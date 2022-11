I love this guy man. When he says things like "there are things in life that are more important than a football game" I love it. Such a philosophical guy with great values that everyone can learn off.



And if you're so easily "Klopp Out" cos of results, then you're simply a spoilt brat and care only of yourself and your feelings towards winning (and not even the club for that matter).



That’s what always gets me, is so many (and yeah, it does seem to stem from the entitled brats on social media mostly!) don’t get what he means to the club, and that there is more to it than football. And yes, I know, ultimately his job is to do the very best he can as a football manager! But with Liverpool, these managers who really bond with the city and club make it all the more special. I pity so called fans who don’t feel that bond and link. Because it’s part of what makes LFC unique.