« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 192 193 194 195 196 [197]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp  (Read 637513 times)

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,652
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7840 on: Today at 08:39:45 am »
Quote from: GBF on Today at 08:35:33 am
FSG is surely looking for a new buyer hence why they are silent

I think that's just a bit of wishful thinking mate. They're keeping a low profile because they know the fans aren't happy. Mainly with them. The moment this team goes on a good run(not looking likely at the moment), you'll see Linda tweeting about how boss the reds are again.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,283
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7841 on: Today at 08:39:55 am »
Quote from: WanderlustRed on Today at 01:27:31 am
There are other issues here. The manager needs to address them.

Quote from: WanderlustRed on Today at 02:41:36 am

I don't believe that all of this is bc of 3 months of aging.

What are the issues then ?
Logged

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,652
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7842 on: Today at 08:40:37 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 08:37:52 am
Hes posted the same thing in another thread :lmao


Wouldn't surprise me if he is John Sullivan.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,951
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7843 on: Today at 08:41:49 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 08:40:37 am

Wouldn't surprise me if he is John Sullivan.
Didnt he write Only Fools and Horses? 😁
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online Redric1970

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,073
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7844 on: Today at 08:44:54 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 08:00:24 am
Don't be quoting that bellend John Sullivan on here. He's been predicting doom and gloom ever since Jurgen took over.

Im Not on Twitter so I have no idea who he is my son sent me that, thats not the point anyway, this site has more hair splitters than a barbers the point was a lot of fans saw this coming so forget the poxy its Twitter and hes a doom monger, the point was this was coming, I drove home from the match last night thinking We are fucked.
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,461
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7845 on: Today at 08:45:13 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 08:41:49 am
Didnt he write Only Fools and Horses? 😁
Del Boy and Boycie are busy working on our winter transfers, more like.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Gegenpresser101

  • 8 posts in, could be RAWKs greatest ever contributor. 248 posts in, the jury's still out......It's a fax he's a dickhead
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 713
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7846 on: Today at 08:45:42 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:34:41 am
We had a good enough Team to beta both Forest and Leeds.

Why couldnt we? Because we didnt spend £200 million in the summer ?
Team looks good on paper but is not when you have a serious look at it.

Ox, Keita, Thiago, Matip, Konate are injury prone and their availability is sus.

Jones, Milner, Gomez, are not Liverpool starters standard.

Fabinho, Hendo, Salah, Firmino are in decline and have too many miles on the clock.

Elliot, Carvalho, Nunez, are work in progress and shouldn't have the world on their shoulders.

Trent, VVD lacks competition and are playing within themselves.

Some of our players are also gassed (Trent, Fabinho, Robbo, Jota) due to being overplayed.

That's just off the top of my head.

We have big names but poor on pitch performers. It's a perfect storm. For example against Forest we would have been better in attack if we had Keita or Thiago, and better in defence if we had Konate. Against Leeds, Jones, Gomez, Nunez, Fabinho, VVD, Milner, Trent were simply not up to scratch.

Having more investment would have helped, both through buying better players and selling underperforming players. For example Tyler Adams who cost Leeds 12 mil, played better than Fabinho against us. So yes spending more both in the summer and between 19-22 would have helped prevent these cumulative issues I mentioned.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:47:32 am by Gegenpresser101 »
Logged

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,652
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7847 on: Today at 08:45:49 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 08:41:49 am
Didnt he write Only Fools and Horses? 😁

Haha! Different John Sullivan...I hope so anyway...He's been dead 11 years. ;D
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online Redric1970

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,073
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7848 on: Today at 08:46:17 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 08:37:52 am
Hes posted the same thing in another thread :lmao

Thats ok youve posted the same crap on all threads lobo lol, I do have some FSG t shirts put aside for you if your interested.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:50:33 am by Redric1970 »
Logged

Online Gegenpresser101

  • 8 posts in, could be RAWKs greatest ever contributor. 248 posts in, the jury's still out......It's a fax he's a dickhead
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 713
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7849 on: Today at 08:47:00 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 08:37:52 am
Hes posted the same thing in another thread :lmao
If it's the Real Madrid 2018 statement you're talking about, he was quoting me btw.
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,951
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7850 on: Today at 08:47:32 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 08:45:13 am
Del Boy and Boycie are busy working on our winter transfers, more like.
More like Trigger.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online Redric1970

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,073
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7851 on: Today at 08:48:31 am »
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 08:47:00 am
If it's the Real Madrid 2018 statement you're talking about, he was quoting me btw.

