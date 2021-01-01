« previous next »
« Reply #13000 on: Yesterday at 11:08:19 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 10:48:08 pm

There are not enough fucks to give, I'm afraid.
« Reply #13001 on: Yesterday at 11:08:38 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:01:31 pm
So you are fine with RB Salzburg v RB Leipzig leading the way to Girona v Man City. Or even worse a situation Liverpool getting knocked out because Girona throw a game they should win.

You are fine with Red Bull demonstrating that if you are rich enough and lawyered up then you can basically circumvent the rules.



Dont care about German football.  Genuinely. I couldnt care less.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
« Reply #13002 on: Yesterday at 11:22:49 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:08:38 pm
Dont care about German football.  Genuinely. I couldnt care less.

It isn't German football. It is UEFA competitions. Girona are fine to compete in the same competition as City. That is a crock of shit.

Girona and City are owned by Abu Dhabi but could easily throw games to benefit each other in the CL.

That is only possible because Red Bull despite owning both clubs stated that they didn't have decisive decision making over both clubs. So RB Leipzig and RB Salzburg were allowed to play in the same Europa League group.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

« Reply #13003 on: Today at 12:40:29 am »
I don't care really but I imagine dortmund fans are properly gone off him. Wonder if the Mainz fans think the same way knowing German fans feelings on red bull.
