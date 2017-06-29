Been a bit bored in work this week as things begin to wind down and so ran all sorts of numbers in Excel trying to ease my anxiety over the title race. I've run more different calculations than I care to remember, however, the simplest and best way to ease my anxiety was to look at good old PPG.



Currently, we have 49 from 17 (2.88 PPG), Leicester have 39 from 18 (2.17 ppg) and Man City have 38 from 18 (2.11 ppg).



There are 9 different possible outcomes from this next round of fixtures (Liverpool Win, Draw or Lose, Leicester Win, Draw or Lose and City Win, Draw or Lose). Obviously the three possible results for Liverpool are linked to those from Leicester so in reality there's only six possible outcomes.



Without going into the specifics of all six scenarios, I'll note down the best and worst possible outcomes and see what happens.



In the best case scenario, we win (Leicester lose, obviously) and City lose. In this case, we'd have 52 from 18 (2.89 PPG), Leicester would have 39 from 19 (2.05 PPG) and City would have 38 from 19 (2.00 ppg). We'd therefore have a PPG advantage of 0.84 and 0.89, respectively.



In the worst case scenario, we lose (Leicester win) and City win. In this case, we'd have 49 from 18 (2.72 PPG), Leicester would have 42 from 19 (2.21 PPG) and City would have 41 from 19 (2.16 PPG). We'd therefore have a PPG advantage of 0.51 and 0.55, respectively.



So yeah, even if it all goes against us over the next 3 days, we'd still be over half a point per game ahead of the other two, with only one more game to play against either team remaining and with over half of our season still to go.



That's some comfort for me anyway. Just want to get this week's fixtures out of the way. Wake me up on the 28th!