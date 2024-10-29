It surprised me how many people defended Ramos at the time. He can't have known that would have happened! I thought that missed the point. By doing that he knew it was possible yet still risked it. He was a c*nt. You have to remember as well it was before the World Cup and Salah never had the chance to show his best in that tournament.



It was unbelievable.On the replays it was obvious Ramos had deliberately twisted Mo's arm and anyone who does that knows full well it'll do serious damage. Then it was highlighted straight away the following day that he'd actually used a move that was banned in Judo - it then came out he'd tried the same shit in the 2017 Final on Dybala I think it was, but anyway that player managed to escape his grip.The other one that gets glossed over was the elbow into the temple of Karius - Karius gets a lot of shit for that second half, but he was solid in the first, even making a great save from he who fannies about and dives around, so its obvious at H/T Ramos (or Madrid) decided to try and take the keeper out of the game. People glossed over the concussion, but I think you said you've had it, I have had concussion after a motorbike crash and I know while you appear fine to other people, your brain does act weird and you do things that are "odd"