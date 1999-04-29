« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 202 203 204 205 206 [207]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp  (Read 655123 times)

Offline WanderlustRed

  • Not Really Caring That Much For 25 Years & Counting.
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 229
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8240 on: Today at 03:29:57 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:45:22 pm

You're nothing but a fucking wum.

I've been a supporter of the club for 25 years. I don't think I deserve such an adversarial comment. We're all on the same team here.

But I'm sorry, maybe it is news but there are a bunch of LFC supporters that don't have a clue that anything has happened re: Klopp and won't unless it gets mentioned by a commentator. And they wouldn't care too much if they did, and may never see Anfield in their lifetime.

And I only brought anything up about it when someone antagonizingly expressed displeasure with people doing anything other than fawning over the manager. If I was supposed to know when such a thing would arise, well I apologize because I didn't.

Logged

Offline WanderlustRed

  • Not Really Caring That Much For 25 Years & Counting.
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 229
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8241 on: Today at 03:35:53 am »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 11:48:52 pm


You're not coming across well at all. I don't think making jokes about people being dead is the way to turn things around.

I've nothing to turn around. You do know that I know he wasn't really dead, right? And you know that I knew that everyone else knew that also.

You have to admit that the by far most common connotation of the root of that word is a speech to honor the dead. And now this has turned into a pedantic grammar tiff. Great.
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,511
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8242 on: Today at 03:36:10 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:09:46 pm

When I visited - I enjoyed the additional 2 days I had in the city just as much as the game.

First time I visited Liverpool, I got out of Lime Street station and the first thing I heard was some kid yelling at another "Yer ma's yer da"  :lmao
 
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,305
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8243 on: Today at 03:49:44 am »
Quote from: WanderlustRed on Today at 03:35:53 am
I've nothing to turn around. You do know that I know he wasn't really dead, right? And you know that I knew that everyone else knew that also.

You have to admit that the by far most common connotation of the root of that word is a speech to honor the dead. And now this has turned into a pedantic grammar tiff. Great.

I don't think it was good humour at all trying to make out you thought the manager was dead. Then following it up with a post that's dismissive of the honour after someone says it includes the Hillsborough 97 as if that devalues it somehow. It's crass.
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,516
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8244 on: Today at 07:50:39 am »
When in hole, stop digging.

By the way, eulogies are not exclusive to death. An elegy is a specific lament. Both are common in funerals, but the literal meaning of to eulogise is to speak well of someone and they don't need to be dead. Ergo, one can eulogise a living person, like, for example, picking a random person here, a manager of a team of people who has brought great success and positive association to a group of people he might be originally from. Not everyone has to care about it but sometimes saying nothing is better. That might be worth ...... wondering....... about (instead of just wandering about and making an arse of oneself).
« Last Edit: Today at 08:22:36 am by 24∗7 »
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline moloch

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,280
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8245 on: Today at 08:07:17 am »
Quote from: WanderlustRed on Today at 03:35:53 am
You have to admit that the by far most common connotation of the root of that word is a speech to honor the dead. And now this has turned into a pedantic grammar tiff. Great.

You know what makes a shit joke better? When you try to explain it...  I would just stop digging if I were you, but some people need to have the last word, don't they?
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,118
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8246 on: Today at 08:21:19 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:56:22 pm
At the risk of getting a warning, can't we just bin this one off please mods?

(that's actually a lot tamer than what I wanted to say, seeing as I've had a few drinks...)

Fuck this bellend off is probably nearer to what you were thinking.

Great that Klopp got the freedom of the City, he gets us Scousers and we get him. I loved watching his Dortmund teams play, I loved his attitude and I never thought we'd get him. I found out the day Brendan got the sack that he was our new manager and I've been buzzing ever since.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,118
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8247 on: Today at 08:22:20 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 03:36:10 am
First time I visited Liverpool, I got out of Lime Street station and the first thing I heard was some kid yelling at another "Yer ma's yer da"  :lmao
 

Was it followed by raising his fingers and shouting "Smell yer Ma"?
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,450
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8248 on: Today at 08:31:44 am »
Quote from: WanderlustRed on Today at 03:29:57 am
I've been a supporter of the club for 25 years. I don't think I deserve such an adversarial comment. We're all on the same team here.

But I'm sorry, maybe it is news but there are a bunch of LFC supporters that don't have a clue that anything has happened re: Klopp and won't unless it gets mentioned by a commentator. And they wouldn't care too much if they did, and may never see Anfield in their lifetime.

And I only brought anything up about it when someone antagonizingly expressed displeasure with people doing anything other than fawning over the manager. If I was supposed to know when such a thing would arise, well I apologize because I didn't.

You may have been a fan for 25 years, but you defo havent been a supporter.

Ask for a dictionary for Christmas and study some words, starting with eulogy and supporter, as you seem to be struggling  with definitions.

And considering some of the awful posts youve spammed this thread with, you got away quite lightly.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:33:34 am by Dim Glas »
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,322
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8249 on: Today at 08:51:46 am »
Aaaanyway....... Jurgen Klopp.

What a man. What a human being.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fEPCnQ7LEkA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fEPCnQ7LEkA</a> 


« Last Edit: Today at 08:54:26 am by keyop »
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online pazcom

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 911
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8250 on: Today at 08:59:08 am »
not ashamed to say a little lump in my throat watching that - what a man.
Logged
Keira 29/04/1999
 --- Violet 09/09/2020
 --- Myles 13/10/2021
Sophie 26/04/2006

My little Reds

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,073
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8251 on: Today at 08:59:38 am »
Wow that's almost bot like.

Where's the human side 🤔🤷
Logged

Offline sattapaartridge

  • The new 'pete price' of RAWK.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,370
  • @sattapaal on Twitter
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8252 on: Today at 10:06:02 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:59:38 am
Wow that's almost bot like.

Where's the human side 🤔🤷

Sounds very tory to me too.
Quote from: keyop on Today at 08:51:46 am
Aaaanyway....... Jurgen Klopp.

What a man. What a human being.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fEPCnQ7LEkA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fEPCnQ7LEkA</a> 


Thank you Jurgen. Delivered what he said.
Logged
Quote from: JohnWHenry
We will build and grow from within, buy prudently and cleverly and never again waste resources on inflated transfer fees and unrealistic wages. We have no fear of spending and competing with the very best but we will not overpay for players
Too late eh?

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,645
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8253 on: Today at 10:46:56 am »
the best manager we could have. Thanks mate.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline 24∗7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,516
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8254 on: Today at 10:58:40 am »
Loving this. It's been clear from the start how much he cares for his role and how much the connection not just to the club but to the city as well means to him.

Whatever other element or facet or anything else we might want to discuss about the concept itself, one things stood out for me above all - and that's how much being awarded the freedom of the city matters to him (once he understood it  ;D )
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,336
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8255 on: Today at 12:23:39 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 04:58:29 pm
Is right!

This thread should be reserved for celebrating this amazing man, his achievements and life events. There are plenty of other places to witter on about the team and players and current situation.

Last week or so has made this thread unreadable for anyone just wanting to revel in pure Kloppiness



Logged
Pages: 1 ... 202 203 204 205 206 [207]   Go Up
« previous next »
 