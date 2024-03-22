« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 267 268 269 270 271 [272]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp  (Read 958422 times)

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,376
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10840 on: March 22, 2024, 10:29:00 pm »
He joked once that he might manage Celtic, so he could do all the YNWA clubs.  :D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,018
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10841 on: March 23, 2024, 02:19:15 pm »
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,250
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10842 on: March 23, 2024, 02:25:12 pm »
Quote from: andyrol on March 15, 2024, 07:20:13 am
or you're the driver of a train

Careful with that spliff Eugene.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,450
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10843 on: March 23, 2024, 06:36:29 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 23, 2024, 02:25:12 pm
Careful with that spliff Eugene.

The Grateful Dead laugh at that weak drug.
Logged

Offline vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,609
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10844 on: March 27, 2024, 09:08:33 am »
Quote from: Fromola on March 22, 2024, 08:47:57 pm
I think he'll probably manage Germany at some point. International management is a lot less intense and he's still in Germany with his family.

The schedule he just sees as too much now to take on another big club job. He doesn't speak Spanish either so he's unlikely to go to Barca/Real (same with Italy) and he won't go back to England, so where else would he go anyway?
What's the chances that, after a rest, Klopp takes the Germany job, then a few months later (after Citys multiple relegation) Pep takes the Spain job, or Brazil, or England (basically whichever country has the strongest squad to play Pepball)?
He's basically like a bit of stuff on Klopps shoe he cant get rid of.
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,674
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10845 on: March 28, 2024, 07:11:20 am »
Quote from: vblfc on March 27, 2024, 09:08:33 am
What's the chances that, after a rest, Klopp takes the Germany job, then a few months later (after Citys multiple relegation) Pep takes the Spain job, or Brazil, or England (basically whichever country has the strongest squad to play Pepball)?
He's basically like a bit of stuff on Klopps shoe he cant get rid of.

That would be genuinely great, Spain or England best for the Euros (and the World cup), but probably the best place for Guardiola is Brazil (because they have loads more good players).
Logged

Offline Angelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,714
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10846 on: March 28, 2024, 04:43:10 pm »
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,541
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10847 on: Yesterday at 04:19:50 pm »
.
After the home 2-1 win vs Brighton today...


'3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ wins as Reds boss for Jürgen 👏 A magnificent milestone ❤️' - https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1774454305132622011


Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,679
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10848 on: Today at 02:46:54 am »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 04:19:50 pm
.
After the home 2-1 win vs Brighton today...


'3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ wins as Reds boss for Jürgen 👏 A magnificent milestone ❤️' - https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1774454305132622011




Nine more wins this season and he goes ahead of Paisley.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 267 268 269 270 271 [272]   Go Up
« previous next »
 