« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 253 254 255 256 257 [258]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp  (Read 843784 times)

Offline MNAA

  • ...mnaa, doo doo, deh-doodoo.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,478
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10280 on: August 27, 2023, 07:16:20 pm »
Fuck it Kloppo. Lets just play 4-2-4 from now. 4 of Salah, Darwin, Diaz, Gakpo and Jota get to play every week. Well score more than the other side. And we can stop fucking around with Trent too
Logged
Neither party wishes to be bent over backwards but...
coitus will occur

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,489
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10281 on: August 27, 2023, 07:21:05 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on August 27, 2023, 06:45:45 pm
An absolute tactical masterclass from a Jurgen today.

yep, wont hear anywhere near enough about it mind!

Also:

Jurgen Klopp to Sky on ten-man Liverpool's comeback win at Newcastle. "At half-time we said, if we can turn this [around] it's something you can really tell your grandkids. I'll see mine in ten days and so I'll tell them!"

 ;D
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,953
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10282 on: August 27, 2023, 07:28:01 pm »
Logged

Offline Bastion Of Invincibility

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 329
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10283 on: August 27, 2023, 08:15:01 pm »
Love the way Jürgen Klopp exposes everyone around him for being frauds and chancers. Whether it's referees, opposition managers, some gobshite fans or even our owners, nobody can match his ambition, competence, wisdom and passion. What a man he is. It feels almost wrong that he ended up a football manager and not a head of state or religious leader.
Logged

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,546
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10284 on: August 27, 2023, 08:20:03 pm »
His in-game management today.... maybe the best I've ever seen in his time here given the circumstances.

Every decision was utterly perfect and he came away with a win playing 10 men for over 3/4 of the match.

Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,285
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10285 on: August 27, 2023, 08:44:28 pm »
The best there is by every measure.
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,695
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10286 on: August 27, 2023, 08:51:36 pm »
Quote from: mattD on August 27, 2023, 08:20:03 pm
His in-game management today.... maybe the best I've ever seen in his time here given the circumstances.

Every decision was utterly perfect and he came away with a win playing 10 men for over 3/4 of the match.

yep, I couldn't understand why he subbed Diaz but what the fuck do I know  ;D

Having so many quality attacking options on the bench makes a huge different to our ability to change the course of a game
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,744
  • Save us Fowler
    • https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRWXDiGCbx4uiUtgR63gKQw
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10287 on: August 27, 2023, 09:17:06 pm »
Considering the creeping digs at Jurgen on this site and elsewhere, should probably give plenty of credit for how he rejigged things today.  Superb stuff, great manager.
Logged
"Some people, they just fucking love to hate. Some people, they'd fucking walk around the fucking Garden of Eden, fucking moaning about the lack of fucking mobile reception. These are the kind of fucks who watched Mandela  fucking Nelson Mandela  walk to freedom, and said 'Is Diagnosis: Murder not on the other side?'"

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,724
  • The first five yards........
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10288 on: August 27, 2023, 09:49:56 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on August 27, 2023, 07:21:05 pm
yep, wont hear anywhere near enough about it mind!

Also:

Jurgen Klopp to Sky on ten-man Liverpool's comeback win at Newcastle. "At half-time we said, if we can turn this [around] it's something you can really tell your grandkids. I'll see mine in ten days and so I'll tell them!"

 ;D

That's called bathos. And I love it!
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,221
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10289 on: August 27, 2023, 11:00:16 pm »
Absolutely nailed it today, well done Jurgen. Just noticed on match of the day 2, one of our attacks after 1-1, we started a counter and he was urging everyone forward. 1-1 away from home against good opposition, down to 10 men, full of belief that we'd still win it. And we fucking well did, too. The substitutions perfect, the changing of the game plan perfect. Just showed the pair of pricks in the home dugout how it's done. Brilliant.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,645
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10290 on: August 28, 2023, 12:43:40 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on August 27, 2023, 09:49:56 pm
That's called bathos. And I love it!
Yeah he's always been my favourite Musketeer
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Dudek savessssss.........!

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 590
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop Forum
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10291 on: September 3, 2023, 09:51:49 am »
IN FULL Read Jürgen Klopp's Aston Villa programme notes

PUBLISHED 20 HOURS AGO
By Liverpool FC

Read Jürgen Klopp's official matchday programme notes for Sunday's meeting with Aston Villa in full.

Welcome to Anfield for our Premier League fixture against Aston Villa, another team which has started the season well and one that we know will give us a proper challenge.

