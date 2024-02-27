Brailsford didnt oversee widespread cheating at Sky. Or at least, he may have, but its extremely unlikely and youve no evidence for it.



"The same, however, could not be said about the biggest name in the next leak: Wiggins. The world now knew that Team Skys leader had received large doses of triamcinolone, a powerful corticosteroid, before the 2011 and 2012 Tours de France and 2013 Giro dItalia, his main targets in each of those seasons.He was prescribed the drug, he and Team Sky have repeatedly claimed, to deal with a pollen allergy that affects his breathing, particularly at high altitudes and temperatures. Freemans signature was on the documents.The issue is not about a pollen allergy or whether triamcinolone is an effective treatment for the condition. What people have questioned is if it was an appropriate drug for a Tour de France rider to use, particularly given its long history of abuse by athletes trying to shed weight without losing strength."In this case, and contrary to the testimony of David Brailsford in front of the committee, we believe that drugs were being used by Team Sky, within the WADA rules, to enhance the performance of riders, and not just to treat medical need.Yeah sounds a lovely guy to compare Klopp to, he was caught lying during "jiffygate"