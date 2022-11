I did find it a little off that his face was plastered over the back pages the Monday after we played Man City and there was all that talk about referee abuse after the match. Like it's not happened fore years and year with managers screaming at officials about decisions.



he said himself after being fined - that he has the most expensive faceAs funny as that is - it is ridiculous, because it genuinely the case that they are after him because of how he looks, and the fact he towers over most officials. Like the one vs Napoli when he was with BVB (which was 100 times worse than what he did this time round), became the image to this day of a coach losing it with an official. But a few mins later - he was sat calmed down watching the rest of the game. It’s just the way he looks! He isn’t a nut job. Like you say - plastered all over the papers - what other manager gets that treatment?