Which was a superb quote and being honest I was shocked when I read it, but there are 5-6 massive pro FSG fans on here who think light shines out of there arse.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:55:45 am by Redric1970 »
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,283
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7852 on: Today at 08:48:48 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 08:45:13 am
Del Boy and Boycie are busy working on our winter transfers, more like.

Reminiscent of the episode cash and curry

So we have no stock to sell'
No money to buy stock
So we need to make money from nothing
Logged

Online Cid

  • Licks cuban heeled shoes but doesn't want anyone to know about it.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,629
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7853 on: Today at 08:49:07 am »
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 08:09:19 am
Nah not buying that. We can't sign every young player in the world but we definitely could have signed more than we have. I think this is due to FSG's lack of investment (like when Klopp saying he would like them to take more risks), and also due to Klopp's lack of ruthlessness, in not selling players who obviously are subpar. Players like Keita, Ox, Milner, when it's obvious they're not up to standard, should be shipped out and replaced ruthlessly. We're a football club not charity.

I think it's fair to say that if Klopp were given a decent amount of money then we wouldn't see so many injury prone and over the hill players kept in the squad.  These players have minimal financial value so Klopp is working with what he has.

It's almost time to write this season off and start looking towards.tne next. I pray Klopp doesn't walk because he's the reason we've been able to compete the last few years despite FSG's lack of ambition.
Logged

Online Redric1970

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,073
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7854 on: Today at 08:52:46 am »
I do love the way the FSG fans try to deflect attention away from themselves its a skill in itself.
Logged

Online Gegenpresser101

  • 8 posts in, could be RAWKs greatest ever contributor. 248 posts in, the jury's still out......It's a fax he's a dickhead
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 713
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7855 on: Today at 08:54:00 am »
Quote from: Cid on Today at 08:49:07 am
I think it's fair to say that if Klopp were given a decent amount of money then we wouldn't see so many injury prone and over the hill players kept in the squad.  These players have minimal financial value so Klopp is working with what he has.

It's almost time to write this season off and start looking towards.tne next. I pray Klopp doesn't walk because he's the reason we've been able to compete the last few years despite FSG's lack of ambition.
Yeh 100% agree with this. Even with Firmino whom Klopp loves, played less last season (compared to 2019), when we had Jota. If we had bought a class midfielder like Barella I'm sure Klopp would have phased out the others. Same goes for other positions.
Logged

Online Gegenpresser101

  • 8 posts in, could be RAWKs greatest ever contributor. 248 posts in, the jury's still out......It's a fax he's a dickhead
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 713
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7856 on: Today at 08:54:59 am »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 08:48:31 am
Which was a superb quote and being honest I was shocked when I read it.
Yeh showed the vast difference between succesful strengthening at the top and lying on our laurels through penny pinching.
Logged

Online Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,880
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7857 on: Today at 08:55:02 am »
Klopp and his teams failure to realise where this squad is actually at is going to go down as an extraordinarily costly mistake. Because Klopps public comments, and our inaction in the transfer market, show that we thought we were a long way from where we are.

Theres no reason we couldnt have been challenging this season (given city have actually dropped quite a few points themselves so far) if wed properly refreshed this summer. It would have been costly because 1. It would have meant taking the hit on mistakes made years ago, eg getting rid of Ox for no fee, but with a proper injection of youth, pace and athleticism wed still be a very good team. And 2. Because it would have taken a lot of money - an actual big summer club briefed journos have been talking about for years.

 Problem is, we still need that injection but the squad as a whole is going to be another year older and some of them, who under better circumstances may have had another season in them, definitely dont have 2 seasons in them.
Logged

Online Higgins79

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,113
  • return of the king
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7858 on: Today at 08:56:10 am »
The issue of needing 3 new midfielders for £200m+ has been discussed extensively. We all know whats required. So is that it for this season? Are we letting the coaching staff off the hook that easy? Throw money at it and all will be right again. That was a shit show last night. 11 incredibly talented elite footballers on the pitch with absolutely no shape and no distinct patterns of play leading to losing possession time and again because nobody is where they need to be. And its getting worse every week. Thats on the coaching staff. Madrid won the European Cup last season with an aging midfield. But they were incredibly well coached, playing a system and style designed to protect the older players whilst maximising their strengths. We have to find a way to do the same or this season will get ugly.
Logged

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,652
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7859 on: Today at 08:57:50 am »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 08:52:46 am
I do love the way the FSG fans try to deflect attention away from themselves its a skill in itself.

