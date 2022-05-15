« previous next »
Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8840 on: Yesterday at 01:22:27 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on January 31, 2023, 11:46:37 am
Finally.

Absolute proof that our decline is all down to jürgen ditching the glasses.

Bring back the glasses. 👓

THAT'S IT!   :wellin

When Brenda polished his teeth, look what happened.
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

  • You can count on Jürgen Norbert Klopp
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8841 on: Yesterday at 01:30:59 am »
Maybe it doesnt belong in here but just realized again that weve lost 3 out of 4 European cup finals with Klopp..

Add some other finals to that and the league twice and you can only imagine what could have been.

Dont get me wrong, hes still a legend but..

..I just hope for proper backing by FSG for the summer. He and the club deserves more silverware.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8842 on: Yesterday at 04:37:52 am »
Quote from: Le Westalero on Yesterday at 01:30:59 am


Dont get me wrong, hes still a legend but..


Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8843 on: Yesterday at 04:46:11 am »
Quote from: Le Westalero on Yesterday at 01:30:59 am
Maybe it doesnt belong in here but just realized again that weve lost 3 out of 4 European cup finals with Klopp..

Add some other finals to that and the league twice and you can only imagine what could have been.

Dont get me wrong, hes still a legend but..

..I just hope for proper backing by FSG for the summer. He and the club deserves more silverware.


Nine times out of ten everything after but is bullshit
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8844 on: Yesterday at 07:26:09 am »
It would have been nice of the boss to at least confirm some of our injured players may return within the next 6 months or something .. y'know. help cheer us all  up.

I also do subscribe to the theory that losing the glasses has been the major factor in the club's form.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8845 on: Yesterday at 09:38:22 am »
If you're a prospective owner you are surely looking at Liverpool and hopefully thinking that you would have a manager that is simply the best around, all he needs is just a bit more than what he has previously been given, he doesn't need state sponsored levels of spending

Would be a crying shame to watch Klopp leave at the end of his term only winning what he has won so far, this club is capable of winning so much more under him and he deserves it
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8846 on: Yesterday at 10:30:04 am »
The man must be excited with the challenges ahead as winning the title is like climbing Everest. He's done it before by starting at Base Camp and didn't have the most expensive equipment like others. Now he's back at Camp 3 a bit tired after some great adventures but knowing if all pans out he will have access to the best equipment available and has the bulk of a great team in place. They just need some freshening up in two or three spots
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8847 on: Yesterday at 10:54:05 am »
I just want the man to be happy.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8848 on: Yesterday at 11:06:59 am »
Quote from: Le Westalero on Yesterday at 01:30:59 am
Maybe it doesnt belong in here but just realized again that weve lost 3 out of 4 European cup finals with Klopp..

Add some other finals to that and the league twice and you can only imagine what could have been.

Dont get me wrong, hes still a legend but..

..I just hope for proper backing by FSG for the summer. He and the club deserves more silverware.

He and the team got us to those finals.
You don't mention what we did win.
When you add all of those finals together, its actually quite incredible.

I agree he needs more backing.

 
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8849 on: Yesterday at 11:13:32 am »
Can't find a 'midfield' thread (am sure I did see one, but it seems to have disappeared), so I will just ask this here (and make it about Klopp so it fits the thread):

Isco, at 30, is now a free agent and as such we could give him a short term contract until the end of the season. Do you think he is a Klopp type player and could he revive Isco's flailing career? Would you take him at LFC considering our current midfield options?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8850 on: Yesterday at 11:41:26 am »
Quote from: grenny158 on Yesterday at 11:13:32 am
Can't find a 'midfield' thread (am sure I did see one, but it seems to have disappeared), so I will just ask this here (and make it about Klopp so it fits the thread):

Isco, at 30, is now a free agent and as such we could give him a short term contract until the end of the season. Do you think he is a Klopp type player and could he revive Isco's flailing career? Would you take him at LFC considering our current midfield options?

God no.  Not anywhere near what we need for this year and unless we drastically change the way we play he's not someone that would help in the near future either. 
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8851 on: Yesterday at 12:12:45 pm »
Quote from: grenny158 on Yesterday at 11:13:32 am
Can't find a 'midfield' thread (am sure I did see one, but it seems to have disappeared), so I will just ask this here (and make it about Klopp so it fits the thread):

Isco, at 30, is now a free agent and as such we could give him a short term contract until the end of the season. Do you think he is a Klopp type player and could he revive Isco's flailing career? Would you take him at LFC considering our current midfield options?
There's a reason why there isn't a midfield thread - people can't be trusted to discuss it without losing their shit. And this is transfer speculation, so kindly take it to the transfer thread and let's keep this thread open to celebrate the magnificent Jurgen Klopp
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8852 on: Yesterday at 12:16:13 pm »
Quote from: grenny158 on Yesterday at 11:13:32 am
Can't find a 'midfield' thread (am sure I did see one, but it seems to have disappeared), so I will just ask this here (and make it about Klopp so it fits the thread):

Isco, at 30, is now a free agent and as such we could give him a short term contract until the end of the season. Do you think he is a Klopp type player and could he revive Isco's flailing career? Would you take him at LFC considering our current midfield options?

Isco forced his way out of Seville and they were happy to let him go because he was a bad egg.

He was going to Union Berlin and then after the medical was done, changed the agreed deal and demanded more money.

All the while not performing that well.

So an old player in poor form, who seems to have a bit of an ego and wants to bleed clubs dry to the degree of demanding more money just before signing.

Really seems like someone we should avoid like the plague, as most sensible clubs should - ergo he probably ends up at Everton  ;D

But also yeah, Klopp thread so take this elsewhere.


