in the box to give James Milner, one of the most reliable penalty-takers, an easy finish. Further goals followed from Firmino, who calmly curled a Alexander-Arnold cross into the top corner, and from the Liverpool full-back himself, whose thumping first-time finish left Kasper Schmeichel helpless.

As if to cement their controlling performance against the league's second-place team, Klopp's side restricted the Premier League's leading scorer, Jamie Vardy, to one off-target shot in his worst performance of the season.

Liverpool's consistency has been off the scale. Only Manchester United have been able to land a blow on Liverpool in the league, by holding them to a draw at Old Trafford in October, but the rest have all been beaten at least once. As they approach their final league game of 2019, against Wolves at Anfield on Sunday, Liverpool have not dropped three points since their very first game of the calendar year: a 2-1 defeat against City at the Etihad on Jan. 3.

It goes further. Liverpool have now gone 35 games unbeaten in the league -- Arsenal's 2004 Invincibles hold the Premier League record on 49 games unbeaten -- and 30 of those have been victories. Translate those past 35 games into points and Liverpool would be on 95 points, which is simply incredible, yet with 20 league games still to play between now and the end of the season, there is still 60 points available to Liverpool.

They can drop 12 points -- or lose four games -- and still end up with 100 points, but they're moving like a steam train right now, and current form would suggest that Liverpool are going to go well beyond City's century milestone. Such is their lead at the top that Liverpool can now play without fear or anxiety for the rest of the season because they know they have such a sizeable margin for error that the odd mistake or defeat here or there is highly unlikely to make a difference toward the outcome of the title race.

When a team plays with such freedom, they tend to win because they are playing to their strengths, which means things could only get better for Liverpool. And that will lead to the question as to whether they can claim another piece of history by emulating Arsene Wenger's great Arsenal team, which emerged as champions in 2003-04 having gone unbeaten for an entire league campaign.

Back then, the Premier League presented Arsenal with a specially made gold trophy to mark the achievement. Having waited so long to become champions, any trophy will do for this Liverpool team, but if they can make it gold like Arsenal did, the agonising wait will feel even better when, not if, it ends.

Make no mistake: The Premier League title is heading to Anfield this season. The supporters might not want to sing about it until the silverware is sitting in the trophy cabinet, decked in red ribbons, but they should throw off their inhibitions and sing it loud and clear, because nobody is catching this Liverpool team.
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #2852 on: Today at 02:48:48 AM »
Were winning the league, as the Invincibles whilst also smashing citys 100+ points. Deal with it.  :wave
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #2853 on: Today at 07:46:36 AM »
Ok, so with the win completely sunk inside, it's now time to plan for next season for winning the Premier League two times in a row, because in terms of the league that is the only real challenge we got remaining this season, yeah, playing in such a way that we can win the league next season too. This is how we need to manage it:

We got the Euro 2020 coming up. So, I would rotate those players with a 3-week rest at certain points (2 weeks + an extra week somewhere is the way to go - not counting the official "midseason" break from the FA if there's no Cup replay).

These are the players: Trent, Robbo, Virgil, Gomez, Lovren, Gini, Hendo, Ox, Origi.
From these the following are not regulars or missed many games already and don't need that rest: Origi, Ox, Gomez and Lovren.

How to deal with: Trent, Robbo, Virgil, Gini and Hendo

You may say once the title is wrapped up in March, we can give the above five players that 2 week rest, but I didn't believe that should happen because we'd be going into the quarter-finals of the Champions League and need rhythm.

Can we do it before the L16 round?
Well, we'd be getting the FA rest around that time anyway, so I don't see it as anything special to do it then and we don't want to do too much damage to our rhythm before the Atletico game.

What about January?
No ways cos we got the crucial Spurs, Man Utd games as well as requiring to place us in the commanding position required for February and March where we can afford some serious rotation.

What is the rotation?
Looking at just these 5 players, I'm now thinking we can send them to Cape Town for a 2-week holiday without even requiring them on our bench or training. The only serious issue, as stated long ago, is that we need at least one more good wing-back in our squad. This means we'd have to send Trent and Robbo at different times obviously, while Milner & Gomez can cover in turns.
Virgil we can manage without if our injury issues are sorted, so that we can play two of Lovren, Gomez and Matip or even Fabinho if stretched.
Gini and Hendo also to have 2-week turns: We got enough to cover with Fabinho, Keita, Milner, Lallana, Ox and one of them.

So in conclusion: Can we pretty please organise their holiday tickets for Cape Town? "No way" you say, come on, we gave Sterling a holiday... let's rotate these five.

