Stelling had to apologise when he found out the interview was given on the 27th of September during an international break and there was no football to concentrate on.



https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-fans-feel-jeff-stelling-25443234

First Ive heard of this, I looked at what Stelling said and this worst bit is

But I just wonder if Liverpool fans feel that they should be seeing a little less of him.”



Dont even begin to speak for us. Jeff

It really comes down to an agenda against Klopp, where a researcher dug something out that they thought could be used against Jurgen, without either realising or thinking that the date could be easily timestamped. Whoever it was showed Stelling up as a complete tit (not that that is difficult of course).I'm reminded of that time - was it Vincent? - who was leaning heavily into Dalglish on some matters in a post match interview, and said something along the lines of, "Kenny, don't you think the fans have a right to know?" To which The King tartly replied, "I think we're better placed to know what our fans want than you are!"