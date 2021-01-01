« previous next »
last night felt like the end of the klopp era

one of the worst performances since he has been here

we need 2 centre backs and 2 forwards

if we generate enough money from selling mo , darwin etc i would be tempted to buy a number 6
He looks exhausted. Totally exhausted.
The big laughing smile has gone.
What a ride it was though.
Quote from: arbiarbi on Yesterday at 05:49:34 pm
His influence on Liverpool's results is great, but I think it is exaggerated. We didn't rise as a club just because of him. And people want
He came to a club that was well organized, that doesn't spend too much and that's why it brings players smarter than others. And we were rarely wrong. Great credit goes to Edwards.
The big thing is that he is back, we should to continue with the transfers as before. Huge spending of money is not a guarantee of success. Edwards has shown quality in this matter, it is important that the club is well organized, that we know who is doing what, that we know the path we are taking and stick to it, and that the new manager does his job.
Tactically, he certainly cannot be worse than Klopp, whose knowledge is almost always based on his assistants. I am sure that the new manager will bring something new and continue on the set path that already exists in this club. We don't need to make too many changes. With 2-3 new players we can be competitive even without Klopp. I see no reason why they should suffer for several seasons after a change of coach. We have a very good team with a lot of players with a winning mentality, we have a well-organized club. That is the most important thing, the system according to which this club woeks and it is irrelevant who the coach is. We have thought too much that Liverpool is exclusively Klopp. He was the right person to raise the club to this level, but it is time for someone else to continue on that path because his best has passed. There is no more energy or adaptation for new standards in football.


I blame Klopp for one thing! He changed us from doubters to believers. But then he convinced us that it is ok to be second, that it is wonderful to participate in the race, to be in the finals, etc. No, it's not nice to be second. It is very painful for all of us. The parade after the defeat in the Champions League final was a big mistake. This club should never celebrate defeats! That's the wrong mentality.

I am sure we will be well and in the race next season for everything!! 3 new players(right players) and we are going to be better than this season, better balanced first of all.

This is some serious coping mechanism.
Quote from: Hestoic on Yesterday at 06:46:22 pm
This is some serious coping mechanism.

he is correct about the new players

if we get top quality centre half and forwards in we can compete for title

keep jota fit for next season
steffan back aswell
Klopp deserves better than this league governance has constrained him to. Could have doubled the hardware haul had it not been for the inability to the PL to deal with the Cheats.

Legend.
Quote from: arbiarbi on Yesterday at 05:49:34 pm
His influence on Liverpool's results is great, but I think it is exaggerated. We didn't rise as a club just because of him. And people want
He came to a club that was well organized, that doesn't spend too much and that's why it brings players smarter than others. And we were rarely wrong. Great credit goes to Edwards.
The big thing is that he is back, we should to continue with the transfers as before. Huge spending of money is not a guarantee of success. Edwards has shown quality in this matter, it is important that the club is well organized, that we know who is doing what, that we know the path we are taking and stick to it, and that the new manager does his job.
Tactically, he certainly cannot be worse than Klopp, whose knowledge is almost always based on his assistants. I am sure that the new manager will bring something new and continue on the set path that already exists in this club. We don't need to make too many changes. With 2-3 new players we can be competitive even without Klopp. I see no reason why they should suffer for several seasons after a change of coach. We have a very good team with a lot of players with a winning mentality, we have a well-organized club. That is the most important thing, the system according to which this club woeks and it is irrelevant who the coach is. We have thought too much that Liverpool is exclusively Klopp. He was the right person to raise the club to this level, but it is time for someone else to continue on that path because his best has passed. There is no more energy or adaptation for new standards in football.


I blame Klopp for one thing! He changed us from doubters to believers. But then he convinced us that it is ok to be second, that it is wonderful to participate in the race, to be in the finals, etc. No, it's not nice to be second. It is very painful for all of us. The parade after the defeat in the Champions League final was a big mistake. This club should never celebrate defeats! That's the wrong mentality.

I am sure we will be well and in the race next season for everything!! 3 new players(right players) and we are going to be better than this season, better balanced first of all.

 I have only just registered for this forum, having been a long time lurker for years. I have waited to make my first post as i didn't want to come across as only registering and posting when results haven't been going our way over the past few weeks. However, reading this, i feel that time has come. Your post is one of the most ridiculous things i have seen/heard from a Liverpool fan about our great manager. Absolutely ridiculous.

Whilst Liverpool will always be bigger than the individual, and we were a successful over many years without him, to try and take away the credit for what he has achieved with us and for us is massive disrespect.

I have been going the match for nearly 40 years and a season ticket holder for 20 of them, and this man has provided me with some of the best days and nights of my life. He made me believe again, when i thought i was resigned to an adulthood of Liverpool just being nearly men in terms of winning the title. I thought i would never get the opportunity to celebrate a title win with my son, as i did with my dad years before. Jurgen made this possible. Not on his own, i know, but as part of a team including the likes of Edwards in the background.

My dad always used to regale me with stories of Shankly and what he meant to him and Liverpool supporters of his generation. Having heard them for many years, i have absolutely no problem with saying Jurgen Klopp is my generation's Shanks. Like Shanks he took a club that had been accustomed to winning but had lost their way somewhat, and helped take us back to the highest level.

Yeh, he's made mistakes along the way, we all do, and that includes some of the tactics at times and deserves to be held to account from us as fans, for those tactics if they don't work. That can and should be done without trying to diminish his great achievements at the club.

