I don't know about lack of ruthlessness with Klopp. The players that get mentioned are on decent wage, and with poor injury records, it would be hard to move them on. I think he is ruthless, he's moved on players in the past who weren't good enough.



My only criticism, which is mild, is that we only really know how to play one way. Which when it clicks, we are the best team in Europe. When faced with injuries, and poor form, we look bang average and can't get going. As we are a system team, when one part of the team isn't functioning, it has bigger impact on other parts of the team, than it does at other clubs. Not being proactive enough in the market to keep the squad fresh and with adequate depth, has hampered us this season.



In the summer, I thought the signings made sense, however I didn't expect to such a drop off in form for some players. The midfield doesn't play with the intensity of the past, losing the ball too easy, not winning duels and covering enough ground. I don't know what the answers are currently, within the squad which I why I think we will be active in January.