I have written on these pages before about the respect I have for the work of Unai Emery and you only need to look at the incredible job he has done since taking over at Villa to understand why.

Everyone knows that Villa play in claret and blue but they could wear any colours they like right now and anyone who watches football would be able to say they are an Unai team.

In simple terms, he is a fantastic coach and he has proven that his way of working can be as effective in this country as it was in Spain. The good news is that we have a team of our own which has shown in the opening weeks of the season that it loves a challenge so hopefully we can live up to that standard [on Sunday].

There has been nothing easy about our first three games. Not that we would expect anything easy, but it would be fair to say that we have had more obstacles to overcome than most.

The results we have earned in this period have been good  only one could have been better  but what has pleased me more than anything else has been the way everyone, players on the pitch and supporters off the pitch, have bought into what we are doing.

I keep saying that this is a new team and that is because of the changes it has undergone over the last 18 months or so. So, seeing the way the boys coped with the situation we faced at Newcastle last weekend could not have made me happier. A really good opponent, a passionate crowd, a man down and a goal down  but we still found a way.

I have been a manager for many years and more than 1,000 games but this one was special and as I said afterwards, it is also one that we can tell our grandchildren about.

More than anything, it was the reaction to adversity that made me proud. It is part of my job to be demanding and always to ask for more, but even with this I could not have expected that this team could respond in such an incredible way at this stage of its development.

I would want it and ask for it, of course, but expecting it would be a step too far. That we got it speaks volumes about the spirit that has already been established and our job now is to make that a part of who we are every time we play.

We are also blessed as a club to have supporters who also know how to respond in moments when things go against us. I would go as far to say it is part of our DNA. Against both Newcastle and Bournemouth, we lost a man but our 12th man stepped up.

I have lost count of the number of times our fans have done this. You dont just sense the moment, you also realise exactly what we need and deliver it. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is one of the reasons why the players were able to respond to what we did.

I could not appreciate this more, but in the spirit of being able to disagree with people who you love, I need to revisit a subject that I have raised before: my song.

The first thing I have to say about it is I absolutely love it. To have a song sung in my name by the supporters of this club is something so special that I cannot put my feelings into words, but it is an honour that would have been beyond my imagination when I became Liverpool manager.

I say this because I do not want there to be any misunderstanding. I love that the song exists. I love that it is sung. And, more than anything else, I am humbled that the supporters who I love want to sing it when they come to Anfield. Just thinking about it gives me goosebumps.

The only exception I make  and it is much easier and much better to do it in these notes than it is in the heat of a game  is that I would love it if it became a song for after matches are finished.

During games I want all of the support to go to the players. I want them to feel your backing and I want you to urge them on and keep them on their toes.

My gratitude for the support you have given me from the moment I arrived could not be greater. But having felt that, I know the difference it can make, so I would appreciate it so much if this group of players could be given the same treatment.

I know it is not for me to tell you when you should sing which song, so this is just a polite request.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/read-jurgen-klopps-aston-villa-programme-notes
Logged
There was a two-minute interlude where Liverpools three-man attack squared up against Uniteds three-man defence and basically stalked them back into their own penalty area, like battle-hardened mountain wolves closing in on a flock of geriatric sheep.  Barney Ronay at Anfield @barneyronay Sun 19 Jan 2020 20.36 GMT

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,619
  • Believer
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10292 on: September 3, 2023, 10:01:33 am »
Understood boss.

Love the man.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline God's Left Peg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,726
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10293 on: September 3, 2023, 10:10:25 am »
He's just pure class.
Logged
"The socialism I believe in is everybody working for the same goal and everybody having a share in the rewards. That's how I see football, that's how I see life."

Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,036
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10294 on: September 3, 2023, 12:51:30 pm »
There's plenty of time before, at half time and after the game to give him a little sing song.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,397
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10295 on: September 3, 2023, 01:01:54 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on September  3, 2023, 12:51:30 pm
There's plenty of time before, at half time and after the game to give him a little sing song.

To be fair its maybe one for Klopp to ease up on?
Logged

Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,036
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10296 on: September 3, 2023, 01:16:36 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on September  3, 2023, 01:01:54 pm
To be fair its maybe one for Klopp to ease up on?

I agree in so far as a song being sang about Klopp instead of the players will have no impact on the performance of the team. However it's all about the messaging and he wants the players to be center stage on match day to receive all the love and plaudits whilst the game is being played. But i think Klopp also misses the nature of a song being sung for him too - its a very Liverpool tradition to make songs for beloved managers.

