Can't find a 'midfield' thread (am sure I did see one, but it seems to have disappeared), so I will just ask this here (and make it about Klopp so it fits the thread):



Isco, at 30, is now a free agent and as such we could give him a short term contract until the end of the season. Do you think he is a Klopp type player and could he revive Isco's flailing career? Would you take him at LFC considering our current midfield options?



Isco forced his way out of Seville and they were happy to let him go because he was a bad egg.He was going to Union Berlin and then after the medical was done, changed the agreed deal and demanded more money.All the while not performing that well.So an old player in poor form, who seems to have a bit of an ego and wants to bleed clubs dry to the degree of demanding more money just before signing.Really seems like someone we should avoid like the plague, as most sensible clubs should - ergo he probably ends up at EvertonBut also yeah, Klopp thread so take this elsewhere.On Klopp - he is fucking amazing, best thing about this club right now apart from the real fans (who are naturally the heart and the soul of the club).