His influence on Liverpool's results is great, but I think it is exaggerated. We didn't rise as a club just because of him. And people want

He came to a club that was well organized, that doesn't spend too much and that's why it brings players smarter than others. And we were rarely wrong. Great credit goes to Edwards.

The big thing is that he is back, we should to continue with the transfers as before. Huge spending of money is not a guarantee of success. Edwards has shown quality in this matter, it is important that the club is well organized, that we know who is doing what, that we know the path we are taking and stick to it, and that the new manager does his job.

Tactically, he certainly cannot be worse than Klopp, whose knowledge is almost always based on his assistants. I am sure that the new manager will bring something new and continue on the set path that already exists in this club. We don't need to make too many changes. With 2-3 new players we can be competitive even without Klopp. I see no reason why they should suffer for several seasons after a change of coach. We have a very good team with a lot of players with a winning mentality, we have a well-organized club. That is the most important thing, the system according to which this club woeks and it is irrelevant who the coach is. We have thought too much that Liverpool is exclusively Klopp. He was the right person to raise the club to this level, but it is time for someone else to continue on that path because his best has passed. There is no more energy or adaptation for new standards in football.





I blame Klopp for one thing! He changed us from doubters to believers. But then he convinced us that it is ok to be second, that it is wonderful to participate in the race, to be in the finals, etc. No, it's not nice to be second. It is very painful for all of us. The parade after the defeat in the Champions League final was a big mistake. This club should never celebrate defeats! That's the wrong mentality.



I am sure we will be well and in the race next season for everything!! 3 new players(right players) and we are going to be better than this season, better balanced first of all.



I have only just registered for this forum, having been a long time lurker for years. I have waited to make my first post as i didn't want to come across as only registering and posting when results haven't been going our way over the past few weeks. However, reading this, i feel that time has come. Your post is one of the most ridiculous things i have seen/heard from a Liverpool fan about our great manager. Absolutely ridiculous.Whilst Liverpool will always be bigger than the individual, and we were a successful over many years without him, to try and take away the credit for what he has achieved with us and for us is massive disrespect.I have been going the match for nearly 40 years and a season ticket holder for 20 of them, and this man has provided me with some of the best days and nights of my life. He made me believe again, when i thought i was resigned to an adulthood of Liverpool just being nearly men in terms of winning the title. I thought i would never get the opportunity to celebrate a title win with my son, as i did with my dad years before. Jurgen made this possible. Not on his own, i know, but as part of a team including the likes of Edwards in the background.My dad always used to regale me with stories of Shankly and what he meant to him and Liverpool supporters of his generation. Having heard them for many years, i have absolutely no problem with saying Jurgen Klopp is my generation's Shanks. Like Shanks he took a club that had been accustomed to winning but had lost their way somewhat, and helped take us back to the highest level.Yeh, he's made mistakes along the way, we all do, and that includes some of the tactics at times and deserves to be held to account from us as fans, for those tactics if they don't work. That can and should be done without trying to diminish his great achievements at the club.To say that the club was well organised before Jurgen, is a bit of a stretch to be honest. Our recruitment of both players and managers had been mixed. I would say the best thing the owners/club had done at that time, was getting Jurgen in. Everything following that just seemed to fall into place. That's not just because of Jurgen, it's because the wider background team worked well together. A team where the sum is greater than the parts, if that is/was possible. We could argue that Jurgen's signings maybe haven't been as good without Edwards and we could also argue that Edwards signings weren't as good without Jurgen.The club became well organised because Jurgen was part of the process!Yes we as a club will continue and move forward without him, and potentially we could get better, as we did when Shanks left and Sir Bob took the reigns. It's a different time now, so the chances of that may be unlikely.I have gone on a bit here i know, but Jurgen helped make this club become a force again. He certainly didn't make us celebrate defeats or convince us that second best is ok.He just made me and us i am sure, believe!!