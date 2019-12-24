« previous next »
Author Topic: Chasing the Title

latortuga

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,318
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #2720 on: December 24, 2019, 10:59:35 PM
Quote from: nayia2002 on December 23, 2019, 07:40:44 PM
Anything less than 7 points for us over the next 3 games would give city belief that they have a chance of doing it again as I can see them going on an 18-19 winning game streak with aguero, laporte, sane back to fitness

They're not back until Feb and then you have to factor in the time it takes to return to pre-injury form following a major injury.  Unlikely they'll have a meaningful impact on the title race this year.
Logged

PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,994
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #2721 on: December 24, 2019, 11:15:30 PM
IF we beat Leicester the points gap would be huge, and the psychological impact on both teams immeasurable. A draw pretty much seals it too. I'm not sure we know how to lose any more.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,769
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #2722 on: December 24, 2019, 11:33:46 PM
I propose we just win the rest of the games and see where the dust settles.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 PM
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,714
  • I live!
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #2723 on: Yesterday at 12:01:46 AM
Quote from: latortuga on December 24, 2019, 10:59:35 PM
They're not back until Feb and then you have to factor in the time it takes to return to pre-injury form following a major injury.  Unlikely they'll have a meaningful impact on the title race this year.

Not to mention that they won't get back into the side immediately. You'd imagine them coming off the bench, getting minutes here and there to get match fit before they'll be at 100%. So they may be back in the City side fully fit and ready to go around March.
Logged

Earthbound64

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 232
  • At the end of the storm there's a golden sky
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #2724 on: Yesterday at 12:15:13 AM
Quote from: harleydanger on December 24, 2019, 11:33:46 PM
I propose we just win the rest of the games and see where the dust settles.

I'm with you on this - let's win our matches, and things will take care of themselves  ;D
Logged

SprouterAtFart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,791
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #2725 on: Yesterday at 04:34:56 AM
Next 5 PL games

Leicester (A)
Wolves (H)
Sheffield United (H)
Spurs (A)
Man United (H)

Is that our trickiest set of fixtures left for the season? If we have a 8-9 point gap at the end of those, I don't see anyone catching us
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,767
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #2726 on: Yesterday at 09:29:00 AM
Quote from: PaulF on December 24, 2019, 11:15:30 PM
I'm not sure we know how to lose any more.

Pride goes before a fall. A loss can happen to any team at any time especially in the advent of VAR.
Logged

Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. He's creepy and he's kooky, mysterious and spooky, he's altogether ooky, he's Adam's fa-mi-ly
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,630
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #2727 on: Yesterday at 09:41:55 AM
Quote from: SprouterAtFart on Yesterday at 04:34:56 AM
Next 5 PL games

Leicester (A)
Wolves (H)
Sheffield United (H)
Spurs (A)
Man United (H)

Is that our trickiest set of fixtures left for the season? If we have a 8-9 point gap at the end of those, I don't see anyone catching us

Is this with the game in hand? Say it's 5 points with a game in hand? What would be your thoughts then?
Logged

Sinyoro

  • Give the ball to Bobby and he will scyoro
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 504
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #2728 on: Yesterday at 10:25:57 AM
I dont believe that there is any tricky set of games for this current Liverpool team.

We are probably the fittest team in the league. We up the tempo against top teams and only do so when necessary against weaker teams. This comes across as not playing well but for me it is constantly reading the flow of the game, making adjustments and the opposition cant figure us out.

We have the league sussed out this season
Logged

spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,767
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #2729 on: Yesterday at 10:29:59 AM
The biggest factor for us will be injuries to key personnel and how we cope. With players returning for City I can see them going on a big run so it's important we pick up points so it doesn't matter what City does.
Logged

Sinyoro

  • Give the ball to Bobby and he will scyoro
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 504
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #2730 on: Yesterday at 10:37:34 AM
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 10:29:59 AM
The biggest factor for us will be injuries to key personnel and how we cope. With players returning for City I can see them going on a big run so it's important we pick up points so it doesn't matter what City does.

We also have players coming back, even earlier than City. We have added Takumi to the team. Our squad players are game changers. We are unbeaten. Every indicator points to us being the better team and at this point, it really doesnt matter what City does.
Logged

Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,352
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #2731 on: Yesterday at 10:43:02 AM
Quote from: Sinyoro on Yesterday at 10:25:57 AM
I dont believe that there is any tricky set of games for this current Liverpool team.

We are probably the fittest team in the league. We up the tempo against top teams and only do so when necessary against weaker teams. This comes across as not playing well but for me it is constantly reading the flow of the game, making adjustments and the opposition cant figure us out.

