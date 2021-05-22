Sure, I mean it's totally normal for a team to be shattered 1/3 of the way into the season. And it didn't even start just now.
I did say in the post youre quoting that the overreaction Im referring to is specific to what people think needs to be done. If Salah requests to leave and we sell him then thats an entirely new situation which hasnt been suggested by anyone with any validity at this point (unless Ive missed something?).
I actually would be amazed if that happened. The whole football operations side of the club has been pretty stable for a long time now and is specifically built to get buyin from all the different parts.
It's valid in that veteran players want to play Champions League as many years as they can, and clubs that are in it will see him as signable if Liverpool's position is weakened. Heck, it could be that he's sold this summer anyway -- get maximum value for him while we can rather than getting shafted like Bayern did us.And like someone else said, could be others like Van Dijk or Thiago if not Salah. Or some combination of all. Point is it's definitely not just "oh well, we'll rebuild next year and all will be fine" if you finish outside the top 4.
Interesting point. Who said that? Not me.
Thats fine when its successful. If its not then people have reputations to maintain.
By implying that "it's just speculation" you sort of did.There's only one reason that players would be shattered in October, let alone a whole team -- they've played and trained too much in too short an amount of time. I mean that would also be the reason that they get shattered in May, but more understandable at that point after a 10 month season.The World Cup might end up being a blessing rather than the curse it seemed to be. Bc if we were this dead on our feet in October with no world cup break...the rest of the season would not be looking good at all.
Do you think a whole raft of players force their way out of Liverpool in the summer if we dont finish top four? I would be very surprised. Sounds like a doomer shout to me, sorry.
What part of Leeds and Nottingham loses doesn't shout "something is seriously wrong here" to you? Or, Trent, ya know, saying "something is seriously wrong here". We're joint 9th with Crystal Palace almost 1/3 of the way through the season. We have played more than half of the teams in the league. It's not just a beginning of season anomaly now. If PSG offered Van Dijk or Salah double his contract to sign there and Liverpool is out of Champions League, do I think they would consider it? That doesn't even seem like a question.
if you didn't see the game, don't post. Whats wrong with you people.
I actually didnt. Im just saying that there could be a whole host of reasons why were in bad form, and putting it down to something that we have no real understanding of could be wrong. It could also be right, but we dont know that for sure. Youre putting words in my mouth there. Fair enough. Anyway, enjoy the rest of your weekend.
100%.Similar to the summer of 2010
.players realised that it would take a few years to get back in the UCL. Torres, Masch etc
They will leave and to be fair if we get stupid money, i would sell both.150m would help with 3 players that are needed.
Curious to know why Casemiro was bought for 60m, and Mane only 30m. The former is certainly older?Did her have longer on his contractWe really are losing a lot of value from sales.Gini -FreeOx - FreeKeita - Free
Well, we wouldn't have much choice. But I don't think we would replace with better talent than Van Dijk and Salah.
I think youre wrongly trying to characterise me as someone who thinks everything is fine, when in fact I think this has been unacceptable, and if the problems are not sorted quickly then we could be in a lot of trouble. I just dont think it makes sense at this point to talk about a load of players forcing their way out of the club in the summer, because not only would it make very little sense for Liverpool to say Yeah, sound, all of these very good players can just leave, the shows over, were crap now and theres nothing we can do about it, but it also hasnt even been suggested by anyone at this point (besides a couple of people on a Liverpool forum). But yeah, best to just quit this conversation because we clearly arent going to reach an agreement. Im well aware that its not good at the moment but I have faith that the manager, his coaching staff and his players can sort it out. Maybe Ill be wrong in the end. Hopefully I wont be.
Well if we got 150 and then add an additional 50.I, sure we can get 4 decent players
2 midfielders, 1 CB and 1 LW?200m should be enough.
Yeah, weird how "doomer shout" gave the impression that you don't think it's possible that 1. we finish outside top four and 2. If we did, quality players would become transfer targets and would be open to moving. And that you don't think that would be a big deal. "Hasn't been suggested by anyone". Who is anyone? It's been suggested by me. Apparently, I'm no one.
Van Dijk and Salah aren't just decent players. And I'd say the last thing we need is a LW, with Diaz, Jota, and Nunez all able to play there.
Players are shattered in October because we have had a whole host of injuries and we have a ridiculous schedule. We also have a whole host of players in their thirties. So we have a whole host of ageing players, coming back from injuries playing a silly schedule.To suggest we overdid it in pre-season training without a scrap of evidence to back it up is wrong.
Sorry I meant RW to replace Salah.
Again, I refer to Tsimikas (a Liverpool player in case you weren't aware) and his words. That seems like at least a scrap of evidence that the preseason was a hard one.We knew the ridiculous schedule was coming. It's not like they gave us a fake schedule and replaced it with the real one 2 days before the opener.
You just seem to be having a competition to outdo your previous posts. You were the one stating that we can't force players to leave because they have a contract. Yet you seem to think that players under contract can just leave whenever they want.
You should become a boxing trainer.
I didn't realize boxers fought 3 times a week.
The players definitely have the power, especially in that situation when their market value is declining by year. But really in most situations. We've been on both sides of players throwing their weight around to get what they want. We benefitted from it with Van Dijk, and we were forced into selling Coutinho (obviously that worked out, but doesn't mean we wanted to do it). If Van Dijk or Salah was 25, yeah maybe we would dig in and try to prevent a move, but it still might not matter. In their 30s, it's pretty unlikely that LFC would do that just to keep unsatisfied players for a year in which their market value will decline.It's far from unheard of for quality players to want to leave a club to go somewhere they can play in the Champions League.
You should try watching Boxing tournaments.
