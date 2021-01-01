« previous next »
Didnt even realise the FA are challenging an independent decision until I read about it this morning.  Maybe focus on their own house would be a reasonable start.

Wheres the ESL project these days?
When I read about this the other day I thought it said the appeal was being pushed by some referees organisation at grass roots level due to the amount of referees being abused and assaulted by supporters.

It's yet another deflection.... PL referees have every available gadget in their favour to never get it wrong. 

Earpieces to two linesman, the 4th official and three? working VAR yet they're incapable of making the correct decisions on so many basic rules of the game but clearly it's Liverpool Football Clubs Manager Jürgen Klopp who is to blame for grass roots officials getting an ear bashing.

You just couldn't make this shit up but yet, they bleeding we'll have!
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:10:45 pm
When I read about this the other day I thought it said the appeal was being pushed by some referees organisation at grass roots level due to the amount of referees being abused and assaulted by supporters.

It's yet another deflection.... PL referees have every available gadget in their favour to never get it wrong. 

Earpieces to two linesman, the 4th official and three? working VAR yet they're incapable of making the correct decisions on so many basic rules of the game but clearly it's Liverpool Football Clubs Manager Jürgen Klopp who is to blame for grass roots officials getting an ear bashing.

You just couldn't make this shit up but yet, they bleeding we'll have!

I got that impression from the BBC that was the case, but seeing as how its something like 381 assaults in 12 months, its a bit fucking rich insisting Jurgen gets a harsher treatment seeing as the FA has done fuck all at any level to address the issues at grassroots. Too busy welcoming fraud, corruption and murderous despots into the game.
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:33:36 pm
I got that impression from the BBC that was the case, but seeing as how its something like 381 assaults in 12 months, its a bit fucking rich insisting Jurgen gets a harsher treatment seeing as the FA has done fuck all at any level to address the issues at grassroots. Too busy welcoming fraud, corruption and murderous despots into the game.

They have their priorities Rob, gotta get those pockets lined and their noses in that trough and if that entails pointing the finger at soft touch Liverpool FC then sobeit.
Quote from: TSC on Today at 11:59:20 am
Didnt even realise the FA are challenging an independent decision until I read about it this morning.  Maybe focus on their own house would be a reasonable start.

Wheres the ESL project these days?

Why focus on sorting their shit out when it's easier to punish people for pointing it out?

The club best back Jurgen up on this. He needs more than fan-power right now.
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:45:16 pm
Why focus on sorting their shit out when it's easier to punish people for pointing it out?

The club best back Jurgen up on this. He needs more than fan-power right now.

I'll be honest, I thought Jurgen deserved a ban and he did too from what he has said after the incident. However, once the independent panel publishes its decision, that has to be respected and abided by, otherwise what is the point in having them? Jurgen is now being made a scapegoat, but knowing him, he'll just accept any additional punishment on the chin, as he knows he overstepped the mark.

The club needs to highlight that this goes a lot deeper than a single incident and try to force the FA to look at itself and why this incident happened.
Fuck the FA

Keen to see how busy they are in future incidents
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:33:36 pm
I got that impression from the BBC that was the case, but seeing as how its something like 381 assaults in 12 months, its a bit fucking rich insisting Jurgen gets a harsher treatment seeing as the FA has done fuck all at any level to address the issues at grassroots. Too busy welcoming fraud, corruption and murderous despots into the game.

thats what gets me about the grassroots thing - all of a sudden its a massive thing and Jürgens name is attached to it. Id barely read/heard a peep out of them about it before.

Disgusting that they are making an example of him, in fact, pretty much making sure people can point the finger and blame him, for something thats a long term issue.   From my very limited viewing of football this season, weve had Conte getting sent of twice, Tuchel and Conte behaving like absolute brats, that ONeil from Bourmouth getting in the face of a ref, Guardiola hounding a ref going to the VAR screen, never mind all the examples of players surrounding and abusing refs, Man Utd and Abu Dhabi being particularly good at this. But nope, Jürgen Klopp is the bad guy here and at fault for everything that has gone on at grassroots level for years.
 
I caught some post CL pundit comments on BT sport on Wed morning when just up for work, so it wouldve been about 0630, and there was some tool from ESPN advising Klopp to take a sabbatical from the game and come back refreshed with another team.  The plant pot mustve been disappointed that we went off script tues night by winning, but he stuck to his pre-determined nonsense anyway.

Then this nonsense from the FA.  Almost like a campaign to get Klopp to walk away.
Quote from: TSC on Today at 01:26:20 pm
I caught some post CL pundit comments on BT sport on Wed morning when just up for work, so it wouldve been about 0630, and there was some tool from ESPN advising Klopp to take a sabbatical from the game and come back refreshed with another team.  The plant pot mustve been disappointed that we went off script tues night by winning, but he stuck to his pre-determined nonsense anyway.

