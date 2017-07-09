« previous next »
Jürgen Klopp

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12720 on: Today at 11:37:15 am
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:27:05 am
Sounds a bit of a shit job to be honest, especially after managing Dortmund and Liverpool.

I reckon he'll do it for 18 months and then become the Germany manager after the next World Cup.

Get paid stupid money to work less hours and be out of the limelight, while still working in football, and can spend time with his family.

Would fucking love that job me   ;D
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12721 on: Today at 11:45:38 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:17:13 am
Minority shareholder with no position on the board of directors

So not really much control if any

Ta :thumbup
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12722 on: Today at 11:47:33 am
Lost count of the number of posters that used to insist that Klopp hated buying footballers at Liverpool and it was his choice to not do transfers even when we desperately needed players. It was bollocks of course and hopefully theyll now realise that since hes taken a job in an organisation that exist to trade players for profit as if theyre livestock. Or maybe theyll just choose to not buy anybody anymore. Who knows eh?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12723 on: Today at 11:48:24 am
Some overreactions as usual.

good luck to him.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12724 on: Today at 11:48:44 am
Quote from: stoa on Today at 09:08:27 am
It's a disgusting move. Red Bull are as plastic as a club can be. They are what is wrong with modern football. Not on the same level as man city with their oil dictatorship money, but they're very close. For Klopp it's clear why he took the job. It's a way to stay in touch with football, it's not that stressful a job as being manager or sporting director and it's basically a nice side gig for him while he's waiting for the job he actually wants. I'm still disappointed that he took that job...

I mean, I think the Red Bull teams are as plastic as the next guy, but even still, they can't be described as being anywhere near as bad as a team owned by a bloodthirsty, despotic regime which has never found a human right it couldn't abuse, uses slave labour and systemically oppresses the majority of its population.

Yeah, Red Bull drinks are a bit shit, and the multi-club thing is tacky, but is that much worse than being owned by a pharmaceutical company? The main difference between them and (say) Bayer, is that Bayer AG has been at the game for a lot longer.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12725 on: Today at 11:50:49 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:47:33 am
Lost count of the number of posters that used to insist that Klopp hated buying footballers at Liverpool and it was his choice to not do transfers even when we desperately needed players. It was bollocks of course and hopefully theyll now realise that since hes taken a job in an organisation that exist to trade players for profit as if theyre livestock. Or maybe theyll just choose to not buy anybody anymore. Who knows eh?

Isn't your post an oxymoron?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12726 on: Today at 11:53:57 am
Could be an asset to us in signing players from those clubs in future ? Good luck to him miss the fella.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12727 on: Today at 11:58:00 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:37:15 am
Get paid stupid money to work less hours and be out of the limelight, while still working in football, and can spend time with his family.

Would fucking love that job me   ;D

Yeah, I'd love it as a nobody, but for him it'll obviously never match the excitement you get from having managed huge clubs. Of course, I'm not sure he's really looking for that anymore, so fair enough.

On another note - There's no need to do all the 'whataboutism' comparing Red Bull to other regimes. They're shit, they're all shit, and it's a pretty shit move IMO. I hate any multi-club operations, they're crap for the sport.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12728 on: Today at 11:59:38 am
Quote from: stoa on Today at 09:08:27 am
It's a disgusting move. Red Bull are as plastic as a club can be. They are what is wrong with modern football. Not on the same level as man city with their oil dictatorship money, but they're very close. For Klopp it's clear why he took the job. It's a way to stay in touch with football, it's not that stressful a job as being manager or sporting director and it's basically a nice side gig for him while he's waiting for the job he actually wants. I'm still disappointed that he took that job...

Is there a prize for the oddest most over the top reaction?! Disgusting?! Bloke has grafted for years and he's now been offered a role that likely suits him perfectly for where he is career wise. Good luck to him.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12729 on: Today at 12:06:25 pm
Good luck to him, too invested in Arne to care too much either way, but yeah, Jurgen can do what he likes and we should all know that whatever he does is generally done with integrity.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12730 on: Today at 12:08:28 pm
Quote from: stoa on Today at 09:08:27 am
It's a disgusting move. Red Bull are as plastic as a club can be. They are what is wrong with modern football. Not on the same level as man city with their oil dictatorship money, but they're very close.


I understand people not liking Red Bull and being a little unhappy with Klopp going there.

But what makes what an energy drink is doing in sports very close to what Citys owners are doing? I just dont see what are they doing as remotely in the same ball park.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12731 on: Today at 12:19:42 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:58:00 am
Yeah, I'd love it as a nobody, but for him it'll obviously never match the excitement you get from having managed huge clubs. Of course, I'm not sure he's really looking for that anymore, so fair enough.

On another note - There's no need to do all the 'whataboutism' comparing Red Bull to other regimes. They're shit, they're all shit, and it's a pretty shit move IMO. I hate any multi-club operations, they're crap for the sport.

I mean, there's "They're shit corpo dickheads" and there's "They are human rights abusing murderers" I don't think they are comparable.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12732 on: Today at 12:20:35 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 12:08:28 pm
I understand people not liking Red Bull and being a little unhappy with Klopp going there.

