Jürgen Klopp

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8080 on: Today at 08:13:32 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 08:34:36 pm
And none of those clubs have been going hell for leather challenging a nation state for the last half decade either.

To be honest, they have probs been giving it their all. They just havnt been as good as us. We need a re think, probably sooner than we thought and all of a sudden. It is what it is. Teams like Arsenal deserve credit because they have been building. We have been built for a while, think we turn it round again but whats clear is we need to bring in some decent younger players. We will too, but this will take a while, because we have transfer windows. So buckle up and watch this play out. We are in the building phase again, where as Arsenal are taking city on.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8081 on: Today at 08:29:46 am »
I know Kloppo isnt blameless - and hed be the first to say that, but it genuinley makes me laugh fans actually believing that tactically or selection wise they know better and calling him out on it, patronising doesnt come close  ;D  I guess people dont really have an idea of how difficult it is, especially while trying to manage minutes with an beat-up sqaud when playing 2 games  weak. Looks oh so easy from our seats.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8082 on: Today at 08:39:34 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 07:53:11 am
Jürgen isnt blameless in all this. Hes shown too much loyalty to some players, and by all accounts he pushed for the contract extensions for Henderson and Milner. I think he could have pushed for a midfielder if he really wanted. We didnt need to spend so much on a striker. Tactically hes making mistakes too. Since switching to a flat 4-4-2 weve looked much more comfortable and solid. The team selection against Forest was terrible and the switch to a diamond seems mental, because it exposes our biggest weaknesses - no support for our fullbacks, no energy in midfield, Fabinho covering too much space.

Having said that, I trust him to turn it around and I wouldnt have anyone else in charge. I think this season will be a big wake up for him and well see a different approach in the summer. Id sell the whole squad before changing the manager.

Errm, he works with those players day in and day out. I am sure he and the coaching staff is in a much better position to judge which players to retain and get rid of. Clearly he thinks Hendo is still a good player and Milner is a good backup option for multiple positions.

It boggles the mind how some posters seem to think they understand capabilities, weaknesses and shortcomings of our players better than the manager and the coaching staff. 

For whatever reason it hasn't worked this season so far, at least in the league.  But that doesn't mean players like Hendo, VVD, TAA and others have suddenly become incapable of playing football.

If the manager thinks they are good enough to be retained/given an extension, I am fully behind him. I don't work with players in training everyday, nor do I have access to professional analytics/performance assessment tools.

It's laughable to be honest.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8083 on: Today at 08:40:52 am »
Thankfully Jurgen chose the LFC job over others he could have had.
Apart from the Uefa cup weve  won everything !.Still cant please everyone hey.
Need a couple of players in / out ...get the world cup out the way .

The reds are coming up the hill  :champ
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8084 on: Today at 08:41:34 am »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 08:39:34 am
Errm, he works with those players day in and day out. I am sure he and the coaching staff is in a much better position to judge which players to retain and get rid of. Clearly he thinks Hendo is still a good player and Milner is a good backup option for multiple positions.

It boggles the mind how some posters seem to think they understand capabilities, weaknesses and shortcomings of our players better than the manager and the coaching staff. 

For whatever reason it hasn't worked this season so far, at least in the league.  But that doesn't mean players like Hendo, VVD, TAA and others have suddenly become incapable of playing football.

If the manager thinks they are good enough to be retained/given an extension, I am fully behind him. I don't work with players in training everyday, nor do I have access to professional analytics/performance assessment tools.

It's laughable to be honest.


I agree.

It doesnt matter how bad Henderson or Milner get, you need players like that to manage the dressing room culture etc.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8085 on: Today at 08:46:30 am »
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Today at 08:41:34 am

I agree.

It doesnt matter how bad Henderson or Milner get, you need players like that to manage the dressing room culture etc.

It matters if they're on big wages and we're suffering on the pitch because their level has dropped so much.  No point having good pros in the dressing room if it's making no difference to performances.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8086 on: Today at 09:03:25 am »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 08:39:34 am
Errm, he works with those players day in and day out. I am sure he and the coaching staff is in a much better position to judge which players to retain and get rid of. Clearly he thinks Hendo is still a good player and Milner is a good backup option for multiple positions.

