Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 12:59:40 pm
The point about finances and how you have to consider wages as part of finances has been stated to you in the FSG thread over the course of 14 pages by various people - you ended up stating that your mind wasn't changed and redmark I believed said it was because you weren't reading anything. So I'm not going to repeat anything or attempt to change your mind on this, it's clearly made up.

Everyone at the club wins a trophy together. It's a collective effort. I don't think Mr Jurgen Klopp himself would have it any other way. They all share in the success, and all share in any perceived failures.

In any case, have you ever seen any circumstance where you are entitled to expect someone whom you don't know at all to make a decision to spend 300m to make you happy? Because that's what you're asking for isn't it. It's fascinating that this happens only in football.

It really doesnt matter what I want because it wont happen anyway, but when the fan base turns on the owners and if continues this way its just a matter of time we will see how the people with different views to mine feel, lets leave it at that.
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 12:49:11 pm
Like I said - why must it just be a choice between assigning blame to players, to manager, to owners? Because that's the choice that he's making - "i've decided that it's not the players' fault, so it must be someone else's". The Club as a a whole is an entity and all share in the success and failures together, surely?

Not really, some can have a bigger impact in success or failure.

However IF you were suggesting that the owners deserve support, thats a little odd.  Thats reserved for those involved in the footballing stuff.

We made the mistake of not buying more when we were on top. It wasn't a popular thing to say on here when we were doing well, but a lot of people knew a big drop-off was coming at some point. I didn't expect it to be this much of a drop off though.  You can't stay with largely the same players year after year and expect to stay at, or near the top.

I'm not too concerned as we have a decent number of young players, but we will need to buy and I'm not too convinced the club will spend what is required as we don't have many players we can sell now.
He can see what we're seeing when it comes to the structure of the midfield surely, don't get why that spaced out three (with Fabinho overburdened) keeps getting an airing. There's an issue with intensity, Klopp said some players are getting overplayed, but what you then end up with, making the most of it - the tactics - aren't aiding them either.

If for whatever reason, we have to play as a lower block this season, sprint and press less, well you can do that for a season and still get results as long as you're coherent with the gameplan, the correct distances in marking opponents, cover positions. Problem is journos deal in generalities. For once at the press meet I would like someone to note down game situations, compile them, point out the position of Elliot or Thiago say as opponents counter in this set-up, and ask Klopp why are they caught out up there repeatedly and what's the solution. We had something to build with, though still needing a fair bit of work, by having two dedicated players in those central spaces, you then have to defend the wider spaces either side of them, but that still carries less risk than spacing three out and leaving gaps in between.

The way we played the three with Fabinho - Hendo - Gini was great, clear tactical choices in how to use them as well back then. You structure them like this the end result will be similar.

Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:34:41 am
We had a good enough Team to beta both Forest and Leeds.

Why couldnt we? Because we didnt spend £200 million in the summer ?

Exactly. Blaming those losses on FSG is ridiculous. The squad is one that's good enough to beat (and properly beat, no lucky result) City. So the problem isn't talent. It's something else and the manager needs to address it and deal with it.

If it's not fixable, he should explain that and explain what happened in the course of 3 months to result in that unfixable position. If it is, he should say that and then be held accountable for fixing it.
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:14:14 am
It would certainly explain your posts

The Leeds and Forest games, I would have believed if the players got pissed before the game. Anyone should bc they were that bad. I'd rather that had been the guess bc that seems more fixable and understandable than the silliness that the team "got old" in 3 months and that a team good enough to whip City has been underinvested.
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 01:49:38 pm
He can see what we're seeing when it comes to the structure of the midfield surely, don't get why that spaced out three (with Fabinho overburdened) keeps getting an airing. There's an issue with intensity, Klopp said some players are getting overplayed, but what you then end up with, making the most of it - the tactics - aren't aiding them either.

If for whatever reason, we have to play as a lower block this season, sprint and press less, well you can do that for a season and still get results as long as you're coherent with the gameplan, the correct distances in marking opponents, cover positions.

Can Klopp train that, though? Has he ever? Is anyone on staff that has? He's unlikely to be as good at it as someone like Conte that has trained that way most of his career. But you may be right that it's the only way because this is not a pressing team. It's just not.
Quote from: blert596 on Today at 02:50:18 am
No. But an aging squad playing significantly more games than any other team, with a shortened turnaround has to have an impact.

Maybe we should have lightened up the preseason training intensity, then.
What I want to happen now is klopp to be given £100m in Jan, and another £100m in the summer. He's been able to spend money like that once in his time here - in 2018 - and he built one of the greatest sides this club have ever seen. Give him the money and then let's see. If he's not given that money now then we won't be competitive under FSG again, because they're never getting better than klopp.
2 Midfielders in the next window.

Another midfielder and a forward in the window after that. And probably another young CB in the same window.

Anything else is negligent.

Quote from: WanderlustRed on Today at 02:49:44 pm
Maybe we should have lightened up the preseason training intensity, then.

So easy for you to claim this now.
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 08:09:19 am
Nah not buying that. We can't sign every young player in the world but we definitely could have signed more than we have. I think this is due to FSG's lack of investment (like when Klopp saying he would like them to take more risks), and also due to Klopp's lack of ruthlessness, in not selling players who obviously are subpar. Players like Keita, Ox, Milner, when it's obvious they're not up to standard, should be shipped out and replaced ruthlessly. We're a football club not charity.

