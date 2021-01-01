Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
Jürgen Klopp
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
259
260
261
262
263
[
264
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Jürgen Klopp (Read 890541 times)
DiggerJohn
Main Stander
Posts: 236
Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Jürgen Klopp
«
Reply #10520 on:
Today
at 12:26:04 am »
What a man. Want this team to win the league again for him. He deserves it. Fuck off Pep and fuck off Arteta
Logged
Longwood NY
Main Stander
Posts: 209
Innit
Re: Jürgen Klopp
«
Reply #10521 on:
Today
at 05:28:30 am »
Love love love this man. It won't last forever, folks
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 05:34:25 am by Longwood NY
»
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
...
259
260
261
262
263
[
264
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
Jürgen Klopp
Page created in 0.013 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.47]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2