Do you remember the kop singing happy birthday for King Kenny a little over 10 years ago? We're one big family and that includes Jurgen.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,645
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10297 on: September 4, 2023, 01:56:33 am »
There's no right or wrong here. Just that our beloved Jurgen has asked us to do something, so we should, IMO
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,494
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10298 on: September 4, 2023, 01:58:28 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on September  3, 2023, 01:01:54 pm
To be fair its maybe one for Klopp to ease up on?

All Klopp wants is that shimmer from Choppers shiny arse in the Kop.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Johnny Aldridge

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 532
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10299 on: September 4, 2023, 03:15:55 am »
Thats the millimeters that become inches and win you a league stuff. Jurgen must think that if the crowds energy focus is kept on the team for the full game its another mm towards success or improved  chance for success. Happy we have a boss who looks into things with such detail.
Logged
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Offline sheepfest

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,022
  • JFT 97
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10300 on: September 4, 2023, 01:38:30 pm »
Well we obeyed his wishes yesterday and only sang it at the very end.

However sometimes it is sung, especially last season when the media couldn't wait to start the sacking bandwagon pantomime, disgraceful Klopp behaviour etc etc to show him our support and ignore the shite he has to deal with.
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 113
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10301 on: September 4, 2023, 01:50:28 pm »
Feel so blessed to have him, so the opposite to Mourinho
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,435
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10302 on: September 4, 2023, 03:30:43 pm »
Personally don't believe it makes the blindest bit of difference either way, but Klopp has earned the respect the crowd affords him.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,023
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10303 on: September 4, 2023, 08:41:22 pm »
Quote from: tubby on September  4, 2023, 03:30:43 pm
Personally don't believe it makes the blindest bit of difference either way, but Klopp has earned the respect the crowd affords him.

It doesnt make a difference if you believe the crowd energises players purely through its noise and energy, but whilst that can be true, I do think individual players are lifted by hearing their songs sung, and some are even put off or distracted by it (always thought this of Jose Enrique).
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline Spanish Al

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,076
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10304 on: September 4, 2023, 08:48:39 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on September  3, 2023, 01:01:54 pm
To be fair its maybe one for Klopp to ease up on?

Yeah, I get where he is coming from when he says this, but its mad how much he seems to get annoyed by it :D

I think its quite an important song to keep the atmosphere going, its not one that gets sung 100 miles an hour like some of the classics, it gets sung to a nice continuous rhythm and is often helpful in keeping the atmosphere ticking over. The heat undoubtedly played a part yesterday, as did the fact we ripped them apart and the game was never in doubt, but there were a few lulls inside the ground during the game where I feel that song would have been sung and kept us all going.

Logged
Rafa Benitez: "Ill always keep in my heart the good times Ive had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager."

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,067
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10305 on: September 4, 2023, 09:05:30 pm »
Quote from: Spanish Al on September  4, 2023, 08:48:39 pm
Yeah, I get where he is coming from when he says this, but its mad how much he seems to get annoyed by it :D

I think its quite an important song to keep the atmosphere going, its not one that gets sung 100 miles an hour like some of the classics, it gets sung to a nice continuous rhythm and is often helpful in keeping the atmosphere ticking over. The heat undoubtedly played a part yesterday, as did the fact we ripped them apart and the game was never in doubt, but there were a few lulls inside the ground during the game where I feel that song would have been sung and kept us all going.



I'm with Jurgen on this, we should be singng about the team rather than the manager during the game. I was pleased that the song didn't get sung until about 2 mins to go. Walking down the steps as we left and the Kop started singing Liverpool, Liverpool, Liverpool and he looked right at us and broke into a massive grin, he seemed to appreciate that more.

Unless Ulla wants to move or he is absolutely determined to tour the world as he said he wants to do, I can't see him not extending his contract, he loves this job and he loves this club
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,770
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10306 on: September 4, 2023, 09:23:01 pm »
Gotta love Jürgen though. The fact his mind works that way is a beautiful thing even if strange to some of us.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,978
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10307 on: September 4, 2023, 09:27:49 pm »
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 113
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10308 on: September 6, 2023, 06:26:03 pm »
Saw this in bbc football. Reinforces what a brilliant job our glorious leader has done.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66726456
Logged

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,739
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10309 on: September 6, 2023, 07:56:49 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on September  4, 2023, 09:05:30 pm
I'm with Jurgen on this, we should be singng about the team rather than the manager during the game. I was pleased that the song didn't get sung until about 2 mins to go. Walking down the steps as we left and the Kop started singing Liverpool, Liverpool, Liverpool and he looked right at us and broke into a massive grin, he seemed to appreciate that more.