On Klopp - he is fucking amazing, best thing about this club right now apart from the real fans (who are naturally the heart and the soul of the club).
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8853 on: Yesterday at 12:31:52 pm »
Quote from: grenny158 on Yesterday at 11:13:32 am
Can't find a 'midfield' thread (am sure I did see one, but it seems to have disappeared), so I will just ask this here (and make it about Klopp so it fits the thread):

Isco, at 30, is now a free agent and as such we could give him a short term contract until the end of the season. Do you think he is a Klopp type player and could he revive Isco's flailing career? Would you take him at LFC considering our current midfield options?

We all dream of a team of number 10s.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8854 on: Yesterday at 01:05:55 pm »
I feel suitably chastised, especially as I brought a thread dedicated to one of the best managers in our history into disrepute.

I feel quite dirty now. Not to worry, I shall cleanse myself by saying 500 'Hail Jurgen's'.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8855 on: Yesterday at 01:08:00 pm »
Quote from: grenny158 on Yesterday at 01:05:55 pm
I feel suitably chastised, especially as I brought a thread dedicated to one of the best managers in our history into disrepute.

I feel quite dirty now. Not to worry, I shall cleanse myself by saying 500 'Hail Jurgen's'.

That's better  ;D

"Hail Jurgen"
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8856 on: Yesterday at 01:29:41 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 12:12:45 pm
There's a reason why there isn't a midfield thread - people can't be trusted to discuss it without losing their shit. And this is transfer speculation, so kindly take it to the transfer thread and let's keep this thread open to celebrate the magnificent Jurgen Klopp

I'm so glad, that Jurgen is a Red
I'm so glad, he delivered what he said
Jurgen said to me you know, we'll win the Premier League, you know
He said so
I'm in love with him and I feel fine

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8857 on: Yesterday at 02:20:15 pm »
Quote from: BigRedFeetBed on Yesterday at 11:06:59 am
He and the team got us to those finals.
You don't mention what we did win.
When you add all of those finals together, its actually quite incredible.

I agree he needs more backing.

Yea of course. I dont deny that weve won quite a lot.

I just think its a pity that we did only win 7 out of 15 possible thropies and its a case of what might have been if.

And Klopp is a legend, sorry for writing but after that sentence.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8858 on: Yesterday at 04:16:46 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 01:29:41 pm
I'm so glad, that Jurgen is a Red
I'm so glad, he delivered what he said
Jurgen said to me you know, we'll win the Premier League, you know
He said so
I'm in love with him and I feel fine


Is right! :thumbup
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8859 on: Yesterday at 06:07:35 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 01:29:41 pm
I'm so glad, that Jurgen is a Red
I'm so glad, he delivered what he said
Jurgen said to me you know, we'll win the Premier League, you know
He said so
I'm in love with him and I feel fine



Is that Klopp or his lookalike?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8860 on: Yesterday at 06:41:04 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 01:29:41 pm
I'm so glad, that Jurgen is a Red
I'm so glad, he delivered what he said
Jurgen said to me you know, we'll win the Premier League, you know
He said so
I'm in love with him and I feel fine


He's the man. He's Liverpool. Says a lot that he still has everyone's confidence despite our very poor form.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8861 on: Yesterday at 09:20:40 pm »
Spilling the beans now 'cos I've had a few as is probably obvious.

I've said before I saw Shanks as a father figure who got me through some hard times when I lost my dad.

Weird thing is... now its Jurgen. I'm sixty three ffs. i'm hell of a lot older than our great manager. But... its about respect I guess.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8862 on: Yesterday at 09:23:51 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 06:07:35 pm
Is that Klopp or his lookalike?

Probably yeah. From thousands of photos on the internet, rob just had to pick the wrong one  ;D

Boss song btw
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8863 on: Today at 02:51:06 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Yesterday at 09:23:51 pm
Probably yeah. From thousands of photos on the internet, rob just had to pick the wrong one  ;D

Boss song btw

Nah, its him isn't it?

This deffo is



And this



And this



And finally this

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8864 on: Today at 02:56:29 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 06:07:35 pm
Is that Klopp or his lookalike?
His Kloppelganger?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8865 on: Today at 02:57:25 pm »
The eyes don't look like Jurgen's to me but I would need side by side comparisons to be sure. Also he looks a bit miserable! No wedding ring either which he always wears.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8866 on: Today at 03:00:33 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 02:57:25 pm
The eyes don't look like Jurgen's to me but I would need side by side comparisons to be sure. Also he looks a bit miserable! No wedding ring either which he always wears.
I certainly hope it's him. I've had that picture as my computer screensaver since it was put out.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8867 on: Today at 03:02:46 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 02:57:25 pm
The eyes don't look like Jurgen's to me but I would need side by side comparisons to be sure. Also he looks a bit miserable! No wedding ring either which he always wears.

its defo not Jürgen!

Close up, the guy doesnt look much like him, and Kloppo dumping his specs probably ruined his gig, as it was the hat, beard and specs that allowed him to sort of get the look!
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8868 on: Today at 03:04:15 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:02:46 pm
its defo not Jürgen!

Close up, the guy doesnt look much like him, and Kloppo dumping his specs probably ruined his gig, as it was the hat, beard and specs that allowed him to sort of get the look!
*Looks for new screensaver*  :sad
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8869 on: Today at 09:04:07 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 03:00:33 pm
I certainly hope it's him. I've had that picture as my computer screensaver since it was put out.

That definitely looks like one of those face swap apps. Just can't figure out who swapped his face with Jürgen in that picture.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8870 on: Today at 09:49:11 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 03:04:15 pm
*Looks for new screensaver*  :sad

 ;D
