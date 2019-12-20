« previous next »
Chasing the Title

Suareznumber7

Re: Chasing the Title
December 20, 2019, 12:13:33 PM
Quote from: The Jackal on December 20, 2019, 11:08:12 AM
I think the timing makes it a bit different. Buvac left very near to the end of the season (around the time of the CL semi final IIRC). Arteta leaving mid-season has the potential to have more of a disruptive effect, especially if they don't replace him until the summer.

Honestly, I think people are looking for something that's not there.  They've got plenty of coaches on staff who will step in and run the sessions and do whatever else Arteta was doing. 
Sharado

Re: Chasing the Title
December 20, 2019, 03:18:10 PM
Quote from: campioni on December 20, 2019, 09:37:06 AM
City will be game 49 if we play the postponed West Ham away game before then which seems likely.

Wow. Got to get there like but it's fair to say that would suit sky.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 PM
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

newterp

Re: Chasing the Title
December 20, 2019, 05:34:16 PM
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on December 20, 2019, 12:13:33 PM
Honestly, I think people are looking for something that's not there.  They've got plenty of coaches on staff who will step in and run the sessions and do whatever else Arteta was doing. 

Saying yes Pep. Twiiiiiice!!
JackWard33

Re: Chasing the Title
December 21, 2019, 07:14:45 PM
Oh look Leicester arent in the same league as City or us ...... who knew?! .... I mean almost everyone who knows anything about footer which apparently doesnt include a lot of the main stream football press...... but apart from that....
SerbianScouser

Re: Chasing the Title
December 21, 2019, 08:16:48 PM
The unsung hero of our latest title imo is Kornmayer.

Not only are we the best team in the World but we're also the fittest one. Difference between the teams in that aspect in the second half and extra time was huge, it was a huge help for us breaking down a really awkward team to play against.
Linudden

Re: Chasing the Title
December 21, 2019, 08:18:33 PM
Getting up for Leicester is going to be massive now. Three insanely important games ahead to maintain a double-digit gap before we have to play Spurs and United.
a treeless whopper

Re: Chasing the Title
December 21, 2019, 08:24:15 PM
Quote from: JackWard33 on December 21, 2019, 07:14:45 PM
Oh look Leicester arent in the same league as City or us ...... who knew?! .... I mean almost everyone who knows anything about footer which apparently doesnt include a lot of the main stream football press...... but apart from that....

Mad that people actually wanted to see City win that game.
farawayred

Re: Chasing the Title
December 21, 2019, 08:38:16 PM
A lucky deflection, a blatant dive and a piece of sheer brilliance won City the game. Under normal circumstances, the game ends in a draw. But no matter, We will twat the Foxes, and we will twat City at their home ground. 
jingllebellc jingllebellc

Re: Chasing the Title
December 21, 2019, 08:39:59 PM
We are World Champions people, bugger City bugger Leicester.
keano7

Re: Chasing the Title
December 21, 2019, 09:04:47 PM
Weve now got the joint best defensive record in the league whilst becoming champions of the world!
Office Party Drunken Barney Fistfight

Re: Chasing the Title
December 21, 2019, 09:08:54 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on December 21, 2019, 08:24:15 PM
Mad that people actually wanted to see City win that game.

Why is it mad? If we win our game in hand we're 13 points clear in the league as opposed to 10.
SP

Re: Chasing the Title
December 21, 2019, 09:09:40 PM
Quote from: farawayred on December 21, 2019, 08:38:16 PM
A lucky deflection, a blatant dive and a piece of sheer brilliance won City the game. Under normal circumstances, the game ends in a draw. But no matter, We will twat the Foxes, and we will twat City at their home ground. 

10 points and a game in hand clear.
missis sumner

Re: Chasing the Title
December 21, 2019, 09:33:17 PM
Chasing?  :-X
Linudden

Re: Chasing the Title
December 21, 2019, 09:42:23 PM
It's a bit low-key concerning that City have taken six points from Arsenal and Leicester. I really hope their bogey team Wolves can get something out of that game and also knock themselves out of shape before coming to Anfield with less rest than us  :wave
cipher

Re: Chasing the Title
December 21, 2019, 09:49:26 PM
Win our game in hand against West Ham and we're 13 clear of Leicester and 14 clear of City.   Incredible.
Sharado

Re: Chasing the Title
December 21, 2019, 09:51:20 PM
Quote from: Linudden on December 21, 2019, 09:42:23 PM
It's a bit low-key concerning that City have taken six points from Arsenal and Leicester. I really hope their bogey team Wolves can get something out of that game and also knock themselves out of shape before coming to Anfield with less rest than us  :wave

Low key is doing some pretty heavy lifting in that opening sentence.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 PM
Dazzer23

Re: Chasing the Title
December 21, 2019, 09:54:57 PM
Leicester were never going to be serious challengers in my mind.

