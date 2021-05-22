« previous next »
Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp  (Read 635646 times)

Online WanderlustRed

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7800 on: Today at 01:27:31 am »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 12:25:12 am
£100mil isnt enough we need an entire new midfield hes going to need north of £200mil to fix this and probably nearer £250mil, yet in the last 4 years weve spent £92mil net its just not going to happen, I actually fear for us and where we are going.

Competed strongly for 4 trophies less than 6 months ago. Now 250M needed to be better than Leeds and Nottingham Forest? Nah, not buying it. There are other issues here. The manager needs to address them.
Offline Al 666

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7801 on: Today at 01:37:58 am »
Quote from: WanderlustRed on Today at 01:27:31 am
Competed strongly for 4 trophies less than 6 months ago. Now 250M needed to be better than Leeds and Nottingham Forest? Nah, not buying it. There are other issues here. The manager needs to address them.

Ferguson won the League in his last season it didn't mean United's squad wasn't on its last legs. Wenger's invincibles went from being unbeatable to also-rans.

It is what happens when you let a squad go over the top.

What do you want Klopp to do reverse the aging process and turn a team with an average age of around 30 into youthful world beaters.
Offline Simplexity

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7802 on: Today at 01:24:19 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:37:58 am
Ferguson won the League in his last season it didn't mean United's squad wasn't on its last legs. Wenger's invincibles went from being unbeatable to also-rans.

It is what happens when you let a squad go over the top.

What do you want Klopp to do reverse the aging process and turn a team with an average age of around 30 into youthful world beaters.

Happened to us as well. We went from serial winners to whatevr the 90s was essentially over a summer.
Online Chakan

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7803 on: Today at 01:52:36 am »
You can only send the players out and give them instructions, its up to the players to do the rest.

You can make Gomez not have a brain fart every game, you cant make Bobby hit it clean or put it at the side of the keeper when its a free header. You can only give the players the tools and the players this season have absolutely let Klopp down. Over and over and over again.
Online Johnny Aldridge

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7804 on: Today at 02:05:00 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:37:58 am
Ferguson won the League in his last season it didn't mean United's squad wasn't on its last legs. Wenger's invincibles went from being unbeatable to also-rans.

It is what happens when you let a squad go over the top.

What do you want Klopp to do reverse the aging process and turn a team with an average age of around 30 into youthful world beaters.

He brought in Van Persie and it won him that league. That team was definitely on its last legs.
Online Johnny Aldridge

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7805 on: Today at 02:07:42 am »
Dont know that its been discussed or is up for discussion, but maybe a freshening up of the coaching staff is required. Maybe its time Pep took wing and took on a management role. Maybe a change in defensive coach.
Online Machae

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7806 on: Today at 02:13:14 am »
My worry isn't FSG sacking Klopp but him just walking away from the stress of it all. Pressure to succeed with a negligible budget against financially doped clubs, hoping to continue working his miracles.

What should be an enjoyable time for him and quite possibly the last club he will ever manage, they certainly are souring the whole experience which may end up with him walking.

Once he goes, I fear it will be a revolving door of managers
Online Johnny Aldridge

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7807 on: Today at 02:38:43 am »
Managers and teams are like Bands. You take the body of work as a whole. Some dud albums (seasons) The odd brutal gig (game), guys leaving, guys in. But over a 10-15 year period you see it was 75% brilliant, and each album led to the next, even if they had to make a reggae record in between.

Klopp is signed till 2026, we know what the last 7 years have brought us as a body of work, lets see what the next 4 brings us as a body of work.

PS Jurgen; you need a new Rhythm section and a string quartet on the next album. (Defender and Midfielders) and you need to go back to your roots. Heavy Metal.
Online WanderlustRed

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7808 on: Today at 02:41:36 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:37:58 am
Ferguson won the League in his last season it didn't mean United's squad wasn't on its last legs. Wenger's invincibles went from being unbeatable to also-rans.

It is what happens when you let a squad go over the top.

What do you want Klopp to do reverse the aging process and turn a team with an average age of around 30 into youthful world beaters.

Didn't Arsenal finish 2nd the next season? Not exactly also-rans.

I don't believe that all of this is bc of 3 months of aging.
Online blert596

Re: Jürgen Klopp
« Reply #7809 on: Today at 02:50:18 am »
Quote from: WanderlustRed on Today at 02:41:36 am
Didn't Arsenal finish 2nd the next season? Not exactly also-rans.

I don't believe that all of this is bc of 3 months of aging.

No. But an aging squad playing significantly more games than any other team, with a shortened turnaround has to have an impact.
