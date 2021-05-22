« previous next »
Jürgen Klopp

TSC

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 11:59:20 am
Didnt even realise the FA are challenging an independent decision until I read about it this morning.  Maybe focus on their own house would be a reasonable start.

Wheres the ESL project these days?
reddebs

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 12:10:45 pm
When I read about this the other day I thought it said the appeal was being pushed by some referees organisation at grass roots level due to the amount of referees being abused and assaulted by supporters.

It's yet another deflection.... PL referees have every available gadget in their favour to never get it wrong. 

Earpieces to two linesman, the 4th official and three? working VAR yet they're incapable of making the correct decisions on so many basic rules of the game but clearly it's Liverpool Football Clubs Manager Jürgen Klopp who is to blame for grass roots officials getting an ear bashing.

You just couldn't make this shit up but yet, they bleeding we'll have!
rob1966

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 12:33:36 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 12:10:45 pm
When I read about this the other day I thought it said the appeal was being pushed by some referees organisation at grass roots level due to the amount of referees being abused and assaulted by supporters.

It's yet another deflection.... PL referees have every available gadget in their favour to never get it wrong. 

Earpieces to two linesman, the 4th official and three? working VAR yet they're incapable of making the correct decisions on so many basic rules of the game but clearly it's Liverpool Football Clubs Manager Jürgen Klopp who is to blame for grass roots officials getting an ear bashing.

You just couldn't make this shit up but yet, they bleeding we'll have!

I got that impression from the BBC that was the case, but seeing as how its something like 381 assaults in 12 months, its a bit fucking rich insisting Jurgen gets a harsher treatment seeing as the FA has done fuck all at any level to address the issues at grassroots. Too busy welcoming fraud, corruption and murderous despots into the game.
reddebs

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 12:40:04 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 12:33:36 pm
I got that impression from the BBC that was the case, but seeing as how its something like 381 assaults in 12 months, its a bit fucking rich insisting Jurgen gets a harsher treatment seeing as the FA has done fuck all at any level to address the issues at grassroots. Too busy welcoming fraud, corruption and murderous despots into the game.

They have their priorities Rob, gotta get those pockets lined and their noses in that trough and if that entails pointing the finger at soft touch Liverpool FC then sobeit.
Red Berry

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 12:45:16 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 11:59:20 am
Didnt even realise the FA are challenging an independent decision until I read about it this morning.  Maybe focus on their own house would be a reasonable start.

Wheres the ESL project these days?

Why focus on sorting their shit out when it's easier to punish people for pointing it out?

The club best back Jurgen up on this. He needs more than fan-power right now.
rob1966

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 01:06:25 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 12:45:16 pm
Why focus on sorting their shit out when it's easier to punish people for pointing it out?

The club best back Jurgen up on this. He needs more than fan-power right now.

I'll be honest, I thought Jurgen deserved a ban and he did too from what he has said after the incident. However, once the independent panel publishes its decision, that has to be respected and abided by, otherwise what is the point in having them? Jurgen is now being made a scapegoat, but knowing him, he'll just accept any additional punishment on the chin, as he knows he overstepped the mark.

The club needs to highlight that this goes a lot deeper than a single incident and try to force the FA to look at itself and why this incident happened.
redk84

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 01:12:19 pm
Fuck the FA

Keen to see how busy they are in future incidents
Dim Glas

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 01:16:11 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 12:33:36 pm
I got that impression from the BBC that was the case, but seeing as how its something like 381 assaults in 12 months, its a bit fucking rich insisting Jurgen gets a harsher treatment seeing as the FA has done fuck all at any level to address the issues at grassroots. Too busy welcoming fraud, corruption and murderous despots into the game.

thats what gets me about the grassroots thing - all of a sudden its a massive thing and Jürgens name is attached to it. Id barely read/heard a peep out of them about it before.

Disgusting that they are making an example of him, in fact, pretty much making sure people can point the finger and blame him, for something thats a long term issue.   From my very limited viewing of football this season, weve had Conte getting sent of twice, Tuchel and Conte behaving like absolute brats, that ONeil from Bourmouth getting in the face of a ref, Guardiola hounding a ref going to the VAR screen, never mind all the examples of players surrounding and abusing refs, Man Utd and Abu Dhabi being particularly good at this. But nope, Jürgen Klopp is the bad guy here and at fault for everything that has gone on at grassroots level for years.
 
TSC

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 01:26:20 pm
I caught some post CL pundit comments on BT sport on Wed morning when just up for work, so it wouldve been about 0630, and there was some tool from ESPN advising Klopp to take a sabbatical from the game and come back refreshed with another team.  The plant pot mustve been disappointed that we went off script tues night by winning, but he stuck to his pre-determined nonsense anyway.

