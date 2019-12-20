Win our game in hand against West Ham and we're 13 clear of Leicester and 14 clear of City. Incredible.



When is that being played though? Can it be played when the League Cup semis are on or will it be pushed back til later in the season if either side makes it through a couple of rounds of the FA Cup.As ever I have two ways of looking at this. The worrier in me thinks City could get on a roll, the gap could come down in the next month with a few tricky fixtures for us. But then the realist says even if City so build momentum the most they can get is 98. 2 ppg still gets us over 90 so we have earned the right to a few slip ups and draws in the tough games we have left should be fine.Wolves doing us a favour against City would be nice though, just to nip any momentum theyre building in the bud.And by the way I think were in an incredible position, one none of us could have dreamt of at the start of the season. Id have been delighted with any kind of lead and now Im sat here thinking 11 points and a game is hand is nice,but Id rather it was 17. So maybe the shithouse shouts are fair.