Nice draws them. Big two-legged Manchester derby semi inserted into the schedule with what you would expect to be almost full strength sides in both games and more games coming thick and fast for a Leicester side not used to playing twice a week. Whilst we'll have a midweek break both weeks.



Klopp's rotation has worked wonders so far, managed to minimise game time for lots of first teamers and you can see the plan is to make sure we're fresh and start peaking Feb - April again.



Really we don't need to think about the other team at all. If we keep rotating and maintaining our standards, we'll be fine.We are not a side anyone usually gets a even a chance to beat.The only risk to us is the worrying injury problems we are having at the back, as long as we can maintain bodies back there, it seems clear the squad are 100% in the zone, they love winning games and fighting for each other on the pitch andKlopp and team's tactical approach seems second to none at the moment with a huge PLUS:Mo Salah and Naby Keita seem to be hitting form both individually and linking with each other's game as well!