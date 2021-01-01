Q&A the test event tonight...https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldTalk/status/1734309065948340277
Knocked off his fucking perch.
Damn...shots fired.
Klopp: Obviously we found out in the summer that defensive midfielders dont want to join Liverpool, and then you see what happens, hahaha!
Klopp: We have games at home, and then we go to Burnley, thats where you want to be at Christmas, Burnley
He's basically ended Caicedo and Lavia's careers, damn.
Heh heh hehCaicedo's agent cries himself to sleep tonight, hugging his "Agent of the Year" award knowing that it's not enough solace, not when Kloppo is taking the piss, like
They put a clip on their twitter of that, all giddy thinking they had great content Whereas the reaction of Jürgen just shows what he thinks of them - the head-shake at their childishness. Imagine having the cameraman do laps around his stood there, and thinking its a professional way to behave.https://x.com/footballontnt/status/1733469362621645124?s=20
