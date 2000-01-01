« previous next »
UntouchableLuis

  
  
  
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #2560 on: Today at 08:31:22 AM
How many teams have won the title 'comfortably' in the Premier League era? I can think of City the season before last and Chelsea a couple of times.
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

lionel_messias

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #2561 on: Today at 09:10:26 AM
Quote from: OneTouchFooty on Today at 07:44:49 AM
Nice draws them. Big two-legged Manchester derby semi inserted into the schedule with what you would expect to be almost full strength sides in both games and more games coming thick and fast for a Leicester side not used to playing twice a week. Whilst we'll have a midweek break both weeks.

Klopp's rotation has worked wonders so far, managed to minimise game time for lots of first teamers and you can see the plan is to make sure we're fresh and start peaking Feb - April again.

Really we don't need to think about the other team at all. If we keep rotating and maintaining our standards, we'll be fine.
We are not a side anyone usually gets a even a chance to beat.

The only risk to us is the worrying injury problems we are having at the back, as long as we can maintain bodies back there, it seems clear the squad are 100% in the zone, they love winning games and fighting for each other on the pitch and
Klopp and team's tactical approach seems second to none at the moment with a huge PLUS:

Mo Salah and Naby Keita seem to be hitting form both individually and linking with each other's game as well!
 
Sharado

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #2562 on: Today at 09:34:23 AM
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 08:31:22 AM
How many teams have won the title 'comfortably' in the Premier League era? I can think of City the season before last and Chelsea a couple of times.

United definitely. More than once I'd say.
Sharado

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #2563 on: Today at 09:38:22 AM
Quote from: OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS on Today at 07:34:23 AM
As long as our home form holds up then draws in (possibly) all those games would be fine Id say. Especially the Leicester and City games (although the thought of winning at either is huge).

Yes, agree - I mean given the current gap draws in all those games would mean Leicester would need to win every game between now and the end of the season, which isn't happening, and city would still have another 4 points to make up on us somewhere even if we drew all of them. City playing Leicester at the same time as the CWC final is lovely stuff too isn't it.
OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #2564 on: Today at 09:45:28 AM
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 09:34:23 AM
United definitely. More than once I'd say.

Yeah, I think in 2000 and 2001 they had it wrapped up by mid April I think.
rebel23

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #2565 on: Today at 09:52:27 AM
it's ideal that league cup draw.  4 Prem teams battling it out over 2 legs for a place in the final and 2 of our main rivals for the title.   :wave
Red Berry

  
  
  
  
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #2566 on: Today at 09:57:00 AM
Quote from: SteveZissou on Yesterday at 10:20:36 PM
Help section:

Dear John and Wige

The fact that the guaranteed way to win the title was not realistic means that we are not guaranteed to win the title already, and that nobody is going to pay me via credit card either, because to you people, winning the Club World Cup (and playing a decent team vs Everton) is more important than paying me and contributing to the time I am providing in writing these posts for you.

You're an ass.

You are so far up your own ass with the arrogance of your own opinion that you have, in fact, become your own ass. You are all ass. There is nothing left of you but ass
just redk84 will do

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #2567 on: Today at 09:59:17 AM
The Liverpool bogey period (if we have one)...January/Feb right?

So before CL starts, in the league we have:
Leicester (a)
Wolves (h)
Sheff Utd (h)
Spurs (a)
Utd (h)
Wolves (a)
Southampton (h)
Norwich (a)
*West Ham (a)

Then Cl starts....
Win 5 or 6 of the above at a minimum then we'll be ok.
plucking affattedgoose

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #2568 on: Today at 10:07:21 AM
Quote from: SteveZissou on Yesterday at 10:20:36 PM
Help section:

Dear John and Wige

The fact that the guaranteed way to win the title was not realistic means that we are not guaranteed to win the title already, and that nobody is going to pay me via credit card either, because to you people, winning the Club World Cup (and playing a decent team vs Everton) is more important than paying me and contributing to the time I am providing in writing these posts for you.

Would you take donations to not post?
KurtVerbose

  
  
  
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #2569 on: Today at 10:13:56 AM
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 08:31:22 AM
How many teams have won the title 'comfortably' in the Premier League era? I can think of City the season before last and Chelsea a couple of times.

With three games to spare: -
Chelsea 2004/05
Chelsea 2014/15

With four games to spare: -
Manchester United 1999/00
Arsenal 2003/04
Manchester United 2012/13

With five games to spare: -
Manchester United 2000/01


pguyo

  
  
  
  
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #2570 on: Today at 10:14:27 AM
And do not forget as Ole has already said this twice...."City are the best team in the league"
We may as well not bother at this stage. ::)
