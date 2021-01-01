« previous next »
Jürgen Klopp

Re: Jürgen Klopp
Didnt even realise the FA are challenging an independent decision until I read about it this morning.  Maybe focus on their own house would be a reasonable start.

Wheres the ESL project these days?
Re: Jürgen Klopp
When I read about this the other day I thought it said the appeal was being pushed by some referees organisation at grass roots level due to the amount of referees being abused and assaulted by supporters.

It's yet another deflection.... PL referees have every available gadget in their favour to never get it wrong. 

Earpieces to two linesman, the 4th official and three? working VAR yet they're incapable of making the correct decisions on so many basic rules of the game but clearly it's Liverpool Football Clubs Manager Jürgen Klopp who is to blame for grass roots officials getting an ear bashing.

You just couldn't make this shit up but yet, they bleeding we'll have!
Re: Jürgen Klopp
I got that impression from the BBC that was the case, but seeing as how its something like 381 assaults in 12 months, its a bit fucking rich insisting Jurgen gets a harsher treatment seeing as the FA has done fuck all at any level to address the issues at grassroots. Too busy welcoming fraud, corruption and murderous despots into the game.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
They have their priorities Rob, gotta get those pockets lined and their noses in that trough and if that entails pointing the finger at soft touch Liverpool FC then sobeit.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
Why focus on sorting their shit out when it's easier to punish people for pointing it out?

The club best back Jurgen up on this. He needs more than fan-power right now.
Popcorn's Art
