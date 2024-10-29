« previous next »
Re: Jürgen Klopp
October 29, 2024, 12:49:14 pm
Quote from: stewy17 on October 29, 2024, 12:11:23 pm
Is he yeah? Interesting, that.

Also interesting to see that Jurgen has lived in there with Stevie's trophy room still there and stuff. I guess it shows he never really put down any proper roots here. Understandable with the nature of the job and where his sons and family are. Same with Slot, I suppose.

Gone are the days where managers and players move to Liverpool to play and stay for life!

Jurgen needed somewhere to put his own trophies to be fair
Re: Jürgen Klopp
October 29, 2024, 01:00:04 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on October 29, 2024, 10:44:53 am
I'm blaming FSG. The club own the house, and it's they who are selling because Arne chose not to live in it.

FSG Out!!!  :D

I think its likely being sold to help fund a January signing or to build up the funds to replace Trent, Robertson, Van Dijk and Salah this summer.

House sale plus what we can bring in for Alisson and Robertson to fund purchases.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
October 29, 2024, 09:01:14 pm
Quote from: stewy17 on October 29, 2024, 12:11:23 pm
Is he yeah? Interesting, that.

Also interesting to see that Jurgen has lived in there with Stevie's trophy room still there and stuff. I guess it shows he never really put down any proper roots here. Understandable with the nature of the job and where his sons and family are. Same with Slot, I suppose.

Gone are the days where managers and players move to Liverpool to play and stay for life!

Most of the time he and his wife where here, they where building a home in Germany (and also Spain later on). Like Craig said - his kids where already grown up, so not like they had to consider things like school and maybe staying longer term like Rafa did for instance (who had young kids when he arrived).   He may have loved the club, the people and Liverpool, but there was never  a suggestion hed ever want to stay in England after, cant blame him for that really  ;D  Hence they never actually bought a house.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
October 30, 2024, 06:01:40 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on October 29, 2024, 09:01:14 pm
Most of the time he and his wife where here, they where building a home in Germany (and also Spain later on). Like Craig said - his kids where already grown up, so not like they had to consider things like school and maybe staying longer term like Rafa did for instance (who had young kids when he arrived).   He may have loved the club, the people and Liverpool, but there was never  a suggestion hed ever want to stay in England after, cant blame him for that really  ;D  Hence they never actually bought a house.

Even more so when he and his wife recently became  grandparents.

He was also quite vocal about the fact he couldn't really go out around Liverpool.

Yes he'd walk his dogs to the Freshfield but he'd be mobbed if he went out for a pint in town.

Re: Jürgen Klopp
October 30, 2024, 11:11:29 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on October 29, 2024, 08:46:01 am
Jürgen's house in Freshfield is up for sale if any of us millionaire Reds on RAWK fancy buying a piece of LFC history. It was also home to Steven Gerrard and Brendan Rodgers before jürgen.

https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/154262996#/?channel=RES_BUY

I'd have to get rid of the AstroTurf around the pool, I'm afraid. I'm not Luton Town you know.

That gym is taking up too much garden space, Im out
Re: Jürgen Klopp
October 30, 2024, 01:35:55 pm
I would guess very few football managers expect to stay anywhere beyond the next season or so. So imagine thinking of spending a load of money and energy to redecorate when you could be sacked off at no notice and moved from say Liverpool to Milan or Barcelona or where ever at a moments notice. Amazing lifestyle but also always potentially temporary.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
October 30, 2024, 01:38:00 pm
Didnt Rogers live their too, rented it from Gerrard I think
Re: Jürgen Klopp
October 30, 2024, 02:23:23 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on October 30, 2024, 01:38:00 pm
Didnt Rogers live their too, rented it from Gerrard I think

he boughht it from Gerrard, then Rodgers rented it to Jürgen for a bit, then the club bought it from Rodgers.

Id hazard a guess that much of that decoration is from when Gerrard was there, like the godawful pink room for his girls  ;D

Like vblfc said, a manager isn;t really going to waste time decorating a rented home, even one who was as secure as a manager has ever been in his job as Klopp was.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
October 30, 2024, 02:58:48 pm
The fake grass round the pool 😂
Re: Jürgen Klopp
October 30, 2024, 03:01:58 pm
Some comments from Jürgen about joining Red Bull, from an interivew he did with Toni Kroos:

"You cannot make your decision depending on what reactions there will be."

