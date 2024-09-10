« previous next »
Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp  (Read 1151418 times)

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,493
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12640 on: September 10, 2024, 02:06:36 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on September  9, 2024, 12:23:31 pm
That is brilliant. What other manager can go back to a club they decided to leave and get that much love. Not very many.
What a man

yeah its incredible. He did describe it after that game that it was a bit like having kids - he loves each of his 3 clubs the same  ;D

He left BVB over 9 years ago - yet that is the reaction he gets, its quite the sight, hes beloved by them, Mainz and LFC fans.

Also funny how Jadon Sancho commented under Dortmunds post about him with legend  ;D 
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,206
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12641 on: September 13, 2024, 02:54:18 pm »
Quote
Limited Edition Adidas Copa Spezial boots (aka Kloppo Boots) and collection has been revealed - endorsed by former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp.



Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,483
  • Jagadambe Mata ♡
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12642 on: September 13, 2024, 09:43:32 pm »
Quote from: Qston on July 24, 2024, 10:12:49 am
The denim is coming back. He's assimilating back to German

Mate who's sound wears cut down denims when it's really hot. I always give him stick about looking like a 1980's Dusseldorf hooligan or something.
Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,493
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12643 on: September 16, 2024, 01:48:23 am »
Kloppo at the Mainz game today  ;D 8)

Offline The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,373
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12644 on: October 1, 2024, 12:23:24 pm »
Jürgen awarded German Order of Merit. Congrats Herr Klopp.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,715
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12645 on: October 1, 2024, 12:38:02 pm »
every photo these days, he looks younger and younger.

Jurgen Button.

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,087
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12646 on: October 1, 2024, 12:46:35 pm »
he owns a suit/tux!
Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,715
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12647 on: October 1, 2024, 12:47:38 pm »
Quote from: newterp on October  1, 2024, 12:46:35 pm
he owns a suit/tux!
no cufflinks though  :)
Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,597
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12648 on: October 1, 2024, 12:49:15 pm »
Not gonna lie I do still miss seeing him on the touchline.

When do I get over this?
Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 969
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12649 on: October 1, 2024, 01:12:59 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on October  1, 2024, 12:49:15 pm
Not gonna lie I do still miss seeing him on the touchline.

When do I get over this?

Never I assume. Feel the same.
Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • From doubters to believers - Klopp 2015
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,086
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12650 on: October 1, 2024, 02:09:09 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on October  1, 2024, 12:49:15 pm
Not gonna lie I do still miss seeing him on the touchline.
I still tear up seeing that video from last october/november about the top 15 games of his LFC life.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,071
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12651 on: October 1, 2024, 03:07:51 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on October  1, 2024, 02:09:09 pm
I still tear up seeing that video from last october/november about the top 15 games of his LFC life.

I've still not watched a single thing about his time here, switched off the moment I saw that youtube headline (what a way to wake up), didn't watch much of anything apart from the match.

Might be ready in a decade or two or a title or two,
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,238
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12652 on: October 1, 2024, 03:12:22 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on October  1, 2024, 12:49:15 pm
Not gonna lie I do still miss seeing him on the touchline.

When do I get over this?

It is weird not seeing him running about and gurning, but he's gone and I've moved on. Shanks, Bob, Kenny, Rafa and Jurgen all meant a lot to me, so I've seen them come and seen them go, life rolls on and that's as it should be (David Lee Roth)
Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,491
  • Truthiness
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12653 on: October 1, 2024, 04:56:32 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on October  1, 2024, 12:38:02 pm
every photo these days, he looks younger and younger.

Jurgen Button.

The Formula 1 driver? I think not   :P

Sabbatical life suits him. He should take another year off after this one. #NationalMannshafttrainer2026
Offline number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,271
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12654 on: October 1, 2024, 05:36:01 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on October  1, 2024, 03:12:22 pm
It is weird not seeing him running about and gurning, but he's gone and I've moved on. Shanks, Bob, Kenny, Rafa and Jurgen all meant a lot to me, so I've seen them come and seen them go, life rolls on and that's as it should be (David Lee Roth)

True. I remember when Bob appeared in the dug out after the Great Man retired. I thought things could never be the same again and I missed the man who had been so important in a young lad's life. Things turned out to be just fine and I have high hope's for Arne's reign.
Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,493
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12655 on: October 1, 2024, 08:26:32 pm »
Quote from: newterp on October  1, 2024, 12:46:35 pm
he owns a suit/tux!

