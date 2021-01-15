« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 318 319 320 321 322 [323]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp  (Read 1157270 times)

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,472
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12880 on: Today at 06:59:12 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 05:10:46 pm
I cannot tell you enough how fucking weird some of you are.



 ;D
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,502
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12881 on: Today at 07:01:26 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 06:55:16 pm
Why? he said the same when he left Dortmund & took the LFC job a few months later. Btw what's the difference between how Bayer Leverkusen developed into a Club & how RB Leipzig have developed into a club. The 50+1 system seems archaic and doesn't allow anybody but Bayern Munich to be competitive. You've got great big German clubs stuck in bundesliga 2 who are a mess on and off the pitch & can't compete, then you've got Bayern winning the league year after year. It's embarrassing for any league where a team can win a league 11 years in a row.

Bayer Leverkusen started as a works team. Not sure how you think that is the same as RB Leipzig.

But I agree, not sure what the extreme reaction to this news is to be honest.

RB Leipzig though are shit, and righfully protested throughout, and the snide way they got their status in Germany isnt to be celebrated. The general principle of 50+1 is great though, even if there are a lot of issues around it, but its sort of the last bastion of meaningful fan led football at the highest level. The sport is eating itself as any PL team fan should finally see by now. Very little to be proud of, and hard to be moralistic while working within it, or even pumping money into it as fans.
Logged

Offline Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity? (apparently not)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,936
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12882 on: Today at 07:02:11 pm »
People are so ridiculously tedious these days with their purity tests. You would think he did a Gerrard.

I am just glad he is not managing anywhere, this is pretty much the best situation.
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,504
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12883 on: Today at 07:06:37 pm »
Unless they get hit for 115 charges. You wouldn't bet against Man City winning 11 in a row either.
Logged

Offline Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity? (apparently not)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,936
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12884 on: Today at 07:07:56 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 07:06:37 pm
Unless they get hit for 115 charges. You wouldn't bet against Man City winning 11 in a row either.

Eventually Pep is leaving and I think they will go down a level. They will always be a force obviously but they probably will not be as all conquering as they have been.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,250
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12885 on: Today at 07:47:14 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 06:47:55 pm
But working for FSG for nearly a decade is sound?

I’m no fan of MCOs and football clubs being franchised like the RB group have, but have they really been any worse for the sport than the mass American investors and their hedge fund mentalities?

Yes!*

*that may change down the line, but yes definitely RB are significantly worse for football than FSG**

**circumstances have so far prevented the worst things FSG have lined up, personally speaking - closed shop super league breakaway and MCO
Logged

Offline gamble

  • andproctor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,872
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12886 on: Today at 07:53:12 pm »
Hes earnt the right to do whatever he likes.

Perfect job for him, not day to day which takes him away from family yet still a good earner.

Can understand why dortmund fans dont like them but klopp is free to still work wherever he wants.
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,842
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12887 on: Today at 08:01:33 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 06:47:55 pm
But working for FSG for nearly a decade is sound?

Im no fan of MCOs and football clubs being franchised like the RB group have, but have they really been any worse for the sport than the mass American investors and their hedge fund mentalities?

The perfect owner doesnt exist, but I think state ownership and people like Roman Abramovich are a different kettle of fish compared to the rest.

Have FSG bought Liverpool changed the name to Liverpool Red Sox, changed the badge to a red sock, changed the club colours to red, white and blue and refused to acknowledge the club's history before their takeover? Red Bull have done all those things to Casino Salzburg (changing the name, changing the badge, changing the club colours, refusing to acknowledge the history) when they took over. And we're not talking about a club playing in some lower division that was founded 10 years before that. Salzburg were in the Bundesliga, had been founded in 1933 and had quite some history with quite some success. There's quite a big difference between what (our) American investors with their hedgefund mentalities and Red Bull have been doing.
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,788
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12888 on: Today at 08:06:22 pm »
Not sure how Im going to sleep at night after this news.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,012
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12889 on: Today at 08:12:20 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 08:06:22 pm
Not sure how Im going to sleep at night after this news.

Drinking too many highly caffeinated drinks?
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,078
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12890 on: Today at 08:18:32 pm »
Good luck to the boss, he has earned it.
What exactly is his new job though? Ot is  it a new role they created to position Klopp?
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,381
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12891 on: Today at 08:23:37 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:06:50 pm
When he left Liverpool.

"Whatever will happen in the future I don't know now but no club, no country for the next year. No other English club ever, I can promise that," said Klopp at a press conference.

No strawman just disappointed that he has gone back on his word.
he's not managing any club though is he so he's not gone back on his word
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,094
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12892 on: Today at 08:41:50 pm »
Logged

Offline exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,711
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12893 on: Today at 08:43:45 pm »
Certainly tell its an International break.
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,138
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12894 on: Today at 08:49:53 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 05:10:46 pm
I cannot tell you enough how fucking weird some of you are.

Hope big Jurg enjoys his new job when the time comes.

:D
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,590
  • The first five yards........
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12895 on: Today at 09:50:45 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 05:48:31 pm
So you would be fine if he becomes the City manager next season or accepts a role with them?

Jeez, where did THAT come from?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,901
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12896 on: Today at 10:31:31 pm »
Whilst with us, he gave us everything he had. He invested everything, emotionally, physically and mentally. Whats more, and the brilliance of the man - he could translate that into every other person in the club, including the millions of fans across the globe.

He gave us the best moments, the best nights, the most successful and euphoric period for a generation.

When he arrived, he had to carry the burden of the past 30 years and the 30 years before that. He made it look easy. But look at how disheveled he was by the end, and look how healthy he looks now.

How bloody ungrateful are we to judge his next professional challenge - having given us the most golden moments consistently for over 30 years. Were a disgrace of a fan base for not supporting him in his next move. Hes an LFC legend - an absolute dream.

And some people cant even wish him well on his next adventure. Because they feel hard done by, get a fucking grip, Juergen deserves better.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,403
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12897 on: Today at 10:39:58 pm »
Fwiw I actually find Red Bull as more palatable to me that current Dortmund

I'm happier with a club bending the 50+1 rule than a club accepting a sponsorship from arms dealers.

Someone mentioned drawing a line of what you think is moral and not, and sticking to that and that's basically what everyone has to do to function. Draw your line and stick to it, and be accepting of the drawbacks/criticisms of what you are ok with.

I don't think anything Klopp has done is going against his line nor is it diminishing everything he has done, or everything he has supported. You can be left leaning and take various stances on human rights, and work for a bit corporation
Logged

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,901
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12898 on: Today at 10:44:27 pm »
https://youtu.be/R0bvRNPSV74?si=y6yr4WasspH0pLnl

Short memories, enjoy him and wish him well.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 318 319 320 321 322 [323]   Go Up
« previous next »
 