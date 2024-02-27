« previous next »
Online MonsLibpool

« Reply #13000 on: Yesterday at 11:08:19 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 10:48:08 pm

There are not enough fucks to give, I'm afraid.
Offline TepidT2O

« Reply #13001 on: Yesterday at 11:08:38 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:01:31 pm
So you are fine with RB Salzburg v RB Leipzig leading the way to Girona v Man City. Or even worse a situation Liverpool getting knocked out because Girona throw a game they should win.

You are fine with Red Bull demonstrating that if you are rich enough and lawyered up then you can basically circumvent the rules.



Dont care about German football.  Genuinely. I couldnt care less.
Online Eeyore

« Reply #13002 on: Yesterday at 11:22:49 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:08:38 pm
Dont care about German football.  Genuinely. I couldnt care less.

It isn't German football. It is UEFA competitions. Girona are fine to compete in the same competition as City. That is a crock of shit.

Girona and City are owned by Abu Dhabi but could easily throw games to benefit each other in the CL.

That is only possible because Red Bull despite owning both clubs stated that they didn't have decisive decision making over both clubs. So RB Leipzig and RB Salzburg were allowed to play in the same Europa League group.
Offline MBL?

« Reply #13003 on: Today at 12:40:29 am »
I don't care really but I imagine dortmund fans are properly gone off him. Wonder if the Mainz fans think the same way knowing German fans feelings on red bull.
Offline Suareznumber7

« Reply #13004 on: Today at 01:18:17 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:47:06 pm
No nuance is posters constantly moaning about the likes of Chelsea and City gaining an advantage through exploiting loopholes then ignoring the fact that Red Bull practically invented the practice.

The best example is UEFA accepting RB Leipzig playing RB Salzburg in the Europa League. An absolute joke of a decision that has opened the door for Girona and City to compete in the CL.

I'm just guessing here but your first point is probably because we compete against Chelsea and City and don't compete against Leipzig.

Your 2nd point, I would think the anger would be directed at UEFA for allowing that to happen. 

That might just be me though. 
Offline jacobs chains

« Reply #13005 on: Today at 05:54:15 am »
Could be worse, at least he's not shilling for Bayer.
Online Knight

« Reply #13006 on: Today at 08:59:33 am »
I'm really glad my decision in life aren't pored over by myriad self appointed ethics committees on the internet like public figures' decisions are. That's not to say public figures like Henderson, Klopp etc always make the right calls or the best calls. It's just that I suspect I'm not a morally superior person to them and given the same opportunities, temptations etc would probably get things wrong sometimes.
Online Bennett

« Reply #13007 on: Today at 09:01:39 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:59:33 am
I'm really glad my decision in life aren't pored over by myriad self appointed ethics committees on the internet like public figures' decisions are. That's not to say public figures like Henderson, Klopp etc always make the right calls or the best calls. It's just that I suspect I'm not a morally superior person to them and given the same opportunities, temptations etc would probably get things wrong sometimes.

If you met a stranger in a bar who said they work in Saudi, or work for Red Bull, you wouldn't bat an eyelid.
Offline Elzar

« Reply #13008 on: Today at 09:02:16 am »
I have always presumed Klopp had some kind of connection to Red Bull over the past few years. We were always linked to players from them, and have had a few players join and Klopp has a few connections working under the Red Bull umbrella. (Marco Rose, Sandro Schwarz being two) and then of course in summer all his coaching staff join Salzburg. He clearly has always been involved in those circles, so not really a surprise he has got himself a role there.

Likely plays Padel with Adrian Newey and Felix Baumgartner.
Offline So Howard Philips

« Reply #13009 on: Today at 09:12:50 am »
For the record Red Bull Leipzig and Red Bull Salzburg were founded in 2009.

Abramovich took over Chelsea in 2003 so I cant see how RB invented sportswashing?

Any good luck to Klopp and I bet Mrs Klopp is more than happy to get him out from under her feet. ;D
Online Lisan Al Gaib

« Reply #13010 on: Today at 09:23:05 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 09:12:50 am
For the record Red Bull Leipzig and Red Bull Salzburg were founded in 2009.

Abramovich took over Chelsea in 2003 so I cant see how RB invented sportswashing?

Any good luck to Klopp and I bet Mrs Klopp is more than happy to get him out from under her feet. ;D

They haven't, in the same way that Leipzig and Salzburg haven't paved the way for City and Girona. Massive strawman and its incredible its still happening when an actual mod has asked for it to stop
Offline jepovic

« Reply #13011 on: Today at 11:00:09 am »
Its absurd to compare RB, a club owned by a company, to City, a club owned by a horrific oil state.
Most big clubs in the world, including us, are owned by companies.