Then this nonsense from the FA.  Almost like a campaign to get Klopp to walk away.

Thing is Klopp wont give a shiny shit about this nonsense. Give him a six week ban from November 13th. ;D
Quote from: redk84 on Today at 01:12:19 pm
Fuck the FA

Keen to see how busy they are in future incidents
Exactly. Aswell as the likes of Ped with his antics, how many times do we hear other mangers saying You dont get them decisions at Anfield basically accusing the refs of cheating and not a word is said. Yet when Klopp complains to the linesman about one of the worst decisions you could ever see, the fa want to punish him more severely than their independent panel has done.
Jut doesnt sit right.
Quote from: TSC on Today at 11:59:20 am

Wheres the ESL project these days?

It's not dead, it never has been. We're still in it technically as co-founders.  :D
Quote from: TSC on Today at 01:26:20 pm
I caught some post CL pundit comments on BT sport on Wed morning when just up for work, so it wouldve been about 0630, and there was some tool from ESPN advising Klopp to take a sabbatical from the game and come back refreshed with another team.  The plant pot mustve been disappointed that we went off script tues night by winning, but he stuck to his pre-determined nonsense anyway.

Then this nonsense from the FA.  Almost like a campaign to get Klopp to walk away.
Its so transparent too.
Rafa under stable ownership made us a threat, so they wanted rid of him. Klopp under stable ownership made us successful, because he was more popular than Rafa, theyve had to bide their time, but they want him out because they know were a threat.

Red Berrys right, therell be some of our own buying the agendas and easing the way. Theyll never fucking learn.
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 02:25:40 pm
Its so transparent too.
Rafa under stable ownership made us a threat, so they wanted rid of him. Klopp under stable ownership made us successful, because he was more popular than Rafa, theyve had to bide their time, but they want him out because they know were a threat.

Red Berrys right, therell be some of our own buying the agendas and easing the way. Theyll never fucking learn.

It'll be those pricks who latched onto the club because we were winning things, but don't actually give a fuck about the club :no
Quote from: TSC on Today at 01:26:20 pm
I caught some post CL pundit comments on BT sport on Wed morning when just up for work, so it wouldve been about 0630, and there was some tool from ESPN advising Klopp to take a sabbatical from the game and come back refreshed with another team.  The plant pot mustve been disappointed that we went off script tues night by winning, but he stuck to his pre-determined nonsense anyway.

Then this nonsense from the FA.  Almost like a campaign to get Klopp to walk away.

That would be the wise sage ex-Arsenal: Stewart Robson.




https://www.bing.com/videos/search?q=Robson+calls+for+Klopp+to+quit+Liverpool+and+take+a+rest&&view=detail&mid=DDEF51CDC5952FB892A9DDEF51CDC5952FB892A9&&FORM=VRDGAR&ru=%2Fvideos%2Fsearch%3Fq%3DRobson%2Bcalls%2Bfor%2BKlopp%2Bto%2Bquit%2BLiverpool%2Band%2Btake%2Ba%2Brest%26FORM%3DHDRSC3
Geoff Stelling just apologising for saying Klopp should do less media and concentrate on management.  Turned out he said something on the 27th of September during an international break and Stelling threw it at him today.  Fucking hysterical child.

Apparently the rest of the panel backed Klopp anyway.
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 04:11:35 pm
Geoff Stelling just apologising for saying Klopp should do less media and concentrate on management.  Turned out he said something on the 27th of September during an international break and Stelling threw it at him today.  Fucking hysterical child.

Apparently the rest of the panel backed Klopp anyway.

Blueshite fans having fits on twitter about hin apologising :lmao

No problem at all with Stelling basically lying so he can have needless digs at Klopp in the first place of course!
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:06:25 pm
I'll be honest, I thought Jurgen deserved a ban and he did too from what he has said after the incident. However, once the independent panel publishes its decision, that has to be respected and abided by, otherwise what is the point in having them? Jurgen is now being made a scapegoat, but knowing him, he'll just accept any additional punishment on the chin, as he knows he overstepped the mark.

The club needs to highlight that this goes a lot deeper than a single incident and try to force the FA to look at itself and why this incident happened.

It's not about his behaviour during the City game really though. It's because he showed them up.
It gives the Club and the boss a chance to produce mountains of evidence of the times we have been fucked over.

Silly c*nts.
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 04:11:35 pm
Geoff Stelling just apologising for saying Klopp should do less media and concentrate on management.  Turned out he said something on the 27th of September during an international break and Stelling threw it at him today.  Fucking hysterical child.

Apparently the rest of the panel backed Klopp anyway.

The media and FA want Klopp out and unfortunately you will always get those Liverpool fans who start to buy into the bullshit being peddled and then spout off on social media. Up to the wise heads to keep them in check!