Then this nonsense from the FA.  Almost like a campaign to get Klopp to walk away.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 01:27:57 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 01:26:20 pm
I caught some post CL pundit comments on BT sport on Wed morning when just up for work, so it wouldve been about 0630, and there was some tool from ESPN advising Klopp to take a sabbatical from the game and come back refreshed with another team.  The plant pot mustve been disappointed that we went off script tues night by winning, but he stuck to his pre-determined nonsense anyway.

Then this nonsense from the FA.  Almost like a campaign to get Klopp to walk away.

Thing is Klopp wont give a shiny shit about this nonsense. Give him a six week ban from November 13th. ;D
JRed

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 01:32:29 pm
Quote from: redk84 on Yesterday at 01:12:19 pm
Fuck the FA

Keen to see how busy they are in future incidents
Exactly. Aswell as the likes of Ped with his antics, how many times do we hear other mangers saying You dont get them decisions at Anfield basically accusing the refs of cheating and not a word is said. Yet when Klopp complains to the linesman about one of the worst decisions you could ever see, the fa want to punish him more severely than their independent panel has done.
Jut doesnt sit right.
Samie

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 01:44:27 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 11:59:20 am

Wheres the ESL project these days?

It's not dead, it never has been. We're still in it technically as co-founders.  :D
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 02:25:40 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 01:26:20 pm
I caught some post CL pundit comments on BT sport on Wed morning when just up for work, so it wouldve been about 0630, and there was some tool from ESPN advising Klopp to take a sabbatical from the game and come back refreshed with another team.  The plant pot mustve been disappointed that we went off script tues night by winning, but he stuck to his pre-determined nonsense anyway.

Then this nonsense from the FA.  Almost like a campaign to get Klopp to walk away.
Its so transparent too.
Rafa under stable ownership made us a threat, so they wanted rid of him. Klopp under stable ownership made us successful, because he was more popular than Rafa, theyve had to bide their time, but they want him out because they know were a threat.

Red Berrys right, therell be some of our own buying the agendas and easing the way. Theyll never fucking learn.
rob1966

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 02:45:51 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 02:25:40 pm
Its so transparent too.
Rafa under stable ownership made us a threat, so they wanted rid of him. Klopp under stable ownership made us successful, because he was more popular than Rafa, theyve had to bide their time, but they want him out because they know were a threat.

Red Berrys right, therell be some of our own buying the agendas and easing the way. Theyll never fucking learn.

It'll be those pricks who latched onto the club because we were winning things, but don't actually give a fuck about the club :no
4pool

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 03:24:45 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 01:26:20 pm
I caught some post CL pundit comments on BT sport on Wed morning when just up for work, so it wouldve been about 0630, and there was some tool from ESPN advising Klopp to take a sabbatical from the game and come back refreshed with another team.  The plant pot mustve been disappointed that we went off script tues night by winning, but he stuck to his pre-determined nonsense anyway.

Then this nonsense from the FA.  Almost like a campaign to get Klopp to walk away.

That would be the wise sage ex-Arsenal: Stewart Robson.




https://www.bing.com/videos/search?q=Robson+calls+for+Klopp+to+quit+Liverpool+and+take+a+rest&&view=detail&mid=DDEF51CDC5952FB892A9DDEF51CDC5952FB892A9&&FORM=VRDGAR&ru=%2Fvideos%2Fsearch%3Fq%3DRobson%2Bcalls%2Bfor%2BKlopp%2Bto%2Bquit%2BLiverpool%2Band%2Btake%2Ba%2Brest%26FORM%3DHDRSC3
Hedley Lamarr

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 04:11:35 pm
Geoff Stelling just apologising for saying Klopp should do less media and concentrate on management.  Turned out he said something on the 27th of September during an international break and Stelling threw it at him today.  Fucking hysterical child.

Apparently the rest of the panel backed Klopp anyway.
Dim Glas

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 04:16:14 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 04:11:35 pm
Geoff Stelling just apologising for saying Klopp should do less media and concentrate on management.  Turned out he said something on the 27th of September during an international break and Stelling threw it at him today.  Fucking hysterical child.

Apparently the rest of the panel backed Klopp anyway.

Blueshite fans having fits on twitter about hin apologising :lmao

No problem at all with Stelling basically lying so he can have needless digs at Klopp in the first place of course!
Red Berry

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 04:49:33 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 01:06:25 pm
I'll be honest, I thought Jurgen deserved a ban and he did too from what he has said after the incident. However, once the independent panel publishes its decision, that has to be respected and abided by, otherwise what is the point in having them? Jurgen is now being made a scapegoat, but knowing him, he'll just accept any additional punishment on the chin, as he knows he overstepped the mark.

The club needs to highlight that this goes a lot deeper than a single incident and try to force the FA to look at itself and why this incident happened.

It's not about his behaviour during the City game really though. It's because he showed them up.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 06:51:26 pm
It gives the Club and the boss a chance to produce mountains of evidence of the times we have been fucked over.

