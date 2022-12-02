« previous next »
Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp  (Read 685219 times)

Offline scouse neapolitan

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8480 on: December 2, 2022, 03:15:21 pm »
Well he's not going to take the Germany job, the whole world knows he's wants to go to Newcastle  ;) ;)
Offline ljycb

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8481 on: December 7, 2022, 02:06:25 am »
Quote from: Samie on December  2, 2022, 02:47:47 pm


I do wonder if he will have a look at the Germany job one day. I would say that his skills as a manager of people would lend itself well to an international tournament.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8482 on: December 7, 2022, 02:15:20 am »
Quote from: ljycb on December  7, 2022, 02:06:25 am
I do wonder if he will have a look at the Germany job one day. I would say that his skills as a manager of people would lend itself well to an international tournament.

He has said in the past that hed be interested, one reason being because his sons would love him to do the job. But its all about timing isnt it.
Offline farawayred

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8483 on: December 7, 2022, 03:01:48 am »
Quote from: I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You on December  7, 2022, 02:15:20 am
He has said in the past that hed be interested, one reason being because his sons would love him to do the job. But its all about timing isnt it.
Hopefully, the new owners don't do anything stupid to provide a "timely boost"...
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8484 on: December 7, 2022, 07:15:43 am »
I think it's inevitable that he takes the Germany job at some point, probably when he's a bit older though, he seems to really dig the day to day things he wouldn't get at an International job.  I expect him to leave when his contract is up (although I didn't think he'd sign his recent one so what do I know) spend a year travelling around with his wife and then evaluate things. 

I think after the world cup the noise about him and the Germany job will become deafening though, we'll all panic, he'll just ignore it all, same as it ever was.
Offline jepovic

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8485 on: December 7, 2022, 08:05:52 am »
Quote from: ljycb on December  7, 2022, 02:06:25 am
I do wonder if he will have a look at the Germany job one day. I would say that his skills as a manager of people would lend itself well to an international tournament.
Dont get this wrong, but I think Klopps real strengths are in developing players, between matches, rather than the in game coaching. The way players suddenly develop in Liverpool is amazing, but I dont think its the tactics. So , not a perfect fit for such a job. But he would be a great manager for Germany of course
Offline lionel_messias

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8486 on: December 7, 2022, 10:02:42 am »
Klopp would be a great England manager, to be fair. In 2029!
Offline El Lobo

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8487 on: December 7, 2022, 10:08:48 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on December  7, 2022, 10:02:42 am
Klopp would be a great England manager, to be fair. In 2029!

 ???

I mean sure, if you want RAWK to spontaneously combust.
Offline lionel_messias

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8488 on: December 7, 2022, 10:56:03 am »
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on December  7, 2022, 10:08:48 am
???

I mean sure, if you want RAWK to spontaneously combust.

After the Bellingham signing (or non-signing) I won't really care!
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8489 on: December 7, 2022, 11:45:07 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on December  7, 2022, 10:02:42 am
Klopp would be a great England manager, to be fair. In 2029!

His xenophobia would make it an impossible task.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8490 on: December 7, 2022, 12:19:18 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on December  7, 2022, 10:02:42 am
Klopp would be a great England manager, to be fair. In 2029!
:o

My god, that would be like him managing Chelsea.

*Shudders*
Online Dim Glas

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8491 on: December 7, 2022, 01:23:31 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on December  7, 2022, 08:05:52 am
Dont get this wrong, but I think Klopps real strengths are in developing players, between matches, rather than the in game coaching. The way players suddenly develop in Liverpool is amazing, but I dont think its the tactics. So , not a perfect fit for such a job. But he would be a great manager for Germany of course


I dont agree with any of that. theres always been this thing with Klopp because of his personality, to really play down the actual football side of his talents, and its wrong.

