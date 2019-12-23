« previous next »
Quote from: nayia2002 on December 23, 2019, 07:40:44 PM
Anything less than 7 points for us over the next 3 games would give city belief that they have a chance of doing it again as I can see them going on an 18-19 winning game streak with aguero, laporte, sane back to fitness

They're not back until Feb and then you have to factor in the time it takes to return to pre-injury form following a major injury.  Unlikely they'll have a meaningful impact on the title race this year.
IF we beat Leicester the points gap would be huge, and the psychological impact on both teams immeasurable. A draw pretty much seals it too. I'm not sure we know how to lose any more.
I propose we just win the rest of the games and see where the dust settles.
Quote from: latortuga on Yesterday at 10:59:35 PM
They're not back until Feb and then you have to factor in the time it takes to return to pre-injury form following a major injury.  Unlikely they'll have a meaningful impact on the title race this year.

Not to mention that they won't get back into the side immediately. You'd imagine them coming off the bench, getting minutes here and there to get match fit before they'll be at 100%. So they may be back in the City side fully fit and ready to go around March.
Quote from: harleydanger on Yesterday at 11:33:46 PM
I propose we just win the rest of the games and see where the dust settles.

I'm with you on this - let's win our matches, and things will take care of themselves  ;D
Next 5 PL games

Leicester (A)
Wolves (H)
Sheffield United (H)
Spurs (A)
Man United (H)

Is that our trickiest set of fixtures left for the season? If we have a 8-9 point gap at the end of those, I don't see anyone catching us
