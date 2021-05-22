« previous next »
Offline ljycb

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8000 on: Today at 07:04:28 pm »
Quote from: WanderlustRed on Today at 07:03:34 pm
Sure, I mean it's totally normal for a team to be shattered 1/3 of the way into the season. And it didn't even start just now.

Interesting point. Who said that? Not me.
Online WanderlustRed

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8001 on: Today at 07:07:49 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 06:59:45 pm
I did say in the post youre quoting that the overreaction Im referring to is specific to what people think needs to be done. If Salah requests to leave and we sell him then thats an entirely new situation which hasnt been suggested by anyone with any validity at this point (unless Ive missed something?).

It's valid in that veteran players want to play Champions League as many years as they can, and clubs that are in it will see him as signable if Liverpool's position is weakened. Heck, it could be that he's sold this summer anyway -- get maximum value for him while we can rather than getting shafted like Bayern did us.

And like someone else said, could be others like Van Dijk or Thiago if not Salah. Or some combination of all. Point is it's definitely not just "oh well, we'll rebuild next year and all will be fine" if you finish outside the top 4. 
Offline killer-heels

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8002 on: Today at 07:08:52 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 06:11:19 pm
I actually would be amazed if that happened. The whole football operations side of the club has been pretty stable for a long time now and is specifically built to get buyin from all the different parts.

Thats fine when its successful. If its not then people have reputations to maintain.
Offline ljycb

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8003 on: Today at 07:10:25 pm »
Quote from: WanderlustRed on Today at 07:07:49 pm
It's valid in that veteran players want to play Champions League as many years as they can, and clubs that are in it will see him as signable if Liverpool's position is weakened. Heck, it could be that he's sold this summer anyway -- get maximum value for him while we can rather than getting shafted like Bayern did us.

And like someone else said, could be others like Van Dijk or Thiago if not Salah. Or some combination of all. Point is it's definitely not just "oh well, we'll rebuild next year and all will be fine" if you finish outside the top 4.

Do you think a whole raft of players force their way out of Liverpool in the summer if we dont finish top four? I would be very surprised. Sounds like a doomer shout to me, sorry.
Online WanderlustRed

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8004 on: Today at 07:11:16 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 07:04:28 pm
Interesting point. Who said that? Not me.

By implying that "it's just speculation" you sort of did.

There's only one reason that players would be shattered in October, let alone a whole team -- they've played and trained too much in too short an amount of time. I mean that would also be the reason that they get shattered in May, but more understandable at that point after a 10 month season.

The World Cup might end up being a blessing rather than the curse it seemed to be. Bc if we were this dead on our feet in October with no world cup break...the rest of the season would not be looking good at all.
Online Dave McCoy

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8005 on: Today at 07:12:38 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:08:52 pm
Thats fine when its successful. If its not then people have reputations to maintain.

Yeah, Klopp does. The rest are nameless and being known to toe the line and do your job leads to good recommendations and other jobs. Being a wildcard and out of control leads to pariah status. Little wonder then that Rodgers hit job on Edwards wasnt responded in kind.
Online Caps4444

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8006 on: Today at 07:13:11 pm »
Curious to know why Casemiro was bought for 60m, and Mane only 30m. The former is certainly older?
Did her have longer on his contract

We really are losing a lot of value from sales.

Gini -Free
Ox - Free
Keita - Free

Offline ljycb

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8007 on: Today at 07:14:24 pm »
Quote from: WanderlustRed on Today at 07:11:16 pm
By implying that "it's just speculation" you sort of did.

There's only one reason that players would be shattered in October, let alone a whole team -- they've played and trained too much in too short an amount of time. I mean that would also be the reason that they get shattered in May, but more understandable at that point after a 10 month season.

The World Cup might end up being a blessing rather than the curse it seemed to be. Bc if we were this dead on our feet in October with no world cup break...the rest of the season would not be looking good at all.

I actually didnt. Im just saying that there could be a whole host of reasons why were in bad form, and putting it down to something that we have no real understanding of could be wrong. It could also be right, but we dont know that for sure. Youre putting words in my mouth there. Fair enough. Anyway, enjoy the rest of your weekend.
Online WanderlustRed

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8008 on: Today at 07:15:46 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 07:10:25 pm
Do you think a whole raft of players force their way out of Liverpool in the summer if we dont finish top four? I would be very surprised. Sounds like a doomer shout to me, sorry.

What part of Leeds and Nottingham loses doesn't shout "something is seriously wrong here" to you? Or, Trent, ya know, saying "something is seriously wrong here". We're joint 9th with Crystal Palace almost 1/3 of the way through the season. We have played more than half of the teams in the league. It's not just a beginning of season anomaly now.

