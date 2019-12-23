They're not back until Feb and then you have to factor in the time it takes to return to pre-injury form following a major injury. Unlikely they'll have a meaningful impact on the title race this year.



Not to mention that they won't get back into the side immediately. You'd imagine them coming off the bench, getting minutes here and there to get match fit before they'll be at 100%. So they may be back in the City side fully fit and ready to go around March.