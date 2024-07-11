« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 310 311 312 313 314 [315]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp  (Read 1110409 times)

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,612
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12560 on: July 11, 2024, 04:23:53 pm »
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,382
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12561 on: July 11, 2024, 05:36:39 pm »
Ornstein just tweeted that Klopp 'politely rebuffed' the approach which I don't blame him for, for about a million different reasons.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,851
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12562 on: July 11, 2024, 05:50:54 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on July 11, 2024, 05:36:39 pm
Ornstein just tweeted that Klopp 'politely rebuffed' the approach which I don't blame him for, for about a million different reasons.
*quietly takes off MAGA hat*
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,591
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12563 on: July 11, 2024, 05:52:03 pm »
Logged

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,240
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12564 on: July 11, 2024, 05:54:04 pm »
He can continue to enjoy his time off and figure out what to do later.  It's entirely possible Nagelsmann gets hired at a major club within the next year, so he could have that opportunity.  Or maybe he'd like to be on TV again for the World Cup and just enjoy retirement.

No need to rush back into a US gig, though I like the federation for trying.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline kvarmeismydad

  • Might regale ya with tales of footballing genitalia
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,725
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12565 on: July 11, 2024, 06:09:42 pm »
I hope he does take an International job.
Logged
@paulair

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,194
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12566 on: July 11, 2024, 06:37:02 pm »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on July 11, 2024, 06:09:42 pm
I hope he does take an International job.

Like gibraltar!
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,591
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12567 on: July 11, 2024, 09:30:54 pm »
I think he's already mentioned that he won't be open to player-manager jobs.
Logged

Online cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,082
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12568 on: July 11, 2024, 09:37:00 pm »
Obviously the Germany job is the one he wants, but I think the US would be great for him. Might actually make me care about the USMNT, too. I'd rather see him take a long break and recuperate, though, so I'm glad he's said no.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,118
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12569 on: July 12, 2024, 10:10:12 am »
I just want him to be happy.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,698
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12570 on: July 12, 2024, 11:04:42 am »
Klopp couldn't wait to get out of Brexit Britain, so I doubt he's keen to head to Project 2025 USA.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,034
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12571 on: July 12, 2024, 11:13:41 am »
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,513
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12572 on: July 12, 2024, 11:21:22 am »
Quote from: Peabee on July 12, 2024, 11:04:42 am
Klopp couldn't wait to get out of Brexit Britain, so I doubt he's keen to head to Project 2025 USA.
Would have been good exposure for his presidential campaign though
Logged
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,893
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12573 on: July 12, 2024, 12:33:20 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on July 12, 2024, 11:13:41 am
Has been made an honorary ambassador of the LFC foundation

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/foundation/news/jurgen-klopp-proud-be-named-first-ever-lfc-foundation-honorary-ambassador

Looking forward to the Jurgen Klopp brand Ferrero Rocher!
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,847
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12574 on: July 12, 2024, 12:46:23 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on July 12, 2024, 11:13:41 am
Has been made an honorary ambassador of the LFC foundation

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/foundation/news/jurgen-klopp-proud-be-named-first-ever-lfc-foundation-honorary-ambassador

He mentioned this during the event at the Echo Arena and I wondered when it would be announced, he obviously jumped the gun a bit ;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,022
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12575 on: July 12, 2024, 01:59:03 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on July 12, 2024, 12:46:23 pm
He mentioned this during the event at the Echo Arena and I wondered when it would be announced, he obviously jumped the gun a bit ;D

what with this, and his Arne Slot chant, Kloppo gives zero fucks with waiting for offical announcements  :P
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,059
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12576 on: July 12, 2024, 07:06:46 pm »
Klopp's section of the new LFC Museum.  8)

Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,698
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12577 on: July 12, 2024, 07:23:31 pm »
Quote from: Samie on July 12, 2024, 07:06:46 pm
Klopp's section of the new LFC Museum.  8)



Where's his glasses and his original teeth?  ???
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,751
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12578 on: July 12, 2024, 07:34:23 pm »
Quote from: Samie on July 12, 2024, 07:06:46 pm
Klopp's section of the new LFC Museum.  8)



Was he particularly well known for wearing nike slides and whats with multiple of the same home shirt
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,851
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12579 on: July 12, 2024, 08:10:44 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on July 12, 2024, 07:34:23 pm
Was he particularly well known for wearing nike slides and whats with multiple of the same home shirt

*Staff member knocks on Jurgen's door on his last day*

JK: Come in.

SM: Hi boss, have you got the items ready?

JK: ...

SM: You know, the things you're gonna donate to the LFC museum exhibit.

JK: HA HA HA. Of course.

*Jurgen slowly looks around his empty office, then takes his jacket off and hands it over*

SM: ...

*Jurgen takes his cap off and hands it over*

SM: ...

*Jurgen takes his slides off and hands them over*

SM: ...

JK: I'm not taking my pants off!

*Staff member walks out, shaking his head*
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,698
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12580 on: July 12, 2024, 09:21:13 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on July 12, 2024, 08:10:44 pm
*Staff member knocks on Jurgen's door on his last day*

JK: Come in.

SM: Hi boss, have you got the items ready?

JK: ...

SM: You know, the things you're gonna donate to the LFC museum exhibit.

JK: HA HA HA. Of course.

*Jurgen slowly looks around his empty office, then takes his jacket off and hands it over*

SM: ...

*Jurgen takes his cap off and hands it over*

SM: ...