But what makes what an energy drink is doing in sports very close to what Citys owners are doing? I just dont see what are they doing as remotely in the same ball park.

They aren't as bad as them, obviously, but all multi-club operations stink. When we heard FSG were trying to do it, plenty seemed to go on about how 'they'll do things differently' etc when they obviously won't. There's no need to compare them all, they're just all shite.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12733 on: Today at 12:23:40 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:20:35 pm
They aren't as bad as them, obviously, but all multi-club operations stink. When we heard FSG were trying to do it, plenty seemed to go on about how 'they'll do things differently' etc when they obviously won't. There's no need to compare them all, they're just all shite.

No you do need to compare them.

By saying they are all shite you are falling into the politician fallacy. "They are all as bad as each other" when one side is centrist and capitalist minded and the other are downright fascists. They are not all as bad as each other.

One side are capitalizing a beautiful game in a way that is shitty while the other is using the game to cover up their image of blood and tyranny.

They are not the same
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12734 on: Today at 12:24:19 pm
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 11:48:44 am
Yeah, Red Bull drinks are a bit shit, and the multi-club thing is tacky, but is that much worse than being owned by a pharmaceutical company? The main difference between them and (say) Bayer, is that Bayer AG has been at the game for a lot longer.

There is a difference. Bayer Leverkusen and Wolfsburg both started out as works team. Bayer Leverkusen started out organically. Employees wanted a team and the company backed it. Red Bull bought existing clubs and rebranded them.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12735 on: Today at 12:26:46 pm
Anyway, Klopp being there can even more access to their talent pool.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12736 on: Today at 12:28:50 pm
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 11:48:44 am
I mean, I think the Red Bull teams are as plastic as the next guy, but even still, they can't be described as being anywhere near as bad as a team owned by a bloodthirsty, despotic regime which has never found a human right it couldn't abuse, uses slave labour and systemically oppresses the majority of its population.

Yeah, Red Bull drinks are a bit shit, and the multi-club thing is tacky, but is that much worse than being owned by a pharmaceutical company? The main difference between them and (say) Bayer, is that Bayer AG has been at the game for a lot longer.

That's why I've said they're not as bad as Man City, but in terms of what they're doing to football they're just as bad. It's a football organisation that doesn't exist to be successful in football, it's a simple tool to promote the Red Bull products and brand. They bought their way into German football by taking over the existing team of a club. They then bought their way into the Bundesliga by outspending the teams in the leagues they were competing in. They circumvent the traditional membership structure clubs in Germany have, by only giving a membership vote to people who are either employed by Red Bull or have close ties to the company. They currently have 23 members with a voting right. Bayern has more than 300.000.

In Austria they bought Austria Salzburg, changed everything from the name to the crest and to the colours. They even got rid of the clubs history by saying it's a completely new club to get rid of the old supporters. They only walked that back, when it turned out that they wouldn't be able to play in the league, if they distanced themselves from the club they took over. Since then, they've bought their way to various titles and have been vastly outspending all the other clubs while again being as plastic as they come.

Red Bull aren't owners who are killing people, but they are as bad for the traditional values in football as all the other plastic clubs. I have no issue with people who can't or don't want to see that, but then don't start whining about modern football and how it's all gone to shite...
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12737 on: Today at 12:29:21 pm
Meh, can't be arsed. Seems tailormade for him at this stage. Big coup for the Red Bull "franchise."

And good that we'll have a solid relationship with them, since they produce a lot of top talent.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12738 on: Today at 12:30:08 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:20:35 pm
They aren't as bad as them, obviously, but all multi-club operations stink. When we heard FSG were trying to do it, plenty seemed to go on about how 'they'll do things differently' etc when they obviously won't. There's no need to compare them all, they're just all shite.
The multi club aspect is pretty irrelevant as to our reasons for hating City though. Man City could be the only club and we would still hate them exactly the same.

Like do you think PSG and Newcastle are less bad than Citu because they dont have that structure? I dont care about multi clubs myself thats on UEFA etc to allow it. I care about them being sportswashing enterprises bankrolled by nations with an agenda... especially when it comes to City how they have actively cheated and broken rules in order to win
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12739 on: Today at 12:30:13 pm
Is he now the Red Bull equivalent of Edwards for FSG?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12740 on: Today at 12:31:11 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:26:46 pm
Anyway, Klopp being there can even more access to their talent pool.