Unless Ulla wants to move or he is absolutely determined to tour the world as he said he wants to do, I can't see him not extending his contract, he loves this job and he loves this club
Been thinking this more and more lately. There's so much to be optimistic about after a massive summer of changes, and it feels like he still has plenty of unfinished business.

Contrary to some opinions on here, where some think we've wasted his best years, the reality is that we were only really competing with City between 2018/19 and 2021/22. We had some awful luck with injuries, and a collective collapse in form and energy last season, but if it wasn't for City's cheating we'd have been miles ahead of everyone else. I  also don't think we'd have suffered quite as many injuries if we weren't pushing to rack up 95+ points totals.

I think all these factors - including City's cheating being made public, plus our recent squad refresh are more than enough to renergise him, after a season in which he looked as jaded as the players at times. We're unlikely to see a Fergie-style reign (which is increasingly rare nowadays), but hopefully all the new faces plus some great young players developing will keep his appetite going beyond his current contract. A few more trophy lifts would certainly help as well, and I think he'll feel he still has plenty to offer us yet.

It still bothers me that his arrival coincided with City turning on the oil taps even faster, and inflating their fake sponsorships to ridiculous levels. Although publicly Jurgen relished the challenge and stayed positive, I think privately it must have worn him down to a certain extent. Hopefully as he builds his Liverpool 2.0 he'll start to feel he wants to see it through, and we can tempt him with a few more years at the club he was born to manage. A defensive rebuild next summer would also give him a complete, young, talented squad who can all grow and develop together.  He'll want to eventually leave on a high, but he's also unlikely to go when the squad still has so much potential to get better - which makes this current crop so exciting for the next 3-5 years (at least).
« Last Edit: September 6, 2023, 07:58:32 pm by keyop »
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,953
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10310 on: September 9, 2023, 03:19:49 pm »
Kloppo's gone back to watch Mainz today.

https://twitter.com/Mainz05en/status/1700499888008515852


Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,408
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10311 on: September 9, 2023, 03:36:31 pm »
When do Jurgen and the non-internationals return to the AXA to resume training?
Logged

Offline JonnyCigarettes®

  • Airfix salesman (rumoured to be training a secret wankfest monkey arsegravy army)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,195
  • Pretty fly for a white guy
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10312 on: September 10, 2023, 10:14:44 pm »
Please tune in to the new Sky Sports Klopp to Germany channel which will be running 24/7 for the next week.
Logged
Johnny Sack: 200 grand for insulting my wife. What's next, Carmine, he gets to fuck her for a million?

Carmine: He wants to fuck her?

Johnny Sack: I'm making a point.

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,489
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10313 on: September 10, 2023, 10:18:24 pm »
Quote from: JonnyCigarettes® on September 10, 2023, 10:14:44 pm
Please tune in to the new Sky Sports Klopp to Germany channel which will be running 24/7 for the next week.

hopefully the DFB will spoil their fun by confirming Nagelsmann sooner rather than later  :P
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,730
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10314 on: September 10, 2023, 10:19:55 pm »
Quote from: JonnyCigarettes® on September 10, 2023, 10:14:44 pm
Please tune in to the new Sky Sports Klopp to Germany channel which will be running 24/7 for the next week.

Following on from their success with the renowned Whistle Special the Craggy Island Examiner will no doubt publish a 12 page colour supplement examining in detail Klopps plans for rejuvenating Germanys international fortunes.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,872
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10315 on: Today at 12:43:46 am »
No agenda, nope.

Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,645
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10316 on: Today at 12:51:10 am »
The same thing happened with the Wed to Saturday 12.30 thing.

First they'll mock him, then they'll attack him and then they'll quietly bring in a new rule that does exactly what he's asking for because he's right and they all know he's right.

Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,872
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10317 on: Today at 12:53:16 am »
German = RANT !!!

English would be "------- shows concern for overworked players"
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,645
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #10318 on: Today at 12:57:19 am »
It's cos they can't bear him being right all the time, and being so fantastically boss all the time. And because he's so openly and so obviously contemptuous of the media; puts them down when they ask dumbass questions and can't wait to get out of press conferences. No schmoozing with them or buttering up their egos.

Small minded, petty, envious, poisonous little shitehawks that they are
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D
Pages: 1 ... 253 254 255 256 257 [258]   Go Up
« previous next »
 