It boggles the mind how some posters seem to think they understand capabilities, weaknesses and shortcomings of our players better than the manager and the coaching staff. 

For whatever reason it hasn't worked this season so far, at least in the league.  But that doesn't mean players like Hendo, VVD, TAA and others have suddenly become incapable of playing football.

If the manager thinks they are good enough to be retained/given an extension, I am fully behind him. I don't work with players in training everyday, nor do I have access to professional analytics/performance assessment tools.

It's laughable to be honest.
There's backing the manager and then there's dismissing the idea that he can ever get anything wrong. You're falling into the latter. You don't need 'professional analytics/performance assessment tools' to understand that we needed to replenish our midfield instead of relying on a 37 year old Milner. Managers are human, it doesn't matter how good they are, they'll make mistakes. I bet you laugh every time Guardiola 'overthinks' a big European game and loses - do you know more than he does?

If we can't analyse our performances, discuss our managers decisions and potential errors, then what's the point in having the forum?

The same applies to what Dim Glas said - we switched to a flat 4-4-2 to give us more control (which we had), and then switched back to essentially having a midfield 3 again. The issues we had before the 4-4-2 returned. You can question that decision without sounding like you know more than the manager.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8087 on: Today at 09:03:28 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:29:46 am
I know Kloppo isnt blameless - and hed be the first to say that, but it genuinley makes me laugh fans actually believing that tactically or selection wise they know better and calling him out on it, patronising doesnt come close  ;D  I guess people dont really have an idea of how difficult it is, especially while trying to manage minutes with an beat-up sqaud when playing 2 games  weak. Looks oh so easy from our seats.

It depends what youre referring to.

It cost me £55 to watch us lose at home to one of the worst sides in the league.

Of course Im aware of the fact that Klopp has forgotten more about football than Ill ever know, but equally I dont think its patronising to question why were asking a 19 year old to play every match, or to question the shape that were playing with.

Its not about thinking that I or anyone else knows better than the manager but rather asking the legitimate question as to why a team which almost won a quadruple has become tank average overnight.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8088 on: Today at 09:43:47 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:03:28 am
It depends what youre referring to.

It cost me £55 to watch us lose at home to one of the worst sides in the league.

Of course Im aware of the fact that Klopp has forgotten more about football than Ill ever know, but equally I dont think its patronising to question why were asking a 19 year old to play every match, or to question the shape that were playing with.

Its not about thinking that I or anyone else knows better than the manager but rather asking the legitimate question as to why a team which almost won a quadruple has become tank average overnight.

the only time you can question that is if they arent arsed. They are arsed.   Teams go through shit form, they lose confidence, they  struggle, they get overplayed due to injuries etc etc etc, they lose, deservedly or not. No one owes any fan a win.  Most fanbases get to see far more losses than Liverpool fans (especially at home).

Your point about playing a 19 year old, not sure what age has to do with it - but thats the thing, they are hampered by who they can play. We dont know how many minutes theyve been told some players can play.  They have to put 11 out there, thers a lot of playres ahead of that 19 year old who should likely do with sitting it out for a few games, but that choice isnt there.

Anyway, as I said, I just find it funny  :P
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8089 on: Today at 09:56:48 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:43:47 am
the only time you can question that is if they arent arsed. They are arsed.   Teams go through shit form, they lose confidence, they  struggle, they get overplayed due to injuries etc etc etc, they lose, deservedly or not. No one owes any fan a win.  Most fanbases get to see far more losses than Liverpool fans (especially at home).

Your point about playing a 19 year old, not sure what age has to do with it - but thats the thing, they are hampered by who they can play. We dont know how many minutes theyve been told some players can play.  They have to put 11 out there, thers a lot of playres ahead of that 19 year old who should likely do with sitting it out for a few games, but that choice isnt there.

Anyway, as I said, I just find it funny  :P

Elliots age is relevant because its usually the case that players of that age get bled in slowly to big clubs rather than being asked to play twice a week, I think you can see that hes probably not quite at the level required to play every match and its one of a number of reasons why were having difficulties this season.