When we consider Michael Edwards and even more, bizarrely Julian Ward left when Klopp was here only to return immediately after he left Im not sure theres loads of reasons to believe they have that strong a working relationship anymore. Certainly not to the point we would get bargains from them. Klopp may still harbour strong feelings to Liverpool but it doesnt work out romantically in football much at all.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12741 on: Today at 12:32:35 pm
If you're a fan of the German model with fan ownership, then you can't be a fan of what Red Bull have been doing, that's the main issue fans in Germany have.  I'm sure Dim Glas will be able to explain better once she rocks up, but this video is a quick overview of how they've skirted the rule.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hoPRAAqaA04" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hoPRAAqaA04</a>
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12742 on: Today at 12:32:49 pm
Made up for him.....a football man through and through who needs to be involved with the game on a daily basis......good luck big man....
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12743 on: Today at 12:34:53 pm
At least you can all stop crying in your cocoa that he's no longer Liverpool's manager 😂
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12744 on: Today at 12:36:07 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:34:53 pm
At least you can all stop crying in your cocoa that he's no longer Liverpool's manager 😂

Pitty we play Leipzig this year, would have been nice to beat them under Klopp ;)
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12745 on: Today at 12:53:08 pm
People are overreacting to this, it's not as if he signed himself up for twenty years of Red Bull. It will be a temporary appointment until he gets the German job, that's all. Another point is the likes of Dortmund or any other German club could have offered him something similar, but none of them did.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12746 on: Today at 12:55:41 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:53:08 pm
People are overreacting to this, it's not as if he signed himself up for twenty years of Red Bull. It will be a temporary appointment until he gets the German job, that's all. Another point is the likes of Dortmund or any other German club could have offered him something similar, but none of them did.

Klopp, like most people likes money. He was getting paid monster amounts at Liverpool and probably will be at Red Bull. More than most clubs would want to spend for a director anyway. Leipzig dont exist to challenge at the top table; Klopp will be a useful advertisement for them. Thats a lot different than Dortmund or any other German team would want out of him.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12747 on: Today at 12:56:48 pm
Had the time of my life watching us under him. Good on him and good luck

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12748 on: Today at 12:58:36 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:53:08 pm
People are overreacting to this, it's not as if he signed himself up for twenty years of Red Bull. It will be a temporary appointment until he gets the German job, that's all. Another point is the likes of Dortmund or any other German club could have offered him something similar, but none of them did.

I doubt if he had gone and taken an executive role at Dortmund there would have been an exit clause inserted if the national team came calling. He'll be closer to understanding the talent pipeline and options while being removed enough from day-to-day operations with a chance to take over the national team. A win-win for him
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12749 on: Today at 12:59:07 pm
Bit of a shame to become the face of such a plastic franchise (I reckon Dortmund fans will feel stronger than us!) but at least it's no sportswashing state, and he's not managing a rival. Could be worse.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12750 on: Today at 01:02:32 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 12:55:41 pm
Klopp, like most people likes money. He was getting paid monster amounts at Liverpool and probably will be at Red Bull. More than most clubs would want to spend for a director anyway. Leipzig dont exist to challenge at the top table; Klopp will be a useful advertisement for them. Thats a lot different than Dortmund or any other German team would want out of him.

Never skim a Red Bull!
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12751 on: Today at 01:03:31 pm
Fair play to him.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12752 on: Today at 01:10:39 pm
Good luck to him. May benefit us in the future when it comes to signing players.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12753 on: Today at 01:16:58 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 12:55:41 pm
Klopp, like most people likes money. He was getting paid monster amounts at Liverpool and probably will be at Red Bull. More than most clubs would want to spend for a director anyway. Leipzig dont exist to challenge at the top table; Klopp will be a useful advertisement for them. Thats a lot different than Dortmund or any other German team would want out of him.

Pretty much. It's a major coup for Red Bull from a marketing perspective, too, similar to how Abu Dhabi laundered their image with Guardiola.

I'm not really arsed as a Liverpool supporter. I'm sure German football fans are upset, though.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12754 on: Today at 01:17:12 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:24:19 pm
There is a difference. Bayer Leverkusen and Wolfsburg both started out as works team. Bayer Leverkusen started out organically. Employees wanted a team and the company backed it. Red Bull bought existing clubs and rebranded them.

Historically, sure. Bayer Leverkusen is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Bayer* and is generally used to promote them. It isn't different in the modern day.


*in company law terms this is the full picture - compliance with 50 +1 rule makes it tad more complex, but the same caveats apply to Red Bull
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12755 on: Today at 01:18:19 pm
Not trying to overreact but Klopp is the last person that you will have thought to be going for the job. Of course Red Bull owners are nowhere like City's but Klopp is a romantic.

He could go to any club in the world, maybe his 2 ex team in Bundesliga and might not earn as much but at least he will be doing something for the love of the game.

Very sad day for football.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12756 on: Today at 01:19:12 pm
Quote from: MdArshad on Today at 01:18:19 pm
Not trying to overreact

...

Quote
Very sad day for football.

 ;D
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12757 on: Today at 01:21:05 pm
The man loves football, but also clearly isn't ready to step back to the 24/7 madness that is management.

This job allows him access to multiple clubs, to work with multiple coaches and squads, multiple youth set ups and coaching staff, and impart his knowledge (and learn) whilst doing so. It's a no brainer for him IMO and wish him luck doing it.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12758 on: Today at 01:31:42 pm
I wish him the best of luck. He was always going to get back into football sooner rather than later. At least it won't be as stressful as his last job.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Reply #12759 on: Today at 01:33:19 pm
Can't see the issue at all. Perfect role for him before he leads Germany to world cup glory in a few years time.

Best of luck you big sexy bastard.