We have the league sussed out this season

There most definitely are.  Everton will be a totally different prospect now and we still need to go to their pit.  We still show United way too much respect, and Sheffield United have proven they are no mugs.

We can't afford to switch off for a second.  Fortunately our lads know what needs to be done.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Sinyoro

  • Give the ball to Bobby and he will scyoro
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 504
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #2732 on: Yesterday at 10:47:26 AM
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:43:02 AM
There most definitely are.  Everton will be a totally different prospect now and we still need to go to their pit.  We still show United way too much respect, and Sheffield United have proven they are no mugs.

We can't afford to switch off for a second.  Fortunately our lads know what needs to be done.

That is why no fixture is going to be tricky for this team.
Logged

spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,767
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #2733 on: Yesterday at 10:55:45 AM
Quote from: Sinyoro on Yesterday at 10:47:26 AM
That is why no fixture is going to be tricky for this team.


All fixtures are potentially tricky. I thought Watford would be a breeze but they had 2 glorious chances to score but fluffed their lines. It's important to just concentrate on the next game and no further. Don't count chickens.
Logged

SprouterAtFart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,791
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #2734 on: Yesterday at 11:17:03 AM
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 09:41:55 AM
Is this with the game in hand? Say it's 5 points with a game in hand? What would be your thoughts then?

We'd still be favorites but I wouldn't consider the title race over :)
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,352
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #2735 on: Yesterday at 11:40:09 AM
Quote from: Sinyoro on Yesterday at 10:47:26 AM
That is why no fixture is going to be tricky for this team.

Our players not taking a result for granted does not make a game less tricky.  Aston Villa was tricky.  Sheffield United was tricky.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,994
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #2736 on: Yesterday at 12:37:50 PM
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 10:55:45 AM
All fixtures are potentially tricky. I thought Watford would be a breeze but they had 2 glorious chances to score but fluffed their lines. It's important to just concentrate on the next game and no further. Don't count chickens.
That's the difference though. Top teams bury those chances. For what it's worth I think Watford are below par and will start getting those. It's not going to be a cake walk but were it any other team in our position we'd be saying there league was done if we beat Leicester.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,767
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #2737 on: Yesterday at 12:54:05 PM
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 12:37:50 PM
That's the difference though. Top teams bury those chances. For what it's worth I think Watford are below par and will start getting those. It's not going to be a cake walk but were it any other team in our position we'd be saying there league was done if we beat Leicester.

You're right, if it were City in our position I'd say it's done because they have history of getting it over the line. We have 30 years of history bearing down on us. Also, twice at Christmas without being champions. I won't say it's done until it's mathematically impossible for someone to pass us.
Logged

Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,265
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #2738 on: Yesterday at 01:05:34 PM
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 12:37:50 PM
That's the difference though. Top teams bury those chances. For what it's worth I think Watford are below par and will start getting those. It's not going to be a cake walk but were it any other team in our position we'd be saying there league was done if we beat Leicester.

Yeah I think Watford are underperforming too, I often think the same of Palace. That Deulofeu at Watford always catches my eye and I wonder whether he would make a decent backup to Robertson, his decision making would need to be improved a bit but maybe that can be coached into him.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,265
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #2739 on: Yesterday at 01:12:31 PM
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 12:54:05 PM
You're right, if it were City in our position I'd say it's done because they have history of getting it over the line. We have 30 years of history bearing down on us. Also, twice at Christmas without being champions. I won't say it's done until it's mathematically impossible for someone to pass us.

Is this actually correct, I've read it's been three times but when you actually look back other team have had games in hand so the 'top at Christmas' is a red herring. I also read that we were 10 points clear last season which was just a blatant lie in the media but opposition fans seemed to buy into it.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,352
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #2740 on: Yesterday at 01:22:38 PM
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 12:54:05 PM
You're right, if it were City in our position I'd say it's done because they have history of getting it over the line. We have 30 years of history bearing down on us. Also, twice at Christmas without being champions. I won't say it's done until it's mathematically impossible for someone to pass us.

Correct.  If we have a 10 point lead come April then I might start to relax a bit; but I'm glad how our boys are playing as though we're only 3 points ahead, or even 2 behind.  They are taking absolutely nothing for granted.

Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 01:12:31 PM
Is this actually correct, I've read it's been three times but when you actually look back other team have had games in hand so the 'top at Christmas' is a red herring. I also read that we were 10 points clear last season which was just a blatant lie in the media but opposition fans seemed to buy into it.

