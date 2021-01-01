« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 206 207 208 209 210 [211]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp  (Read 661398 times)

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,825
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8400 on: Today at 10:11:29 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 09:17:51 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4TsV1VbGK1A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4TsV1VbGK1A</a>

"I feel massively responsible and want to sort it. So let's sort it."

'do you wish you'd done more business in the summer?' - klopp very very very diplomatic

about the current hosting of the world cup - very very very diplomatic

y'know i'm gonna miss this guy when he goes because all managers eventually leave

and why does it seem like he's only just arrived here? can't believe he's been here that long already

a gent
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,216
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8401 on: Today at 10:50:44 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 10:11:29 am
'do you wish you'd done more business in the summer?' - klopp very very very diplomatic

about the current hosting of the world cup - very very very diplomatic

y'know i'm gonna miss this guy when he goes because all managers eventually leave

and why does it seem like he's only just arrived here? can't believe he's been here that long already

a gent

Seven years have rocketed by.

And there was one on here perpetuating the myth that Klopp crashes and burns every seven years.

Logged

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,171
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8402 on: Today at 11:32:28 am »
It sure has rocketed by. Sad this team hasn't won more in that time as well. And would have done if it hadn't been for those cheats from Manchester.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 206 207 208 209 210 [211]   Go Up
« previous next »
 