From a German perspective RB is controversial since they normally dont have company owned clubs, but its still not remotely similar to ManC
Offline Yorkykopite

« Reply #13012 on: Today at 11:14:07 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 11:00:09 am
Its absurd to compare RB, a club owned by a company, to City, a club owned by a horrific oil state.
Most big clubs in the world, including us, are owned by companies.

From a German perspective RB is controversial since they normally dont have company owned clubs, but its still not remotely similar to ManC

Sorry, we don't do "nuanced" here. If someone doesn't reach 100 per cent perfection on the Eeyore-ometer then we cast them out of Heaven.
Online Kenny's Jacket

« Reply #13013 on: Today at 11:58:56 am »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 09:01:39 am
If you met a stranger in a bar who said they work in Saudi, or work for Red Bull, you wouldn't bat an eyelid.

Saudi - Id aak if they worked in the oil industry and see if we had mutual acquaintances
Red Bull - Id just nod

Wha\t would you do ?
Online Eeyore

« Reply #13014 on: Today at 02:32:46 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 09:23:05 am
They haven't, in the same way that Leipzig and Salzburg haven't paved the way for City and Girona. Massive strawman and its incredible its still happening when an actual mod has asked for it to stop

Red bull set a precedent that if you made structural changes to the 2nd club in a mco. Then you could pretend that there was no individual or entity with decisive decision making then it was fine for 2 teams from a mco to compete against each other.

That is exactly what City Group and Ineos have done with Girona and Nice. They can now compete in the same competitions. To say that the Red Bull precedent hasn't enabled City Group and Ineos to pursue a mco model is absurd.

Klopp is now the equivalent of Brailsford, Begiristrain et al. Heading up organisations and working with clubs that Red Bull, City Football Group and INeos pretend not to have a decisive influence over.

It is a farce and a sham brings up questions of sporting integrity and is something I hoped Klopp wouldn't have got involved in.

That is not is not comparing the morality of the three organisations just the sporting integrity implications.
Online Lisan Al Gaib

« Reply #13015 on: Today at 02:35:51 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:32:46 pm

Klopp is now the equivalent of Brailsford, Begiristrain et al.

Oh behave, this is damn right disrespectful to Jurgen and its unbelievable you can even say that.
Online Draex

« Reply #13016 on: Today at 02:49:26 pm »
Brailsford who oversaw widespread cheating by team sky?
Begiristrain who oversaw widespread cheating by cheaty?

Really Klopp is the same as them? Some accusation that.
Online CraigDS

« Reply #13017 on: Today at 02:54:50 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:49:26 pm
Brailsford who oversaw widespread cheating by team sky?
Begiristrain who oversaw widespread cheating by cheaty?

Really Klopp is the same as them? Some accusation that.

Who said this?
Online Lisan Al Gaib

« Reply #13018 on: Today at 02:57:04 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 02:54:50 pm
Who said this?

Eeyore a couple of posts above
Online CraigDS

« Reply #13019 on: Today at 02:57:54 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 02:57:04 pm
Eeyore a couple of posts above

Ah, he's on mute thankfully so didn't see it. Rawk is a better place for it :D
Offline pathetic

« Reply #13020 on: Today at 03:02:36 pm »
He always admired the way in which they worked, so not really a surprise. I wouldn't be surprised to see them take a step forward with Klopp in charge, unless he's more of an ambassador for them rather than him working hands on. Good luck to him.
Online Knight

« Reply #13021 on: Today at 03:03:44 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:49:26 pm
Brailsford who oversaw widespread cheating by team sky?
Begiristrain who oversaw widespread cheating by cheaty?

Really Klopp is the same as them? Some accusation that.

Brailsford didnt oversee widespread cheating at Sky. Or at least, he may have, but its extremely unlikely and youve no evidence for it.
Online Draex

« Reply #13022 on: Today at 03:08:50 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 03:03:44 pm
Brailsford didnt oversee widespread cheating at Sky. Or at least, he may have, but its extremely unlikely and youve no evidence for it.
https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2018/mar/05/team-sky-report-david-brailsford-inquiry

https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5285182/2024/02/27/manchester-united-brailsford-team-sky/

"The same, however, could not be said about the biggest name in the next leak: Wiggins. The world now knew that Team Skys leader had received large doses of triamcinolone, a powerful corticosteroid, before the 2011 and 2012 Tours de France and 2013 Giro dItalia, his main targets in each of those seasons.

He was prescribed the drug, he and Team Sky have repeatedly claimed, to deal with a pollen allergy that affects his breathing, particularly at high altitudes and temperatures. Freemans signature was on the documents.