City have not gone completely away yet. Aguero back today, Laporte and Sane back early in the new year. Theyll get a lot of points in the second half of the season. Weve got a healthy gap though, so its all about making sure that any down turn in performances and results that come is kept to a minimal.
TomDcs

Re: Chasing the Title
December 21, 2019, 09:59:45 PM
Quote from: Dazzer23 on December 21, 2019, 09:54:57 PM
Leicester were never going to be serious challengers in my mind.

City have not gone completely away yet. Aguero back today, Laporte and Sane back early in the new year. Theyll get a lot of points in the second half of the season. Weve got a healthy gap though, so its all about making sure that any down turn in performances and results that come is kept to a minimal.

Agreed on all points about City. Im really hoping the Minamino signing will prove shrewd, were going to have to continue to dig deep and finding different ways to win from here on in, alongside managing injuries.
farawayred

Re: Chasing the Title
December 21, 2019, 10:01:33 PM
Quote from: missis sumner on December 21, 2019, 09:33:17 PM
Chasing?  :-X
Yeah, more like "running away with"
spider-neil

Re: Chasing the Title
December 21, 2019, 10:04:05 PM
In the second half of last season, we dropped points in 5 fixtures. We repeat that and City will have to win every single game. 21 games.
JackWard33

Re: Chasing the Title
December 21, 2019, 10:39:15 PM
Quote from: Office Party Drunken Barney Fistfight on December 21, 2019, 09:08:54 PM
Why is it mad? If we win our game in hand we're 13 points clear in the league as opposed to 10.

Because city have always been going to finish ahead of Leicester and are therefore the only team who can catch us ... its always been about the gap to city
jingllebellc jingllebellc

Re: Chasing the Title
December 21, 2019, 10:40:27 PM
Quote from: JackWard33 on December 21, 2019, 10:39:15 PM
Because city have always been going to finish ahead of Leicester and are therefore the only team who can catch us ... its always been about the gap to city

What is the matter with you? We are World Champions tonight, we still have a ten point gap with a game in hand. Even City can only do so much in the circumstances.
Office Party Drunken Barney Fistfight

Re: Chasing the Title
December 21, 2019, 10:44:10 PM
Quote from: JackWard33 on December 21, 2019, 10:39:15 PM
Because city have always been going to finish ahead of Leicester and are therefore the only team who can catch us ... its always been about the gap to city

Had Leicester won today they're 7 behind with us at home next. They go into that game on a high and if they win, they're only 4 behind. That's bound to set a wee bit of doubt in our minds, even with the game in hand.
Any result today was good for us really.
JackWard33

Re: Chasing the Title
December 21, 2019, 11:08:38 PM
Quote from: jingllebellc jingllebellc on December 21, 2019, 10:40:27 PM
What is the matter with you? We are World Champions tonight, we still have a ten point gap with a game in hand. Even City can only do so much in the circumstances.

Cant answer the first question.... too tough. Over indulged as a child maybe ?

I think well win the league its been effectively done for weeks  ... not what I posted. Point is people in here and especially in the media have been talking up Leicester when theyve had very little chance of finishing ahead of city let alone us
royhendohohohoho!

Re: Chasing the Title
December 21, 2019, 11:16:44 PM
Locked for a bit. Enjoy being world champions. Go and have a pint as a world champion. Go to the toilet... as a world champion.

You get the drill.
SprouterAtFart

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 02:26:55 AM
Didn't know where else to put this as the Chasing the title thread is locked, but it's hilarious to watch them moan

Quote

And now it has emerged that Guardiola - who has lost several key players to injury this season - has put his concerns about Citys latest Christmas scheduling in writing to the Premier League.

City are due to play Nuno Espirito Santos Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux at 7.45pm on Friday and then face a rapid turnaround with Sheffield United visiting the Etihad Stadium in a 6pm kick-off on Sunday.

I wrote a letter to the Premier League to say thank you and we are going to the fridge after Wolves to get ready for Sheffield United, Guardiola said.

[Sunday was] a day off, we are training [on Dec.] 23 and 24. The night of the 24th is off. The morning of the 25th off. Then the 26th training and 27th [play] Nunos team.

Senior executives at City have also made several representations about the scheduling during conversations with the Premier League, having first complained back in October that it threatened the sporting integrity of the competition and could hand leaders Liverpool an advantage in the title race.

City are concerned that, as well as giving them less time to prepare for Sheffield United, the programme also leaves Wolves with less time to get ready for their trip to face Liverpool at Anfield at 4.30pm on Sunday.

