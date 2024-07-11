Was he particularly well known for wearing nike slides and whats with multiple of the same home shirt
*Staff member knocks on Jurgen's door on his last day*
JK: Come in.
SM: Hi boss, have you got the items ready?
JK: ...
SM: You know, the things you're gonna donate to the LFC museum exhibit.
JK: HA HA HA. Of course.
*Jurgen slowly looks around his empty office, then takes his jacket off and hands it over*
SM: ...
*Jurgen takes his cap off and hands it over*
SM: ...
*Jurgen takes his slides off and hands them over*
SM: ...
JK: I'm not taking my pants off!
*Staff member walks out, shaking his head*