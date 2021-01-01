Dont care about German football. Genuinely. I couldnt care less.



It isn't German football. It is UEFA competitions. Girona are fine to compete in the same competition as City. That is a crock of shit.Girona and City are owned by Abu Dhabi but could easily throw games to benefit each other in the CL.That is only possible because Red Bull despite owning both clubs stated that they didn't have decisive decision making over both clubs. So RB Leipzig and RB Salzburg were allowed to play in the same Europa League group.