I didn't want to step on anyone's toes  definitely not, Klopp remarked. Personally, I have a deep affection for all my previous clubs. I realize that my actions may be interpreted differently at home compared to abroad.

"I have to be honest. I dont know exactly what I could have done to make everyone happy,

"It was always evident to me that I wouldnt simply do nothing," Klopp shared. "And when the opportunity with Red Bull surfaced, I realized it is genuinely outstanding.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
October 30, 2024, 03:35:44 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on October 30, 2024, 02:23:23 pm
he boughht it from Gerrard, then Rodgers rented it to Jürgen for a bit, then the club bought it from Rodgers.

Id hazard a guess that much of that decoration is from when Gerrard was there, like the godawful pink room for his girls  ;D

Like vblfc said, a manager isn;t really going to waste time decorating a rented home, even one who was as secure as a manager has ever been in his job as Klopp was.

I did think that room said Alex Curran

Why did the club buy it?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
October 30, 2024, 03:44:41 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on October 30, 2024, 03:35:44 pm
I did think that room said Alex Curran

Why did the club buy it?


Im guessing Rodgers wanted to sell, Klopp didnt want to buy, club bought it for him to use, with the intention of using it as a home ready for club managers to move into.

But as mentioned earlier here, Slot is over without his family at the moment. So not a surprise Id guess he doesnt want to be rattling round in a 6 bedroom mansion! And seems the club have now decided not to keep the place.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
October 30, 2024, 03:49:03 pm
Think Klopp signed a new deal the year the club bought the house (not sure if these were particularly close in date?!), so maybe linked to that.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
October 30, 2024, 03:51:00 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on October 30, 2024, 03:01:58 pm
Some comments from Jürgen about joining Red Bull, from an interivew he did with Toni Kroos:

"You cannot make your decision depending on what reactions there will be."

I didn't want to step on anyone's toes  definitely not, Klopp remarked. Personally, I have a deep affection for all my previous clubs. I realize that my actions may be interpreted differently at home compared to abroad.

"I have to be honest. I dont know exactly what I could have done to make everyone happy,

"It was always evident to me that I wouldnt simply do nothing," Klopp shared. "And when the opportunity with Red Bull surfaced, I realized it is genuinely outstanding.

Very good listen. It's a 1 hour 20 mins podcast episode with Toni and his brother Felix + Klopp (in German). It's a podcast the two brothers have been doing for 3 years or so and they have occasional guests, but never one as high profile as Jürgen until now.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
October 30, 2024, 04:39:37 pm
Love Klopp. Fuck any negativity.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
October 30, 2024, 05:25:04 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on October 30, 2024, 02:58:48 pm
The fake grass round the pool 😂
The Luton Town of pool surrounds.  :o

It wasn't like that when Gerrard had it.

Re: Jürgen Klopp
October 30, 2024, 05:31:20 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on October 30, 2024, 03:35:44 pm
I did think that room said Alex Curran

Why did the club buy it?
The Klopps probably never even used that pink palace bedroom anyway. Probably kept the door shut on it for years.

I don't know if they still do, but the club also owned flats not far from us in Sefton Park. I know Houllier lived in one. I saw him in the park with Mrs. H. I also saw Bolo Zenden  coming out of the flats when he played for us.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
October 30, 2024, 06:12:54 pm
The thought of Jurgen taking a dump in that pink-panelled bathroom is making me laugh far too much.

Oh, and he's spot on about his new role, can't please everyone in life and he's made the best decision for him at this stage of his career. At least he won't be managing down the M62 ;D
Re: Jürgen Klopp
October 30, 2024, 07:19:45 pm
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on October 30, 2024, 06:12:54 pm
The thought of Jurgen taking a dump in that pink-panelled bathroom is making me laugh far too much...
Don't be ridiculous. Klopp is like the Queen. He doesn't go to the toilet.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
October 30, 2024, 10:23:49 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on October 30, 2024, 03:01:58 pm
Some comments from Jürgen about joining Red Bull, from an interivew he did with Toni Kroos:

"You cannot make your decision depending on what reactions there will be."