If PSG offered Van Dijk or Salah double his contract to sign there and Liverpool is out of Champions League, do I think they would consider it? That doesn't even seem like a question.
Online Caps4444

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8009 on: Today at 07:17:59 pm »
Quote from: WanderlustRed on Today at 07:15:46 pm
What part of Leeds and Nottingham loses doesn't shout "something is seriously wrong here" to you? Or, Trent, ya know, saying "something is seriously wrong here". We're joint 9th with Crystal Palace almost 1/3 of the way through the season. We have played more than half of the teams in the league. It's not just a beginning of season anomaly now.

If PSG offered Van Dijk or Salah double his contract to sign there and Liverpool is out of Champions League, do I think they would consider it? That doesn't even seem like a question.

100%.

Similar to the summer of 2010.players realised that it would take a few years to get back in the UCL. Torres, Masch etc

They will leave and to be fair if we get stupid money, i would sell both.

150m would help with 3 players that are needed.
Online Historical Fool

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8010 on: Today at 07:18:13 pm »
Quote from: WanderlustRed on Today at 07:15:46 pm
What part of Leeds and Nottingham loses doesn't shout "something is seriously wrong here" to you? Or, Trent, ya know, saying "something is seriously wrong here". We're joint 9th with Crystal Palace almost 1/3 of the way through the season. We have played more than half of the teams in the league. It's not just a beginning of season anomaly now.

If PSG offered Van Dijk or Salah double his contract to sign there and Liverpool is out of Champions League, do I think they would consider it? That doesn't even seem like a question.

Even if they do and they want to go, then best of luck to them and for the rest of their careers theyd never walk alone. The sale would make a not-insignificant number of posters happy too judging by the post match threads recently.
Online WanderlustRed

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8011 on: Today at 07:18:53 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 07:14:24 pm
I actually didnt. Im just saying that there could be a whole host of reasons why were in bad form, and putting it down to something that we have no real understanding of could be wrong. It could also be right, but we dont know that for sure. Youre putting words in my mouth there. Fair enough. Anyway, enjoy the rest of your weekend.

Well then put some words in your own mouth and come up with another explanation rather than just criticizing mine, which I think we do have understanding of because we know what the state of the players are now. It's more than just bad form. We're more than 3 months into the season.
Online WanderlustRed

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8012 on: Today at 07:20:54 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 07:17:59 pm
100%.

Similar to the summer of 2010.players realised that it would take a few years to get back in the UCL. Torres, Masch etc

They will leave and to be fair if we get stupid money, i would sell both.

150m would help with 3 players that are needed.

Well, we wouldn't have much choice. But I don't think we would replace with better talent than Van Dijk and Salah.
Online redmark

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8013 on: Today at 07:21:59 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 07:13:11 pm
Curious to know why Casemiro was bought for 60m, and Mane only 30m. The former is certainly older?
Did her have longer on his contract

We really are losing a lot of value from sales.

Gini -Free
Ox - Free
Keita - Free


Yes, Casemiro was contracted to 2025.

A player running down their contract isn't necessarily a disaster, if they're still contributing but are on a significantly lower wage than they'd like to be and don't have enormous transfer value. Arguably Wijnaldum fits that description (though his contribution was waning). Ox and Keita aren't contributing much at all and are on hefty wages. But no other club is going to be daft enough to spend actual money on them at this stage.
Offline ljycb

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8014 on: Today at 07:23:03 pm »
Quote from: WanderlustRed on Today at 07:15:46 pm
What part of Leeds and Nottingham loses doesn't shout "something is seriously wrong here" to you? Or, Trent, ya know, saying "something is seriously wrong here". We're joint 9th with Crystal Palace almost 1/3 of the way through the season. We have played more than half of the teams in the league. It's not just a beginning of season anomaly now.

If PSG offered Van Dijk or Salah double his contract to sign there and Liverpool is out of Champions League, do I think they would consider it? That doesn't even seem like a question.

I think youre wrongly trying to characterise me as someone who thinks everything is fine, when in fact I think this has been unacceptable, and if the problems are not sorted quickly then we could be in a lot of trouble. I just dont think it makes sense at this point to talk about a load of players forcing their way out of the club in the summer, because not only would it make very little sense for Liverpool to say Yeah, sound, all of these very good players can just leave, the shows over, were crap now and theres nothing we can do about it, but it also hasnt even been suggested by anyone at this point (besides a couple of people on a Liverpool forum). But yeah, best to just quit this conversation because we clearly arent going to reach an agreement. Im well aware that its not good at the moment but I have faith that the manager, his coaching staff and his players can sort it out. Maybe Ill be wrong in the end. Hopefully I wont be.
Online Caps4444

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8015 on: Today at 07:23:38 pm »
Quote from: WanderlustRed on Today at 07:20:54 pm
Well, we wouldn't have much choice. But I don't think we would replace with better talent than Van Dijk and Salah.