Its perfectly valid to make the point that the manager sat down in a press conference in the summer and declared that he didnt want to sign a midfielder because it may block Elliots path and now say that perhaps he got that wrong - of course he may not have meant it but Ill take what he says at face value.

Im not suggesting that anyone owes me a win and youre of course correct that weve had far better of it that 90% of clubs over the last few years, as far as Im concerned we can be shite for the next 2 years and I wouldnt be questioning the managers position, but having sat there and watched it Im perfectly entitled to say where I think it went wrong, thats not being patronising its literally just saying what I saw and what I saw was a shape with loads of spaces in it and a team that seemed to stop their intensity then minute they equalised.

The manager isnt beyond criticism as youve said yourself and if you accept that point then the next logical step is to ask what criticism may be directed at him, personally I think its reasonable to criticise some of the tactics and decisions hes made over the last few weeks which I dont think is a controversial view to hold given weve had back to back losses against 2 of the worst teams in the league.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8090 on: Today at 10:19:21 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:08:09 am
Those stats just back up my belief that this team peaked and was at its best in 18/19. Even though we won the league the season after, some of the solidity and performance levels we showed in 18/19 were out of this world and i remember from mid-nov to near the end of December we didnt even concede a goal. We continued that form after that into the title season but to win a CL, get 97 points cant be topped.

Even last season where we almost won the lot wasnt as high in performance or solidity as 18/19.

I think this is fair although I would include the next season in there as well.  When to change players in a side playing as well as we were is such a difficult decision to make.  Weve obviously held on to some players too long but just think of the uproar there would have been if wed started replacing some of the players in the side just after winning the league.  People would have been up in arms asking why FSG is penny pinching getting rid of players in their prime for other (likely younger) players who werent as good. 
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8091 on: Today at 10:31:21 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:29:46 am
I know Kloppo isnt blameless - and hed be the first to say that, but it genuinley makes me laugh fans actually believing that tactically or selection wise they know better and calling him out on it, patronising doesnt come close  ;D  I guess people dont really have an idea of how difficult it is, especially while trying to manage minutes with an beat-up sqaud when playing 2 games  weak. Looks oh so easy from our seats.

I always wonder, if they are so fucking clever, why aren't they managing a PL club?

I'll take a punt, it's because they are not fucking good enough.....
Fuck the Tories

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8092 on: Today at 10:35:57 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:31:21 am
I always wonder, if they are so fucking clever, why aren't they managing a PL club?

I'll take a punt, it's because they are not fucking good enough.....

Armchair management is an exciting career option for many. Don't disparage armchair managers.  ;)
Phuk yoo

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8093 on: Today at 10:36:01 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:31:21 am
I always wonder, if they are so fucking clever, why aren't they managing a PL club?

I'll take a punt, it's because they are not fucking good enough.....

By this logic nobody would ever be able to criticise Roy Hodgson except cor other top flight managers.

Its fine to question tactics or squad building improvement as long as its done constructively without being being twats about it.

Personally Im not a fan of the current shape were seeing, I think it leaves Thiago with too much to do and were not getting the best out of certain players. Doesnt mean I think I know more than the manager as clearly I dont but it doesnt require the skill set of a PL manager to be aware that something isnt right currently.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8094 on: Today at 10:38:55 am »
Quote from: Adams83 on Yesterday at 01:16:31 pm
We made the mistake of not buying more when we were on top. It wasn't a popular thing to say on here when we were doing well, but a lot of people knew a big drop-off was coming at some point. I didn't expect it to be this much of a drop off though.  You can't stay with largely the same players year after year and expect to stay at, or near the top.

I'm not too concerned as we have a decent number of young players, but we will need to buy and I'm not too convinced the club will spend what is required as we don't have many players we can sell now.