And in fact at National level its probably more important to be a good man manager above everything, to gather all those egos together and make it work. Thats what pushes a lot of these teams to become succesful national teams - the unity and common goal approach. National team coaches dont have a lot of time to coach. And many of them are just really average coaches -thats why they are in the job, most of the really good coaches are in club football.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8492 on: December 7, 2022, 01:28:02 pm »
Quote from: I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You on December  7, 2022, 01:23:31 pm

I dont agree with any of that. theres always been this thing with Klopp because of his personality, to really play down the actual football side of his talents, and its wrong.

And in fact at National level its probably more important to be a good man manager above everything, to gather all those egos together and make it work. Thats what pushes a lot of these teams to become succesful national teams - the unity and common goal approach. National team coaches dont have a lot of time to coach. And many of them are just really average coaches -thats why they are in the job, most of the really good coaches are in club football.

You mean to say he hasn't just failed upwards ?
Offline Red Berry

« Reply #8493 on: December 7, 2022, 01:37:35 pm »
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on December  7, 2022, 12:19:18 pm
:o

My god, that would be like him managing Chelsea.

*Shudders*

Like Rafa managing Everton.  At least Trent would get a game though.
Offline Hysterical Fool

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8494 on: December 7, 2022, 02:29:27 pm »
Quote from: I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You on December  7, 2022, 02:15:20 am
He has said in the past that hed be interested, one reason being because his sons would love him to do the job. But its all about timing isnt it.

One of his sons is on RAWK and posts quite regularly.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8495 on: December 7, 2022, 02:31:11 pm »
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8496 on: December 7, 2022, 03:08:42 pm »
Online rob1966

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8497 on: December 7, 2022, 03:29:56 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on December  7, 2022, 10:02:42 am
Klopp would be a great England manager, to be fair. In 2029!

Never mind the fucking morons with their 10 German Bombers and 2 world wars and one world cup funny ditties, as if the English media would have a German managing England.
Offline farawayred

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8498 on: December 7, 2022, 04:45:51 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on December  7, 2022, 03:29:56 pm
Never mind the fucking morons with their 10 German Bombers and 2 world wars and one world cup funny ditties, as if the English media would have a German managing England.
Are Germans worse than Swedes?  ;D
Online rob1966

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8499 on: December 7, 2022, 05:31:19 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on December  7, 2022, 04:45:51 pm
Are Germans worse than Swedes?  ;D

Germans are still hated by the Ingerlund knuckle draggers and especially the media.

The Most Popular name as voted for by the public for the new Wembley Arch was Did Hamann - won by a mile as the Germans voted for it. Organisers said fuck off ;D
Offline Hysterical Fool

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8500 on: December 7, 2022, 06:53:00 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on December  7, 2022, 02:31:11 pm
Is it Samie?

No its not. Its kloppismydad, he isnt even hiding it to be fair.

Quote from: kloppismydad on November 13, 2022, 11:40:10 am
England defined the way T20 should be played, and they are rightfully crowned champions. Congratulations!

Really active in the cricket threads
Offline PaulF

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8501 on: December 8, 2022, 06:27:19 pm »
Quote from: Hysterical Paper-wrapped Foal (Ponies are for life!!!) on December  7, 2022, 02:29:27 pm
One of his sons is on RAWK and posts quite regularly.
I didn't realise fordie was an anagram of klopp.
Offline harleydanger

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8502 on: December 19, 2022, 02:32:12 am »
Quote from: I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You on December  7, 2022, 02:15:20 am
He has said in the past that hed be interested, one reason being because his sons would love him to do the job. But its all about timing isnt it.

I think were his last club and Germany is his last job
Offline liverbloke

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8503 on: December 19, 2022, 09:47:56 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on December 19, 2022, 02:32:12 am
I think were his last club and Germany is his last job

possibly it'll be us - germany (still wouldn't want them to be successful though sorry jurgen) - and maybe another 2 clubs

would he return here though?
Online Dim Glas

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8504 on: December 19, 2022, 01:09:02 pm »
Quote from: giverbloke a mistletoe snog on December 19, 2022, 09:47:56 am
possibly it'll be us - germany (still wouldn't want them to be successful though sorry jurgen) - and maybe another 2 clubs

would he return here though?

thats very specific!

