Anything less than 7 points for us over the next 3 games would give city belief that they have a chance of doing it again as I can see them going on an 18-19 winning game streak with aguero, laporte, sane back to fitness
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him
They're not back until Feb and then you have to factor in the time it takes to return to pre-injury form following a major injury. Unlikely they'll have a meaningful impact on the title race this year.
I propose we just win the rest of the games and see where the dust settles.
Page created in 0.04 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 3.44]