Well if we got 150 and then add an additional 50.
I, sure we can get 4 decent players2 midfielders, 1 CB and 1 LW?

200m should be enough.
Online Caps4444

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8016 on: Today at 07:25:03 pm »
Diaz cost 40m? So we it can easily be done.4 top players (not world class) for 150-200m.

Also imagine the drop in wages, Milner, Keita, Ox, Bobby, Salah, VVD
Online Caps4444

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8017 on: Today at 07:26:11 pm »
Needs to be a summer of 2016,

Matip, gini, Mane that was 60m (Matip was a free)
Online WanderlustRed

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8018 on: Today at 07:27:59 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 07:23:03 pm
I think youre wrongly trying to characterise me as someone who thinks everything is fine, when in fact I think this has been unacceptable, and if the problems are not sorted quickly then we could be in a lot of trouble. I just dont think it makes sense at this point to talk about a load of players forcing their way out of the club in the summer, because not only would it make very little sense for Liverpool to say Yeah, sound, all of these very good players can just leave, the shows over, were crap now and theres nothing we can do about it, but it also hasnt even been suggested by anyone at this point (besides a couple of people on a Liverpool forum). But yeah, best to just quit this conversation because we clearly arent going to reach an agreement. Im well aware that its not good at the moment but I have faith that the manager, his coaching staff and his players can sort it out. Maybe Ill be wrong in the end. Hopefully I wont be.

Yeah, weird how "doomer shout" gave the impression that you don't think it's possible that 1. we finish outside top four and 2. If we did, quality players would become transfer targets and would be open to moving. And that you don't think that would be a big deal.

"Hasn't been suggested by anyone". Who is anyone? It's been suggested by me. Apparently, I'm no one.
Online Al 666

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8019 on: Today at 07:29:06 pm »
Quote from: WanderlustRed on Today at 07:11:16 pm
By implying that "it's just speculation" you sort of did.

There's only one reason that players would be shattered in October, let alone a whole team -- they've played and trained too much in too short an amount of time. I mean that would also be the reason that they get shattered in May, but more understandable at that point after a 10 month season.

The World Cup might end up being a blessing rather than the curse it seemed to be. Bc if we were this dead on our feet in October with no world cup break...the rest of the season would not be looking good at all.

Players are shattered in October because we have had a whole host of injuries and we have a ridiculous schedule. We also have a whole host of players in their thirties. So we have a whole host of ageing players, coming back from injuries playing a silly schedule.

To suggest we overdid it in pre-season training without a scrap of evidence to back it up is wrong. 
Online WanderlustRed

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8020 on: Today at 07:31:00 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 07:23:38 pm
Well if we got 150 and then add an additional 50.
I, sure we can get 4 decent players2 midfielders, 1 CB and 1 LW?

200m should be enough.

Van Dijk and Salah aren't just decent players. And I'd say the last thing we need is a LW, with Diaz, Jota, and Nunez all able to play there.
Online Al 666

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8021 on: Today at 07:31:27 pm »
Quote from: WanderlustRed on Today at 07:27:59 pm
Yeah, weird how "doomer shout" gave the impression that you don't think it's possible that 1. we finish outside top four and 2. If we did, quality players would become transfer targets and would be open to moving. And that you don't think that would be a big deal.

"Hasn't been suggested by anyone". Who is anyone? It's been suggested by me. Apparently, I'm no one.

You just seem to be having a competition to outdo your previous posts. You were the one stating that we can't force players to leave because they have a contract. Yet you seem to think that players under contract can just leave whenever they want.
Online Caps4444

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8022 on: Today at 07:31:43 pm »
Quote from: WanderlustRed on Today at 07:31:00 pm
Van Dijk and Salah aren't just decent players. And I'd say the last thing we need is a LW, with Diaz, Jota, and Nunez all able to play there.

Sorry I meant RW to replace Salah.
Online WanderlustRed

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8023 on: Today at 07:32:56 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:29:06 pm
Players are shattered in October because we have had a whole host of injuries and we have a ridiculous schedule. We also have a whole host of players in their thirties. So we have a whole host of ageing players, coming back from injuries playing a silly schedule.