If he sees out his contract here, I d be staggered if he then coaches another 2 league clubs AND Germany especially considering hes a manager whos always worked with projects that take some time.

Hes always been quite clear about not wanting to do what the likes of Wenger and Ferguson did - and just carry on coaching till basically they couldnt! Because there are far more important things out there, i.e. his family!
Offline Fiasco

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8505 on: December 19, 2022, 01:25:50 pm »
Quote from: I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You on December 19, 2022, 01:09:02 pm
thats very specific!

If he sees out his contract here, I d be staggered if he then coaches another 2 league clubs AND Germany especially considering hes a manager whos always worked with projects that take some time.

Hes always been quite clear about not wanting to do what the likes of Wenger and Ferguson did - and just carry on coaching till basically they couldnt! Because there are far more important things out there, i.e. his family!

I think that was they key to him staying, I'm paraphrasing but when he signed his new contract he said he and his wife sat down and basically agreed they couldn't envisage leaving here. So as long as his family are content and happy and he's got the energy and drive, we'll be fine with him.

Offline gazzalfc

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8506 on: December 25, 2022, 10:33:27 am »
"We are in punching distance. Thats all I need,"
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8507 on: December 25, 2022, 10:44:32 am »
I love this man
Offline Samie

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8508 on: December 25, 2022, 02:33:01 pm »
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1606937932664905730

Kloppo's Annual Christmas Message.  ;D
Offline Samie

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8509 on: December 25, 2022, 02:33:38 pm »
Offline AndyMuller

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8510 on: December 25, 2022, 03:45:04 pm »
Quote from: Samie on December 25, 2022, 02:33:01 pm
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1606937932664905730

Kloppo's Annual Christmas Message.  ;D

Fucking hell.

Fucking love that man, its gotten dusty in here.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8511 on: December 25, 2022, 05:37:29 pm »
I love him
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8512 on: December 25, 2022, 09:00:36 pm »
Quote from: Samie on December 25, 2022, 02:33:01 pm
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1606937932664905730

Kloppo's Annual Christmas Message.  ;D
The real King's speech.

My goodness, what a man. What a human being. We are privileged that this man is our manager.
Jürgen, I bloody love you. ♥️
Offline dirkster

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8513 on: December 25, 2022, 09:02:55 pm »
This man transcends football. I fucking love him
Offline oojason

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8514 on: Today at 02:40:52 pm »

'Jurgen Klopp: The numbers behind Liverpool manager's 1,000 games':-

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/64325843


'Jürgen Klopps 1,000 Games: By the Numbers':-

https://theanalyst.com/eu/2023/01/jurgen-klopp-1000-games


'The League Managers Association (LMA) congratulates Jürgen Klopp on his induction into the LMA Hall of Fame 1000 Club':-

https://leaguemanagers.com/news/lma-latest/lma-inducts-jurgen-klopp-lma-1000-club


'Jurgen Klopp enjoying best job in the world ahead of 1,000th game':-

Klopp has managed 999 matches for Mainz, Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool before bringing up 1,000 on Saturday

www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/jurgen-klopp-1000-games-liverpool-b2266142.html



Online rawcusk8

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8515 on: Today at 03:56:20 pm »
Just caught up on his pre match presser, what a wonderful man he is, were blessed to have him as our manager. Just love the way he speaks with such knowledge and so much charisma, unlike some of his dud counterparts. The seasons been shit and a few mistakes have been made on and off the pitch but there is no other manager in the world that I would rather have leading us, hell sort this.
Offline Samie

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8516 on: Today at 04:00:39 pm »
He's reached 1000 games with three clubs. Some managers have had 8 or 9 clubs.  ;D