Silly c*nts.
MPowerYNWA

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 08:22:03 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 04:11:35 pm
Geoff Stelling just apologising for saying Klopp should do less media and concentrate on management.  Turned out he said something on the 27th of September during an international break and Stelling threw it at him today.  Fucking hysterical child.

Apparently the rest of the panel backed Klopp anyway.

The media and FA want Klopp out and unfortunately you will always get those Liverpool fans who start to buy into the bullshit being peddled and then spout off on social media. Up to the wise heads to keep them in check!
Mister Flip Flop

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 09:42:51 pm
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 09:00:47 am
I think there is a pretty clear stench of Man City all over this. Maybe with a little Saudi influence too.

Is the correct answer.
Clint Eastwood

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 09:57:53 pm
Seems to be an agenda against him this season. Just saw that Jeff Stelling gave him shit for giving an interview (that hes obliged to do and Im sure would rather not). Really weird.

Theyll miss him when he leaves.
Al 666

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 10:00:58 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 01:44:27 pm
It's not dead, it never has been. We're still in it technically as co-founders.  :D

It's even worse than that. The contract we signed with JP Morgan Chase and the other members of the European Super League means we would have to compensate J.P. Morgan and the other clubs if we ever formally pulled out.

The ESL is still on hold and we still have contractual obligations.
Red Berry

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 10:05:27 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:45:51 pm
It'll be those pricks who latched onto the club because we were winning things, but don't actually give a fuck about the club :no

The one's who think LFC's sole purpose of existing is to make them feel good about themselves and don't realise supporting the club is part of a social contract where, you know, you actually support the club and its values.
Ghost Town

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 10:21:39 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:05:27 pm
The one's who think LFC's sole purpose of existing is to make them feel good about themselves and don't realise supporting the club is part of a social contract where, you know, you actually support the club and its values.
Yep. and where you continue to support through thick and thin, through lean times and good times, and take tough times on the chin instead of cryarsing about everything.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 10:28:17 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:05:27 pm
The one's who think LFC's sole purpose of existing is to make them feel good about themselves and don't realise supporting the club is part of a social contract where, you know, you actually support the club and its values.

And recognise  the emotional bond between supporters and a select few of our managers.
afc turkish

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 10:29:37 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:28:17 pm
And revignise the emotional bond between a select few of our managers.

Need a translation of the Scouse, por favor...  ;)
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 10:43:02 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 10:29:37 pm
Need a translation of the Scouse, por favor...  ;)

I amended my unfortunate error almost immediately as it looked like Id written in an obscure Scandinavian dialect.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Yesterday at 11:30:48 pm
Quote from: redk84 on Yesterday at 01:12:19 pm
Fuck the FA

Keen to see how busy they are in future incidents


It's the price we have to pay as a Club for employing a xenophobe.
number 168

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 12:01:07 am
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Yesterday at 08:22:03 pm
The media and FA want Klopp out and unfortunately you will always get those Liverpool fans who start to buy into the bullshit being peddled and then spout off on social media. Up to the wise heads to keep them in check!

Those Liverpool fans don't go to the match and probably never will. I have supported the Club since the 60s and affection in the ground for Jurgen matches that for Paisley, Kenny and Rafa. Only the great Bill Shankly has had more devotion and support than Jurgen enjoys. Divs on keyboards and smart phones are just that and mean fuck all. FSG and Jurgen I guess couldn't care less what some blerts on Twitter 'think'. It's us the supporters at Anfield and aways who count, ask Hodgson and to a degree Rodgers.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 12:14:18 am
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 12:01:07 am
Those Liverpool fans don't go to the match and probably never will. I have supported the Club since the 60s and affection in the ground for Jurgen matches that for Paisley, Kenny and Rafa. Only the great Bill Shankly has had more devotion and support than Jurgen enjoys. Divs on keyboards and smart phones are just that and mean fuck all. FSG and Jurgen I guess couldn't care less what some blerts on Twitter 'think'. It's us the supporters at Anfield and aways who count, ask Hodgson and to a degree Rodgers.

If the owners gave a fuck about us fans,they'd sign a couple of bot farms to take the load off.
RedBec1993

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 12:37:28 am
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 12:01:07 am
Those Liverpool fans don't go to the match and probably never will. I have supported the Club since the 60s and affection in the ground for Jurgen matches that for Paisley, Kenny and Rafa. Only the great Bill Shankly has had more devotion and support than Jurgen enjoys. Divs on keyboards and smart phones are just that and mean fuck all. FSG and Jurgen I guess couldn't care less what some blerts on Twitter 'think'. It's us the supporters at Anfield and aways who count, ask Hodgson and to a degree Rodgers.

Match going reds would never jump on the social media bang wagon of wanting Klopp gone. My dad said the same thing about the affection for Klopp is the same as for all those managers and for me he is my Bill Shankly. 
afc turkish

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Today at 12:41:00 am
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:43:02 pm
I amended my unfortunate error almost immediately as it looked like Id written in an obscure Scandinavian dialect.

 ;D