Gametime isn't an excuse either. Lots of big clubs sign young stars and if not enough gametime they'll just loan them out. Real Madrid signed Odegard and loaned him out, and they have signed a lot of youth players, moved the ones who didn't make it for a profit, and retained the good ones in the first team. We ourselves signed Elliot and loaned him out a season. Gametime is not a factor here, underinvestment is.

So you think the problem is the team didn't spend enough money to be better than Leeds and Forest? Really?

RM signed Odegaard as a youth player. He wasn't signed as a star, just a promising young talent. Minimal if any fee. Was at Castilla for 3 years before they started loaning him out. Not much different than Liverpool signing Elliott and others. Signing players from outside the UK as youth players is quite difficult now with Brexit, and signing players from London is difficult because Liverpool isn't in London.
Quote from: WanderlustRed on Today at 02:59:47 pm
So you think the problem is the team didn't spend enough money to be better than Leeds and Forest? Really?

RM signed Odegaard as a youth player. He wasn't signed as a star, just a promising young talent. Minimal if any fee. Was at Castilla for 3 years before they started loaning him out. Not much different than Liverpool signing Elliott and others. Signing players from outside the UK as youth players is quite difficult now with Brexit, and signing players from London is difficult because Liverpool isn't in London.


You seem to think players are robots - having a better team on paper means nothing.
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:51:32 pm
So easy for you to claim this now.

Not my job to work it out beforehand. That's the manager's job.

I remember it being reported that it was a tough training camp. Maybe it didn't need to be.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-kostas-tsimikas-training-camp-24578681
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Today at 03:02:28 pm

You seem to think players are robots - having a better team on paper means nothing.

So then more spending wouldn't help? I'm getting confused by all of the different excuses being thrown around. Surely we're a better team on paper now so being a betterer team on paper...also means nothing?

I'll be clear -- I don't think lack of talent has caused losing to Forest and Leeds. I don't think we are less talented than the players at those clubs.
The one thing I know is Klopp is the solution to the current problem and not the problem itself.

The day he leaves us we're fucked, it's as simple as that.
Quote from: WanderlustRed on Today at 03:02:55 pm
Not my job to work it out beforehand. That's the manager's job.

I remember it being reported that it was a tough training camp. Maybe it didn't need to be.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-kostas-tsimikas-training-camp-24578681

Yes, and perhaps they'd have taken it easier and it would still have had the same effect. There was always a chance this would happen especially with the season beginning earlier than normal.
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:07:13 pm
Yes, and perhaps they'd have taken it easier and it would still have had the same effect. There was always a chance this would happen especially with the season beginning earlier than normal.

Seems unlikely that taking it easier would have resulted in the same amount of tiredness (a team being consistently knackered in October, unheard of really). The City game is the really confusing one for me. Because obviously we did have the energy and the cohesion and quality in that game, which just leads me even more to think talent isn't the problem.

But then it's 1 step up and 2 steps back, which suggests that it's either focus, concentration, or fatigue or some of all of that (and fatigue can impact all of those). Too many times it seems we particularly aren't ready to dig in and defend at the start of the game. Which again seems like focus or fatigue (mental, physical or both).
Quote from: WanderlustRed on Today at 03:10:30 pm
Seems unlikely that taking it easier would have resulted in the same amount of tiredness (a team being consistently knackered in October, unheard of really). The City game is the really confusing one for me. Because obviously we did have the energy and the cohesion and quality in that game, which just leads me even more to think talent isn't the problem.

You obviously think footballers are robots, we just wind them up and off they go playing at 100 miles an hour every game. There were a number of us not that surprised that we have struggled this season after all the efforts of last season, and the fact that they were piling yet more games into this season. This is something that both coaches and players have been warning about for years on end, but no one listens, and yet more games get added, more competitions, more excuses to get even more money out of the game by playing a few more matches. This is not even surprising in my view.
Quote from: WanderlustRed on Today at 03:05:14 pm
So then more spending wouldn't help? I'm getting confused by all of the different excuses being thrown around. Surely we're a better team on paper now so being a betterer team on paper...also means nothing?

I'll be clear -- I don't think lack of talent has caused losing to Forest and Leeds. I don't think we are less talented than the players at those clubs.

Its an associated factor - if you freshen the squad up it gives everyone a lift and brings renewed energy / focus / belief / motivation.   

There is a reason why Fergie used to constantly change his winning teams.

There is actually an interview with Pep by Rio Ferdinand and Pep says himself that you need squad refresh periodically as it is impossible to keep going with the same players. Players mentality drops off, they get complacent and things become stale.
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:15:17 pm
You obviously think footballers are robots, we just wind them up and off they go playing at 100 miles an hour every game. There were a number of us not that surprised that we have struggled this season after all the efforts of last season, and the fact that they were piling yet more games into this season. This is something that both coaches and players have been warning about for years on end, but no one listens, and yet more games get added, more competitions, more excuses to get even more money out of the game by playing a few more matches. This is not even surprising in my view.

All the more reason to have turned over the squad and signed more players.
