Author Topic: Chasing the Title  (Read 196509 times)

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #2680 on: Yesterday at 07:40:44 PM »
Anything less than 7 points for us over the next 3 games would give city belief that they have a chance of doing it again as I can see them going on an 18-19 winning game streak with aguero, laporte, sane back to fitness
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #2681 on: Yesterday at 08:24:12 PM »
Quote from: nayia2002 on Yesterday at 07:40:44 PM
Anything less than 7 points for us over the next 3 games would give city belief that they have a chance of doing it again as I can see them going on an 18-19 winning game streak with aguero, laporte, sane back to fitness

Correct.  Pep playing mind games and hoping for a slip up. 
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #2682 on: Today at 02:22:18 AM »
City are always the danger, I don't think Leicester have 90+ points in them.

   21 games to play
   49 points so far   
   Manchester City have a maximum of 98 points, Liverpool need 50 points (17 wins) to win at 2.38 points per game
   Leicester City have a maximum of 99 points, Liverpool need 51 (17 wins) points to win at 2.43 points per game
   Liverpool can drop 12 points from the remaining 63 available and win the title


Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #2683 on: Today at 09:03:34 AM »
I think this is an ideal game for us.  Rodgers actually plays football so it should be an open game and that really suits  us. I dont expect them to sit back for example.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #2684 on: Today at 09:06:13 AM »
Quote from: rebel23 on Today at 09:03:34 AM
I think this is an ideal game for us.  Rodgers actually plays football so it should be an open game and that really suits  us. I dont expect them to sit back for example.

They sat back against us at Anfield. In fact, they played a real no-nonsense style of football. Soyuncu for example tends to play a bit of football from the back but against us he was just hoofing everything into the stands. They of course may do it differently at home, but I wouldn't be surprised to see them go defensive and just hit it long to Vardy on the break.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #2685 on: Today at 09:11:22 AM »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:06:13 AM
They sat back against us at Anfield. In fact, they played a real no-nonsense style of football. Soyuncu for example tends to play a bit of football from the back but against us he was just hoofing everything into the stands. They of course may do it differently at home, but I wouldn't be surprised to see them go defensive and just hit it long to Vardy on the break.

We played into their hands when they were last going for the title.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #2686 on: Today at 09:14:40 AM »
Quote from: Richie69 on Today at 02:22:18 AM
   Liverpool can drop 12 points from the remaining 63 available and win the title
I dont understand that. Yes we *might* drop 12 and still win it, but surely thats only if Leicester drop points too ....as theyre only 10 points behind.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #2687 on: Today at 09:17:29 AM »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:11:22 AM
We played into their hands when they were last going for the title.

Maybe this time around they'll return the favour and play into our hands? ;)
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #2688 on: Today at 09:19:34 AM »
Quote from: Christmist Time_Mistletoe & Wine on Today at 09:14:40 AM
I dont understand that. Yes we *might* drop 12 and still win it, but surely thats only if Leicester drop points too ....as theyre only 10 points behind.

No, he is correct, we have a game in hand so the lead can go to 13pts.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #2689 on: Today at 09:22:45 AM »
Quote from: Christmist Time_Mistletoe & Wine on Today at 09:14:40 AM
I dont understand that. Yes we *might* drop 12 and still win it, but surely thats only if Leicester drop points too ....as theyre only 10 points behind.

Our current maximum points total is 112 compared to Leicester's 99. Therefore we could drop 12 points and still beat them to the title by a point - and that assumes that Leicester drop no further points all season, including beating us.

I think the bald math of the situation plays down the scale of the task though.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #2690 on: Today at 09:35:10 AM »
Maths.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #2691 on: Today at 09:38:53 AM »
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #2692 on: Today at 09:47:16 AM »
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #2693 on: Today at 09:54:44 AM »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:06:13 AM
They sat back against us at Anfield. In fact, they played a real no-nonsense style of football. Soyuncu for example tends to play a bit of football from the back but against us he was just hoofing everything into the stands. They of course may do it differently at home, but I wouldn't be surprised to see them go defensive and just hit it long to Vardy on the break.

Good points mate. Should be an interesting game.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #2694 on: Today at 09:56:31 AM »
Quote from: rebel23 on Today at 09:54:44 AM
Good points mate. Should be an interesting game.

