That is brilliant. What other manager can go back to a club they decided to leave and get that much love. Not very many.

What a man



yeah it’s incredible. He did describe it after that game that it was a bit like having kids - he loves each of his 3 clubs the sameHe left BVB over 9 years ago - yet that is the reaction he gets, it’s quite the sight, he’s beloved by them, Mainz and LFC fans.Also funny how Jadon Sancho commented under Dortmunds’ post about him with ‘legend’