I didn't want to step on anyone's toes  definitely not, Klopp remarked. Personally, I have a deep affection for all my previous clubs. I realize that my actions may be interpreted differently at home compared to abroad.

"I have to be honest. I dont know exactly what I could have done to make everyone happy,

"It was always evident to me that I wouldnt simply do nothing," Klopp shared. "And when the opportunity with Red Bull surfaced, I realized it is genuinely outstanding.

Also said he doesn't want to be a coach anymore. Bittersweet that we might be his last club.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
October 31, 2024, 11:12:25 am
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on October 30, 2024, 10:23:49 pm
Also said he doesn't want to be a coach anymore. Bittersweet that we might be his last club.

In previous eras, wed have probably got 15 years out of the great man. Modern football is definitely more draining.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
October 31, 2024, 03:46:20 pm
From the same Toni Kroos podcast, Jürgen on Sergio Ramos in the CL final:

"Is Mr Sergio Ramos really a good guy?. He 's not my favourite player. The action was brutal.

"The foul on Salah, we all know that he made it with great pleasure. I never understood his mentality.

When I had players like that, I made sure they left the club.

"He may not be my favourite player, but it doesn't matter. I always thought that my centre-backs were good enough not to be involved in actions like that."
Re: Jürgen Klopp
October 31, 2024, 03:55:46 pm
I can imagine if Klopp ever bumped into him alone he'd strangle the fucker.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
October 31, 2024, 07:19:00 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on October 31, 2024, 03:46:20 pm
From the same Toni Kroos podcast, Jürgen on Sergio Ramos in the CL final:

"Is Mr Sergio Ramos really a good guy?. He 's not my favourite player. The action was brutal.

"The foul on Salah, we all know that he made it with great pleasure. I never understood his mentality.

When I had players like that, I made sure they left the club.

"He may not be my favourite player, but it doesn't matter. I always thought that my centre-backs were good enough not to be involved in actions like that."

None of those quotes surprise me to be fair, it's a shame managers can't be more forthright when something like that happens but I like we are getting now what he truly thinks. I still hold it against Ramos even now, Salah deserved better.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
November 12, 2024, 01:27:32 am
I hope Jürgen gets an apology from Coote and the English referees organization.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
November 12, 2024, 08:27:45 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on October 30, 2024, 07:19:45 pm
Don't be ridiculous. Klopp is like the Queen. He doesn't go to the toilet.

.....and my mum
Re: Jürgen Klopp
November 12, 2024, 09:24:55 am
Quote from: jillc on October 31, 2024, 07:19:00 pm
None of those quotes surprise me to be fair, it's a shame managers can't be more forthright when something like that happens but I like we are getting now what he truly thinks. I still hold it against Ramos even now, Salah deserved better.

Thinking back, it was still by far the most lengthy absence through injury Salah has ever had for us. The only other times he has disappeared have been the Africa Cup of Nations. To have someone who looks after his body so well be put out for months through a deliberate action like that, and during a final...

It's a shame we never got to see Ramos when they back to Anfield a couple of years later.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
November 12, 2024, 09:32:09 am
Quote from: Indom
Thinking back, it was still by far the most lengthy absence through injury Salah has ever had for us. The only other times he has disappeared have been the Africa Cup of Nations. To have someone who looks after his body so well be put out for months through a deliberate action like that, and during a final...

It's a shame we never got to see Ramos when they back to Anfield a couple of years later.

It surprised me how many people defended Ramos at the time. He can't have known that would have happened! I thought that missed the point. By doing that he knew it was possible yet still risked it. He was a c*nt. You have to remember as well it was before the World Cup and Salah never had the chance to show his best in that tournament.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #13148 on: November 13, 2024, 10:04:41 am »
We win that final if that c*nt didn't do that to him.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #13149 on: November 18, 2024, 10:02:40 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on November 13, 2024, 10:04:41 am
We win that final if that c*nt didn't do that to him.