To suggest we overdid it in pre-season training without a scrap of evidence to back it up is wrong.

Again, I refer to Tsimikas (a Liverpool player in case you weren't aware) and his words. That seems like at least a scrap of evidence that the preseason was a hard one.

We knew the ridiculous schedule was coming. It's not like they gave us a fake schedule and replaced it with the real one 2 days before the opener.
Online WanderlustRed

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8024 on: Today at 07:34:31 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 07:31:43 pm
Sorry I meant RW to replace Salah.

Ah, yeah. Definitely need that bc predictably, not many people have wanted to come in to play RW behind him lol.

It's also arguably the most difficult position to fill in the world right now.
Offline ljycb

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8025 on: Today at 07:34:48 pm »
Quote from: WanderlustRed on Today at 07:27:59 pm
Yeah, weird how "doomer shout" gave the impression that you don't think it's possible that 1. we finish outside top four and 2. If we did, quality players would become transfer targets and would be open to moving. And that you don't think that would be a big deal.

"Hasn't been suggested by anyone". Who is anyone? It's been suggested by me. Apparently, I'm no one.

I actually think the likely outcome at this point in time is that we dont finish in the top four, so I dont know what youre talking about there.

Anyway, best to just leave it. Not going to derail the thread further by engaging in this back and forth nonsense. Sometimes agreeing to disagree is the best way to go about things.
Online Al 666

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8026 on: Today at 07:37:28 pm »
Quote from: WanderlustRed on Today at 07:32:56 pm
Again, I refer to Tsimikas (a Liverpool player in case you weren't aware) and his words. That seems like at least a scrap of evidence that the preseason was a hard one.

We knew the ridiculous schedule was coming. It's not like they gave us a fake schedule and replaced it with the real one 2 days before the opener.

You should become a boxing trainer. Look we know this is going to be a hard fight and will probably go the distance, so we aren't going to train for it so you can go in fresh. Pre-season is when you do the fitness work that prepares you for the season ahead. You do that because when you are playing two games a week you are basically just doing recovery work and not fitness work.

If a light pre-season was the way forward then Melo would be flying.
Online WanderlustRed

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8027 on: Today at 07:40:11 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:31:27 pm
You just seem to be having a competition to outdo your previous posts. You were the one stating that we can't force players to leave because they have a contract. Yet you seem to think that players under contract can just leave whenever they want.

The players definitely have the power, especially in that situation when their market value is declining by year. But really in most situations. We've been on both sides of players throwing their weight around to get what they want. We benefitted from it with Van Dijk, and we were forced into selling Coutinho (obviously that worked out, but doesn't mean we wanted to do it). If Van Dijk or Salah was 25, yeah maybe we would dig in and try to prevent a move, but it still might not matter. In their 30s, it's pretty unlikely that LFC would do that just to keep unsatisfied players for a year in which their market value will decline.

It's far from unheard of for quality players to want to leave a club to go somewhere they can play in the Champions League.
Online WanderlustRed

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8028 on: Today at 07:41:16 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:37:28 pm
You should become a boxing trainer.

I didn't realize boxers fought 3 times a week.
Online Al 666

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8029 on: Today at 07:43:23 pm »
Quote from: WanderlustRed on Today at 07:41:16 pm
I didn't realize boxers fought 3 times a week.

You should try watching Boxing tournaments.
Online Al 666

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8030 on: Today at 07:45:34 pm »
Quote from: WanderlustRed on Today at 07:40:11 pm
The players definitely have the power, especially in that situation when their market value is declining by year. But really in most situations. We've been on both sides of players throwing their weight around to get what they want. We benefitted from it with Van Dijk, and we were forced into selling Coutinho (obviously that worked out, but doesn't mean we wanted to do it). If Van Dijk or Salah was 25, yeah maybe we would dig in and try to prevent a move, but it still might not matter. In their 30s, it's pretty unlikely that LFC would do that just to keep unsatisfied players for a year in which their market value will decline.

It's far from unheard of for quality players to want to leave a club to go somewhere they can play in the Champions League.

We haven't even failed to qualify, yet and you have already sold some of our best players.
Online WanderlustRed

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #8031 on: Today at 07:51:18 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:43:23 pm
You should try watching Boxing tournaments.

Thing is, I don't care about boxing.

But I suspect you've just changed the goalposts though bc you know you've been had, when previously you weren't thinking about whatever the hell "boxing tournaments" are.

Most proper pro boxers go months between fights. So completely different competitions you'd be setting training for.

Funny how other clubs aren't knackered in September and October, regardless of their injury situation.
