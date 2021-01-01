He can see what we're seeing when it comes to the structure of the midfield surely, don't get why that spaced out three (with Fabinho overburdened) keeps getting an airing. There's an issue with intensity, Klopp said some players are getting overplayed, but what you then end up with, making the most of it - the tactics - aren't aiding them either.



If for whatever reason, we have to play as a lower block this season, sprint and press less, well you can do that for a season and still get results as long as you're coherent with the gameplan, the correct distances in marking opponents, cover positions. Problem is journos deal in generalities. For once at the press meet I would like someone to note down game situations, compile them, point out the position of Elliot or Thiago say as opponents counter in this set-up, and ask Klopp why are they caught out up there repeatedly and what's the solution. We had something to build with, though still needing a fair bit of work, by having two dedicated players in those central spaces, you then have to defend the wider spaces either side of them, but that still carries less risk than spacing three out and leaving gaps in between.



The way we played the three with Fabinho - Hendo - Gini was great, clear tactical choices in how to use them as well back then. You structure them like this the end result will be similar.



