Jürgen Klopp

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #13120 on: Yesterday at 12:49:14 pm
Quote from: stewy17 on Yesterday at 12:11:23 pm
Is he yeah? Interesting, that.

Also interesting to see that Jurgen has lived in there with Stevie's trophy room still there and stuff. I guess it shows he never really put down any proper roots here. Understandable with the nature of the job and where his sons and family are. Same with Slot, I suppose.

Gone are the days where managers and players move to Liverpool to play and stay for life!

Jurgen needed somewhere to put his own trophies to be fair
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #13121 on: Yesterday at 01:00:04 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:44:53 am
I'm blaming FSG. The club own the house, and it's they who are selling because Arne chose not to live in it.

FSG Out!!!  :D

I think its likely being sold to help fund a January signing or to build up the funds to replace Trent, Robertson, Van Dijk and Salah this summer.

House sale plus what we can bring in for Alisson and Robertson to fund purchases.
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #13122 on: Yesterday at 09:01:14 pm
Quote from: stewy17 on Yesterday at 12:11:23 pm
Is he yeah? Interesting, that.

Also interesting to see that Jurgen has lived in there with Stevie's trophy room still there and stuff. I guess it shows he never really put down any proper roots here. Understandable with the nature of the job and where his sons and family are. Same with Slot, I suppose.

Gone are the days where managers and players move to Liverpool to play and stay for life!

Most of the time he and his wife where here, they where building a home in Germany (and also Spain later on). Like Craig said - his kids where already grown up, so not like they had to consider things like school and maybe staying longer term like Rafa did for instance (who had young kids when he arrived).   He may have loved the club, the people and Liverpool, but there was never  a suggestion hed ever want to stay in England after, cant blame him for that really  ;D  Hence they never actually bought a house.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #13123 on: Today at 06:01:40 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:01:14 pm
Most of the time he and his wife where here, they where building a home in Germany (and also Spain later on). Like Craig said - his kids where already grown up, so not like they had to consider things like school and maybe staying longer term like Rafa did for instance (who had young kids when he arrived).   He may have loved the club, the people and Liverpool, but there was never  a suggestion hed ever want to stay in England after, cant blame him for that really  ;D  Hence they never actually bought a house.

Even more so when he and his wife recently became  grandparents.

He was also quite vocal about the fact he couldn't really go out around Liverpool.

Yes he'd walk his dogs to the Freshfield but he'd be mobbed if he went out for a pint in town.

