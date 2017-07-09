I mean, I think the Red Bull teams are as plastic as the next guy, but even still, they can't be described as being anywhere near as bad as a team owned by a bloodthirsty, despotic regime which has never found a human right it couldn't abuse, uses slave labour and systemically oppresses the majority of its population.



Yeah, Red Bull drinks are a bit shit, and the multi-club thing is tacky, but is that much worse than being owned by a pharmaceutical company? The main difference between them and (say) Bayer, is that Bayer AG has been at the game for a lot longer.



That's why I've said they're not as bad as Man City, but in terms of what they're doing to football they're just as bad. It's a football organisation that doesn't exist to be successful in football, it's a simple tool to promote the Red Bull products and brand. They bought their way into German football by taking over the existing team of a club. They then bought their way into the Bundesliga by outspending the teams in the leagues they were competing in. They circumvent the traditional membership structure clubs in Germany have, by only giving a membership vote to people who are either employed by Red Bull or have close ties to the company. They currently have 23 members with a voting right. Bayern has more than 300.000.In Austria they bought Austria Salzburg, changed everything from the name to the crest and to the colours. They even got rid of the clubs history by saying it's a completely new club to get rid of the old supporters. They only walked that back, when it turned out that they wouldn't be able to play in the league, if they distanced themselves from the club they took over. Since then, they've bought their way to various titles and have been vastly outspending all the other clubs while again being as plastic as they come.Red Bull aren't owners who are killing people, but they are as bad for the traditional values in football as all the other plastic clubs. I have no issue with people who can't or don't want to see that, but then don't start whining about modern football and how it's all gone to shite...