I think we were four points clear?  We maxed out at seven I think.  Either way we're in a very different situation right now.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,994
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #2741 on: Yesterday at 01:30:29 PM
Beat Leicester , city lose and we can look forward to worrying about united catching us.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

MD1990

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,035
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #2742 on: Yesterday at 02:18:02 PM
win tomorow & City will go into Wolves a bit deflated.
Logged

the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,996
  • Location: X-18 or the 100 Rads Bar on matchdays
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #2743 on: Yesterday at 02:24:43 PM
Beginning to really appreciate Wrighty. Says we will SMASH Leicester! ;D
He's been fervently in the Liverpool camp for the past few seasons, even standing up for us when other pundits go on about Lucky Liverpool or LiVARpool or refs' decisions and whatever.

Acts like a closet Liverpool supporter!
Logged
Let's drink to him once more. He was a good Stalker.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 PM
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

SprouterAtFart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,791
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #2744 on: Yesterday at 02:52:12 PM
Operation win: Klopps focus and Liverpools momentum key to the title




With the world conquered, Liverpools thoughts return to scaling the peak that means the world to them. It is a measure of their unrivalled dominance and consistency in the Premier League this season that their position at the summit strengthened despite being more than 3,000 miles away in Qatar.

Jürgen Klopps unbeaten leaders left England for the Club World Cup 10 points clear of Leicester, whom they visit today. They returned 10 points clear and with a game in hand on their nearest rivals after Brendan Rodgers team were beaten by Manchester City, whose challenge has not materialised so far. Liverpool also came back with the first world title in the clubs history  an achievement that proved beyond Bob Paisleys team in 1981, Joe Fagans in 1984 and Rafael Benítezs class of 2005  and their third trophy inside seven months.

The Club World Cup victory will generate momentum for the months ahead, claimed Andy Robertson. Roberto Firmino, required to give a rare interview after being named Fifas man of the match following the final he settled against Flamengo, warned: In every match Liverpool are playing better. The European champions appear to be growing stronger, too, despite concerns that fatigue might catch up eventually.

While out in Doha Liverpool completed the signing of the Japan international Takumi Minamino, the gifted Red Bull Salzburg playmaker acquired for the bargain £7.25m release clause in a deal orchestrated by the sporting director, Michael Edwards. The 24-year-old, who officially becomes a Liverpool player on New Years Day, could feature in the FA Cup third-round derby against Everton on 5 January.

In Qatar Naby Keïta continued his recent progression into the potent, creative and industrious midfielder that Liverpool have been waiting to witness regularly since his arrival in July 2018. Keïtas opener against Monterrey was his third goal in three games and his penetrating runs into the box provided an alternative threat for a Liverpool team often reliant on the devastating power of their front three. Speaking of which, the return to form of Firmino and Mohamed Salah at the Club World Cup gave Klopp another reason to celebrate taking part. So, too, did Joe Gomezs polished display in the final after a difficult start to the season for the young defender.

It was a tournament that again left the Liverpool manager enraptured by the single-minded focus and desire of his players. There was little celebration beyond the changing room, from where the sound of campiones, campiones, campiones infiltrated the nearby media room.

The team returned to the plush St Regis hotel for a meal in the early hours before retiring in advance of a flight home at noon. The Boxing Day trip to Leicester, and the opportunity to extend their lead to a remarkable 13 points before the halfway mark of the campaign was on Klopps mind before he left the Khalifa International Stadium with Liverpools latest trophy.

Liverpool have continued to rack up the wins despite missing the influence of Fabinho in central midfield  boasting a 100% win rate from the seven games the Brazilian has missed through injury; and, no, Aston Villa in the League Cup does not count as he would have been in Doha had he been available. Klopps necessary rotation has brought the occasional dip in performance but no change in results.

From here it would take a monumental collapse for Liverpool not to add the Premier League title to world and European crowns. And a fade of that magnitude appears beyond them. Liverpool supporters have craved championship number 19 for almost 30 years and that exhausting wait, combined with painful memories of 2014s dramatic slip, has fuelled a code of silence around what the spring of 2020 promises. But the omerta is as much under threat as Manchester Citys hopes of winning a hat-trick of Premier League titles. Sixteen victories from 17 league games so far, 26 from the last 27 stretching back to last seasons challenge, and 49 league games unbeaten at Anfield is a stunning return from a team who do not waver from their task.

Klopps demand for complete focus on the next game is at the heart of Liverpools extraordinary consistency. It may be dull to hear the one-game-at-a-time cliche trotted out by the manager and repeated by his players but it works. The Club World Cup played out as everyone expected  and Fifa probably hoped  with the champions of Europe and South America in the final but there was no complacency inside the Liverpool camp.