And didn't he just know it
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #13150 on: November 18, 2024, 10:37:25 am »
Quote from: jillc on November 12, 2024, 09:32:09 am
It surprised me how many people defended Ramos at the time. He can't have known that would have happened! I thought that missed the point. By doing that he knew it was possible yet still risked it. He was a c*nt. You have to remember as well it was before the World Cup and Salah never had the chance to show his best in that tournament.

It was unbelievable.

On the replays it was obvious Ramos had deliberately twisted Mo's arm and anyone who does that knows full well it'll do serious damage. Then it was highlighted straight away the following day that he'd actually used a move that was banned in Judo - it then came out he'd tried the same shit in the 2017 Final on Dybala I think it was, but anyway that player managed to escape his grip.

The other one that gets glossed over was the elbow into the temple of Karius - Karius gets a lot of shit for that second half, but he was solid in the first, even making a great save from he who fannies about and dives around, so its obvious at H/T Ramos (or Madrid) decided to try and take the keeper out of the game. People glossed over the concussion, but I think you said you've had it, I have had concussion after a motorbike crash and I know while you appear fine to other people, your brain does act weird and you do things that are "odd"
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #13151 on: November 18, 2024, 01:35:24 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 18, 2024, 10:37:25 am
It was unbelievable.

On the replays it was obvious Ramos had deliberately twisted Mo's arm and anyone who does that knows full well it'll do serious damage. Then it was highlighted straight away the following day that he'd actually used a move that was banned in Judo - it then came out he'd tried the same shit in the 2017 Final on Dybala I think it was, but anyway that player managed to escape his grip.

The other one that gets glossed over was the elbow into the temple of Karius - Karius gets a lot of shit for that second half, but he was solid in the first, even making a great save from he who fannies about and dives around, so its obvious at H/T Ramos (or Madrid) decided to try and take the keeper out of the game. People glossed over the concussion, but I think you said you've had it, I have had concussion after a motorbike crash and I know while you appear fine to other people, your brain does act weird and you do things that are "odd"

I agree about the Karius stuff, no one knows what damage that may have done. It's why players should always go off after they have been caught like that you can't take a chance. Ramos was such a sneaky arse.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #13152 on: November 29, 2024, 06:04:21 pm »
Just seen the state of the cinema room that he had in his house.



https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c62jpe6782vo

That's undone everything he's ever done for LFC as far as I'm concerned. I doubt even Roy Hodgson would have been capable of such an abomination.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #13153 on: November 29, 2024, 06:09:03 pm »
Quote from: Party Phil on November 29, 2024, 06:04:21 pm
Just seen the state of the cinema room that he had in his house.



https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c62jpe6782vo

That's undone everything he's ever done for LFC as far as I'm concerned. I doubt even Roy Hodgson would have been capable of such an abomination.

Fairly sure it was Gerrard's daughter's room / play room and he just didn't bother decorating it as it wasn't used.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #13154 on: November 29, 2024, 06:10:26 pm »
Quote from: Once in Royal Craigy DS on November 29, 2024, 06:09:03 pm
Fairly sure it was Gerrard's daughter's room / play room and he just didn't bother decorating it as it wasn't used.

of course.  the house is enormous, built for a very (very) big family. AFAIK it was just Klopp and his Mrs in it.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #13155 on: November 29, 2024, 06:12:01 pm »
Quote from: Party Phil on November 29, 2024, 06:04:21 pm
Just seen the state of the cinema room that he had in his house.
That's undone everything he's ever done for LFC as far as I'm concerned. I doubt even Roy Hodgson would have been capable of such an abomination.
now there's a weird comment.  :)

he didn't design or build the house y'know.  :)
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #13156 on: Yesterday at 11:53:53 am »
Jurgen is now Trivago Guy.  :)
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #13157 on: Yesterday at 11:20:51 pm »
Kloppo was watching tonights game for sure. Curtis said he sent congratualtions to him on 100 league apperances.  ;D
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #13158 on: Today at 05:42:54 am »
Quote from: Party Phil on November 29, 2024, 06:04:21 pm
Just seen the state of the cinema room that he had in his house.




Jaysus. What sort of movies were they?  ;D