Liverpool - currently 11 points clear of City at the top - are due to play second placed Leicester at 8pm on Boxing Day, which gives Jurgen Klopps side an extra 24 hours rest ahead of Wolves.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2019/12/22/pep-guardiola-writes-letter-premier-league-complain-man-citys/

Fuck off
CanuckYNWA

Re: Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 02:41:20 AM
Quote from: SprouterAtFart on Today at 02:26:55 AM
Didn't know where else to put this as the Chasing the title thread is locked, but it's hilarious to watch them moan

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2019/12/22/pep-guardiola-writes-letter-premier-league-complain-man-citys/

Fuck off

They are the most entitled childish club/fans ive ever seen

Literally throw the toys out of the pram when things don't go their way.
stevo7

Re: Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 03:12:10 AM
Quote from: SprouterAtFart on Today at 02:26:55 AM
Didn't know where else to put this as the Chasing the title thread is locked, but it's hilarious to watch them moan

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2019/12/22/pep-guardiola-writes-letter-premier-league-complain-man-citys/

Fuck off

Suck it up, we had to in 16-17, and had less time to turn around 45.5 hrs v 46.25 hrs.
keyop

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 07:06:53 AM
Quote from: SprouterAtFart on Today at 02:26:55 AM
Didn't know where else to put this as the Chasing the title thread is locked, but it's hilarious to watch them moan

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2019/12/22/pep-guardiola-writes-letter-premier-league-complain-man-citys/

Fuck off
'Senior executives at City complained that it affected the sporting integrity of the competition'


Words spoken by employees of a club where sporting integrity hasn't existed since 2008.
PaulF

Re: Chasing the Title
Today at 07:15:13 AM
Time to break out the world's smallest violin.
mercurial

Re: Chasing the Title
Today at 08:15:33 AM
The whole is greater than the sum of its parts. That is what is exemplified by the side today. The team works for each other. You can see it in the actions of each and every one of the players. Salah clearing the  table, Robbo having Mane's back against Rafinha, Van Dijk taking responsibility at the back, the togetherness is not a media act but genuine and heartfelt in the team.

It is easy to see why Edward and Klopp look at the character and personality before even analysis of the technical skills. It is just amazing to see it. Only a few great teams achieve this level of cohesion. Shaqiri or Divock or Lallana never threw a fit like the media expected them to in the past. In bad and good times the team stuck together. No wonder that now others are far behind. Combined with the skill and ability which we now have it is very difficult to stop a team so well bonded.
OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS

Re: Chasing the Title
Today at 08:28:17 AM
Quote from: cipher on December 21, 2019, 09:49:26 PM
Win our game in hand against West Ham and we're 13 clear of Leicester and 14 clear of City.   Incredible.

When is that being played though? Can it be played when the League Cup semis are on or will it be pushed back til later in the season if either side makes it through a couple of rounds of the FA Cup.

As ever I have two ways of looking at this. The worrier in me thinks City could get on a roll, the gap could come down in the next month with a few tricky fixtures for us. But then the realist says even if City so build momentum the most they can get is 98. 2 ppg still gets us over 90 so we have earned the right to a few slip ups and draws in the tough games we have left should be fine.

Wolves doing us a favour against City would be nice though, just to nip any momentum theyre building in the bud.

And by the way I think were in an incredible position, one none of us could have dreamt of at the start of the season. Id have been delighted with any kind of lead and now Im sat here thinking 11 points and a game is hand is nice,but Id rather it was 17. So maybe the shithouse shouts are fair. :D
Red Berry

Re: Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 08:45:06 AM
Quote from: stevo7 on Today at 03:12:10 AM
Suck it up, we had to in 16-17, and had less time to turn around 45.5 hrs v 46.25 hrs.

First thing that came to mind. Gang of bitter c*nts.
No666

Re: Chasing the Title
Today at 08:50:29 AM
Quote from: stevo7 on Today at 03:12:10 AM
Suck it up, we had to in 16-17, and had less time to turn around 45.5 hrs v 46.25 hrs.
Klopp referenced that as the turning point in the season, later, so I guess Guardiola is worried it may have the same effect on theirs. I hope they are as tired as we were in 16-7 at the second game.
Red Berry

Re: Chasing the Title
Today at 09:18:47 AM
Quote from: No666 on Today at 08:50:29 AM
Klopp referenced that as the turning point in the season, later, so I guess Guardiola is worried it may have the same effect on theirs. I hope they are as tired as we were in 16-7 at the second game.

Nah. They were fucked long before this, and Pep knows it. It's just another excuse to hang a hat on, like with their injuries.
Mighty_Red

Re: Chasing the Title
Today at 09:27:40 AM
For all Pep's whining, he is completely correct, but since they didn't once mention the shit deal we've been handed so far, he isn't going to get any sympathy.

Scheduling games 2 days apart is madness, as is forcing us to play 12:30 on Sat after a Wed game but until all the teams band together and refuse to play at ridiculous times/dates then this shit will just carry on, especially when you have different TV companies with their own agendas.