I said on here hours after winning the league that we needed to buy new players and we need to buy them as soon as possible, I went on to say if we carry on with virtually the same players week in week out without new blood, we will end up in mid-table.
I got slated on here with nobody supporting me with people telling me to enjoy the league win and the club knows what it is doing, and I was wrong.
You are spot on saying it was unpopular to say what I said and even though Klopp is one the best managers in the world it was a major mistake to buy absolutely nobody after all our success around 2019.
I would have shipped out Henderson, Ox, Keita and Milner while we were regarded The Best Team in The World and there would have been plenty of takers, some people will say that all this is hindsight, but I have said this on here plenty of times.
I would have bought the best mid-fielder in the world and also, they would have been queuing up to join us. I'm old fashioned and for me your captain needs to start and finish most games and all this passing around of armbands is not for me.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8095 on: Today at 10:40:47 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:03:25 am
There's backing the manager and then there's dismissing the idea that he can ever get anything wrong. You're falling into the latter. You don't need 'professional analytics/performance assessment tools' to understand that we needed to replenish our midfield instead of relying on a 37 year old Milner. Managers are human, it doesn't matter how good they are, they'll make mistakes. I bet you laugh every time Guardiola 'overthinks' a big European game and loses - do you know more than he does?

If we can't analyse our performances, discuss our managers decisions and potential errors, then what's the point in having the forum?

The same applies to what Dim Glas said - we switched to a flat 4-4-2 to give us more control (which we had), and then switched back to essentially having a midfield 3 again. The issues we had before the 4-4-2 returned. You can question that decision without sounding like you know more than the manager.

Its simple.

Even if the manager gets it 'wrong', he is in a much better position to take corrective actions.

Again, if it was as simple as shifting to a 4-4-2, why hasn't the manager and the coaching staff persisted with it? 

Maybe because it is NOT that simple. Maybe he has a certain way he wants us to play and 4-4-2 doesn't really fit?  Maybe he realizes that a tweak or two here and there will get us going again?

We simply do not have enough information as supporters to second guess the manager's decisions. As I mentioned, he has access to a lot more granular information on individual player performances and a wealth of expertise in his coaching staff.

Phuk yoo

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8096 on: Today at 10:40:48 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:41:13 am
Our game management that season up to Watford away was the best I've ever seen. We won I think 26 of our first 27 games and drew the other. That's insane. We restricted teams to only the odd good chance in 90 minutes

We weren't as free flowing as the season before but just got the job done

I remember the comment from Anfield Wrap the most, where they said that season we would absolutely blitz teams for 70 minutes, just all out attacking, and then at 70 we would just take what we have and be like "Sound we'll take what we have, and are now just not going to let you do anything. We won't really attack, but we won't let you do anything"

I thought it was brilliant every game. Just outrunning and then smothering teams in the last 20 minutes
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8097 on: Today at 10:53:28 am »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 10:40:47 am
Its simple.

Even if the manager gets it 'wrong', he is in a much better position to take corrective actions.

Again, if it was as simple as shifting to a 4-4-2, why hasn't the manager and the coaching staff persisted with it? 

Maybe because it is NOT that simple. Maybe he has a certain way he wants us to play and 4-4-2 doesn't really fit?  Maybe he realizes that a tweak or two here and there will get us going again?

We simply do not have enough information as supporters to second guess the manager's decisions. As I mentioned, he has access to a lot more granular information on individual player performances and a wealth of expertise in his coaching staff.



No one is suggesting we do have more information - that's not really the point of opinions and discussion though
Your view presupposes that the coaching staff have reached a position of infallibility when in fact they just make more good decisions than bad
Given everything I've seen from Klopp I sincerely doubt he thinks him and his team haven't made mistakes this season ... but whether that was true or not doesn't disqualify anyone from having an opinion on the team, tactics etc etc
Implicit in your posts is the idea that if you do have a different view on something to the manager you don't a) value him and his staff or b) think you know better in a broader sense - those are both your assumptions which you're putting on posters not what the posts you're criticising have said

I'd suggest if you don't want to see different ideas or opinions on the team you shouldn't read a football forum - the definition of which is an exchange of different ideas. If you think we should be playing 442 and we've made good decisions with the playing staff over the last few games then argue it with evidence. 'He knows better than you' isn't an argument - every person on the forum already knows that. If its a cult you're after the Scientologists are just a few clicks away...
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8098 on: Today at 11:05:30 am »
Through all of this I hope Klopp isn't hesitant about seeing his whole contract through in any way, shape or form....I was hoping we would somehow convince him to extend again but we'll see, 3 years is a long time in football.

