Whilst with us, he gave us everything he had. He invested everything, emotionally, physically and mentally. Whats more, and the brilliance of the man - he could translate that into every other person in the club, including the millions of fans across the globe.



He gave us the best moments, the best nights, the most successful and euphoric period for a generation.



When he arrived, he had to carry the burden of the past 30 years and the 30 years before that. He made it look easy . But look at how disheveled he was by the end, and look how healthy he looks now.



How bloody ungrateful are we to judge his next professional challenge - having given us the most golden moments consistently for over 30 years. Were a disgrace of a fan base for not supporting him in his next move. Hes an LFC legend - an absolute dream.



And some people cant even wish him well on his next adventure. Because they feel hard done by, get a fucking grip, Juergen deserves better.