*Jurgen takes his slides off and hands them over*

SM: ...

JK: I'm not taking my pants off!

*Staff member walks out, shaking his head*

 ;D
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,095
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12581 on: July 13, 2024, 08:10:48 am »
Quote from: Samie on July 12, 2024, 07:06:46 pm
Klopp's section of the new LFC Museum.  8)



Nothing screams Jurgen Klopp than the slides and Liverpool team kit I never saw him wear.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,059
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12582 on: July 15, 2024, 03:00:33 pm »
Klopp and Lamine Yamals dad.  :D

Logged

Offline KC7

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 380
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12583 on: July 15, 2024, 09:41:41 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on July 12, 2024, 07:23:31 pm
Where's his glasses and his original teeth?  ???

Was just going to say a spare pair of glasses put under his cap would top it.

The museum does look amazing.
Logged

Offline KC7

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 380
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12584 on: July 15, 2024, 09:48:48 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on July 13, 2024, 08:10:48 am
Nothing screams Jurgen Klopp than the slides and Liverpool team kit I never saw him wear.

Yeah, puzzled by that selection of shirts (and two from the same season?..unless it's the two cup finals, even still).

Stuff that is personal to him I'd have thought would be in there.

Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,095
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12585 on: July 15, 2024, 11:34:45 pm »
Quote from: KC7 on July 15, 2024, 09:48:48 pm
Yeah, puzzled by that selection of shirts (and two from the same season?..unless it's the two cup finals, even still).

Stuff that is personal to him I'd have thought would be in there.



Maybe he took all that stuff when he left and has now changed his phone number?
Logged

Offline Upanishad

  • Change is good
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 545
  • hi
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12586 on: July 15, 2024, 11:41:30 pm »
Logged
Voyager-1 is on course to approach a star called AC +793888, but it will only get to within two light-years of it and it will be tens of thousands of years before it does so.

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,315
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12587 on: July 15, 2024, 11:57:28 pm »
There's a better chance of him taking the England job than the US job, in the same way 1% is greater than 0%. I always assumed he'd be the next German manager and that would be his last job in football.

There'd be something poetic about Klopp managing Germany, Mourinho at Portugal, Ancelotti at Italy, Zidane at France and Pep at Spain (I've heard the theory the Catalan thing would rule him out I don't buy it). I also agree that the media element would put him off England anything else aside. But at least people are suggesting someone who's actually managed at CL level in England.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,331
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12588 on: Yesterday at 12:38:50 am »
I'd be gutted if he managed those bastards.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,059
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12589 on: Yesterday at 01:03:22 am »
The only international gig he will ever take is Germany.
Logged

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,664
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12590 on: Yesterday at 12:43:47 pm »
Quote from: Upanishad on July 15, 2024, 11:41:30 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/jul/15/england-european-championship-gareth-southgate-jurgen-klopp

Oh dear. No chance he'd take it surely

How thick are these people?  Klopp explained several times why he was stepping away, that he wants to live a normal life for a bit, and recharge properly.

Then these complete cretins see a vacancy and start dribbling "duuuuh, there new job. Klopp out of Job. Duuuh, Klopp go to new job!" How do they tie their fucking shoe-laces?

If Klopp was open to taking a job right now after just a couple of months rest, he wouldn't have fucking left the Liverpool job, would he?

He certainly wouldn't take a job that would have every single feeble minded pundit and "journalist" on his case for the next two years and getting the hump because their flavour of the month isn't playing. That's not what he had in mind when he said he was going to relax.

These people are paid money for these brainless witterings?

Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,719
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12591 on: Yesterday at 07:33:49 pm »
We all know, that he could take the Argentina job and we'd all go buy shirts with his name on.

*I've no particular dislike of Argentina, and given the general dislike of Ingerlund, I guess there's probably a bit of affection for the hand of god , Falkland invaders.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,464
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12592 on: Today at 08:56:32 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:33:49 pm
We all know, that he could take the Argentina job and we'd all go buy shirts with his name on.

*I've no particular dislike of Argentina, and given the general dislike of Ingerlund, I guess there's probably a bit of affection for the hand of god , Falkland invaders.
Maybe not anymore considering the latest Argentina scandal...
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close

Offline Onward Liverpudlian

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 793
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12593 on: Today at 08:03:43 pm »
As long as he does not manage another club in this country (Already confirmed he won't) or manage Real Madrid or Bayern Munich I am comfortable with just about any other job he decides to take in 12 months. Ideally it would be an international job though.
Logged

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,256
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12594 on: Today at 08:43:06 pm »
How hectic can a national team boss's job be? It is watching a occasional match on Saturday and until internationals come along for that week and a half of work, there is very little to do. It is going to feel like a holiday for Klopp.

The job is for Klopp to refuse.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12595 on: Today at 09:02:00 pm »
How loud do you think he laughed when he read the days odds  ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,534
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12596 on: Today at 09:13:20 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:02:00 pm
How loud do you think he laughed when he read the days odds  ;D

Depends when he put his bet on....  ;D
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12597 on: Today at 09:19:14 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 09:13:20 pm
Depends when he put his bet on....  ;D

Na he'll be taking them on betfair.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,200
  • Jagadambe Mata ♡
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #12598 on: Today at 10:10:04 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 08:56:32 am
Maybe not anymore considering the latest Argentina scandal...

Has the corned beef gone up again ?
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .
Pages: 1 ... 310 311 312 313 314 [315]   Go Up
« previous next »
 