To say that the club was well organised before Jurgen, is a bit of a stretch to be honest. Our recruitment of both players and managers had been mixed. I would say the best thing the owners/club had done at that time, was getting Jurgen in. Everything following that just seemed to fall into place. That's not just because of Jurgen, it's because the wider background team worked well together. A team where the sum is greater than the parts, if that is/was possible. We could argue that Jurgen's signings maybe haven't been as good without Edwards and we could also argue that Edwards signings weren't as good without Jurgen.

The club became well organised because Jurgen was part of the process!

Yes we as a club will continue and move forward without him, and potentially we could get better, as we did when Shanks left and Sir Bob took the reigns. It's a different time now, so the chances of that may be unlikely.

I have gone on a bit here i know, but Jurgen helped make this club become a force again. He certainly didn't make us celebrate defeats or convince us that second best is ok.

He just made me and us i am sure, believe!!
 one thing that saddens  me us the feeling that Klopp was never backed sufficiently by the owners and we left trophies behind over it too. Even after winning the champions league and getting to a final it was nearly always sell to buy
Quote from: arbiarbi on Yesterday at 05:49:34 pm
His influence on Liverpool's results is great, but I think it is exaggerated. We didn't rise as a club just because of him. And people want
He came to a club that was well organized, that doesn't spend too much and that's why it brings players smarter than others. And we were rarely wrong. Great credit goes to Edwards.
The big thing is that he is back, we should to continue with the transfers as before. Huge spending of money is not a guarantee of success. Edwards has shown quality in this matter, it is important that the club is well organized, that we know who is doing what, that we know the path we are taking and stick to it, and that the new manager does his job.
Tactically, he certainly cannot be worse than Klopp, whose knowledge is almost always based on his assistants. I am sure that the new manager will bring something new and continue on the set path that already exists in this club. We don't need to make too many changes. With 2-3 new players we can be competitive even without Klopp. I see no reason why they should suffer for several seasons after a change of coach. We have a very good team with a lot of players with a winning mentality, we have a well-organized club. That is the most important thing, the system according to which this club woeks and it is irrelevant who the coach is. We have thought too much that Liverpool is exclusively Klopp. He was the right person to raise the club to this level, but it is time for someone else to continue on that path because his best has passed. There is no more energy or adaptation for new standards in football.


I blame Klopp for one thing! He changed us from doubters to believers. But then he convinced us that it is ok to be second, that it is wonderful to participate in the race, to be in the finals, etc. No, it's not nice to be second. It is very painful for all of us. The parade after the defeat in the Champions League final was a big mistake. This club should never celebrate defeats! That's the wrong mentality.

I am sure we will be well and in the race next season for everything!! 3 new players(right players) and we are going to be better than this season, better balanced first of all.

I blame care in the community. In the good old days you would never have got out of that padded cell.
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 05:52:02 pm
I totally despair.  :o

It's not really worth your time or energy. If it's all lost on someone then there's no real helping them.

God bless you Jürgen, you look tired and I hope the rest does you good. More than deserved.

YNWA
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 07:34:25 pm
one thing that saddens  me us the feeling that Klopp was never backed sufficiently by the owners and we left trophies behind over it too. Even after winning the champions league and getting to a final it was nearly always sell to buy

Plus he always needed to get every transfer bang on or we'd feel the pinch over it.

Guardiola could spend 100 million on Grealish to be a bit part, 50 mill on Kalvin Phillips to never play or 90 mill on Gvardial to be back up, or 50 mill on Mendy to never play and just go out and spend 50 mill on someone else the next year.
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:16:31 pm
Plus he always needed to get every transfer bang on or we'd feel the pinch over it.

Guardiola could spend 100 million on Grealish (2196 minutes played) to be a bit part, 50 mill on Kalvin Phillips (got injured) to never play or 90 mill on Gvardial to be back up (first season 2.849 minutes played), or 50 mill on Mendy to never play (he was convicted of rape) and just go out and spend 50 mill on someone else the next year. you talk so much utter shit
Quote from: CS111 on Yesterday at 06:46:19 pm
He looks exhausted. Totally exhausted.
The big laughing smile has gone.
What a ride it was though.

He looked very emotional in the after match interview. I hope the players turn up for these last few games, it would be awful to go out on a low like last night.

Not that it will taint his legacy in any way
Quote from: johnathank on Yesterday at 08:21:26 am
As the year drags on, I cant help but be awed by how much the man has sacrificed for us. Its obvious to me that he needed a rest this season, but he refused to leave on the sour note of last year.

We all love the man but let's keep it real, he hasn't sacrificed nothing. There are people everyday starving going to food banks and listening on the radio because they can't afford sky etc.
Folks, its hyperbole. We know that. How about just concentrating on Kloppo in a thread about Kloppo, instead of picking on peoples posts when the intensions are good. 
Suppose the only good thing about not going for the League in the last two home games is that we can make it all about him, whether he likes it or not.  He will rightly get the mother of all send offs.

Up there with Bill and Bob for me and we could do worst to name a Stand after him, to inspire future generationsThe Jurgen Kop😊
I've deleted that pile of shite so it can't be quoted in full again.
Why can yus just snip a post ffs.

Unless another Mod opens or cleans the thread I'll do it when I get a second.
Quote from: Sat1 on Yesterday at 02:52:46 pm
Low on energy.

Going to miss him so much, everything about this great man.

Wonder if its any reason to why our form is so bad? players sensing that Klopp is low on energy and not his usual self? Because as someone said above, he has become much more agitated when we've missed chances where as before he'd clap and try encourage for more