Their main threat is clearly Vardy and usually balls over the top or in behind when they win the ball back. Hopefully the extra pace of Gomez is a useful asset for this one.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #2695 on: Today at 10:06:47 AM »
Just goes to show how far ahead we really are.

We can drop that many points and still win the league from this point. Yet, that also assumes that Leicester and/or City win all of their remaining games. That's never going to be the case with Leicester. City could do it, I guess, but it would also have to coincide with a massive drop in form from us.

And that's why our implied probability of winning the league from this position is around 86%.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #2696 on: Today at 10:15:39 AM »
Threats are Vardy and Maddison. Vardy for his runs and Maddison for both his positioning and shooting.
Put Gini (if available) on Maddison and protect Trent against balls over the top which Vardy will latch onto. Vardy moves across the entire width of the final third so others need to pick him up too. Mo should run at Chilwell the way Mahrez successfully did at the Etihad.

We do not need to chase this game at all, just concentrate more and take any chances that come our way.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #2697 on: Today at 10:16:17 AM »
Win the next three matches or get at least 7 points and the league is done imo.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #2698 on: Today at 10:17:22 AM »
Quote from: OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS on Today at 09:56:31 AM
Their main threat is clearly Vardy and usually balls over the top or in behind when they win the ball back. Hopefully the extra pace of Gomez is a useful asset for this one.
It should help, though it's likely that we won't go hell for leather esp as we are playing away after the tough games.

It'll be interesting to see how Leicester setup on Thursday. They were mostly outplayed by City as they were against us, getting a goal against the run of play.

Brendan is far better at setting his teams up to dominate at home, but that offers us more space to open them up. We just have to take our chances.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #2699 on: Today at 10:19:05 AM »
Been a bit bored in work this week as things begin to wind down and so ran all sorts of numbers in Excel trying to ease my anxiety over the title race. I've run more different calculations than I care to remember, however, the simplest and best way to ease my anxiety was to look at good old PPG.

Currently, we have 49 from 17 (2.88 PPG), Leicester have 39 from 18 (2.17 ppg) and Man City have 38 from 18 (2.11 ppg).

There are 9 different possible outcomes from this next round of fixtures (Liverpool Win, Draw or Lose, Leicester Win, Draw or Lose and City Win, Draw or Lose). Obviously the three possible results for Liverpool are linked to those from Leicester so in reality there's only six possible outcomes.

Without going into the specifics of all six scenarios, I'll note down the best and worst possible outcomes and see what happens.

In the best case scenario, we win (Leicester lose, obviously) and City lose. In this case, we'd have 52 from 18 (2.89 PPG), Leicester would have 39 from 19 (2.05 PPG) and City would have 38 from 19 (2.00 ppg). We'd therefore have a PPG advantage of 0.84 and 0.89, respectively.

In the worst case scenario, we lose (Leicester win) and City win. In this case, we'd have 49 from 18 (2.72 PPG), Leicester would have 42 from 19 (2.21 PPG) and City would have 41 from 19 (2.16 PPG). We'd therefore have a PPG advantage of 0.51 and 0.55, respectively.

So yeah, even if it all goes against us over the next 3 days, we'd still be over half a point per game ahead of the other two, with only one more game to play against either team remaining and with over half of our season still to go.

That's some comfort for me anyway. Just want to get this week's fixtures out of the way. Wake me up on the 28th!
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #2700 on: Today at 10:20:54 AM »
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #2701 on: Today at 10:22:11 AM »
Quote from: SprouterAtFart on Today at 10:20:54 AM
Of April?? :D

Half of me is saying 'Yes!' and the other half doesn't want to miss out on all the fun.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #2702 on: Today at 10:24:01 AM »
Just put Vardy as my captain in fantasy football so they are fucked now  :wave
« Reply #2703 on: Today at 10:24:30 AM »
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Today at 10:24:01 AM
Just put Vardy as my captain in fantasy football so they are fucked now  :wave

The greater good
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #2704 on: Today at 12:48:36 PM »
Hi All,

I am from India and work for a reputed International Online Poker company in its Product team. I have been a fan of Liverpool from 2002 thanks to the advent of Premiere league in India few years before and somehow found an immediate connect to Liverpool though Arsenal and United were at their Prime. Was a big fan of Stefan Edberg and was bit crestfallen when he retired and thought next time the allegiance should happen to a sportsman who shows more longevity & eventually LFC happened..

