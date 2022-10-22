We had a good enough Team to beta both Forest and Leeds.
Why couldnt we? Because we didnt spend £200 million in the summer ?
Team looks good on paper but is not when you have a serious look at it.
Ox, Keita, Thiago, Matip, Konate are injury prone and their availability is sus.
Jones, Milner, Gomez, are not Liverpool starters standard.
Fabinho, Hendo, Salah, Firmino are in decline and have too many miles on the clock.
Elliot, Carvalho, Nunez, are work in progress and shouldn't have the world on their shoulders.
Trent, VVD lacks competition and are playing within themselves.
Some of our players are also gassed (Trent, Fabinho, Robbo, Jota) due to being overplayed.
That's just off the top of my head.
We have big names but poor on pitch performers. It's a perfect storm. For example against Forest we would have been better in attack if we had Keita or Thiago, and better in defence if we had Konate. Against Leeds, Jones, Gomez, Nunez, Fabinho, VVD, Milner, Trent were simply not up to scratch.
Having more investment would have helped, both through buying better players and selling underperforming players. For example Tyler Adams who cost Leeds 12 mil, played better than Fabinho against us. So yes spending more both in the summer and between 19-22 would have helped prevent these cumulative issues I mentioned.