Firmino and Alisson, for example, were not asked for inside information on Flamengo until after Monterrey were overcome. Klopp watched Flamengos semi-final comeback against Al-Hilal at his hotel but again, only when Liverpool had booked their place in the final did he study four of the Brazilian clubs previous matches.

Firminos stoppage-time winner against Monterrey was the sixth goal Liverpool have scored in the 90th minute or later this season (seven if his extra-time winner in the final is included). There is no danger of Liverpools relentlessness being taken for granted when their innate belief in victory, and the composure that remains in their game when trailing late at Aston Villa or falling behind in the first minute to Tottenham, are part of the teams appeal. Staying on track is part of our game, as Klopp put it last week.

Strength in depth told against Monterrey, as it has frequently this season, while the final lived up to its billing as the best Europe and South America have to offer. Sensational was how Klopp described the feeling of being the first Liverpool manager to win the Club World Cup. Becoming the first Liverpool manager to win the league in 30 years would feel even better.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2019/dec/25/jurgen-klopp-focus-liverpool-momentum-premier-league
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

royhendohohohoho!

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 248,374
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #2745 on: Yesterday at 03:30:19 PM
Whos had rest then?

Alisson:   Everton
Trent:   Bournemouth, Monterrey
Virgil: Monterrey
Gomez:   Everton, Salzburg
Robertson:   Watford
Milner:   Salzburg, Flamengo
Henderson:   Everton
Wijnaldum:   Bournemouth, Flamengo
Keita:   Everton, Watford
Shaqiri:   Bournemouth, Salzburg, Flamengo
Lallana:   Bournemouth, Salzburg, Watford, Flamengo
Mane:   Bournemouth, Monterrey
Salah:   Everton
Firmino:   Everton, Monterrey
Origi:   Bournemouth, Salzburg, Watford, Flamengo

Not too bad for a fixture pile up with a spot of warm weather break thrown in.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:46:14 PM by royhendohohohoho! »
Logged

vagabond

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,954
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #2746 on: Yesterday at 03:38:25 PM
Mane had monterrary off as well (at least from the start)
Logged

royhendohohohoho!

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 248,374
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #2747 on: Yesterday at 04:46:27 PM
Ta!
Logged

kloppagetime

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 20
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #2748 on: Yesterday at 05:29:49 PM
Next six league games are gonna be very tough, get four wins and two draws and it's pretty much 95% done in terms of the title. Then we can start to focus on defending our European Cup and winning number seven.
Logged

the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,996
  • Location: X-18 or the 100 Rads Bar on matchdays
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #2749 on: Yesterday at 06:24:52 PM »
Quote from: kloppagetime on Yesterday at 05:29:49 PM
Next six league games are gonna be very tough, get four wins and two draws and it's pretty much 95% done in terms of the title. Then we can start to focus on defending our European Cup International trophies and winning number seven.
;)
Logged
Let's drink to him once more. He was a good Stalker.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 PM
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

bornandbRED

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,931
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #2750 on: Yesterday at 07:16:15 PM
Let us take time out on this festive day to pay tribute to Sergio Ramos. The creator of a ruthless, angry, cynical beast. King maker
Logged

Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,056
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #2751 on: Yesterday at 08:34:05 PM
When do we reckon the West Ham game will be played?
Logged

Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,352
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #2752 on: Yesterday at 09:41:25 PM
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 07:16:15 PM
Let us take time out on this festive day to pay tribute to Sergio Ramos. The creator of a ruthless, angry, cynical beast. King maker

Are you saying Ramos awoke the revenge seeking beast?
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

SprouterAtFart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,791
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #2753 on: Today at 08:57:22 AM
Quote from: Big Dirk on Today at 08:55:43 AM
It has been rescheduled for Monday 28th of Feb...8pm.

24th
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Big Dirk

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,260
  • Belfast Red
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #2754 on: Today at 09:13:58 AM
Logged
Born a Red-Live a Red-Die a Red

an tha

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 340
  • Talking about The Reds an tha....
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #2755 on: Today at 11:39:45 AM
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 08:34:05 PM
When do we reckon the West Ham game will be played?

Still unknown but hope we get it sorted very soon
Logged

Jon2lfc

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,145
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #2756 on: Today at 11:59:08 AM
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 07:16:15 PM
Let us take time out on this festive day to pay tribute to Sergio Ramos. The creator of a ruthless, angry, cynical beast. King maker
Ramos has no part to play in our success.

Logged
Dalglish - Barnes - Beardsley - McManaman - Fowler - Owen - Gerrard - Torres - Suarez - Salah - Mane - Firmino