What about the rest of the squad?
Well, if we lose in the FA Cup as usual we got that Spain tour for them again. If we achieve that, I think the above five players could simply just get another 10 days added to this. I think this will be crucial to refreshing those batteries so that after Euro 2020 they won't be totally knackered and they can be in top shape for 2020-21.

What about the loss in rhythm?
Last season I was one of those pointing toward the obvious lost rhythm which resulted in some dropped points and loss in form for the likes of Salah on return. But I've changed my mind on that, even though I believe this occurred, I think in the long run it helped us find that extra gear in massive games at the death of the season, such as vs Barcelona and the way we won like 10 in a row in the Premier League.

We just have to remember in a marathon, you can't sprint all the time, we got to prepare when we ease up a little and ease up significantly. We got another marathon coming up next season.

I also think if we can manage these rest rotations well, we could even have a real go at the FA Cup this season.
It's difficult to manage, but I believe again if we do somehow find an extra wing-back it would significantly help us manage the load so that we can also cope with an FA Cup run.
Following Liverpool since the mid 80s.

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #2854 on: Today at 08:14:30 AM »
It's December 27 and still one game away form the half way point of the season, however, even at this early point there is only one team remaining in the race and even then they are hanging on by a thread.

If we go end up going undefeated, and/or beat the 100 point record, then we shall be named THE IMMORTALS.  Fuck the "too many draws" Invincibles or the "second place/lesser" Centurions.  The fume would almost be as legendary as this team.

Raúl barely had a kick. The nearest he got to greatness was when he shook Gerrard by the hand.   Times - Mar 10,2009.

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #2855 on: Today at 08:38:06 AM »
Quote from: SteveZissou on Yesterday at 10:09:44 PM
Those people saying Liverpool not playing well this season even though W17 D1 L0, they are right cos Liverpool should have scored 4 goals in first 14 minutes of this match vs Leicester and the hosts even had some attempts at goal which scared Liverpool, I mean Leicester could have scored a goal or two, I mean Leicester got into Liverpool's box and it's really disappointing that Liverpool allowed that to happen, so the defending was a little suspect there to be fair. Salah was poor again, missed so many chances, selfish, head down, skying easy opportunities, Sadio Mane missed an absolute sitter, don't know how he missed it and he looked clueless to bring in players when in good positions, Firmino a bit lucky with that header as it was nearly an own goal or Leicester's player nearly got it, but most of all Leicester could have got into this game but it was a typical VAR penalty gifting the game to Liverpool, I mean the referee gave it but I'm still going to say that without VAR it would have been different and with VAR it was a VAR penalty. Very disappointing Liverpool all round. To be fair Trent played well, but you can't expect one player to carry the team.

What the fuck is this shit?
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 PM
Its all about winning shiny things.

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #2856 on: Today at 08:50:22 AM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 08:38:06 AM
What the fuck is this shit?

I think he might be taking the piss.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #2857 on: Today at 08:52:15 AM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 08:38:06 AM
What the fuck is this shit?
Satire?
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #2858 on: Today at 09:08:04 AM »
Quote from: Mizerooskie on Today at 12:15:08 AM
If we play the rest of the season at the generally accepted "Champions League pace" of 2 points per match, we'll finish at 92 points.  In that scenario, City could still only drop 6 points the rest of the way to win the title.

Simply incredible.

Thats the stat that gives me the most reassurance. Obviously if we draw at City that takes them down to 96. But thats the stat that tells us (me!) not to to stress about City going on a run, or if we drop points in a couple of games close together. We can afford to draw almost half our remaining games as long as we win the other half. Thats an amazing cushion weve given ourselves.

Come on Wolves tonight!
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #2859 on: Today at 09:11:27 AM »
I'm nearly getting to the stage where I'm not even bothered what City do in their games as I just know we're getting the wins to make them meaningless.

6 points vs Wolves and Sheffield United is important though as I think the cluster of Spurs A United H and Wolves A after the Everton cup game is where we may drop points so the 14 point cushion would mean it wont be that damaging.
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #2860 on: Today at 09:12:40 AM »
Could do with City dropping points in what should be one of their hardest away games left. Huge bonus for us having an extra days rest on Wolves going into Sunday too.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #2861 on: Today at 09:16:14 AM »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 09:12:40 AM
Could do with City dropping points in what should be one of their hardest away games left. Huge bonus for us having an extra days rest on Wolves going into Sunday too.
Massive bonus. Youd expect Wolves to go all out under the lights and with a 40 hour gap before the game with us youd imagine their focus will be fully on tonight.