The issue is not about a pollen allergy or whether triamcinolone is an effective treatment for the condition. What people have questioned is if it was an appropriate drug for a Tour de France rider to use, particularly given its long history of abuse by athletes trying to shed weight without losing strength."

In this case, and contrary to the testimony of David Brailsford in front of the committee, we believe that drugs were being used by Team Sky, within the WADA rules, to enhance the performance of riders, and not just to treat medical need.

Yeah sounds a lovely guy to compare Klopp to, he was caught lying during "jiffygate"
Online Coolie High

« Reply #13023 on: Today at 03:09:54 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 10:06:12 am
It's an interesting topic, to be fair. You go to the former players board and see people calling Gerrard a c*nt for taking a job in Saudi Arabia, same for Henderson. Carragher gets called every name under the sun for his opinions on Sky and people talk about things affecting their legacy. I felt like I was the only one ever arguing that they are legends of the club and they don't exist to stand for your every single political viewpoint. Perhaps people don't venture into that board as much because it's the opposite in this thread- let Jurgen do what he wants, he's a hero. I agree with it, I hope it's a lovely cushy job and that he gets loads out of it. I love him for what he achieved with us and the way he represented us. His political views that he expressed over the years put him in that dangerous Jordan Henderson place of having a long line of people queuing up for any slip up to call him a hypocrite and we are seeing that on social media.

Clearly this isn't as bad as working for the Saudis but as a German he will be absolutely aware of the strength of feeling against his new employer, particularly amongst the clubs he is a legendary figure for. In a sporting sense they do seem to go against all the things he's fought for and seemed to represent. The fact he's done it anyway, well I can understand people getting caught off guard a bit by it but I honestly couldn't care less. I want the bloke to be happy for all the good times he gave me. Same for Gerrard, same for Carragher, same for all the players who represented us with such determination, loyalty and, well, brilliance.

I do always think when these conversations come up, imagine if the game was like this back in the 60s, 70s and 80s, imagine the people involved were so under the microscope. How many infallible club legends would've taken the Saudi's money if they had the chance, how many expressed political views that go against what we think the club stands for (many of the 80s crop, apparently), how many would've taken part in dressing room talk that would shock us today (Souness spoke quite openly at some of the homophobic stuff he'd have come out with and I'm sure it wouldn't have been just him). We can't project our own values onto these people and be outraged and write off their legacies when their beliefs are actually different. They are just people. I don't know how many legends we'd have left otherwise.

Where it becomes interesting is that Liverpool and Liverpool fans pride themselves on being "different", and being built on socialism. We have looked to our managers to represent us in that regard and for many it's been just as important, if not more, than the actual results they have produced. Starting with Shankly obviously but carrying on to the modern day. Rafa was absolutely idolised as a man just as much as he was idolised as a manager, you look at some of his choices of jobs since and realise however much he might have "got" the club in a certain sense his moral line might be drawn quite further away than we realised and would have liked. Same with a number of players who were and are revered- Reina and Alisson spring to mind (is there something about goalies?)

I'm just blabbering on again, DelTrotter will be along shortly to tell me to cut out the fucking essays, but I do find it interesting. People are very selective on this. If you set out a quite fixed idea of what a Liverpool employee must be in order to be a club legend and not have your legacy impacted in any way, you're going to be frequently disappointed.

This board takes a far harsher tone with Scousers and English players/managers, its always been that way.
Online Eeyore

« Reply #13024 on: Today at 03:39:47 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 02:35:51 pm
Oh behave, this is damn right disrespectful to Jurgen and its unbelievable you can even say that.

I think you are the one who needs to behave. Chopping one line out of a post in which I purposely stated I wasn't talking about morality. But their roles overseeing a football multi club operation.

That is the issue deep down posters know they haven't got a hope in hell defending multi club operations run for profit or sportswashing. So people like you use every opportunity to resort to whataboutism.
Online Eeyore

« Reply #13025 on: Today at 03:45:04 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:49:26 pm
Brailsford who oversaw widespread cheating by team sky?
Begiristrain who oversaw widespread cheating by cheaty?

Really Klopp is the same as them? Some accusation that.

His role is the same in a sporting sense heading up a multi club operation and what implications that has for the sport going forwards.

I bent over backwards to make sure that it was crystal clear that I was talking in a sporting sense. What next you can't say Ali and Ederson both play in goal because Ederson plays for City.
Offline Samie

« Reply #13026 on: Today at 03:46:45 pm »
Al mate, Can you give this topic a rest for fucks sakes? You've been on this thread longer for a none story other than "man working again" than when Klopp announced he was leaving for heavens sakes.
Online Lisan Al Gaib

« Reply #13027 on: Today at 03:48:01 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 03:39:47 pm
I think you are the one who needs to behave. Chopping one line out of a post in which I purposely stated I wasn't talking about morality. But their roles overseeing a football multi club operation.