Hes always scrubbed up well has Kloppo.

Still wearing his Adidas trainees through  ;D

https://xcancel.com/mattmoorek/status/1841054689476899270
Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,597
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12656 on: October 2, 2024, 11:29:01 am »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on October  1, 2024, 02:09:09 pm
I still tear up seeing that video from last october/november about the top 15 games of his LFC life.

Haven't even watched that, will check it out before the match later.
Offline mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,997
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12657 on: October 2, 2024, 05:25:48 pm »
Whens the doco gonna come out ?
Online DHKopper

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 853
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12658 on: Today at 08:00:20 am »
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,071
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12659 on: Today at 08:08:23 am »
I think this was planned and I don't know what to say. :no
Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,420
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12660 on: Today at 08:10:29 am »
Really not cool.
Online DHKopper

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 853
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12661 on: Today at 08:11:35 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:08:23 am
I think this was planned and I don't know what to say. :no

I can't even from an opinion on this shit, as of yet.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,071
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12662 on: Today at 08:13:27 am »
Quote from: DHKopper on Today at 08:11:35 am
I can't even from an opinion on this shit, as of yet.


But he loves and gets us.
Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,323
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12663 on: Today at 08:22:35 am »
Best of luck to him.
Online AllyouneedisRush

  • One leg, musical nostrils, itchy crotch. Is actually Louis Walsh.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,201
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12664 on: Today at 08:24:44 am »
Didn't see that coming...
Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,897
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12665 on: Today at 08:28:09 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 08:22:35 am
Best of luck to him.

Yep, hope the slower and less front of house role keeps him healthy.
Online Lfsea

  • Half a grand, so it is
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,642
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12666 on: Today at 08:30:23 am »
Red Bull says Klopp will not be involved in day-to-day operations but will advise teams on playing philosophy, transfer strategy and coaching development.

Hmph
Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,934
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12667 on: Today at 08:32:11 am »
Great role, it's tailor made for him.

The pressure on Nagelsmann has just intensified with the Clause Klopp has in his RedBull contract.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,136
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12668 on: Today at 08:40:23 am »
Best of luck, knew he couldnt stay away.
Online Felch Aid

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,633
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12669 on: Today at 08:42:40 am »
I wonder if this might ultimately mean Leipzig eventually push him to manage them? Aren't they a selling club in which case that might scupper that move.
Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,609
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12670 on: Today at 08:43:43 am »
My token German buddy is NOT happy about this, Red Bull are really disliked over there.
Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,491
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12671 on: Today at 08:43:59 am »
a bit of hard pill to swallow but guess the money is too good or he is sold on whatever red bull is selling.
Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,218
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12672 on: Today at 08:46:33 am »
Can't imagine this has gone down well with Dortmund fans! Bit of a weird move but don't see him ever managing a club again so guess he was always gonna do some different stuff until he takes the Germany job some time.
Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,989
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12673 on: Today at 08:48:46 am »
Starts January 2025. Hed already started with us at this stage after he left Dortmund.

I fully believe him when he said he was tired and couldnt go on. Would people rather he stayed beyond what he felt was his best? Taking this job doesnt diminish anything he did with us.

People who follow German football more closely might feel differently about Leipzig but its not like hes just agreed to manage a rival, or a massive club like Barca. Sounds a more behind the scenes role. That might change down the line but again, find it hard to get too worked up about it.
Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,538
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12674 on: Today at 08:49:36 am »
Best of luck Klopp  , theyre lucky to have you as a consultant /mentor .

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,917
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12675 on: Today at 08:54:00 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 08:46:33 am
Can't imagine this has gone down well with Dortmund fans! Bit of a weird move but don't see him ever managing a club again so guess he was always gonna do some different stuff until he takes the Germany job some time.
I was going to say I couldn't criticize him for taking up what I imagine is a well paid job with relatively little work until the Germany job comes up. But then if he'd got a role made from him as City's head of worldwide football I'd think it was a bit of a kick in the teeth and I guess this is the equivalent for Dortmund?
Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,136
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12676 on: Today at 08:59:51 am »
First task in Jan, full half season review of Pep.. Awkward ;)
