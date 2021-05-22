Managers and teams are like Bands. You take the body of work as a whole. Some dud albums (seasons) The odd brutal gig (game), guys leaving, guys in. But over a 10-15 year period you see it was 75% brilliant, and each album led to the next, even if they had to make a reggae record in between.



Klopp is signed till 2026, we know what the last 7 years have brought us as a body of work, lets see what the next 4 brings us as a body of work.



PS Jurgen; you need a new Rhythm section and a string quartet on the next album. (Defender and Midfielders) and you need to go back to your roots. Heavy Metal.