That is the issue deep down posters know they haven't got a hope in hell defending multi club operations run for profit or sportswashing. So people like you use every opportunity to resort to whataboutism.

I used the line I was distinctly replying to so I didn't cause confusion, it seems I still have but you're so disingenuous with every single topic on these boards I'm completely unsurprised that you've continue to move the goalposts. The only person resorting to whataboutism in this thread is you with your ridiculous "but what if he managed Man City one day" lines and then go on and compare Jurgen to some of the biggest and brazen cheats in all of sports. Its outright disrespectful but you continue on your moral crusade and thinking every single thing you say is correct whilst everyone who calls you out on your absurdity is wrong.
Online only6times

« Reply #13028 on: Today at 03:49:31 pm »
I'd still let him goose me.
Online Licky

« Reply #13029 on: Today at 03:50:36 pm »
RB are a vile organisation,surprised that Klopp with his socialist views has even considered them.
Their getting around the 51% fan ownership rules in Germany is a massive red flag.
But just generally a business that has an heir in  Vorayuth Yoovidhya who paid off police and prosecutors to avoid prison after killing a cop whilst driving pissed is something massively shameful. 
Football is in a race to the bottom, everybody chasing the final dollars.
Online Eeyore

« Reply #13030 on: Today at 03:50:56 pm »
Quote from: pathetic on Today at 03:02:36 pm
He always admired the way in which they worked, so not really a surprise. I wouldn't be surprised to see them take a step forward with Klopp in charge, unless he's more of an ambassador for them rather than him working hands on. Good luck to him.

I think this sums it up.

Hell oversee key Red Bull clubs, including RB Leipzig, Red Bull Salzburg, New York Red Bulls, and two clubs in Brazil. Although he wont manage day-to-day operations, his focus will be on supporting sports directors, promoting Red Bulls philosophy, scouting top talent, and enhancing the training and development of coaches throughout the global network.
Offline Samie

« Reply #13031 on: Today at 03:54:44 pm »
People do know that our new training facility in Kirkby is based on Red Bull's complex in Salzburg right? Who do you think had input into that than Kloppo and Edwards? In fact both men have serious love for the Red Bull model.  Do you also think it's a suprise we went to Austria for most of our pre season under Klopp?  :D
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

« Reply #13032 on: Today at 03:57:26 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 03:03:44 pm
Brailsford didnt oversee widespread cheating at Sky. Or at least, he may have, but its extremely unlikely and youve no evidence for it.

Awks.
Online newterp

« Reply #13033 on: Today at 03:58:37 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:54:44 pm
People do know that our new training facility in Kirkby is based on Red Bull's complex in Salzburg right? Who do you think had input into that than Kloppo and Edwards? In fact both men have serious love for the Red Bull model.  Do you also think it's a suprise we went to Austria for most of our pre season under Klopp?  :D

Tear it down!
Online Eeyore

« Reply #13034 on: Today at 04:06:04 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 03:48:01 pm
I used the line I was distinctly replying to so I didn't cause confusion, it seems I still have but you're so disingenuous with every single topic on these boards I'm completely unsurprised that you've continue to move the goalposts. The only person resorting to whataboutism in this thread is you with your ridiculous "but what if he managed Man City one day" lines and then go on and compare Jurgen to some of the biggest and brazen cheats in all of sports. Its outright disrespectful but you continue on your moral crusade and thinking every single thing you say is correct whilst everyone who calls you out on your absurdity is wrong.
This is the context and what I posted

Klopp is now the equivalent of Brailsford, Begiristrain et al. Heading up organisations and working with clubs that Red Bull, City Football Group and INeos pretend not to have a decisive influence over.

You chopped the first line and then pretended I was comparing them as individuals.

That is bang out of order.
Online Lisan Al Gaib

« Reply #13035 on: Today at 04:10:47 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:06:04 pm
This is the context and what I posted

Klopp is now the equivalent of Brailsford, Begiristrain et al. Heading up organisations and working with clubs that Red Bull, City Football Group and INeos pretend not to have a decisive influence over.

You chopped the first line and then pretended I was comparing them as individuals.

That is bang out of order.

You literally have compared them. What they do as the head of their organisations is intrinsically linked to who they are as people and you full well know that. The only person bang out of order here is you with how disrespectful you've been to best manager we've had at this full club in decades. I'll leave you to continue to slag him off further though, hopefully others will as well.