He has built a great team with us that won everything and for that he has a lot of credit in the bank and I'll love him forever. He gets us too.

I always wondered with our hierarchy if they knew how to not only build a successful team but maintain one. It's not easy.
And even when klopp came in, this is not in hindsight, I questioned if he could keep us competing at the very top when having to rebuild a team. I had confidence he would get us to the top, and he has definitely delivered but could he keep us there? I mean when having to change up HIS players due to age, fitness, desire which are the predominant issues he's facing now...

I am hoping with his remaining years he will get another PL title and show us that he can, I don't believe what we are seeing with our team now is anything but temporary. Fine, this season in terms of the league is pretty much a write off and we have to just try get top 4 which we have enough time to get into...but we will sort ourselves out. He's too good a manager

Attack is fine
Defence needs a bit of work
Midfield is in need of surgery

Over to the guys at the top to sort this mess between themselves - what's happened is in the past now we have to figure out a plan to come out of this and it has to be in synergy because that is what got us here.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8099 on: Today at 11:07:24 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:40:48 am
I remember the comment from Anfield Wrap the most, where they said that season we would absolutely blitz teams for 70 minutes, just all out attacking, and then at 70 we would just take what we have and be like "Sound we'll take what we have, and are now just not going to let you do anything. We won't really attack, but we won't let you do anything"

I thought it was brilliant every game. Just outrunning and then smothering teams in the last 20 minutes
Thats a really interesting way of putting it because that way you can see it carries the seeds of its own downfall  you know you have a high-intensity team that can play that way for 70 mins, but you rarely get to see if its one that can play high-intensity for 90.  Then when something malfunctions and its the latter that you need, you might find youve got a team that cant do anything anymore.

A bit like how its the mark of champions to grind out a run of 1-0s, but 1996 and 2013 Man Utd both won the title that way and its only afterwards that you know for sure which one you were looking at.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8100 on: Today at 11:08:25 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:29:46 am
I know Kloppo isnt blameless - and hed be the first to say that, but it genuinley makes me laugh fans actually believing that tactically or selection wise they know better and calling him out on it, patronising doesnt come close  ;D  I guess people dont really have an idea of how difficult it is, especially while trying to manage minutes with an beat-up sqaud when playing 2 games  weak. Looks oh so easy from our seats.

Yep we absolutely have a shower of inbred wankers 'supporting' our club.

You can't even defend it. Nowdays when (most) fans say our fans are shithouses you just have to nod and say 'Yes. Yes we are'


Fucking dickheads.
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8101 on: Today at 11:09:17 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:53:28 am
No one is suggesting we do have more information - that's not really the point of opinions and discussion though
Your view presupposes that the coaching staff have reached a position of infallibility when in fact they just make more good decisions than bad
Given everything I've seen from Klopp I sincerely doubt he thinks him and his team haven't made mistakes this season ... but whether that was true or not doesn't disqualify anyone from having an opinion on the team, tactics etc etc
Implicit in your posts is the idea that if you do have a different view on something to the manager you don't a) value him and his staff or b) think you know better in a broader sense - those are both your assumptions which you're putting on posters not what the posts you're criticising have said

I'd suggest if you don't want to see different ideas or opinions on the team you shouldn't read a football forum - the definition of which is an exchange of different ideas. If you think we should be playing 442 and we've made good decisions with the playing staff over the last few games then argue it with evidence. 'He knows better than you' isn't an argument - every person on the forum already knows that. If its a cult you're after the Scientologists are just a few clicks away...

I have nothing against 'discussion' about our performances. Its the 'tone' of certain posts that gets to me.

What exchange of ideas?  All I have seen is
a) FSG have fucked up.
b) The manager keeps playing certain players.
c) Our midfield is shite.

The argument isn't "he knows better than you".

The argument is "He has a certain thinking behind his actions to play certain players or a formation, backed by huge amounts of data, professional analysis tools and day in day out working with players". 

Now that thinking may or may not be correct. But it is informed thinking.
Phuk yoo