I don't think there are any FSG fans on this forum.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,796
  • Legacy fan
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7860 on: Today at 08:58:48 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 08:39:45 am
I think that's just a bit of wishful thinking mate. They're keeping a low profile because they know the fans aren't happy. Mainly with them. The moment this team goes on a good run(not looking likely at the moment), you'll see Linda tweeting about how boss the reds are again.
Do they though? I have this nagging feeling that they dont realise that a lot of the gloom around the place links to them. In the past theyve tended to u turn when faced with criticism over their decisions; furlough and super league being the most recent examples. The next 9 months will tell us everything we need to know about the direction of the club until the end of Jurgens reign in 2026 and the few years beyond.
Logged

Online OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,536
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7861 on: Today at 09:00:36 am »
I don't know about lack of ruthlessness with Klopp. The players that get mentioned are on decent wage, and with poor injury records, it would be hard to move them on. I think he is ruthless, he's moved on players in the past who weren't good enough.

My only criticism, which is mild, is that we only really know how to play one way. Which when it clicks, we are the best team in Europe. When faced with injuries, and poor form, we look bang average and can't get going. As we are a system team, when one part of the team isn't functioning, it has bigger impact on other parts of the team, than it does at other clubs. Not being proactive enough in the market to keep the squad fresh and with adequate depth, has hampered us this season.

In the summer, I thought the signings made sense, however I didn't expect to such a drop off in form for some players. The midfield doesn't play with the intensity of the past, losing the ball too easy, not winning duels and covering enough ground. I don't know what the answers are currently, within the squad which I why I think we will be active in January.
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Online Redric1970

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,073
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7862 on: Today at 09:01:02 am »
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 08:54:59 am
Yeh showed the vast difference between succesful strengthening at the top and lying on our laurels through penny pinching.

I was flabbergasted when I read it, it shows how much weve rested on our laurels and how Real Madrid despite winning it havent, yet some fans on here will only see a Twitter pic rather than the point thats being made, my son sent it to yesterday Im not on Twitter so have no idea it was just to show a lot of our fans saw this coming but the children on this site oh my god Twitter grow up
For fucks sake.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,758
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7863 on: Today at 09:02:39 am »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 08:52:46 am
I do love the way the FSG fans try to deflect attention away from themselves its a skill in itself.

It is posts like this which sadly shows the decline of this place. People insulting other fans if they dont have the exact same view. Such a childish way and does nothing for debate.


Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Redric1970

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,073
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7864 on: Today at 09:02:52 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 08:57:50 am
I don't think there are any FSG fans on this forum.

Oh my if only you were right they usually have a graph hidden somewhere to back up there stats.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,390
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7865 on: Today at 09:03:17 am »
Quote from: OOS on Today at 09:00:36 am
I don't know about lack of ruthlessness with Klopp. The players that get mentioned are on decent wage, and with poor injury records, it would be hard to move them on. I think he is ruthless, he's moved on players in the past who weren't good enough.

My only criticism, which is mild, is that we only really know how to play one way. Which when it clicks, we are the best team in Europe. When faced with injuries, and poor form, we look bang average and can't get going. As we are a system team, when one part of the team isn't functioning, it has bigger impact on other parts of the team, than it does at other clubs. Not being proactive enough in the market to keep the squad fresh and with adequate depth, has hampered us this season.

In the summer, I thought the signings made sense, however I didn't expect to such a drop off in form for some players. The midfield doesn't play with the intensity of the past, losing the ball too easy, not winning duels and covering enough ground. I don't know what the answers are currently, within the squad which I why I think we will be active in January.

In no scenario does the summer make sense. We basically signed three projects and nowhere enough in terms of quality, ready to go.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,390
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7866 on: Today at 09:04:18 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:02:39 am
It is posts like this which sadly shows the decline of this place. People insulting other fans if they dont have the exact same view. Such a childish way and does nothing for debate.




Yep. Its odd as if fans have decided policy or something. Its hardly the fans fault.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,491
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7867 on: Today at 09:04:44 am »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 08:46:17 am
Thats ok youve posted the same crap on all threads lobo lol, I do have some FSG t shirts put aside for you if your interested.

Why do you own FSG tshirts?!
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online Redric1970

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,073
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7868 on: Today at 09:06:42 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:02:39 am
It is posts like this which sadly shows the decline of this place. People insulting other fans if they dont have the exact same view. Such a childish way and does nothing for debate.

Jill I have been on here pretty much as long as you and with regard attacking opinions I have the same one as Al 666 and people like lobo and a few others have constantly attacked him so its a bit thin to be honest. 99% of lobos posts are jumping on people having a go, you said about not quoting Twitter (something Im not on by the way) and then there are 5-6 posts taking the piss so please read the thread and tell me who was being ridiculed.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 192 193 194 195 196 [197]   Go Up
« previous next »
 