No better thread to start the first post and here is wishing out fellas all the best for the remaining fixtures.. YNWA!
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #2705 on: Today at 01:23:11 PM »
Welcome to the site BigRedshove. Your English is excellent.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #2706 on: Today at 01:31:08 PM »
International online Poker eh? Nice.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #2707 on: Today at 01:48:10 PM »
Ah, the old Stefan Edberg gateway drug, its why so many of us ended up here.  Welcome, and enjoy the ride!  Cant promise well win the French Open but we did do Wimbledon in the Cup.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #2708 on: Today at 06:26:18 PM »
Quote from: BigRedShove on Today at 12:48:36 PM
Hi All,

I am from India and work for a reputed International Online Poker company in its Product team. I have been a fan of Liverpool from 2002 thanks to the advent of Premiere league in India few years before and somehow found an immediate connect to Liverpool though Arsenal and United were at their Prime. Was a big fan of Stefan Edberg and was bit crestfallen when he retired and thought next time the allegiance should happen to a sportsman who shows more longevity & eventually LFC happened..

No better thread to start the first post and here is wishing out fellas all the best for the remaining fixtures.. YNWA!

Hi Bigredshove, When I read your name I knew there was something in it. I was also an Edberg fan and I support Liverpool. amazing coincidences, and if you believe this is a coincidence you can private message me but I will be brave and contact you first in public, because you were so brave.

You see, I work for a reputed international company too and we are very proud of our Product team too. I have been a fan of Liverpool from 1986 thanks to the advent of satellite TV a few years before India. I was also, just like you feeling an immediate connection to Liverpool. I feel that connection and believe in it. What about you? And I also ignored Arsenal and United even though Arsenal were in their prime and United not really but I think our situations are nearly the same.

The only thing different is that I supported  Edberg because in school I belonged to the yellow house and Edbert's colours were yellow because of Sweden. I actually supported Wilander before Edberg for the yellow colours so I can totally relate to how you feel about retirements, and this is why I stuck with the colour yellow. However, one day my school teacher came and told me, "Why are you in the yellow house?" I answered, "Because I was in the yellow house in primary school" She then responded, "But here in High School we choose your house and you can't choose it yourself." She said I am actually in the red house. That's when I thought of her age, longevity and (sorry to those who read it already, I decided to censor this bit) It really happened and you will never walk alone.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #2709 on: Today at 06:29:51 PM »
Hi again Bigredshove, I assumed you're female right. Anyway, I forgot to mention that after Edberg retired I was then in a situation obviously as to who to support after that... I won't tell you about this now, but after you message me. Even though I was too young in the 70s i would have supported Borg. I can tell you too.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #2710 on: Today at 06:30:05 PM »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 01:48:10 PM
Ah, the old Stefan Edberg gateway drug, its why so many of us ended up here.  Welcome, and enjoy the ride!  Cant promise well win the French Open but we did do Wimbledon in the Cup.

Not how I remember '88...
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #2711 on: Today at 06:34:40 PM »
Quote from: PHIL. on Today at 10:06:47 AM


And that's why our implied probability of winning the league from this position is around 86%.
Is that you Rafa?
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #2712 on: Today at 06:36:56 PM »
Hi Bigredshove,

I came on here to discuss the title race with you. So, I believe Liverpool will win the title this season. We have a big lead at the top of the Premier League in England. Next we play Leicester and if we can beat them we will extend that lead by another three points. I don't think they will catch us up after that.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #2713 on: Today at 06:49:32 PM »
Quote from: rafas red brigade on Today at 10:22:11 AM
Half of me is saying 'Yes!' and the other half doesn't want to miss out on all the fun.

Yep.  All that nerve shredding, fingernail chewing, hair tearing out, alcohol induced, coma recovering fun.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #2714 on: Today at 06:53:53 PM »
Being such an Edberg fan I guess you dont like Becker in goal for us?
